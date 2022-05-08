CA WFO LAS VEGAS Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO LAS VEGAS Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, May 8, 2022

WIND ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

1211 AM PDT Sun May 8 2022

...WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PDT SUNDAY...

...HIGH WIND WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM SUNDAY TO 2 AM PDT

MONDAY...

* WHAT... West winds with gusts to 45 mph through the early

morning hours...increasing to 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60

mph in the afternoon.

* WHERE...Western Mojave Desert and Eastern Mojave Desert

including Barstow and Baker.

* WHEN...For the Wind Advisory, until 7 AM PDT. For the High Wind

Warning, from 7 AM today to 2 AM PDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.

Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be

difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Blowing dust may impact travel at times.

Difficult driving conditions are possible on I-15 between Baker

to Barstow due to strong winds and reduced visibility due to

blowing dust.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take action to secure trash cans, lawn furniture, and other

lightweight fixtures and unsecured outdoor objects. Operators of

motorcycles, vans, campers, trailers, and other high profile

vehicles should be especially cautious for the possibility of

sudden, strong crosswinds and be prepared for areas of blowing

dust which could drastically reduce visibility.

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 11 PM PDT

SUNDAY...

* WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph

expected.

* WHERE...Eastern Inyo county in California. Esmeralda, central

Nye, and Lincoln Counties in Nevada.

* WHEN...From 11 AM to 11 PM Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Difficult driving conditions are possible, especially in high

profile vehicles.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Patchy blowing dust and crosswinds may

impact travel on US-95 between Las Vegas and Tonopah.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM PDT /11 AM MST/ TO

11 PM PDT /11 PM MST/ SUNDAY...

* WHERE...Mohave County in Arizona. Southeastern San Bernardino

County and the Morongo Basin including Yucca Valley.

* IMPACTS...Dangerous boating conditions on Lake Havasu. Gusty

winds could blow around unsecured objects. Difficult driving

conditions are possible, especially in high profile vehicles.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Pierce Ferry Road between Dolan Springs and

Grand Canyon West may experience dust storm activity that

impacts travel.

...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 11 PM PDT

* WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 75 mph

expected Sunday.

* WHERE...Eastern Sierra Slopes and Owens Valley. This includes

the US 395 corridor.

* WHEN...From 7 AM to 11 PM PDT Sunday.

Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult,

especially for high profile vehicles with strong crosswinds

