CA WFO LAS VEGAS Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO LAS VEGAS Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, May 3, 2022

WIND ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

111 AM PDT Mon May 2 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO MIDNIGHT PDT

TONIGHT...

* WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph

expected.

* WHERE...Eastern Sierra Slopes and Owens Valley.

* WHEN...From noon today to midnight PDT tonight.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The strongest winds for the Owens Valley

will likely be in the Olancha and Pearsonville areas.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 4 AM PDT

TUESDAY...

* WHAT...West to southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45

mph expected.

* WHERE...Western Mojave Desert and Eastern Mojave Desert.

* WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 4 AM PDT Tuesday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong winds will affect the Barstow area,

as well as Interstate 15 over Mountain Pass.

