WFO LAS VEGAS Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, April 11, 2022

DUST STORM WARNING

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

515 PM PDT Mon Apr 11 2022

...THE DUST STORM WARNING FOR CENTRAL SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY WILL

EXPIRE AT 515 PM PDT...

The dust storm which prompted the warning has weakened. Therefore,

the dust storm warning will be allowed to expire. Areas of blowing

dust may continue to produce low visibility at times.

