CA WFO LAS VEGAS Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

DUST STORM WARNING

Dust Storm Warning

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

410 PM PDT Mon Apr 11 2022

...THE DUST STORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN SAN BERNARDINO...

SOUTHEASTERN INYO AND WEST CENTRAL CLARK COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 415

PM PDT...

The dust storm which prompted the warning has weakened. Therefore,

the dust storm warning will be allowed to expire. Areas of blowing

dust may continue to produce low visibility.

...A DUST STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM PDT FOR

CENTRAL SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY...

At 413 PM PDT, a dust channel was near Daggett, moving east at 35

mph. The public reported near zero visibility at times in Daggett.

HAZARD...Near zero visibility with damaging wind in excess of 60

mph.

SOURCE...Public.

IMPACT...Dangerous life-threatening travel.

This includes the following highways...

Interstate 15 in California between mile markers 81 and 98.

Interstate 40 in California between mile markers 4 and 87.

Locations impacted include...

Daggett, Ludlow, Newberry Springs and Nebo Center.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Dust storms lead to dangerous driving conditions with visibility

reduced to near zero. If driving, avoid dust storms if possible. If

caught in one, then pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep

your foot off the brake.

Motorists should not drive into a dust storm. PULL ASIDE STAY ALIVE!

