WFO EUREKA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, January 18, 2023 _____ WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Eureka CA 1246 PM PST Wed Jan 18 2023 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST THIS EVENING ABOVE 3000 FEET... * WHAT...Snow above 3000 feet. Additional snow accumulations of up to 5 inches. * WHERE...Northern Trinity and Southern Trinity Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state of California can be obtained by calling 1-800-GAS-ROAD. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather