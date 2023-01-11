WFO EUREKA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, January 11, 2023 _____ FLOOD WARNING Flood Statement National Weather Service Eureka CA 1114 PM PST Tue Jan 10 2023 ...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in California... Russian River near Hopland affecting Mendocino County. For the Russian River...including Hopland...Minor flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at weather.gov\/eka. The next statement will be issued Wednesday morning at 1115 AM PST. ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Russian River near Hopland. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 17.0 feet, Significant flooding of Highway 175 at the approaches to the Russian River bridge. Minor flooding of Highway 222 near Ukiah, and in crop land along the left and right banks of the Russian River near Hopland. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 10:45 PM PST Tuesday the stage was 13.3 feet. - Forecast...The river will oscillate around flood stage with a maximum value of 17.0 feet early Thursday morning. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 16.9 feet on 12\/29\/2010. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather