WINTER STORM WARNING

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Eureka CA

617 AM PST Tue Jan 10 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM THIS

AFTERNOON ABOVE 4000 FEET...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected above 4000 feet. Total snow

accumulations of up to 12 to 18 inches along the highest

elevations of Highway 3. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE...Northern Trinity County.

* WHEN...Until 4 PM Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The

hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. Gusty

winds could bring down tree branches.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions

for the state of California can be obtained by calling

1-800-GAS-ROAD.

_____

