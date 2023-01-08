WFO EUREKA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, January 9, 2023

_____

HIGH WIND WARNING

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Eureka CA

205 PM PST Sun Jan 8 2023

...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO

8 AM PST MONDAY...

* WHAT...Southeast winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 85 mph

expected. Strongest winds across exposed ridges.

* WHERE...Del Norte Interior, Southwestern Humboldt, Northern

Humboldt Interior and Southern Humboldt Interior Counties.

* WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 8 AM PST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.

Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be

difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of

your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if

you must drive.

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO

10 AM PST MONDAY...

* WHAT...Southeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 65 mph

expected. Strongest winds across exposed ridges and coastal

headlands.

* WHERE...Portions of northwest California.

* WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 10 AM PST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING

TO 10 AM PST MONDAY ABOVE 5000 FEET...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected above 5000 feet. Total snow

accumulations of up to 24 inches. Winds gusting as high as 80

mph.

* WHERE...Northern Trinity County.

* WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 10 AM PST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The

hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. Very

strong winds could cause extensive tree damage.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state of California can be

obtained by calling 1-800-GAS-ROAD.

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather