WFO EUREKA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, January 10, 2023

_____

AREAL FLOOD WARNING

BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED

Flood Warning

National Weather Service Eureka CA

855 AM PST Sun Jan 8 2023

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PST MONDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Minor flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues.

* WHERE...The Garcia River near Point Arena.

* WHEN...Until midnight PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...At 10.0 feet, flooding of Highway 1 and surrounding

roads will occur along the Garcia River in Mendocino County.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 849 AM PST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain has

occurred across the region. Flooding is already occurring in

the warned area.

- -At 8:00 AM Sunday, the Garcia River river stage was near

11.0 feet.

-The Garcia River is forecast to fall to 7.0 feet late this

evening, then rise above 10.0 feet Monday afternoon.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

mainly rural areas of South Central Mendocino County

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather