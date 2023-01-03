WFO EUREKA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, January 6, 2023

_____

FLOOD WARNING

BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED

Flood Warning

National Weather Service Eureka CA

716 PM PST Tue Jan 3 2023

...The National Weather Service in Eureka CA has issued a Flood

Warning for the following rivers in California...

Russian River near Hopland affecting Mendocino County.

For the Russian River...including Hopland...Minor flooding is

forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

Additional information is available at weather.gov/eka.

The next statement will be issued Wednesday morning at 10 AM PST.

...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING TO EARLY FRIDAY

MORNING...

...REPLACES RIVER FLOOD WATCH...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Russian River near Hopland.

* WHEN...From Wednesday evening to early Friday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Flooding of Highway 222 near Ukiah.

Secondary roads in low-lying areas will be flooded in the Hopland,

Ukiah, and Talmage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 6:45 PM PST Tuesday the stage was 3.3 feet.

- Forecast...The river will fall to 3.4 feet tomorrow morning.

It will then rise above flood stage tomorrow evening to 17.5

feet late Thursday morning. It will fall below flood stage

late Thursday evening to 10.1 feet late Friday evening. It

will then rise above flood stage again Saturday afternoon.

- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.

- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of

18.2 feet on 03/09/1995.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather