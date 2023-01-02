WFO EUREKA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, January 4, 2023 _____ HIGH WIND WATCH URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Eureka CA 206 PM PST Mon Jan 2 2023 ...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Southeast winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. Strongest winds typically occur across exposed ridges, coastal headlands, and through terrain gaps. * WHERE...Northern Humboldt Coast, Southwestern Humboldt, Northern Humboldt Interior, Southern Humboldt Interior, Mendocino Coast, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Southwestern Mendocino Interior and Southeastern Mendocino Interior Counties. * WHEN...From Wednesday morning through Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather