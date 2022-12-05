WFO EUREKA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, December 5, 2022

_____

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Eureka CA

202 AM PST Mon Dec 5 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST THIS

AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches above 3000 ft.

* WHERE...Northern Trinity and Southern Trinity Counties.

* WHEN...Until 1 PM PST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state of California can be

obtained by calling 1-800-GAS-ROAD.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

Forecast snow amounts for the Yosemite area have continued on a

downward trend through the evening and early morning. Snow amounts

will generally be between 3 to 5 inches for this event and are

not expected to reach Advisory level.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather