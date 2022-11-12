WFO EUREKA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, November 14, 2022

BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT

Coastal Hazard Message

National Weather Service Eureka CA

205 AM PST Sat Nov 12 2022

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH

LATE SUNDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Large unexpected waves along the coast.

* WHERE...Coastal Del Norte, Northern Humboldt Coast,

Southwestern Humboldt and Mendocino Coast Counties.

* WHEN...From Sunday morning through late Sunday night.

* IMPACTS...Large, unexpected waves can sweep across the beach

without warning, sweeping people into the sea from rocks,

jetties, and beaches. These waves can also move large objects

such as logs, crushing anyone caught underneath.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Don't be fooled by an ocean that looks calm. There can be

30 minutes of small waves before a sneaker wave strikes. Avoid

rocks and jetties. Avoid steep beaches. Stay much farther back

from the water and never turn your back on the ocean.

