WFO EUREKA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, October 30, 2022 _____ FROST ADVISORY URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Eureka CA 900 AM PDT Sun Oct 30 2022 ...FROST ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED... ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED... Dense Fog Advisory is expired for the southern Monterey Bay area. Note that there still may be lingering localized patches of lowered visibilities around 1\/2 mile, but those should be scattering out within the next hour. We have extended the Dense Fog Advisory for the North Bay valleys until 10 am. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather