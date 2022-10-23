WFO EUREKA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, October 24, 2022

FROST ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Eureka CA

202 PM PDT Sun Oct 23 2022

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM PDT MONDAY...

* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 34 will result in frost

formation.

* WHERE...The cold spots in the valleys of Southwestern Humboldt,

Northern Humboldt Interior, Southwestern Mendocino Interior,

Southeastern Mendocino Interior and Southern Lake Counties.

* WHEN...From 3 AM to 9 AM PDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if

left uncovered.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...For a low temperature at your location

visit weather.gov and search for your location.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings are issued during the local

growing season as defined by climatology and local agriculture

experts. Once the growing season has ended these statements will

no longer be issued until the spring.

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM PDT MONDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31 expected.

* WHERE...The cold spots in the valleys of Southern Humboldt

Interior, Northern Trinity, Southern Trinity, Northwestern

Mendocino Interior, Northeastern Mendocino Interior and Northern

Lake Counties.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and

other sensitive vegetation.

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Provide

adequate shelter for outdoor pets or consider bringing them

indoors.

