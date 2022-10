WFO EUREKA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, October 9, 2022

DENSE FOG ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Eureka CA

251 AM PDT Sun Oct 9 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 3 AM PDT EARLY THIS

MORNING...

The fog has mainly lifted and visiblities are around one half to

1 mile in the fog along the coast and in the Eel River Valley.

