WFO EUREKA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, August 3, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Eureka CA 533 PM PDT Wed Aug 3 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Trinity County through 600 PM PDT... At 532 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Knob, or near Yolla Bolly District Rs, moving east at 5 mph. HAZARD...Winds up to 40 mph, frequent lightning, and half inch hail possible. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is Locations impacted include... Hayfork and Lewiston. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. LAT...LON 4057 12270 4058 12272 4055 12275 4056 12276 4051 12280 4051 12284 4045 12290 4045 12292 4042 12300 4037 12302 4035 12306 4029 12306 4028 12308 4042 12317 4071 12274 4070 12272 4068 12275 4065 12273 4064 12274 4063 12271 TIME...MOT...LOC 0032Z 258DEG 5KT 4042 12300 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH _____