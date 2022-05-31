WFO EUREKA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, May 31, 2022

FROST ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Eureka CA

1041 PM PDT Mon May 30 2022

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 8 AM PDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 35 will result in frost

formation.

* WHERE...Northern Trinity and Southern Trinity Counties.

* WHEN...From 4 AM to 8 AM PDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if

left uncovered.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The coldest valleys such as the Hayfork

Valley and Weaverville Valley may see local areas of frost in

the cold spots.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings are issued during the local

growing season as defined by climatology and local agriculture

experts. Once the growing season has ended these statements will

no longer be issued until the spring.

