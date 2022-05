WFO EUREKA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, May 11, 2022

FREEZE WARNING

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Eureka CA

800 AM PDT Wed May 11 2022

...FREEZE WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 8 AM THIS MORNING...

...FROST ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 8 AM THIS MORNING...

