WFO EUREKA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, May 9, 2022 _____ FREEZE WARNING URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Eureka CA 314 AM PDT Mon May 9 2022 ...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT THIS MORNING... ...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM PDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...For the Hard Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 26 expected. For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30. * WHERE...Del Norte Interior, Northern Humboldt Interior, Southern Humboldt Interior, Northern Trinity, Southern Trinity, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Northeastern Mendocino Interior and Northern Lake Counties. * WHEN...For the Hard Freeze Warning, from 2 AM to 8 AM PDT Tuesday. For the Freeze Warning, until 8 AM PDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings are issued during the local growing season as defined by climatology and local agriculture experts. Once the growing season has ended these statements will no longer be issued until the spring. ...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM PDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...For the first Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 32. For the second Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 expected. * WHERE...Southern Lake County. * WHEN...For the first Freeze Warning, until 8 AM PDT this morning. For the second Freeze Warning, from 2 AM to 8 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation. Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Provide adequate shelter for outdoor pets or consider bringing them indoors. * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 32 expected. * WHERE...Southwestern Humboldt, Mendocino Coast, Southwestern Mendocino Interior and Southeastern Mendocino Interior Counties. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 8 AM PDT Tuesday. ...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM PDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 34 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Coastal Del Norte and Northern Humboldt Coast Counties. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather