WFO EUREKA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, May 2, 2022

FREEZE WATCH

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Eureka CA

318 AM PDT Mon May 2 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 expected.

* WHERE...Southern Humboldt Interior, Trinity County, and

Northwestern Mendocino Interior.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and other

sensitive vegetation.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Many areas that don't reach freezing will

likely have areas of frost.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Provide

adequate shelter for outdoor pets or consider bringing them indoors.

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 32 will result in frost formation.

* WHERE...Del Norte Interior, Northern Humboldt Interior,

Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Southeastern Mendocino Interior,

and Northern Lake County.

* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left

uncovered.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Isolated, normally colder locations may

briefly drop below freezing around daybreak.

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 PM THIS

EVENING...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph

expected.

* WHERE...Southern Lake County.

* WHEN...From 2 PM this afternoon to 10 PM this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Northwest winds will align with the valley,

bringing strong gusts across Clear Lake and the adjacent land

areas.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

