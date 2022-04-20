WFO EUREKA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, April 20, 2022

WIND ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Eureka CA

252 PM PDT Wed Apr 20 2022

...WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 55 mph expected.

* WHERE...Del Norte County, Northern Humboldt Interior,

Southwestern Humboldt, and Southern Humboldt Interior.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

