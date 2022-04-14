WFO EUREKA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, April 14, 2022 _____ WINTER STORM WATCH URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Eureka CA 158 PM PDT Thu Apr 14 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM FRIDAY TO 11 AM PDT SATURDAY ABOVE 3000 FEET... * WHAT...Snow expected above 3000 feet. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches. * WHERE...Northern Trinity County. * WHEN...From 8 PM Friday to 11 AM PDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state of California can be obtained by calling 1-800-GAS-ROAD. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather