CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 19, 2023 _____ 444 FPUS56 KHNX 200701 ZFPHNX Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA 1100 PM PST Thu Jan 19 2023 Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation are for tonight, Friday, Friday night, and Saturday. CAZ300-201200- West Side Mountains north of 198- Including the city of San Luis Reservoir 1101 PM PST Thu Jan 19 2023 .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph decreasing to 25 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds up to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the lower 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION San Luis Reservoir 34 48 35 51 \/ 0 0 0 0 $$ CAZ301-201200- Los Banos - Dos Palos- Including the city of Los Banos 1101 PM PST Thu Jan 19 2023 ...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST FRIDAY... ...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING... .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost late in the night. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog through the night. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds up to 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Widespread frost and patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds up to 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog through the night. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Patchy frost. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Los Banos 33 48 32 51 \/ 0 0 0 0 $$ CAZ302-201200- Merced - Madera - Mendota- Including the cities of Merced, Madera, and Atwater 1101 PM PST Thu Jan 19 2023 ...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST FRIDAY... ...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING... .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog and frost after midnight. Areas of fog and frost late in the night. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to up to 10 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost and areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost in the evening. Patchy fog through the night. Widespread frost after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Widespread frost and patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog through the night. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Patchy frost. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the mid 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Livingston 31 48 31 52 \/ 0 0 0 0 Merced 33 49 32 52 \/ 0 0 0 0 Chowchilla 33 49 32 52 \/ 0 0 0 0 Madera 33 50 32 53 \/ 0 0 0 0 Firebaugh 32 48 32 52 \/ 0 0 0 0 Mendota 32 49 32 52 \/ 0 0 0 0 $$ CAZ303-201200- Planada - Le Grand - Snelling- Including the cities of Planada, Lake Mcclure, and Le Grand 1101 PM PST Thu Jan 19 2023 ...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST FRIDAY... ...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING... .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and frost after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the north up to 5 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost in the evening. Patchy fog through the night. Widespread frost after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds up to 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Widespread frost and patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds up to 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog through the night. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds up to 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs around 50. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Patchy frost. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Planada 33 49 32 52 \/ 0 0 0 0 Le Grand 33 49 32 52 \/ 0 0 0 0 $$ CAZ304-201200- Coalinga - Avenal- Including the cities of Avenal and Coalinga 1101 PM PST Thu Jan 19 2023 .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost late in the night. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost through the night. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds up to 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Coalinga 33 49 33 52 \/ 0 0 0 0 Avenal 35 48 35 51 \/ 0 0 0 0 $$ CAZ305-201200- West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties- Including the cities of Lemoore Station, Five Points, and Kettleman City 1101 PM PST Thu Jan 19 2023 ...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST FRIDAY... ...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING... .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Areas of fog and frost late in the night. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog through the night. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Widespread frost and areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost and patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Patchy frost. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Huron 33 50 32 52 \/ 0 0 0 0 Five Points 33 49 32 53 \/ 0 0 0 0 NAS Lemoore 33 50 32 52 \/ 0 0 0 0 Kettleman City 36 50 34 52 \/ 0 0 0 0 $$ CAZ306-201200- Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma- Including the cities of Selma, Sanger, Parlier, Kingsburg, and Kerman 1101 PM PST Thu Jan 19 2023 ...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST FRIDAY... ...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING... .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Areas of fog and frost late in the night. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Areas of fog and frost in the morning. Highs around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Areas of frost in the evening. Patchy fog through the night. Widespread frost after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost and areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog through the night. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Selma 37 50 32 52 \/ 0 0 0 0 Kingsburg 36 50 32 52 \/ 0 0 0 0 Sanger 36 50 32 52 \/ 0 0 0 0 Kerman 33 50 31 52 \/ 0 0 0 0 Caruthers 34 50 32 52 \/ 0 0 0 0 $$ CAZ307-201200- Fresno-Clovis- Including the city of Fresno 1101 PM PST Thu Jan 19 2023 ...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING... .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph decreasing to up to 5 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs around 50. South winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog through the night. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds up to 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost and patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds up to 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog through the night. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds up to 5 mph. .SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost in the morning. Patchy frost. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Clovis 37 50 33 52 \/ 0 0 0 0 Fresno 37 50 34 53 \/ 0 0 0 0 $$ CAZ308-201200- West Side Mountains South of 198- Including the cities of Blackwells Corner and McKittrick 1101 PM PST Thu Jan 19 2023 .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost late in the night. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds up to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost through the night. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost and patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 50. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs around 50. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs around 50. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Livingston 31 48 31 52 \/ 0 0 0 0 Merced 33 49 32 52 \/ 0 0 0 0 Chowchilla 33 49 32 52 \/ 0 0 0 0 Madera 33 50 32 53 \/ 0 0 0 0 $$ CAZ309-201200- Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5- Including the cities of Lost Hills and Buttonwillow 1101 PM PST Thu Jan 19 2023 ...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING... .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Patchy frost late in the night. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds up to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Areas of fog and patchy frost in the morning. Highs around 50. Northwest winds up to 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost and patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost and patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds up to 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost and patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Patchy frost. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the upper 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Lost Hills 35 50 31 52 \/ 0 0 0 0 Buttonwillow 36 50 31 53 \/ 0 0 0 0 $$ CAZ310-201200- Delano-Wasco-Shafter- Including the cities of Delano, Wasco, Alpaugh, and Shafter 1101 PM PST Thu Jan 19 2023 ...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING... .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Patchy frost late in the night. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds up to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Areas of fog and patchy frost in the morning. Highs around 50. West winds up to 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost and patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost and patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds up to 5 mph shifting to the northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost in the evening, then areas of frost and patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows around 30. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Patchy frost. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the upper 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Alpaugh 36 50 30 52 \/ 0 0 0 0 Allensworth 36 50 30 52 \/ 0 0 0 0 Wasco 36 50 31 52 \/ 0 0 0 0 Delano 36 50 31 51 \/ 0 0 0 0 McFarland 36 50 32 52 \/ 0 0 0 0 Shafter 37 50 32 52 \/ 0 0 0 0 $$ CAZ311-201200- Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore- Including the cities of Hanford, Lemoore, and Corcoran 1101 PM PST Thu Jan 19 2023 ...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING... .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening and early morning. Widespread fog and patchy frost late in the night. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph decreasing to up to 5 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Widespread fog and patchy frost in the morning. Highs around 50. West winds up to 5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost in the evening. Patchy fog through the night. Widespread frost after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Widespread frost and patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost in the evening, then areas of frost and patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Lemoore 34 50 31 53 \/ 0 0 0 0 Hanford 36 51 32 53 \/ 0 0 0 0 Corcoran 36 50 30 52 \/ 0 0 0 0 $$ CAZ312-201200- Visalia - Porterville - Reedley- Including the cities of Goshen, Visalia, Tulare, and Porterville 1101 PM PST Thu Jan 19 2023 ...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING... .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs around 50. South winds up to 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog through the night. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds up to 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Areas of frost and patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to the northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog and frost after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds up to 5 mph. .SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost in the morning. Patchy frost. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Reedley 37 50 32 52 \/ 0 0 0 0 Dinuba 37 50 32 52 \/ 0 0 0 0 Visalia 36 50 32 52 \/ 0 0 0 0 Exeter 37 50 33 53 \/ 0 0 0 0 Tulare 37 50 32 52 \/ 0 0 0 0 Lindsay 37 50 33 53 \/ 0 0 0 0 Porterville 37 50 34 53 \/ 10 0 0 0 $$ CAZ313-201200- Buena Vista- Including the city of Taft 1101 PM PST Thu Jan 19 2023 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog late in the night. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds up to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost and patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight. .SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Areas of frost in the morning. Areas of frost. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the upper 30s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Taft 37 48 35 51 \/ 0 0 0 0 $$ CAZ314-201200- Bakersfield- Including the city of Bakersfield 1101 PM PST Thu Jan 19 2023 ...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING... .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog late in the night. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds up to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 50. South winds up to 5 mph shifting to the northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost and patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds up to 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost and patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to the northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the east up to 5 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 39. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs around 60. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Bakersfield 38 50 34 53 \/ 0 0 0 0 $$ CAZ315-201200- Southeast San Joaquin Valley- Including the city of Richgrove 1101 PM PST Thu Jan 19 2023 ...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING... .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds up to 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost and patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost and patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds up to 5 mph shifting to the northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog and frost after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost in the morning. Patchy frost after midnight. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Areas of frost in the morning. Areas of frost. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Richgrove 37 50 32 51 \/ 10 0 0 0 $$ CAZ316-201200- South End San Joaquin Valley- Including the cities of Lamont and Arvin 1101 PM PST Thu Jan 19 2023 ...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING... .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds up to 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Areas of frost in the morning. Areas of frost. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the mid 30s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Arvin 36 50 32 53 \/ 10 0 0 0 Lamont 36 50 32 53 \/ 10 0 0 0 Mettler 33 50 32 53 \/ 10 0 0 0 $$ CAZ317-201200- Mariposa Madera Foothills- Including the cities of El Portal and Mariposa 1101 PM PST Thu Jan 19 2023 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight. Patchy fog late in the night. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost and patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds up to 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost and patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Mariposa 27 45 31 51 \/ 0 0 0 0 $$ CAZ318-201200- Mariposa-Madera Lower Sierra- Including the cities of Bass Lake, Coarsegold, Fish Camp, Oakhurst, and North Fork 1101 PM PST Thu Jan 19 2023 .TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows 22 to 28. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph decreasing to 25 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 40 to 46. Southeast winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds up to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 46 to 52. East winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 44 to 50. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Highs 45 to 55. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 57. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Oakhurst 23 48 26 54 \/ 0 0 0 0 Bass Lake 21 44 26 50 \/ 0 0 0 0 $$ CAZ319-201200- Fresno-Tulare Foothills- Including the city of Millerton Lake 1101 PM PST Thu Jan 19 2023 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 52 to 57. Lows in the upper 30s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Millerton Lake 35 48 33 51 \/ 0 0 0 0 Three Rivers 31 50 33 56 \/ 20 0 0 0 Springville 30 45 30 51 \/ 20 0 0 0 Tule River Reservation 34 48 34 54 \/ 30 0 0 0 $$ CAZ320-201200- Fresno-Tulare Lower Sierra- Including the city of Auberry 1101 PM PST Thu Jan 19 2023 .TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy early in the evening then clearing. Lows 21 to 31. East winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 40 to 46. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 27 to 35. East winds up to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 46 to 52. East winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 39. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 42 to 48. Lows 26 to 34. .MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 43 to 56. Lows 29 to 39. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Auberry 29 45 32 51 \/ 0 0 0 0 $$ CAZ321-201200- South End Sierra Foothills- 1101 PM PST Thu Jan 19 2023 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain early in the evening. Patchy fog late in the night. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds up to 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds up to 5 mph. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the upper 30s. $$ CAZ322-201200- South End of the Lower Sierra- Including the city of Camp Nelson 1101 PM PST Thu Jan 19 2023 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and snow early in the evening, then mostly cloudy in the late evening and overnight. Lows 26 to 32. Northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 40 to 46. East winds up to 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds up to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 46 to 52. East winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 41 to 47. Lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 44 to 50. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 47 to 56. Lows in the mid 30s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Camp Nelson 20 40 26 47 \/ 20 0 0 0 $$ CAZ323-201200- Yosemite NP outside of the valley- Including the cities of Tuolumne Meadows and Wawona 1101 PM PST Thu Jan 19 2023 .TONIGHT...Breezy, colder. Mostly clear. Near steady temperature around 11. Northeast winds 10 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 55 mph decreasing to 40 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs 22 to 36. East winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Near steady temperature around 19. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. .SATURDAY...Not as cold. Sunny. Highs 33 to 43. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 16 to 28. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .SUNDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 26 to 45. Lows 7 to 26. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Tuolumne Meadows 0 31 6 42 \/ 0 0 0 0 Wawona 18 42 24 49 \/ 0 0 0 0 Hetch Hetchy 23 45 27 52 \/ 0 0 0 0 $$ CAZ324-201200- Yosemite Valley- Including the city of Yosemite Valley 1101 PM PST Thu Jan 19 2023 .TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows 17 to 23. East winds 5 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 37 to 43. East winds up to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 24 to 30. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs 45 to 51. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 41 to 47. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 22 to 33. Highs 41 to 51. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 46 to 52. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Yosemite 20 45 27 52 \/ 0 0 0 0 $$ CAZ325-201200- San Joaquin River Canyon- 1101 PM PST Thu Jan 19 2023 .TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows 17 to 25. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 37 to 43. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 23 to 31. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. .SATURDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs 45 to 51. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 35. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 42 to 48. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 22 to 34. Highs 41 to 54. $$ CAZ326-201200- Upper San Joaquin River- Including the cities of Devils Postpile, Florence Lake, and Lake Thomas Edison 1101 PM PST Thu Jan 19 2023 .TONIGHT...Breezy, colder. Mostly clear. Lows zero to 12 above. Northeast winds 10 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 55 mph in the evening. .FRIDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs 19 to 33. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Near steady temperature around 16. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening. .SATURDAY...Not as cold. Sunny. Highs 30 to 42. Northeast winds up to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 25. North winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 23 to 42. Lows 6 to 23. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Devils Postpile 6 26 13 38 \/ 0 0 0 0 $$ CAZ327-201200- Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge- Including the cities of Lake Wishon, Huntington Lake, and Shaver Lake 1101 PM PST Thu Jan 19 2023 .TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows 2 to 14. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 26 to 36. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 11 to 21. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. .SATURDAY...Not as cold. Sunny. Highs 34 to 42. East winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 18 to 26. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 30 to 44. Lows 10 to 24. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Huntington Lake 11 32 18 38 \/ 0 0 0 0 Shaver Lake 16 37 22 43 \/ 10 0 0 0 Lake Wishon 13 36 20 43 \/ 0 0 0 0 $$ CAZ328-201200- Kings Canyon NP- Including the city of Cedar Grove 1101 PM PST Thu Jan 19 2023 .TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows 5 below to 7 above zero. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 50 mph. .FRIDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs 16 to 30. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature around 12. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .SATURDAY...Not as cold. Sunny. Highs 26 to 38. West winds up to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 12 to 22. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 20 to 35. Lows 2 to 14. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 8 to 19. Highs 23 to 36. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Cedar Grove 13 42 22 50 \/ 0 0 0 0 $$ CAZ329-201200- Grant Grove Area- Including the cities of Grant Grove and Hume Lake 1101 PM PST Thu Jan 19 2023 .TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy early in the evening then clearing. Lows 11 to 23. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 31 to 41. East winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 18 to 30. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs 38 to 48. East winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 24 to 34. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 34 to 50. Lows 17 to 33. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Grant Grove 15 35 23 42 \/ 10 0 0 0 $$ CAZ330-201200- Sequoia NP- Including the cities of Giant Forest and Lodgepole 1101 PM PST Thu Jan 19 2023 .TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows 2 below to 18 above zero. North winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. .FRIDAY...Not as cold. Sunny. Highs 19 to 35. North winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 6 to 24. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .SATURDAY...Not as cold. Sunny. Highs 28 to 42. East winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 14 to 30. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 23 to 44. Lows 4 to 27. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Lodgepole 11 35 18 43 \/ 10 0 0 0 $$ CAZ331-201200- South End of the Upper Sierra- Including the city of Johnsondale 1101 PM PST Thu Jan 19 2023 .TONIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows 7 to 23. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 28 to 38. North winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 15 to 27. North winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .SATURDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs 35 to 45. North winds up to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 21 to 31. North winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 30 to 42. Lows 13 to 25. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 16 to 28. .TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 34 to 46. Lows 18 to 30. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Johnsondale 15 42 19 48 \/ 20 0 0 0 $$ CAZ332-201200- Kern River Valley- Including the cities of Lake Isabella and Kernville 1101 PM PST Thu Jan 19 2023 .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy late in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds up to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. .TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the lower 30s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Alta Sierra 20 37 26 43 \/ 10 0 0 0 Kernville 24 48 27 55 \/ 10 0 0 0 Lake Isabella 28 49 29 55 \/ 10 0 0 0 Weldon 28 50 29 54 \/ 0 0 0 0 $$ CAZ333-201200- Piute Walker Basin- 1101 PM PST Thu Jan 19 2023 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until early morning then clearing. Lows 21 to 31. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 37 to 45. East winds up to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 24 to 34. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 43 to 51. East winds up to 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 34. North winds up to 10 mph. .SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 38 to 48. Lows 21 to 31. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 24 to 34. .TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 42 to 54. Lows 26 to 36. $$ CAZ334-201200- Tehachapi- Including the city of Tehachapi 1101 PM PST Thu Jan 19 2023 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until early morning then becoming partly cloudy. Lows 24 to 32. Northwest winds up to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 39 to 45. East winds up to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 27 to 33. East winds 5 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 45 to 51. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 35. North winds up to 10 mph. .SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 41 to 49. Lows 27 to 33. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 28 to 34. .TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 44 to 54. Lows 29 to 37. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Bear Valley Springs 26 42 29 47 \/ 10 0 0 0 Tehachapi 23 43 26 48 \/ 10 0 0 0 Twin Oaks 29 47 31 51 \/ 10 0 0 0 $$ CAZ335-201200- Grapevine- Including the cities of Grapevine and Lebec 1101 PM PST Thu Jan 19 2023 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until early morning then clearing. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 43 to 49. Lows around 30. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs 47 to 53. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs 49 to 55. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 55. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Grapevine 28 46 30 52 \/ 10 0 0 0 $$ CAZ336-201200- Frazier Mountain Communities- Including the city of Frazier Park 1101 PM PST Thu Jan 19 2023 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows 24 to 34. Northwest winds up to 15 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 40 to 46. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 45 to 51. East winds up to 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 36. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight. .SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 43 to 51. Lows 27 to 35. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 29 to 37. Highs 46 to 54. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 40. Highs 49 to 57. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Pine Mountain Club 23 42 29 47 \/ 10 0 0 0 Frazier Park 20 43 24 49 \/ 10 0 0 0 $$ CAZ337-201200- Indian Wells Valley- Including the cities of Inyokern and Ridgecrest 1101 PM PST Thu Jan 19 2023 .TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy early in the evening then clearing. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. North winds 5 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the lower 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Inyokern 30 50 31 53 \/ 0 0 0 0 Ridgecrest 28 52 27 54 \/ 10 0 0 0 $$ CAZ338-201200- Mojave Desert Slopes- Including the city of Mojave 1101 PM PST Thu Jan 19 2023 .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 41 to 49. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph decreasing to 30 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 46 to 52. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 45 to 53. Lows around 30. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 42 to 50. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 45 to 53. Lows in the lower 30s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Mojave 29 48 29 51 \/ 0 0 0 0 $$ CAZ339-201200- Mojave Desert- Including the cities of Rosamond, California City, Randsburg, and Edwards AFB 1101 PM PST Thu Jan 19 2023 .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 31. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 25 to 31. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 33. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows 25 to 31. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 50. Lows 25 to 31. .TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows 27 to 34. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Randsburg 33 46 35 49 \/ 10 0 0 0 California City 27 50 27 52 \/ 0 0 0 0 Edwards AFB 26 50 24 52 \/ 0 0 0 0 Rosamond 26 50 26 53 \/ 0 0 0 0 $$ _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather