CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, December 11, 2022

913 FPUS56 KHNX 120801

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1200 AM PST Mon Dec 12 2022

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Tuesday.

CAZ300-130000-

West Side Mountains north of 198-

Including the city of San Luis Reservoir

1200 AM PST Mon Dec 12 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 43 to

51. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 43 to 49. North winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 43 to 49. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs 44 to 52.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain after midnight.

Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 47 to 53.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 46 to 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Luis Reservoir 52 38 49 / 20 0 0

CAZ301-130000-

Los Banos - Dos Palos-

Including the city of Los Banos

1200 AM PST Mon Dec 12 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy then becoming partly sunny late in the morning

then becoming sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s. West winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds up

to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 52 35 51 / 20 0 0

CAZ302-130000-

Merced - Madera - Mendota-

Including the cities of Merced, Madera, and Atwater

1200 AM PST Mon Dec 12 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog in

the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 50s. North winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North

winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50. Northeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 52 32 51 / 20 0 0

Merced 53 32 51 / 20 0 0

Chowchilla 52 32 51 / 20 0 0

Madera 52 32 51 / 10 0 0

Firebaugh 53 32 51 / 20 0 0

Mendota 53 33 51 / 10 0 0

CAZ303-130000-

Planada - Le Grand - Snelling-

Including the cities of Planada, Lake Mcclure, and Le Grand

1200 AM PST Mon Dec 12 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 30s. North

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Southeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Southeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Planada 52 31 51 / 20 0 0

Le Grand 52 31 51 / 20 0 0

CAZ304-130000-

Coalinga - Avenal-

Including the cities of Avenal and Coalinga

1200 AM PST Mon Dec 12 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around

50. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. North winds up to

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Northeast winds up to

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance

of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 51 35 51 / 10 0 0

Avenal 50 38 50 / 20 0 0

CAZ305-130000-

West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties-

Including the cities of Lemoore Station, Five Points,

and Kettleman City

1200 AM PST Mon Dec 12 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

early in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s. West winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds up

to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds up

to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain in the morning. Highs in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 52 35 52 / 10 0 0

Five Points 52 34 52 / 10 0 0

NAS Lemoore 53 33 52 / 20 0 0

Kettleman City 52 37 51 / 20 0 0

CAZ306-130000-

Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma-

Including the cities of Selma, Sanger, Parlier, Kingsburg,

and Kerman

1200 AM PST Mon Dec 12 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny until late afternoon then clearing. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 30s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds up

to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds

up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Selma 52 33 51 / 20 0 0

Kingsburg 52 33 51 / 20 0 0

Sanger 52 32 51 / 20 0 0

Kerman 52 31 51 / 10 0 0

Caruthers 52 32 51 / 20 0 0

CAZ307-130000-

Fresno-Clovis-

Including the city of Fresno

1200 AM PST Mon Dec 12 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Clovis 52 35 51 / 20 0 0

Fresno 52 35 51 / 20 0 0

CAZ308-130000-

West Side Mountains South of 198-

Including the cities of Blackwells Corner and McKittrick

1200 AM PST Mon Dec 12 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain early in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the late morning and afternoon.

Highs 43 to 51. North winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 43 to 51. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 45 to 51. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs 46 to 55.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance

of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs 49 to 55.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs 48 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 52 32 51 / 20 0 0

Merced 53 32 51 / 20 0 0

Chowchilla 52 32 51 / 20 0 0

Madera 52 32 51 / 10 0 0

CAZ309-130000-

Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5-

Including the cities of Lost Hills and Buttonwillow

1200 AM PST Mon Dec 12 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain early in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the late morning and afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds up to

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds up to

5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds up

to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 32 to 37.

Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 52 34 52 / 30 0 0

Buttonwillow 51 32 52 / 30 0 0

CAZ310-130000-

Delano-Wasco-Shafter-

Including the cities of Delano, Wasco, Alpaugh, and Shafter

1200 AM PST Mon Dec 12 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain early in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the late morning and afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds up to 5 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 50s. Light winds becoming northwest up to 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Light winds

becoming north up to 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 31 to

36. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 52 33 52 / 30 0 0

Allensworth 52 34 52 / 30 0 0

Wasco 50 33 51 / 30 0 0

Delano 51 35 51 / 30 0 0

McFarland 50 35 51 / 30 0 0

Shafter 50 34 51 / 30 0 0

CAZ311-130000-

Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore-

Including the cities of Hanford, Lemoore, and Corcoran

1200 AM PST Mon Dec 12 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain early in the morning, then mostly sunny

in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North

winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds up

to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lemoore 53 33 53 / 20 0 0

Hanford 53 33 53 / 20 0 0

Corcoran 53 33 53 / 40 0 0

CAZ312-130000-

Visalia - Porterville - Reedley-

Including the cities of Goshen, Visalia, Tulare, and Porterville

1200 AM PST Mon Dec 12 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain early in the

morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. North

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance

of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Reedley 52 33 51 / 20 0 0

Dinuba 52 32 51 / 20 0 0

Visalia 52 33 51 / 20 0 0

Exeter 52 35 51 / 30 0 0

Tulare 52 35 52 / 30 0 0

Lindsay 52 35 51 / 30 0 0

Porterville 51 36 51 / 40 0 0

CAZ313-130000-

Buena Vista-

Including the city of Taft

1200 AM PST Mon Dec 12 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain early in the morning. Highs

45 to 51. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds up to

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 46 to

52. Southeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the north in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Southeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A

30 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the

mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 48 37 49 / 40 0 0

CAZ314-130000-

Bakersfield-

Including the city of Bakersfield

1200 AM PST Mon Dec 12 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with chance of rain early in the morning, then

partly sunny with slight chance of rain late in the morning.

Mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 50. North winds up to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds up to

5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 50s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to the

northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 36. East winds up to

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 32 to 38.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows 35 to 41.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance

of rain. Lows 37 to 43. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bakersfield 50 38 51 / 30 0 0

CAZ315-130000-

Southeast San Joaquin Valley-

Including the city of Richgrove

1200 AM PST Mon Dec 12 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain early in

the morning, then partly sunny in the late morning and afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph shifting

to the southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 40s. South winds up to 5 mph shifting to the northwest

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds

up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Richgrove 50 35 51 / 30 0 0

CAZ316-130000-

South End San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Lamont and Arvin

1200 AM PST Mon Dec 12 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain early in the morning, then

slight chance of rain in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in

the upper 40s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 50. South winds up to 5 mph shifting to the northwest in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds up to

5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to

40. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain in the morning. Highs in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Arvin 50 35 51 / 30 0 0

Lamont 50 36 51 / 30 0 0

Mettler 49 35 50 / 30 0 0

CAZ317-130000-

Mariposa Madera Foothills-

Including the cities of El Portal and Mariposa

1200 AM PST Mon Dec 12 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny early in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 30s. North

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 44 29 43 / 20 0 0

CAZ318-130000-

Mariposa-Madera Lower Sierra-

Including the cities of Bass Lake, Coarsegold, Fish Camp,

Oakhurst, and North Fork

1200 AM PST Mon Dec 12 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny early in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog early in the morning. Highs 37 to 45. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 21 to

29. Northeast winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 37 to 45. Southeast winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 23 to 31. Northeast winds up

to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 40 to 48. East winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 34.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 43 to 52.

Lows 30 to 38.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain and snow in the morning.

Highs 43 to 51. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 37.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 42 to 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oakhurst 47 19 47 / 10 0 0

Bass Lake 40 20 41 / 20 0 0

CAZ319-130000-

Fresno-Tulare Foothills-

Including the city of Millerton Lake

1200 AM PST Mon Dec 12 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain early in the morning. Highs

45 to 51. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Southeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance

of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 50 35 48 / 20 0 0

Three Rivers 50 30 50 / 20 0 0

Springville 44 29 44 / 20 0 0

Tule River Reservation 47 35 48 / 30 0 0

CAZ320-130000-

Fresno-Tulare Lower Sierra-

Including the city of Auberry

1200 AM PST Mon Dec 12 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 35 to 45. Northwest winds up to

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 22 to 32. Northeast winds up to

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 36 to 46. Southeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 24 to 34. Northeast winds up

to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 39 to 49. East winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

mid 30s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 43 to 53.

Lows 31 to 42.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain and snow in the morning.

Highs 42 to 52. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 41 to 51.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Auberry 44 32 43 / 10 0 0

CAZ321-130000-

South End Sierra Foothills-

1200 AM PST Mon Dec 12 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the

mid 40s. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 40s. South winds up to 5 mph shifting to the northwest

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds up

to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. South winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

50s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

CAZ322-130000-

South End of the Lower Sierra-

Including the city of Camp Nelson

1200 AM PST Mon Dec 12 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow early in

the morning. Slight chance of snow early in the afternoon. Highs

34 to 42. North winds up to 5 mph shifting to the northwest in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 25 to 33. North winds up to 5 mph

with gusts to around 20 mph shifting to the northeast after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 35 to 43. South winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the

lower 30s. East winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 39 to 47. East winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 42 to 52. Lows

34 to 41.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 41 to 49.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Camp Nelson 35 19 37 / 20 0 0

CAZ323-130000-

Yosemite NP outside of the valley-

Including the cities of Tuolumne Meadows and Wawona

1200 AM PST Mon Dec 12 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny early in the morning then clearing. Highs

17 to 31. North winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 1 to 15. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 20 to 32. Southeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature around 14.

East winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as cold. Mostly sunny. Highs 25 to 37. Northeast

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature around

20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 26 to 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 25 to 39.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance

of snow. Lows 12 to 26. Highs 24 to 38.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 11 to 25.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 23 to 37.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Tuolumne Meadows 27 -5 31 / 10 0 0

Wawona 39 18 40 / 20 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 41 22 43 / 10 0 0

CAZ324-130000-

Yosemite Valley-

Including the city of Yosemite Valley

1200 AM PST Mon Dec 12 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny early in the morning then clearing. Highs

32 to 40. Northeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 16 to 24. Northeast winds up to

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 34 to 42. East winds up to 5 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 19 to 27. East winds up to

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 38 to 46. Northeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 30s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 40 to 49. Lows

27 to 35.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow after midnight.

Lows 26 to 34. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow and

rain. Highs 39 to 47.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 25 to 33.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 38 to 46.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 41 17 44 / 10 0 0

CAZ325-130000-

San Joaquin River Canyon-

1200 AM PST Mon Dec 12 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny then becoming sunny in the late morning and

early afternoon then becoming partly sunny. Highs 32 to 40. North

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 18 to 26. Northeast winds up to

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 34 to 42. East winds up to 5 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 20 to 28. Northeast winds up

to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 39 to 47. Northeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 42 to 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 29 to 37.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 41 to 49. Lows

28 to 36.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and

snow. Highs 39 to 47.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 27 to 35.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 39 to 47.

CAZ326-130000-

Upper San Joaquin River-

Including the cities of Devils Postpile, Florence Lake,

and Lake Thomas Edison

1200 AM PST Mon Dec 12 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny early in the morning then clearing. Highs

15 to 29. North winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 1 to 13. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 18 to 32. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature around 12.

Northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after

midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as cold. Mostly sunny. Highs 24 to 36. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature around

19.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 25 to 39.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature around

20.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 23 to 37.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance

of snow. Lows 12 to 24. Highs 22 to 36.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature around

19.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 21 to 35.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Devils Postpile 25 7 27 / 10 0 0

CAZ327-130000-

Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge-

Including the cities of Lake Wishon, Huntington Lake,

and Shaver Lake

1200 AM PST Mon Dec 12 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of snow early in the morning. Highs

19 to 29. North winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 2 to 14. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 21 to 31. Southeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature around 14.

East winds up to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 28 to 36. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature around

20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 29 to 39.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 25.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 28 to 38.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance

of snow. Lows 15 to 25. Highs 26 to 36.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of snow in the evening.

Near steady temperature in the lower 20s. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 26 to 36.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 25 11 26 / 20 0 0

Shaver Lake 32 17 33 / 20 0 0

Lake Wishon 30 13 32 / 20 0 0

CAZ328-130000-

Kings Canyon NP-

Including the city of Cedar Grove

1200 AM PST Mon Dec 12 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of snow early in the morning. Highs

9 to 23. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 4 below to 8 above zero. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 12 to 26. Southwest winds up to 10 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature around 7.

West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as cold. Sunny. Highs 18 to 32. West winds up to

10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature around

15.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 19 to 35.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature around

16.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 19 to 33. Lows

8 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs

17 to 31.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of snow in the evening.

Near steady temperature around 15. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 16 to 30.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 40 16 43 / 20 0 0

CAZ329-130000-

Grant Grove Area-

Including the cities of Grant Grove and Hume Lake

1200 AM PST Mon Dec 12 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 23 to 35. North winds up to 5 mph shifting to the

west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 10 to 24. East winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 25 to 37. Southeast winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the

lower 20s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as cold. Sunny. Highs 30 to 42. North winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 20s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 32 to 46.

Lows 21 to 35.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with chance of snow. Highs 30 to 44.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 30 to 44.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grant Grove 30 17 31 / 20 0 0

CAZ330-130000-

Sequoia NP-

Including the cities of Giant Forest and Lodgepole

1200 AM PST Mon Dec 12 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of snow early in the morning. Highs

11 to 29. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows 3 below to 17 above zero.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Not as cold. Sunny. Highs 14 to 32. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature around 12.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after

midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as cold. Sunny. Highs 21 to 37. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature around

19.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 21 to 40.

Lows 9 to 29.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs

19 to 37.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of snow. Near steady temperature around 19.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 18 to 36.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lodgepole 30 9 32 / 20 0 0

CAZ331-130000-

South End of the Upper Sierra-

Including the city of Johnsondale

1200 AM PST Mon Dec 12 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Slight chance of snow early in the morning. Slight chance

of snow early in the afternoon. Highs 22 to 34. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. Gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows 7 to 23. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 24 to 36. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 10 to 24. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 29 to 39. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

mid 20s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 31 to 43.

Lows 19 to 33.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs

29 to 41. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 28 to 40.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Johnsondale 38 11 40 / 30 0 0

CAZ332-130000-

Kern River Valley-

Including the cities of Lake Isabella and Kernville

1200 AM PST Mon Dec 12 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Chance of rain and slight chance of snow early in the morning.

Highs in the lower 40s. North winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

west with gusts to around 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 25 to 31. Northwest winds up to

10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 24 to 30. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 28 to 34.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 48 to 54. Lows

31 to 38.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 37.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 29 22 31 / 30 0 0

Kernville 45 24 47 / 30 0 0

Lake Isabella 45 27 47 / 30 0 0

Weldon 45 28 47 / 20 0 0

CAZ333-130000-

Piute Walker Basin-

1200 AM PST Mon Dec 12 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Chance of snow and rain early in the morning, then slight chance

of rain late in the morning. Slight chance of snow in the late

morning and early afternoon. Highs 30 to 40. Northwest winds up

to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 20 to 32. West winds up to 10 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 32 to 42. West winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 20 to 32. North winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 35 to 45. Northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 38 to 50.

Lows 27 to 39.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain in the morning, then

chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs 36 to 48. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 35 to 47.

CAZ334-130000-

Tehachapi-

Including the city of Tehachapi

1200 AM PST Mon Dec 12 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Chance

of snow and rain through the day. Near steady temperature in the

mid 30s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower

30s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 34 to

42. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the

lower 30s. North winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 38 to 46. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 39 to 51. Lows

32 to 40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 39. Highs

38 to 48.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 34 28 37 / 40 0 0

Tehachapi 37 24 40 / 30 0 0

Twin Oaks 40 29 42 / 30 0 0

CAZ335-130000-

Grapevine-

Including the cities of Grapevine and Lebec

1200 AM PST Mon Dec 12 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and slight chance of rain

in the morning, then chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Patchy fog early in the morning. Areas of fog late in the

afternoon. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. Near steady temperature in the

lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 36 to 44. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the

lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 40 to 48. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 42 to 52. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs 42 to 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grapevine 44 32 45 / 30 0 0

CAZ336-130000-

Frazier Mountain Communities-

Including the city of Frazier Park

1200 AM PST Mon Dec 12 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning. Chance of rain early in the afternoon. Chance of snow in

the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 23 to 35. West winds up to 10 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 34 to 44. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the

lower 30s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 39 to 47. East winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 28 to

42. Highs 42 to 53.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and

snow. Highs 41 to 51.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of snow in the evening.

Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 40 to 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 34 23 37 / 50 0 0

Frazier Park 37 19 40 / 50 0 0

CAZ337-130000-

Indian Wells Valley-

Including the cities of Inyokern and Ridgecrest

1200 AM PST Mon Dec 12 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of rain and snow early

in the morning, then mostly sunny with slight chance of snow late

in the morning. Sunny in the afternoon. Highs 45 to 50. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 46 to 51. Northwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 49 30 49 / 20 0 0

Ridgecrest 50 27 51 / 20 0 0

CAZ338-130000-

Mojave Desert Slopes-

Including the city of Mojave

1200 AM PST Mon Dec 12 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Chance of snow and rain in the morning. Slight chance of snow in

the afternoon. Highs 37 to 47. Northwest winds up to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 37 to 47. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 40 to 48. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 41 to 51. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs 41 to 51.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mojave 46 30 47 / 40 0 0

CAZ339-130000-

Mojave Desert-

Including the cities of Rosamond, California City, Randsburg,

and Edwards AFB

1200 AM PST Mon Dec 12 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy then becoming partly sunny in the late morning

and early afternoon then becoming sunny. Chance of rain and snow

in the morning, then slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s. West winds up to 10 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 31. West winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds up to

5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 24 to 30. North winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 26 to 32.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

50s. Lows 30 to 36.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 37. Highs

in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 44 33 44 / 30 0 0

California City 48 27 48 / 40 0 0

Edwards AFB 48 26 48 / 40 0 0

Rosamond 49 27 49 / 40 0 0

