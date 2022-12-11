CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, December 10, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1101 PM PST Sat Dec 10 2022

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Sunday, Sunday night, and Monday.

West Side Mountains north of 198-

Including the city of San Luis Reservoir

1101 PM PST Sat Dec 10 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Haze early in the evening. Patchy fog in the

evening. Rain showers in the evening. Slight chance of

thunderstorms through the night. Rain showers likely after

midnight. Lows 41 to 47. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up

to 65 mph decreasing to 55 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with chance of rain showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph decreasing to

30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 42 to 50. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 44 to

52. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of rain. Highs 46 to 53. Lows in the lower 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Luis Reservoir 48 53 44 51 / 100 60 80 20

Los Banos - Dos Palos-

Including the city of Los Banos

1101 PM PST Sat Dec 10 2022

.TONIGHT...Rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms early

in the evening, then chance of rain showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Patchy fog early

in the evening. Haze through the night. Lows in the mid 40s.

South winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Haze in the morning. Partly sunny with chance of rain

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s.

South winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Haze through the night. Patchy fog after

midnight. Lows around 40. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds up

to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 45 54 41 51 / 100 60 80 20

Merced - Madera - Mendota-

Including the cities of Merced, Madera, and Atwater

1101 PM PST Sat Dec 10 2022

.TONIGHT...Rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms early

in the evening, then chance of rain showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Patchy fog early

in the evening. Haze through the night. Lows in the mid 40s.

South winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph decreasing to 30 mph

after midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Haze and patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny with

chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening. Haze through

the night. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 43 54 39 52 / 100 60 80 20

Merced 45 55 39 53 / 100 50 80 20

Chowchilla 43 53 38 51 / 100 50 70 20

Madera 44 53 39 51 / 100 60 70 20

Firebaugh 43 56 39 52 / 100 40 70 20

Mendota 44 56 39 52 / 100 40 70 20

Planada - Le Grand - Snelling-

Including the cities of Planada, Lake Mcclure, and Le Grand

1101 PM PST Sat Dec 10 2022

.TONIGHT...Rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms early

in the evening, then rain showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Patchy fog in

the evening. Haze through the night. Lows in the mid 40s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 50 mph decreasing to 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with chance of rain showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Patchy fog in the morning. Haze through

the day. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening. Haze through

the night. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 50s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Planada 43 53 38 51 / 100 60 80 20

Le Grand 43 53 38 51 / 100 60 80 20

Coalinga - Avenal-

Including the cities of Avenal and Coalinga

1101 PM PST Sat Dec 10 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Haze through the night. Rain showers in the

evening. Slight chance of thunderstorms through the night. Chance

of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 65 mph decreasing to 45 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Haze in the morning. Mostly sunny with chance of rain

and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s. West

winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds up to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 50s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance

of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 45 53 39 51 / 100 40 70 20

Avenal 48 54 42 50 / 100 30 70 20

West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties-

Including the cities of Lemoore Station, Five Points,

and Kettleman City

1101 PM PST Sat Dec 10 2022

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Rain showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms early in the evening, then chance of rain showers

and slight chance of thunderstorms in the late evening and

overnight. Haze through the night. Lows in the mid 40s. South

winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 50 mph shifting to the

southwest 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 40 mph after midnight.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Haze in the morning. Partly sunny with chance of rain

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s.

South winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Haze and patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds up

to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 47 56 39 52 / 100 50 70 30

Five Points 45 56 39 52 / 100 60 70 20

NAS Lemoore 46 56 39 52 / 100 60 70 30

Kettleman City 49 57 41 51 / 90 40 70 30

Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma-

Including the cities of Selma, Sanger, Parlier, Kingsburg,

and Kerman

1101 PM PST Sat Dec 10 2022

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Rain showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of rain showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Haze through the

night. Patchy fog late in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. South

winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph decreasing to 5 to

15 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Haze in the morning. Partly sunny with chance of rain

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Haze and patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs

in the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph shifting to the

northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Selma 46 54 39 51 / 100 70 70 30

Kingsburg 45 54 39 51 / 100 70 70 30

Sanger 45 53 37 51 / 100 80 70 30

Kerman 43 55 38 52 / 100 60 70 20

Caruthers 45 55 39 51 / 100 70 70 30

Fresno-Clovis-

Including the city of Fresno

1101 PM PST Sat Dec 10 2022

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Haze through the night. Patchy fog late in the

evening. Rain showers in the evening. Slight chance of

thunderstorms through the night. Rain showers likely after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 25 mph with

gusts to around 40 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Rain showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of rain showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Patchy fog in

the morning. Haze through the day. Highs in the lower 50s. South

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Haze through the night. Patchy fog after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Clovis 47 53 40 51 / 100 70 70 30

Fresno 47 53 40 51 / 100 70 70 30

West Side Mountains South of 198-

Including the cities of Blackwells Corner and McKittrick

1101 PM PST Sat Dec 10 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Windy. Patchy fog early in the evening. Haze in the

evening. Rain showers in the evening. Slight chance of

thunderstorms through the night. Rain showers likely after

midnight. Lows 43 to 49. Southwest winds 15 to 30 mph. Gusts up

to 75 mph decreasing to 60 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of rain showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then slight chance of rain in

the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph decreasing to 30 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain in the morning. Highs

44 to 50. Northwest winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 43 to 51. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 46 to

54. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of rain. Highs 47 to 55. Lows in the lower 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 43 54 39 52 / 100 60 80 20

Merced 45 55 39 53 / 100 50 80 20

Chowchilla 43 53 38 51 / 100 50 70 20

Madera 44 53 39 51 / 100 60 70 20

Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5-

Including the cities of Lost Hills and Buttonwillow

1101 PM PST Sat Dec 10 2022

.TONIGHT...Haze through the night. Slight chance of rain early in

the evening. Rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the late evening and early morning, then chance of rain late in

the night. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph

shifting to the southwest 5 to 15 mph after midnight. Gusts up to

45 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with chance of rain showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Haze. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph increasing to 40 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Rain likely. Patchy fog after midnight.

Lows in the upper 30s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain in the morning, then

mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

50s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 46 57 37 52 / 90 40 70 40

Buttonwillow 45 57 36 51 / 90 40 70 40

Delano-Wasco-Shafter-

Including the cities of Delano, Wasco, Alpaugh, and Shafter

1101 PM PST Sat Dec 10 2022

.TONIGHT...Haze through the night. Patchy fog after midnight.

Rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms through the

night. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph shifting

to the southwest 5 to 15 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Haze and patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny with

chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

northwest with gusts to around 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with chance of rain in the morning, then partly

sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds up to

5 mph shifting to the northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 47 56 38 51 / 90 50 70 40

Allensworth 48 56 38 51 / 100 50 70 40

Wasco 47 56 37 50 / 90 50 70 40

Delano 48 56 39 51 / 100 60 70 40

McFarland 48 55 38 50 / 90 60 70 40

Shafter 48 56 38 49 / 90 50 60 40

Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore-

Including the cities of Hanford, Lemoore, and Corcoran

1101 PM PST Sat Dec 10 2022

.TONIGHT...Haze through the night. Patchy fog late in the

evening. Rain showers in the evening. Slight chance of

thunderstorms through the night. Rain showers likely after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 40 mph shifting to the southwest 5 to 15 mph

after midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Haze in the morning. Partly sunny with chance of rain

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s.

South winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Haze and patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the upper 30s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lemoore 46 56 39 52 / 100 60 70 30

Hanford 47 56 40 53 / 100 60 70 30

Corcoran 47 57 39 52 / 100 60 70 30

Visalia - Porterville - Reedley-

Including the cities of Goshen, Visalia, Tulare, and Porterville

1101 PM PST Sat Dec 10 2022

.TONIGHT...Haze through the night. Patchy fog in the late evening

and overnight. Rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

35 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Haze and patchy fog in the morning. Rain

showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds up to 10 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Patchy fog through the night. Haze

after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 50. North winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the northwest around 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Reedley 45 53 37 51 / 100 80 70 30

Dinuba 45 53 37 50 / 100 80 70 30

Visalia 48 54 39 51 / 100 70 70 30

Exeter 47 53 37 50 / 100 70 70 30

Tulare 48 55 39 51 / 100 70 70 30

Lindsay 47 54 37 50 / 100 70 70 30

Porterville 48 54 39 50 / 100 70 60 40

Buena Vista-

Including the city of Taft

1101 PM PST Sat Dec 10 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy early in the evening. Haze

through the night. Chance of rain showers in the evening. Slight

chance of thunderstorms through the night. Rain showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the southwest 15 to 25 mph after midnight. Gusts up

to 55 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of rain and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of rain in the

afternoon. Haze through the day. Highs 51 to 57. West winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds up to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning. Highs in

the upper 40s. West winds up to 10 mph shifting to the north in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

40s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 50s. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance

of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 51 55 42 48 / 90 40 60 40

Bakersfield-

Including the city of Bakersfield

1101 PM PST Sat Dec 10 2022

.TONIGHT...Haze through the night. Chance of rain showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms late in the evening. Rain showers

and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west 5 to

15 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Haze. Near steady temperature in the

lower 50s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in

the evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Patchy fog after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with chance of rain in the morning, then partly

sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds up to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

50s. Lows 32 to 38.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 50s. Lows 35 to 44.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows 37 to 43.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bakersfield 51 55 41 49 / 90 60 60 40

Southeast San Joaquin Valley-

Including the city of Richgrove

1101 PM PST Sat Dec 10 2022

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Slight chance of rain early in the evening,

then rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the late

evening and overnight. Haze through the night. Patchy fog after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 25 mph with

gusts to around 40 mph shifting to the southwest 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Haze and patchy fog. Near steady

temperature around 50. West winds up to 10 mph. Gusts up to

35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Patchy fog in the evening. Rain likely. Lows in

the upper 30s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with chance of rain in the morning, then partly

sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the northwest around 5 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds

up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows around 40.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Richgrove 48 54 39 49 / 100 60 70 40

South End San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Lamont and Arvin

1101 PM PST Sat Dec 10 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then slight chance

of rain late in the evening. Rain showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Haze through the night. Lows in the

upper 40s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest

10 to 15 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 65 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Rain likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of rain showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Haze through the

day. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Gusts

up to 25 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning. Highs in

the upper 40s. West winds up to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 50s. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows around 40.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Arvin 48 56 37 49 / 100 80 50 40

Lamont 50 56 38 49 / 100 80 60 40

Mettler 48 55 37 48 / 90 70 50 40

Mariposa Madera Foothills-

Including the cities of El Portal and Mariposa

1101 PM PST Sat Dec 10 2022

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Rain showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms until early morning, then rain showers and chance

of thunderstorms late in the night. Haze and patchy fog through

the night. Locally heavy rainfall possible early in the evening.

Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

around 60 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

35 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Patchy fog in the morning. Haze through the day.

Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening. Haze and

patchy fog through the night. Near steady temperature in the

lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

40s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 37 43 32 44 / 100 80 70 20

Mariposa-Madera Lower Sierra-

Including the cities of Bass Lake, Coarsegold, Fish Camp,

Oakhurst, and North Fork

1101 PM PST Sat Dec 10 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Windy. Rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

until early morning, then rain showers, snow showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms late in the night. Areas of fog in the

evening. Haze through the night. Patchy fog after midnight.

Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Snow may be heavy

at times late in the night. Snow accumulation up to 18 inches.

Lows 29 to 37. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around

75 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 25 mph with gusts to

around 55 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers, snow showers likely and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of

rain showers, snow showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Haze and patchy fog through the day. Snow may be

heavy at times in the morning. Snow accumulation up to 11 inches.

Snow level 3300 feet. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s.

South winds up to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers and rain showers likely in the

evening, then snow and rain likely after midnight. Haze and

patchy fog through the night. Snow accumulation up to 4 inches.

Total snow accumulation up to 35 inches. Snow level 2800 feet.

Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 36 to 44. North winds up to 5 mph shifting to the

west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 21 to 29. Northeast winds up

to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 36 to 44. Lows

24 to 32.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 39 to

50. Lows 28 to 37.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

43 to 51. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

and snow. Lows 31 to 39.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

42 to 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oakhurst 29 47 24 46 / 100 90 60 20

Bass Lake 30 41 24 40 / 100 90 60 30

Fresno-Tulare Foothills-

Including the city of Millerton Lake

1101 PM PST Sat Dec 10 2022

.TONIGHT...Rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Haze

and patchy fog. Locally heavy rainfall possible early in the

evening. Lows 41 to 47. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to

60 mph decreasing to 40 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with rain showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with chance of

rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Haze and patchy fog through the day. Near steady temperature in

the mid 40s. South winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Haze and patchy fog through the

night. Total snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Lows in the upper

30s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 44 to 50. West

winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows around 40.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 46 51 39 49 / 100 70 70 20

Three Rivers 41 53 33 49 / 100 90 60 30

Springville 40 48 31 42 / 100 90 60 30

Tule River Reservation 45 51 38 46 / 100 90 60 40

Fresno-Tulare Lower Sierra-

Including the city of Auberry

1101 PM PST Sat Dec 10 2022

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Rain showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Haze and patchy fog. Locally heavy rainfall

possible until early morning. Lows 30 to 40. South winds 15 to

25 mph. Gusts up to 70 mph decreasing to 60 mph after midnight.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers, snow showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of rain showers, snow

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Haze

and patchy fog through the day. Snow may be heavy at times in the

morning. Snow accumulation up to 12 inches. Snow level 3600 feet.

Highs 37 to 47. South winds up to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph

decreasing to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Snow and rain likely. Patchy fog through

the night. Haze after midnight. Snow accumulation up to 4 inches.

Total snow accumulation up to 38 inches. Snow level 2800 feet.

Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Southeast winds up to

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of snow in the

morning. Highs 34 to 44. West winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 21 to 33. East winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 35 to 45. Lows

25 to 35.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 38 to

52. Lows 29 to 41.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

42 to 52. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

and snow. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 41 to 51. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Auberry 40 45 35 43 / 100 90 60 30

South End Sierra Foothills-

1101 PM PST Sat Dec 10 2022

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Haze through the night. Patchy fog after

midnight. Chance of rain showers in the evening. Slight chance of

thunderstorms through the night. Rain showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts to

around 45 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 35 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Haze

and patchy fog. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Patchy fog in the evening. Rain likely in the

evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Near steady

temperature in the lower 40s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with chance of rain in the morning, then partly

sunny in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to the northwest around

5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 40s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the east after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature around

40.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 50s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the lower 40s.

South End of the Lower Sierra-

Including the city of Camp Nelson

1101 PM PST Sat Dec 10 2022

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Rain showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms early in the evening, then rain showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Patchy

fog in the evening. Haze through the night. Areas of fog after

midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the late evening and

early morning. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 70 mph shifting to the

southwest 10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 60 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers with possible snow showers and

thunderstorms likely in the morning, then chance of rain showers,

snow showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Haze and patchy fog through the day. Snow may be heavy at times

in the morning. Snow accumulation up to 9 inches. Total snow

accumulation up to 16 inches. Snow level 4100 feet. Highs 39 to

47. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph decreasing to

25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening.

Chance of rain showers and snow showers in the evening, then

chance of snow and rain after midnight. Near steady temperature

in the mid 30s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph

in the evening. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with chance of snow and rain in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in

the mid 30s. West winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 25 to 33. North winds up to

5 mph with gusts to around 20 mph shifting to the east after

midnight.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 35 to 43. Lows

27 to 33.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 38 to

49. Lows 31 to 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

42 to 50. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then chance of rain and snow after midnight. Near steady

temperature in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

41 to 49.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Camp Nelson 30 40 21 34 / 100 100 50 40

Yosemite NP outside of the valley-

Including the cities of Tuolumne Meadows and Wawona

1101 PM PST Sat Dec 10 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Windy. Snow showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Areas of fog early in the evening. Haze and areas

of freezing fog through the night. Areas of dense fog late in the

night. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation of 3 to

45 inches. Lows 11 to 23. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts

to around 100 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Snow showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of snow showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Areas of

freezing fog in the morning. Haze through the day. Patchy fog in

the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation of

5 to 15 inches. Highs 18 to 30. Southwest winds 10 to 25 mph with

gusts to around 60 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 50 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the

evening, then chance of snow after midnight. Haze after midnight.

Snow accumulation of 1 to 4 inches. Total snow accumulation 9 to

81 inches. Near steady temperature around 14. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of snow in the morning, then

mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 16 to 30. North winds up to

10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows 1 to 15. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 17 to 31. Lows

5 to 19.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 21 to

37. Lows 9 to 25.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of snow. Highs 22 to 38. Lows 12 to 26.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Tuolumne Meadows 7 29 -2 27 / 100 90 50 30

Wawona 27 38 21 38 / 100 90 60 30

Hetch Hetchy 32 40 25 41 / 100 90 60 20

Yosemite Valley-

Including the city of Yosemite Valley

1101 PM PST Sat Dec 10 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Rain showers, snow and slight chance of

thunderstorms early in the evening, then rain showers, snow

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the late evening

and overnight. Areas of fog in the evening. Haze through the

night. Precipitation may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation of

1 to 25 inches. Snow level 5600 feet. Lows 24 to 32. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 70 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then chance of snow showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Haze through the day. Patchy fog

in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the morning. Snow

accumulation of 3 to 9 inches. Near steady temperature around 30.

Southwest winds up to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely in the evening, then snow

likely after midnight. Haze through the night. Snow accumulation

of 1 to 2 inches. Total snow accumulation 5 to 45 inches. Near

steady temperature in the upper 20s. East winds up to 5 mph.

Chance of snow 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 31 to 39.

North winds up to 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 16 to 24. East winds up to

5 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 33 to 41. Lows

20 to 28.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 35 to

46. Lows 24 to 34.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

rain and snow. Highs 39 to 47. Lows 27 to 35.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain and

snow. Highs 38 to 46.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 28 42 21 41 / 100 100 60 30

San Joaquin River Canyon-

1101 PM PST Sat Dec 10 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Windy. Rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

early in the evening, then rain showers, snow showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Patchy

fog early in the evening. Haze through the night. Areas of fog in

the late evening and overnight. Precipitation may be heavy at

times. Snow accumulation up to 16 inches. Lows 27 to 33.

Southwest winds 15 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 70 mph decreasing to

60 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely with possible showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of snow showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Patchy fog in

the morning. Haze through the day. Snow may be heavy at times in

the morning. Snow accumulation of 1 to 11 inches. Total snow

accumulation 1 to 32 inches. Highs 33 to 41. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. Gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in

the evening, then chance of snow after midnight. Haze through the

night. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Northeast winds

up to 5 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 31 to 39.

North winds up to 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 17 to 25. Northeast winds up

to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 33 to 41. Lows

21 to 29.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 36 to

47. Lows 25 to 35.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain in the morning, then

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs 40 to 48. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance

of rain and snow. Lows 28 to 36. Highs 38 to 46.

Upper San Joaquin River-

Including the cities of Devils Postpile, Florence Lake,

and Lake Thomas Edison

1101 PM PST Sat Dec 10 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Very windy. Snow early in the evening, then snow

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the late evening

and overnight. Areas of fog early in the evening. Haze and areas

of freezing fog through the night. Snow may be heavy at times.

Snow accumulation of 5 to 45 inches. Lows 10 to 22. Southwest

winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts to around 100 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Snow showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of snow showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Areas of

freezing fog in the morning. Haze through the day. Snow may be

heavy at times. Snow accumulation of 5 to 13 inches. Total snow

accumulation 11 to 77 inches. Highs 18 to 30. Southwest winds

10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 75 mph decreasing to 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 60 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow. Haze after midnight. Near steady temperature around 12.

South winds up to 10 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of snow in the morning, then

mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 14 to 28. West winds up to

10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 1 to 13. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 16 to 30. Lows

5 to 17.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 19 to

35. Lows 9 to 22.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of snow. Highs 20 to 36. Lows 12 to 24.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Devils Postpile 19 27 9 23 / 100 90 50 30

Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge-

Including the cities of Lake Wishon, Huntington Lake,

and Shaver Lake

1101 PM PST Sat Dec 10 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Windy. Snow early in the evening, then snow showers

and slight chance of thunderstorms in the late evening and

overnight. Areas of fog early in the evening. Haze and areas of

freezing fog through the night. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow

accumulation of 1 to 54 inches. Lows 12 to 22. Southwest winds

20 to 35 mph. Gusts up to 90 mph decreasing to 75 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Snow showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then snow showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Areas of freezing fog and patchy

fog in the morning. Haze through the day. Snow may be heavy at

times. Snow accumulation of 4 to 16 inches. Total snow

accumulation 6 to 85 inches. Highs 22 to 32. Southwest winds

10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 60 mph decreasing to 5 to

10 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in

the evening, then chance of snow after midnight. Haze after

midnight. Near steady temperature around 14. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of snow in the morning. Highs

18 to 28. West winds up to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 2 to 14. South winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 20 to 30. Lows

7 to 17.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 23 to

35. Lows 11 to 24.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of snow. Highs 25 to 37. Lows 14 to 24.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 20 27 13 24 / 100 100 60 40

Shaver Lake 25 34 20 31 / 100 90 60 30

Lake Wishon 22 33 15 29 / 100 100 50 40

Kings Canyon NP-

Including the city of Cedar Grove

1101 PM PST Sat Dec 10 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Very windy. Snow early in the evening, then snow

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the late evening

and overnight. Areas of fog early in the evening. Haze and areas

of freezing fog through the night. Snow may be heavy at times.

Snow accumulation of 7 to 60 inches. Lows 6 to 18. Southwest

winds 25 to 45 mph with gusts to around 100 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Windy. Haze and areas of freezing fog in the morning.

Cloudy with snow showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then partly sunny with chance of snow showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow may be

heavy at times. Snow accumulation of 6 to 19 inches. Total snow

accumulation 13 to 91 inches. Highs 15 to 29. Temperatures

falling into the upper single digits in the afternoon. Southwest

winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 75 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow. Near steady temperature around 6. Southwest winds up to

10 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

9 to 23. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 4 below to 8 above zero.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 11 to 25. Lows

1 to 13.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 14 to

30. Lows 5 to 19.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of snow. Highs 15 to 32. Lows 7 to 19.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 29 43 18 39 / 100 90 40 40

Grant Grove Area-

Including the cities of Grant Grove and Hume Lake

1101 PM PST Sat Dec 10 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Windy. Rain showers, snow showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Patchy fog early in the evening. Haze and areas of

freezing fog through the night. Areas of fog in the late evening

and overnight. Precipitation may be heavy at times. Snow

accumulation up to 51 inches. Snow level 6300 feet. Near steady

temperature in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 30 mph with

gusts to around 80 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then partly sunny with chance of snow showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Haze and areas of

freezing fog in the morning. Patchy fog through the day. Snow may

be heavy at times. Snow accumulation of 2 to 16 inches. Total

snow accumulation 2 to 73 inches. Highs 27 to 39. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 50 mph decreasing to 5 to

10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in

the evening, then chance of snow after midnight. Near steady

temperature in the lower 20s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

snow 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of snow in the morning. Highs

23 to 35. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows 9 to 23. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 24 to 38. Lows

13 to 27.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 28 to

44. Lows 18 to 34.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of snow and rain in the afternoon.

Highs 30 to 44. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance

of snow and rain. Lows 20 to 34. Highs 29 to 43.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grant Grove 25 33 19 29 / 100 100 60 30

Sequoia NP-

Including the cities of Giant Forest and Lodgepole

1101 PM PST Sat Dec 10 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Windy, colder. Snow and slight chance of thunderstorms

early in the evening, then snow showers, rain showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Patchy

fog in the evening. Haze and areas of freezing fog through the

night. Areas of fog after midnight. Precipitation may be heavy at

times. Snow accumulation up to 61 inches. Snow level 6700 feet.

Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 20 to

35 mph with gusts to around 100 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Snow showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then partly sunny with chance of snow showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Haze and areas

of freezing fog in the morning. Patchy fog through the day. Snow

may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation up to 20 inches. Total

snow accumulation up to 87 inches. Highs 18 to 34. Temperatures

falling into the lower teens in the afternoon. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 80 mph shifting to the west

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 65 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow. Near

steady temperature around 11. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts

to around 30 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight. Chance

of snow 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

11 to 29. Southwest winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around

25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows 3 below to 17 above

zero. South winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 13 to 31. Lows

1 to 21.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 16 to

37. Lows 5 to 28.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of snow and rain in the afternoon.

Highs 19 to 37. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

snow. Near steady temperature around 19.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of snow in the morning, then

chance of snow and rain in the afternoon. Highs 17 to 37. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lodgepole 21 34 12 29 / 100 100 50 40

South End of the Upper Sierra-

Including the city of Johnsondale

1101 PM PST Sat Dec 10 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Windy. Patchy fog in the evening. Haze and areas of

freezing fog through the night. Areas of fog after midnight. Snow

and chance of rain in the evening. Slight chance of thunderstorms

through the night. Snow showers and rain showers after midnight.

Precipitation may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation up to

48 inches. Snow level 6800 feet. Near steady temperature in the

lower 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around

90 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Snow showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then partly sunny with chance of snow showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Haze and areas

of freezing fog in the morning. Patchy fog through the day. Snow

may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation up to 16 inches. Total

snow accumulation up to 66 inches. Highs 28 to 38. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 75 mph. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow. Near steady temperature around 19. Northwest winds up to

10 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph decreasing to 25 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

22 to 34. West winds up to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows 7 to 23. West winds

up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 23 to 35. Lows

10 to 24.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 26 to

39. Lows 14 to 31.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and rain in the

afternoon. Highs 28 to 40. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Near steady temperature in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of snow in the morning, then

chance of snow and rain in the afternoon. Highs 27 to 39. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Johnsondale 23 43 14 37 / 100 100 50 50

Kern River Valley-

Including the cities of Lake Isabella and Kernville

1101 PM PST Sat Dec 10 2022

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Chance of rain late in the evening. Rain

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Haze

in the late evening and overnight. Patchy fog after midnight.

Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 40 mph

increasing to 10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 50 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Haze and patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with rain

and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly

sunny with chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

accumulation up to 3 inches. Total snow accumulation up to

4 inches. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 45 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain and snow. Lows 28 to 34. West winds up to 10 mph with gusts

to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Chance of snow. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds up to 15 mph.

Chance of snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 24 to 30. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 40 to 46. Lows

25 to 31.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 42 to

48. Lows 28 to 38.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

45 to 51. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

and snow. Lows 31 to 37.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 44 to 50. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 30 35 25 28 / 100 90 50 50

Kernville 38 50 29 44 / 100 90 50 40

Lake Isabella 38 51 31 43 / 100 90 50 40

Weldon 39 50 31 44 / 100 90 40 40

Piute Walker Basin-

1101 PM PST Sat Dec 10 2022

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Haze in the late evening and overnight. Patchy

fog after midnight. Slight chance of rain late in the evening.

Rain after midnight. Rain showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms late in the night. Near steady temperature in the

lower 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the southwest

15 to 25 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 65 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Haze and patchy fog in the morning. Rain with

possible snow and thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of

snow and rain in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the

morning. Snow accumulation up to 10 inches. Total snow

accumulation up to 18 inches. Snow level 4400 feet. Highs 37 to

47. West winds 10 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 55 mph decreasing to

45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow and rain. Near steady temperature around 30. West winds 5 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph decreasing to 25 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and rain in the morning,

then chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs 29 to 39. West winds

5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 20s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 31 to 41. Lows

20 to 32.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 33 to

45. Lows 24 to 39.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs

36 to 46. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

and snow. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain and

snow. Highs 34 to 46.

Tehachapi-

Including the city of Tehachapi

1101 PM PST Sat Dec 10 2022

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy early in the evening. Haze and

patchy fog through the night. Slight chance of rain early in the

evening. Chance of rain in the late evening and early morning,

then rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms late in the

night. Locally heavy rainfall possible late in the night. Near

steady temperature in the mid 40s. South winds 15 to 25 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight. Gusts up to 75 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Rain with possible snow and thunderstorms in

the morning, then chance of snow and rain in the afternoon.

Patchy fog in the morning. Haze through the day. Snow

accumulation up to 5 inches. Total snow accumulation up to

7 inches. Snow level 4700 feet. Highs 41 to 49. West winds 15 to

25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

50 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Areas of dense fog in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain. Near steady

temperature in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

45 mph decreasing to 25 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and

rain. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 30s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 33 to 43. Lows

25 to 33.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 35 to 47. Lows

28 to 39.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

and snow. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain and

snow. Highs 37 to 47.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 37 43 30 35 / 100 100 50 40

Tehachapi 38 46 27 37 / 90 90 40 40

Twin Oaks 41 47 32 39 / 100 100 50 40

Grapevine-

Including the cities of Grapevine and Lebec

1101 PM PST Sat Dec 10 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Windy. Areas of fog until early morning. Haze through

the night, then patchy fog late in the night. Chance of rain in

the evening. Rain likely after midnight, then rain showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms late in the night. Near steady

temperature in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 15 to 30 mph

becoming northeast 5 to 15 mph after midnight. Gusts up to

90 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of rain, slight

chance of thunderstorms and snow in the afternoon. Patchy fog in

the morning. Haze through the day. Highs 43 to 49. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Haze and widespread dense fog in the evening.

Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of

snow and rain after midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid

30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and rain in the morning.

Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 36 to 44. Lows

in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 39 to

48. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

41 to 49. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Near steady temperature in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

40 to 48.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grapevine 45 51 35 43 / 100 70 50 40

Frazier Mountain Communities-

Including the city of Frazier Park

1101 PM PST Sat Dec 10 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy early in the evening. Haze until

early morning. Chance of rain in the evening, then rain showers

and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows 34 to 46.

Southwest winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts to around 85 mph. Chance

of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain showers, snow and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of rain and

snow in the afternoon. Haze through the day. Snow may be heavy at

times in the morning. Highs 41 to 51. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 45 mph decreasing to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Haze in the evening. Chance of rain and

snow in the evening, then rain likely and chance of snow after

midnight. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Snow level 3300 feet.

Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning.

Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s.

West winds up to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 35 to 45. Lows

26 to 36.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 38 to

50. Lows 29 to 43.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

40 to 50. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance

of rain and snow. Lows 32 to 42. Highs 39 to 49.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 36 42 27 34 / 100 80 60 40

Frazier Park 32 45 22 38 / 100 80 50 40

Indian Wells Valley-

Including the cities of Inyokern and Ridgecrest

1101 PM PST Sat Dec 10 2022

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Not as cool. Partly cloudy in the evening.

Slight chance of rain late in the evening. Chance of rain after

midnight. Rain late in the night. Haze after midnight. Near

steady temperature in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 60 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Haze in the morning. Chance of

rain in the morning, then slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 50 to 56. Southwest winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts to around

50 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 40s. West winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 44 to 50. Lows

in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 30s. Highs 46 to 53.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance

of rain and snow. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 48 54 33 48 / 90 80 20 20

Ridgecrest 47 56 31 49 / 90 90 20 20

Mojave Desert Slopes-

Including the city of Mojave

1101 PM PST Sat Dec 10 2022

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Chance of rain in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Areas of fog late in the evening. Haze and patchy fog

after midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 70 mph. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Windy. Haze and patchy fog in the morning. Mostly

cloudy with chance of rain and snow in the morning, then mostly

sunny with slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

may be heavy at times in the morning. Highs 44 to 52. West winds

15 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 80 mph decreasing to 60 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Widespread dense fog in the evening. A

50 percent chance of snow and rain. Near steady temperature in

the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 60 mph

decreasing to 30 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Chance of snow. Highs 36 to 46. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of snow 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. West winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 36 to 46. Lows

around 30.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 37 to 49. Lows

33 to 39.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

and snow. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain and

snow. Highs 39 to 47.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mojave 47 52 34 46 / 100 100 40 40

Mojave Desert-

Including the cities of Rosamond, California City, Randsburg,

and Edwards AFB

1101 PM PST Sat Dec 10 2022

.TONIGHT...Not as cool. Slight chance of rain late in the

evening. Chance of rain after midnight. Rain late in the night.

Haze after midnight. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph increasing to

60 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Haze in the morning. Rain in the morning, then mostly

sunny with slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around

40 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain and snow. Lows in the

lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of snow in the morning. Highs in

the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds

up to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 32.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows

28 to 34. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the mid 30s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 47 50 37 44 / 80 100 30 30

California City 46 53 32 49 / 100 100 40 40

Edwards AFB 46 53 32 49 / 90 100 30 30

Rosamond 47 54 31 49 / 100 90 40 40

