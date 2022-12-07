CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, December 6, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1100 PM PST Tue Dec 6 2022

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Wednesday, Wednesday night, and Thursday.

West Side Mountains north of 198-

Including the city of San Luis Reservoir

1100 PM PST Tue Dec 6 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then clearing. A

40 percent chance of rain early in the evening. Near steady

temperature in the mid 40s. West winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs 47 to 55.

Southwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to the east in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze after midnight. Lows in

the lower 40s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs 48 to 54.

South winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain after midnight.

Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. South winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 48 to 54.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Near steady temperature in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Near steady

temperature in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Near

steady temperature in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs 43 to 51.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Luis Reservoir 43 56 41 53 / 10 20

CAZ301-071200-

Los Banos - Dos Palos-

Including the city of Los Banos

1100 PM PST Tue Dec 6 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain early in

the evening. Haze and patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 40.

West winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and patchy fog in the morning.

Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and patchy fog after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Haze and patchy fog in the morning.

Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 40. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 39 56 37 55 / 10 20

CAZ302-071200-

Merced - Madera - Mendota-

Including the cities of Merced, Madera, and Atwater

1100 PM PST Tue Dec 6 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Haze in the late evening and overnight. Patchy fog after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Haze and

areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and patchy fog after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Haze and patchy fog in the morning.

Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 37 55 35 54 / 20

Merced 38 56 36 56 / 20

Chowchilla 37 55 34 54 / 10 10

Madera 37 55 35 54 / 10 10

Firebaugh 38 56 35 55 / 10 10

Mendota 39 56 36 55 / 20 10

CAZ303-071200-

Planada - Le Grand - Snelling-

Including the cities of Planada, Lake Mcclure, and Le Grand

1100 PM PST Tue Dec 6 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Haze in the late evening and overnight. Patchy fog after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Haze and

patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and patchy fog after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Haze and patchy fog in the morning.

Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain after midnight.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds up

to 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50. Lows in

the lower 30s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Planada 37 55 34 54 / 10

Le Grand 37 55 34 54 / 10 10

CAZ304-071200-

Coalinga - Avenal-

Including the cities of Avenal and Coalinga

1100 PM PST Tue Dec 6 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the late

evening and early morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A

40 percent chance of rain early in the evening. Haze and patchy

fog late in the night. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and areas of fog in the morning.

Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to the

east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze after midnight. Lows around

40. Southwest winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs in the mid

50s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South

winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 40 56 38 55 / 30 10

Avenal 44 55 41 55 / 30

CAZ305-071200-

West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties-

Including the cities of Lemoore Station, Five Points,

and Kettleman City

1100 PM PST Tue Dec 6 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain early in

the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Haze late in the night.

Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Haze and

areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and patchy fog after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Haze and patchy fog in the morning.

Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the upper 30s. South winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 42 57 37 56 / 30

Five Points 41 56 36 56 / 30

NAS Lemoore 41 56 36 56 / 40

Kettleman City 45 57 39 56 / 40

CAZ306-071200-

Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma-

Including the cities of Selma, Sanger, Parlier, Kingsburg,

and Kerman

1100 PM PST Tue Dec 6 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the

evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain

early in the evening. Haze in the late evening and overnight.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Haze and

patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds up

to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze through the night. Patchy

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds up to 5 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Haze and patchy fog in the morning.

Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Selma 40 56 36 55 / 20

Kingsburg 40 56 35 55 / 20

Sanger 40 56 34 55 / 20

Kerman 38 56 35 55 / 20 10

Caruthers 39 56 36 55 / 20

CAZ307-071200-

Fresno-Clovis-

Including the city of Fresno

1100 PM PST Tue Dec 6 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain early

in the evening, then mostly cloudy in the late evening and

overnight. Haze through the night. Patchy fog after midnight.

Lows around 40. Northwest winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Haze and

patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and patchy fog through the

night. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Haze and patchy fog in the morning.

Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the upper 30s. East winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A

50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Clovis 41 56 37 55 / 10 10

Fresno 41 56 37 55 / 10 10

CAZ308-071200-

West Side Mountains South of 198-

Including the cities of Blackwells Corner and McKittrick

1100 PM PST Tue Dec 6 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the

evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain

early in the evening. Patchy fog late in the night. Lows in the

lower 40s. West winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Haze and

areas of fog in the morning. Highs 48 to 56. East winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s. South winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs 49 to 55.

South winds up to 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 50 to 56.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain after midnight.

Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs 50 to 58. Lows

in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Near

steady temperature in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 44 to 52. Lows in

the mid 30s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CAZ309-071200-

Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5-

Including the cities of Lost Hills and Buttonwillow

1100 PM PST Tue Dec 6 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain early in the evening,

then slight chance of rain late in the evening. Patchy fog after

midnight. Haze late in the night. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds up to 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Haze and

patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and patchy fog after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Haze and patchy fog in the morning.

Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the

northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South

winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 42 56 35 56 / 30

Buttonwillow 40 56 34 56 / 40

CAZ310-071200-

Delano-Wasco-Shafter-

Including the cities of Delano, Wasco, Alpaugh, and Shafter

1100 PM PST Tue Dec 6 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then

slight chance of rain after midnight. Haze in the late evening

and overnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds up to 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Haze and

patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Light winds

becoming north up to 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and patchy fog after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Haze and patchy fog in the morning.

Highs in the mid 50s. Light winds becoming northwest up to 5 mph

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then chance

of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 42 56 35 56 / 40

Allensworth 43 56 35 56 / 40

Wasco 43 56 35 56 / 50

Delano 42 56 35 56 / 40

McFarland 41 56 35 56 / 50

Shafter 43 56 36 56 / 40

CAZ311-071200-

Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore-

Including the cities of Hanford, Lemoore, and Corcoran

1100 PM PST Tue Dec 6 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain early in the evening,

then slight chance of rain in the late evening and early morning.

Haze and patchy fog in the late evening and overnight. Lows

around 40. Northwest winds up to 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Haze and

areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Haze and patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s. East winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Haze and patchy fog in the morning.

Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lemoore 41 57 36 56 / 30

Hanford 40 57 36 56 / 30

Corcoran 41 57 36 56 / 30

CAZ312-071200-

Visalia - Porterville - Reedley-

Including the cities of Goshen, Visalia, Tulare, and Porterville

1100 PM PST Tue Dec 6 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the late evening

and early morning. Haze and patchy fog in the late evening and

overnight. Lows around 40. North winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Haze and patchy fog in the morning.

Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to the

west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog through the night.

Haze after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Haze and patchy fog in the morning.

Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the

west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s. East winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A

50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Reedley 40 55 34 55 / 20

Dinuba 39 55 34 55 / 20

Visalia 40 56 36 56 / 30

Exeter 40 56 35 56 / 20

Tulare 41 56 36 56 / 30

Lindsay 40 56 35 56 / 30 10

Porterville 42 55 36 56 / 30 10

CAZ313-071200-

Buena Vista-

Including the city of Taft

1100 PM PST Tue Dec 6 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain early in the evening,

then slight chance of rain late in the evening. Patchy fog after

midnight. Haze late in the night. Lows in the lower 40s. West

winds up to 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and patchy fog in the morning.

Highs 50 to 56. Northwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to the

northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and patchy fog after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and patchy fog in the morning.

Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the

north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South

winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 43 53 39 54 / 30

CAZ314-071200-

Bakersfield-

Including the city of Bakersfield

1100 PM PST Tue Dec 6 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then

slight chance of rain after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight.

Haze late in the night. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds up to

5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and patchy fog in the morning.

Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to the

northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and patchy fog after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and patchy fog in the morning.

Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the

northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 41. East winds up to

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a 30 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows 38 to 44.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A

50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 38. Highs

in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bakersfield 45 56 39 56 / 40

CAZ315-071200-

Southeast San Joaquin Valley-

Including the city of Richgrove

1100 PM PST Tue Dec 6 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain early in the evening, then

chance of rain in the late evening and early morning. Haze and

patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the mid 50s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to the

northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and patchy fog after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs in the mid

50s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East

winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then chance

of rain in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the upper

40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Richgrove 40 55 36 55 / 40

CAZ316-071200-

South End San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Lamont and Arvin

1100 PM PST Tue Dec 6 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then

slight chance of rain after midnight. Haze and patchy fog late in

the night. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Haze in

the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and patchy fog in the morning.

Highs in the mid 50s. East winds up to 5 mph shifting to the

northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows 37 to 43.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Arvin 41 56 36 56 / 40

Lamont 43 56 36 56 / 40

Mettler 41 54 36 55 / 30

CAZ317-071200-

Mariposa Madera Foothills-

Including the cities of El Portal and Mariposa

1100 PM PST Tue Dec 6 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and patchy fog after midnight.

Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the lower 50s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the

southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and patchy fog after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs in the lower

50s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the south in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 40. East winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Near steady temperature in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then chance

of rain in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 34 48 33 48 / 10

CAZ318-071200-

Mariposa-Madera Lower Sierra-

Including the cities of Bass Lake, Coarsegold, Fish Camp,

Oakhurst, and North Fork

1100 PM PST Tue Dec 6 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and patchy fog after midnight.

Lows 27 to 35. Northeast winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and patchy fog in the morning.

Highs 41 to 49. Southeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the west

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze after midnight. Lows 26 to

34. Northeast winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Haze in the morning. Highs 41 to 49. Southeast winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

and snow. Lows 29 to 37. East winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 42 to 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Snow may be heavy at times after midnight. Near steady

temperature in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the morning. Heavy snow

accumulations. Near steady temperature around 40. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain and snow likely

after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times after midnight. Heavy

snow accumulations. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the morning,

then chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy

at times. Heavy snow accumulations. Near steady temperature in

the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and rain in

the evening. Lows 24 to 32. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 36 to 48. Lows

24 to 32.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oakhurst 24 51 23 51 / 10 10

Bass Lake 25 45 24 46 / 10 10

CAZ319-071200-

Fresno-Tulare Foothills-

Including the city of Millerton Lake

1100 PM PST Tue Dec 6 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of rain in the late evening and early

morning. Mostly cloudy late in the night. Haze and patchy fog in

the late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and patchy fog in the morning.

Highs 49 to 55. South winds up to 5 mph shifting to the west in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and patchy fog through the

night. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs in the lower

50s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East

winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs 49 to 55. Lows

in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then chance

of rain in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 40 53 38 53 / 10 10

Three Rivers 35 54 33 56 / 30 10

Springville 33 48 31 49 / 30 10

Tule River Reservation 41 53 38 53 / 30 10

CAZ320-071200-

Fresno-Tulare Lower Sierra-

Including the city of Auberry

1100 PM PST Tue Dec 6 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of rain and snow in the late evening and

early morning. Partly cloudy late in the night. Haze in the late

evening and overnight. Patchy fog late in the night. Lows 27 to

39. East winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs 39 to 49.

South winds up to 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze through the night. Lows

27 to 37. Northeast winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs 40 to 50.

Southeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 30s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 42 to 52.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then chance of rain and snow after midnight. Near steady

temperature around 40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely and chance of snow in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the

morning. Heavy snow accumulations. Near steady temperature in the

lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain and snow

likely after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times after midnight.

Heavy snow accumulations. Near steady temperature in the lower

40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the morning,

then chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy

at times. Heavy snow accumulations. Near steady temperature in

the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and rain in

the evening. Lows 24 to 34. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 35 to 45.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 25 to 35. Highs

40 to 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Auberry 38 48 36 48 / 10 10

CAZ321-071200-

South End Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PST Tue Dec 6 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Chance of rain late in the evening. Slight chance

of rain after midnight. Haze and patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the lower 40s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the

southeast after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the lower 50s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to the

northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s. East winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 40. East winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Near steady temperature around 50.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then chance

of rain in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening.

Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs around 50.

CAZ322-071200-

South End of the Lower Sierra-

Including the city of Camp Nelson

1100 PM PST Tue Dec 6 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow late in the evening.

Chance of rain and slight chance of snow after midnight. Haze and

patchy fog after midnight. Near steady temperature in the upper

30s. East winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 39 to 47. West winds up to

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze after midnight. Lows 30 to

36. Northeast winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 41 to 49. Southeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 43 to 51.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 42 to 50.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Moderate snow accumulations. Near

steady temperature in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the morning, then

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at

times. Heavy snow accumulations. Highs 38 to 44. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

evening. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 34 to 42.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 27 to 33. Highs

39 to 47.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Camp Nelson 25 41 24 43 / 30

CAZ323-071200-

Yosemite NP outside of the valley-

Including the cities of Tuolumne Meadows and Wawona

1100 PM PST Tue Dec 6 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 6 to 20. East winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 21 to 35. Northeast winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 4 to 20. East winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 20 to 34. South winds up to

10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Near steady temperature around 19. Southwest winds up to 10 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 21 to 35.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Snow may be heavy at times after midnight. Near steady

temperature in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times.

Heavy snow accumulations. Highs 21 to 33. Lows 12 to 24. Chance

of snow 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow likely. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy snow

accumulations. Near steady temperature around 20. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Lows 4 to 18.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 17 to 31. Lows

7 to 19.

.TUESDAY...Not as cold. Mostly sunny. Highs 24 to 36.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Tuolumne Meadows -1 32 -2 31 / 10 10

Wawona 22 43 21 43 / 10

Hetch Hetchy 26 45 26 45 / 20

CAZ324-071200-

Yosemite Valley-

Including the city of Yosemite Valley

1100 PM PST Tue Dec 6 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then clearing. Lows

21 to 29. Northeast winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs 36 to 44. East

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze after midnight. Lows 20 to

28. East winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs 36 to 44.

Southeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Southeast winds up to

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 37 to 45.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and rain after

midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain with snow likely. Snow may be

heavy at times. Heavy snow accumulations. Highs 35 to 43. Lows

25 to 33. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then chance of snow in the

afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy snow accumulations.

Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Lows 19 to 27.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 32 to 40. Lows

22 to 28.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 38 to 46.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 21 47 21 46 / 10 10

CAZ325-071200-

San Joaquin River Canyon-

1100 PM PST Tue Dec 6 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Haze after midnight. Lows 22 to 32. North winds up to

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs 37 to 45.

North winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze after midnight. Lows 21 to

31. Northeast winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs 37 to 45.

East winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 30s. East winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 38 to 46.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and rain after

midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow may be heavy

at times. Heavy snow accumulations. Highs 35 to 43. Lows 28 to

36. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow and rain likely in the morning, then snow likely

in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy snow

accumulations. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Lows 20 to 28.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 32 to 40. Lows

22 to 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 38 to 46.

CAZ326-071200-

Upper San Joaquin River-

Including the cities of Devils Postpile, Florence Lake,

and Lake Thomas Edison

1100 PM PST Tue Dec 6 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening, then a 20 percent

chance of snow in the late evening and early morning. Partly

cloudy late in the night. Lows 6 to 18. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 19 to 33. Northwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 5 to 17. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 19 to 33. Southwest winds up to

10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature around

17. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 20 to 34.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow after midnight.

Snow may be heavy at times after midnight. Near steady

temperature around 20. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then snow in the

afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy snow accumulations.

Highs 20 to 32. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Snow in the evening, then snow likely

after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy snow

accumulations. Lows 13 to 23. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow likely. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy snow

accumulations. Highs 15 to 27. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the

evening. Lows 4 to 16. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 14 to 28. Lows

6 to 18.

.TUESDAY...Not as cold. Mostly sunny. Highs 21 to 35.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Devils Postpile 12 28 10 28 / 20 10 10

CAZ327-071200-

Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge-

Including the cities of Lake Wishon, Huntington Lake,

and Shaver Lake

1100 PM PST Tue Dec 6 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow until

early morning, then partly cloudy late in the night. Lows 7 to

19. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 23 to 33. North winds up to

5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 7 to 19. East winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 24 to 34. South winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature around

19. West winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 25 to 35.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Snow may be heavy at times after midnight. Near steady

temperature in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times.

Heavy snow accumulations. Highs 23 to 33. Lows 14 to 24. Chance

of snow 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow likely. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy snow

accumulations. Near steady temperature in the lower 20s. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Lows 6 to 16.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 19 to 29. Lows

8 to 18.

.TUESDAY...Not as cold. Mostly sunny. Highs 26 to 36.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 15 30 16 30 / 10 10

Shaver Lake 21 37 21 38 / 10 10

Lake Wishon 17 35 17 36 / 20

CAZ328-071200-

Kings Canyon NP-

Including the city of Cedar Grove

1100 PM PST Tue Dec 6 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until early morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of snow in the evening, then slight chance of snow

after midnight. Lows 1 to 13. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 13 to 27. West winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 1 to 13. West winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 15 to 29. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Near steady temperature around 12. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 16 to 30.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow after midnight.

Near steady temperature around 16. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow likely. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy snow

accumulations. Highs 16 to 30. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Snow in the evening, then snow likely

after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy snow

accumulations. Near steady temperature around 19. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Snow likely. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy

snow accumulations. Highs 11 to 25. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Lows zero to 12 above.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 10 to 24.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature around 10.

.TUESDAY...Not as cold. Mostly sunny. Highs 17 to 31.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 22 45 21 46 / 20

CAZ329-071200-

Grant Grove Area-

Including the cities of Grant Grove and Hume Lake

1100 PM PST Tue Dec 6 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until early morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of snow early in the evening, then chance

of snow late in the evening. Slight chance of snow after

midnight. Lows 15 to 29. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of

snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 28 to 40. Southeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 29. East winds up to

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 30 to 42. Southeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

mid 20s. North winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 31 to 43.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature around 30.

.SATURDAY...Chance of snow and rain likely in the morning, then

snow and rain likely in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at

times. Heavy snow accumulations. Highs 29 to 41. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain in the evening, then snow and

rain likely after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy

snow accumulations. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then chance of snow in the

afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy snow accumulations.

Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the

evening. Lows 13 to 25. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 24 to 36. Lows

15 to 27.

.TUESDAY...Not as cold. Mostly sunny. Highs 30 to 42.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grant Grove 22 35 23 36 / 30

CAZ330-071200-

Sequoia NP-

Including the cities of Giant Forest and Lodgepole

1100 PM PST Tue Dec 6 2022

.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy until early morning then

becoming partly cloudy. Chance of snow early in the evening, then

slight chance of snow in the late evening and early morning. Haze

after midnight. Lows zero to 22 above. Southeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 16 to 34. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 2 to 22. North winds up to

10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Not as cold. Mostly sunny. Highs 18 to 36. West winds

up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Near steady temperature around 17. West winds up

to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 19 to 37.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature around 20.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely. Snow may be

heavy at times. Heavy snow accumulations. Highs 18 to 36. Lows

9 to 27. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Snow likely. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy

snow accumulations. Highs 14 to 32. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the

evening. Lows zero to 20 above. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 12 to 30.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature around 14.

.TUESDAY...Not as cold. Mostly sunny. Highs 19 to 37.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lodgepole 13 35 13 36 / 30

CAZ331-071200-

South End of the Upper Sierra-

Including the city of Johnsondale

1100 PM PST Tue Dec 6 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow until

early morning, then partly cloudy late in the night. Haze after

midnight. Lows 13 to 29. Northwest winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 28 to 40. West winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 13 to 29. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 30 to 42. West winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

mid 20s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 31 to 43.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of snow in the morning, then

chance of snow and rain in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at

times in the afternoon. Highs 29 to 41. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely. Snow may be heavy at

times. Heavy snow accumulations. Near steady temperature around

30. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the morning, then

chance of snow in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times.

Heavy snow accumulations. Highs 25 to 37. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the

evening. Lows 10 to 26. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 22 to 34. Lows

11 to 25.

.TUESDAY...Not as cold. Mostly sunny. Highs 29 to 39.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Johnsondale 16 45 15 46 / 30

CAZ332-071200-

Kern River Valley-

Including the cities of Lake Isabella and Kernville

1100 PM PST Tue Dec 6 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with slight chance of rain late in the evening. Mostly cloudy

with slight chance of rain and snow after midnight, then mostly

cloudy late in the night. Lows 31 to 37. West winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds up

to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 34. North winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 47 to 53. West winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 36. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows 32 to 38.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain. Highs around 50. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then chance

of rain and snow in the afternoon. Light snow accumulations.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

evening. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 43 to 50. Lows

25 to 31.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 29 35 27 38 / 30

Kernville 31 51 29 53 / 20

Lake Isabella 35 52 31 53 / 30

Weldon 35 52 32 53 / 20

CAZ333-071200-

Piute Walker Basin-

1100 PM PST Tue Dec 6 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with chance of rain and slight chance of snow late in the

evening. Mostly cloudy with slight chance of rain and snow after

midnight, then mostly cloudy late in the night. Lows 25 to 37.

West winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 36 to 46. West winds up to

10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 35. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 38 to 48. West winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 26 to 36. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 40 to 50. Lows

28 to 38.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain in the morning, then

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs 39 to 49. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Moderate snow

accumulations. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely and chance of rain in the

morning, then chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Heavy

snow accumulations. Highs 35 to 43. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

snow and rain in the evening. Near steady temperature in the

lower 30s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 30 to 40. Lows

20 to 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 35 to 45.

CAZ334-071200-

Tehachapi-

Including the city of Tehachapi

1100 PM PST Tue Dec 6 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and slight chance of snow late in

the evening. Slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows

30 to 38. West winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 39 to 47. West winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 35. West winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 41 to 49. West winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

mid 30s. West winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 42 to 50. Lows

32 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain. Highs 42 to 50. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Light snow accumulations. Near

steady temperature in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow. Highs 37 to 45.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in

the evening. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 24 to 32. Highs

36 to 46.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 34 41 31 44 / 30

Tehachapi 28 45 25 46 / 20

Twin Oaks 35 47 32 48 / 20

CAZ335-071200-

Grapevine-

Including the cities of Grapevine and Lebec

1100 PM PST Tue Dec 6 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow late in

the evening. Slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 40 to 48. North winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze in the evening. Lows in the

lower 30s. West winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 43 to 49. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 44 to 52. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs 44 to 52. Lows

in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs 40 to 46. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain and

snow in the evening. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs 41 to 49.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grapevine 37 49 34 51 / 30

CAZ336-071200-

Frazier Mountain Communities-

Including the city of Frazier Park

1100 PM PST Tue Dec 6 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy after

midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain

and snow in the evening. Lows 28 to 40. West winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 38 to 48. North winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze in the evening. Lows 28 to

38. South winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 40 to 50. West winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 30s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 42 to 52. Lows

32 to 42.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs 43 to 53. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain and snow

likely after midnight. Light snow accumulations. Near steady

temperature in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow. Highs 38 to 48.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

rain and snow in the evening. Near steady temperature in the mid

30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 26 to 36. Highs

39 to 49.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 28 41 28 43 / 20

Frazier Park 23 45 23 46 / 20

CAZ337-071200-

Indian Wells Valley-

Including the cities of Inyokern and Ridgecrest

1100 PM PST Tue Dec 6 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 57. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West

winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Lows around 40. Highs 49 to 55.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

and snow in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 46 to 52. Lows in

the upper 20s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 36 56 33 53 / 10

Ridgecrest 32 56 30 54 / 10

CAZ338-071200-

Mojave Desert Slopes-

Including the city of Mojave

1100 PM PST Tue Dec 6 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 43 to 53. West winds up to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 44 to 52. Northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 45 to 55.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 39.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

44 to 54. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Near steady temperature in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and snow. Highs 40 to 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with chance of rain and

snow in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Near

steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 36 to 46. Lows

around 30.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 39 to 49.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mojave 34 54 31 52 / 10

CAZ339-071200-

Mojave Desert-

Including the cities of Rosamond, California City, Randsburg,

and Edwards AFB

1100 PM PST Tue Dec 6 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds up to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 33. West winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 35. West winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 38.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of rain. Lows around 40. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 31. Highs in

the upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 38 51 36 49 / 10

California City 31 56 28 53 / 10

Edwards AFB 31 55 28 53 / 10

Rosamond 30 56 28 54 / 10

