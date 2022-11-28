CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, November 27, 2022

281 FPUS56 KHNX 280701

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1100 PM PST Sun Nov 27 2022

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Monday, Monday night, and Tuesday.

CAZ300-281200-

West Side Mountains north of 198-

Including the city of San Luis Reservoir

1101 PM PST Sun Nov 27 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until early morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 61. West winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 42. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 54. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain after midnight. Near

steady temperature in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then

chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain in the morning. Highs

46 to 52. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of rain. Highs 47 to 53. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

47 to 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Luis Reservoir 44 61 40 55 /

CAZ301-281200-

Los Banos - Dos Palos-

Including the city of Los Banos

1101 PM PST Sun Nov 27 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy in the late

evening and early morning then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 30s. West winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the mid

50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain in the morning. Highs in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 37 62 37 56 /

CAZ302-281200-

Merced - Madera - Mendota-

Including the cities of Merced, Madera, and Atwater

1101 PM PST Sun Nov 27 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy in the late

evening and early morning then becoming partly cloudy. Haze in

the late evening and overnight. Patchy frost late in the night.

Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to the

east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of frost in the morning. Highs in

the lower 60s. Northwest winds up to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the mid

50s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the upper

20s. North winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then

chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain in the morning, then

mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 35 61 34 55 /

Merced 36 62 35 56 /

Chowchilla 35 60 32 54 /

Madera 35 60 33 54 /

Firebaugh 35 62 34 56 /

Mendota 35 62 34 56 /

CAZ303-281200-

Planada - Le Grand - Snelling-

Including the cities of Planada, Lake Mcclure, and Le Grand

1101 PM PST Sun Nov 27 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze in the late evening and overnight.

Patchy frost late in the night. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy frost in the morning. Highs

around 60. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows

in the lower 30s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the mid

50s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost in the evening. Areas

of frost after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds up to

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs

around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain

after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then

chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain in the morning. Highs in

the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Planada 35 60 33 54 /

Le Grand 35 60 32 54 /

CAZ304-281200-

Coalinga - Avenal-

Including the cities of Avenal and Coalinga

1101 PM PST Sun Nov 27 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds up to

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds up to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds up to

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then chance of rain

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain in the morning, then

mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 42 63 35 55 /

Avenal 45 62 38 54 /

CAZ305-281200-

West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties-

Including the cities of Lemoore Station, Five Points,

and Kettleman City

1101 PM PST Sun Nov 27 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze in the late evening and overnight.

Lows in the upper 30s. West winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the mid

50s. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost after midnight.

Lows in the lower 30s. West winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain in the morning, then

mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 38 63 35 56 /

Five Points 36 63 35 56 /

NAS Lemoore 36 63 34 56 /

Kettleman City 41 63 37 56 /

CAZ306-281200-

Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma-

Including the cities of Selma, Sanger, Parlier, Kingsburg,

and Kerman

1101 PM PST Sun Nov 27 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy in the late

evening and early morning then becoming partly cloudy. Haze in

the late evening and overnight. Patchy frost after midnight, then

areas of frost late in the night. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of frost in the morning. Highs in

the lower 60s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows

in the lower 30s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the mid

50s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost in the evening,

then widespread frost after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s.

North winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs

around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain

after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then chance of rain

after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Selma 35 61 34 55 /

Kingsburg 34 61 32 55 /

Sanger 35 61 32 54 /

Kerman 33 61 33 55 /

Caruthers 34 61 33 55 /

CAZ307-281200-

Fresno-Clovis-

Including the city of Fresno

1101 PM PST Sun Nov 27 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy in the late

evening and early morning then becoming partly cloudy. Haze in

the late evening and overnight. Areas of frost late in the night.

Lows in the upper 30s. North winds up to 5 mph shifting to the

east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the mid

50s. West winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs

around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain

after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Clovis 40 61 37 54 /

Fresno 39 61 36 54 /

CAZ308-281200-

West Side Mountains South of 198-

Including the cities of Blackwells Corner and McKittrick

1101 PM PST Sun Nov 27 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds up

to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 61. Northwest winds up to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 46 to 54. Northeast winds up to 10 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning.

Highs 55 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 45.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs 51 to 59. Lows

in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

48 to 54.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of rain. Highs 48 to 56. Lows in the upper 30s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 35 61 34 55 /

Merced 36 62 35 56 /

Chowchilla 35 60 32 54 /

Madera 35 60 33 54 /

CAZ309-281200-

Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5-

Including the cities of Lost Hills and Buttonwillow

1101 PM PST Sun Nov 27 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Haze in the late evening and overnight. Lows in

the upper 30s. West winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s. West winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the mid

50s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the north in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

around 30. Northwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 38.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 37 63 33 56 /

Buttonwillow 37 62 34 56 /

CAZ310-281200-

Delano-Wasco-Shafter-

Including the cities of Delano, Wasco, Alpaugh, and Shafter

1101 PM PST Sun Nov 27 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Haze in the late evening and overnight. Areas of

frost late in the night. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds up to

5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of frost in the morning. Highs in

the lower 60s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows

in the lower 30s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in

the mid 50s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to the

northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost in the evening, then

widespread frost after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance

of rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 34 62 32 56 /

Allensworth 34 62 32 56 /

Wasco 36 61 34 56 /

Delano 37 61 34 56 /

McFarland 37 61 34 55 /

Shafter 38 61 35 55 /

CAZ311-281200-

Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore-

Including the cities of Hanford, Lemoore, and Corcoran

1101 PM PST Sun Nov 27 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Haze through the night. Areas of frost late in the

night. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of frost in the morning. Highs in

the lower 60s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph increasing to 5 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows

in the lower 30s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the mid

50s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost in the evening, then

widespread frost after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. North

winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs

around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lemoore 35 63 34 56 /

Hanford 35 63 34 57 /

Corcoran 35 63 34 56 /

CAZ312-281200-

Visalia - Porterville - Reedley-

Including the cities of Goshen, Visalia, Tulare, and Porterville

1101 PM PST Sun Nov 27 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy in the late

evening and early morning then becoming partly cloudy. Haze in

the late evening and overnight. Patchy frost late in the night.

Lows in the upper 30s. East winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy frost in the morning. Highs in

the lower 60s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to the

northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows

in the lower 30s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the

lower 30s. East winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs

around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Reedley 35 61 32 54 /

Dinuba 35 61 31 54 /

Visalia 36 61 34 56 /

Exeter 38 61 32 54 /

Tulare 37 62 34 56 /

Lindsay 38 61 33 55 /

Porterville 41 61 36 55 /

CAZ313-281200-

Buena Vista-

Including the city of Taft

1101 PM PST Sun Nov 27 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze in the late evening and overnight.

Lows 42 to 48. Southwest winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs around 60. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 49 to

55. Northeast winds up to 5 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s. South winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

55 to 61.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Near steady temperature in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance

of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance

of rain. Lows around 40. Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 48 61 42 52 /

CAZ314-281200-

Bakersfield-

Including the city of Bakersfield

1101 PM PST Sun Nov 27 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Haze in the late evening and overnight. Lows 39 to

47. East winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds up to

5 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 42. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s. South winds up to 5 mph shifting to the northwest in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows 31 to

39. East winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 43.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with chance

of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 42 to 48. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of rain. Lows 35 to 43. Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bakersfield 44 61 40 55 /

CAZ315-281200-

Southeast San Joaquin Valley-

Including the city of Richgrove

1101 PM PST Sun Nov 27 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Haze in the late evening and overnight. Lows 39 to

45. East winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs around 60. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows 32 to

38. East winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs around

60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance

of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance

of rain. Lows around 40. Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Richgrove 39 61 35 54 /

CAZ316-281200-

South End San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Lamont and Arvin

1101 PM PST Sun Nov 27 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze in the late evening and overnight.

Lows 40 to 46. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds up to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s. West winds up to 5 mph shifting to the north in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows 33 to

39. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 43.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of rain. Lows 35 to 42. Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Arvin 43 62 39 56 /

Lamont 42 62 38 56 /

Mettler 42 61 38 54 /

CAZ317-281200-

Mariposa Madera Foothills-

Including the cities of El Portal and Mariposa

1101 PM PST Sun Nov 27 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the

lower 50s. West winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the upper

30s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then chance of rain

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain in the morning. Highs in

the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 40 53 32 49 /

CAZ318-281200-

Mariposa-Madera Lower Sierra-

Including the cities of Bass Lake, Coarsegold, Fish Camp,

Oakhurst, and North Fork

1101 PM PST Sun Nov 27 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 41. Northeast winds up to

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs 47 to 55. Southwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Areas of frost in the

evening. Widespread frost after midnight. Lows 27 to 33. North

winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost. Highs 43 to 51. Southwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost. Lows 31 to 37.

Northeast winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs

48 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain and

snow after midnight. Lows 32 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain and

snow likely in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the

afternoon. Heavy snow accumulations. Highs 42 to 50. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then

chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow may be heavy at

times. Heavy snow accumulations. Lows 30 to 38. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow.

Highs 41 to 49.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 37.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain and snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Highs 40 to 50.

Lows 30 to 38.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oakhurst 30 58 23 52 /

Bass Lake 32 52 25 47 /

CAZ319-281200-

Fresno-Tulare Foothills-

Including the city of Millerton Lake

1101 PM PST Sun Nov 27 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy in the late

evening and early morning then becoming partly cloudy. Haze in

the late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds

up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s.

West winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows in the upper 30s. East winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs 52 to 58. Lows

in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

50 to 56.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

49 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 42 59 36 52 /

Three Rivers 41 61 34 56 /

Springville 38 55 31 49 /

Tule River Reservation 46 59 38 53 /

CAZ320-281200-

Fresno-Tulare Lower Sierra-

Including the city of Auberry

1101 PM PST Sun Nov 27 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy in the late

evening and early morning then becoming partly cloudy. Lows 36 to

46. East winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs 47 to 57. Southwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Widespread frost in the

evening. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows 27 to 37. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 41 to 51. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost. Near steady

temperature in the upper 30s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Widespread frost in the

morning. Highs 48 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Moderate snow accumulations. Highs

43 to 53. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Heavy snow accumulations. Near

steady temperature in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 41 to 51. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Near steady

temperature in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain. Highs 42 to 52. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and snow. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow.

Snow may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Highs 40 to 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Auberry 45 53 35 47 /

CAZ321-281200-

South End Sierra Foothills-

1101 PM PST Sun Nov 27 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Haze after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. East

winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds up to

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Near

steady temperature in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance

of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 50s.

CAZ322-281200-

South End of the Lower Sierra-

Including the city of Camp Nelson

1101 PM PST Sun Nov 27 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 38 to 44. Northeast winds up to 5 mph with

gusts to around 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 46 to 54. West winds up to 10 mph. Gusts

up to 25 mph increasing to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Areas of frost in the

evening. Widespread frost after midnight. Lows 29 to 35. North

winds up to 10 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph decreasing to 25 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost. Highs 43 to 49. Southwest winds

up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost. Near steady

temperature in the upper 30s. East winds up to 5 mph with gusts

to around 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 49 to

55.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 41.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

45 to 53.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then chance of rain

after midnight. Moderate snow accumulations. Near steady

temperature in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Near

steady temperature in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 33 to 39. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain. Highs 44 to 50. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance

of rain and snow. Lows 34 to 40. Highs 41 to 49.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Camp Nelson 32 47 24 46 /

CAZ323-281200-

Yosemite NP outside of the valley-

Including the cities of Tuolumne Meadows and Wawona

1101 PM PST Sun Nov 27 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 16 to 30. South winds up to 10 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 24 to 40. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Widespread frost. Lows

7 to 21. Southwest winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 40 mph

shifting to the northeast with gusts to around 25 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the afternoon. Highs 28 to

40. West winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost in the evening.

Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 29 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow

after midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Snow may be heavy at

times. Heavy snow accumulations. Highs 24 to 36. Lows 13 to 25.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow. Snow may

be heavy at times in the morning. Highs 23 to 35.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Near steady temperature around 20.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Highs 21 to 36. Lows 11 to

25.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Tuolumne Meadows 12 35 2 40 / 10 10

Wawona 30 50 22 48 / 10

Hetch Hetchy 36 51 26 52 / 10 10 10

CAZ324-281200-

Yosemite Valley-

Including the city of Yosemite Valley

1101 PM PST Sun Nov 27 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 39. East winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 43 to 51. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Widespread frost in the

evening. Lows 22 to 30. South winds up to 5 mph shifting to the

northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the afternoon. Highs 42 to

50. Northeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost in the evening.

Lows 29 to 35. East winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs

45 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of snow

after midnight. Lows 29 to 37.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely and chance of snow in the morning, then

rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times

in the afternoon. Heavy snow accumulations. Highs 38 to 46.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the

evening, then chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow may be

heavy at times in the evening. Heavy snow accumulations. Lows

27 to 33. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow and rain.

Highs 37 to 45.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 25 to 33.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of snow and rain. Snow may be heavy at times. Highs 37 to 46.

Lows 25 to 33.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 30 53 21 53 / 10 10

CAZ325-281200-

San Joaquin River Canyon-

1101 PM PST Sun Nov 27 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 40. Northeast winds up to

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 43 to 51. Southwest winds up to

10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Widespread frost. Lows

24 to 32. Southwest winds up to 5 mph with gusts to around 20 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 42 to 50. West winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost in the evening.

Lows 31 to 37. Northeast winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 46 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of snow

after midnight. Lows 31 to 39.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow may be

heavy at times. Heavy snow accumulations. Highs 39 to 47. Lows

28 to 36. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow and rain.

Highs 37 to 45.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 26 to 34. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of snow and rain. Highs 37 to 46. Lows 27 to 35.

CAZ326-281200-

Upper San Joaquin River-

Including the cities of Devils Postpile, Florence Lake,

and Lake Thomas Edison

1101 PM PST Sun Nov 27 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 17 to 27. Southwest winds up to

10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph increasing to 35 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 24 to 38. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Widespread frost. Lows 9 to

19. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph decreasing

to 30 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 28 to 40. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost in the evening.

Near steady temperature in the lower 20s. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 28 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of snow

after midnight. Near steady temperature in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Snow may be heavy at

times. Heavy snow accumulations. Highs 23 to 35. Lows 14 to 24.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow. Snow may

be heavy at times in the morning. Highs 22 to 34.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of snow. Near steady temperature

around 19.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Highs 19 to 35. Lows 12 to

22.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Devils Postpile 23 33 14 37 / 10 10

CAZ327-281200-

Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge-

Including the cities of Lake Wishon, Huntington Lake,

and Shaver Lake

1101 PM PST Sun Nov 27 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy in the late

evening and early morning then becoming partly cloudy. Lows 19 to

29. East winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost in the afternoon. Highs

29 to 41. Southwest winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Widespread frost. Lows

11 to 21. South winds up to 10 mph shifting to the north after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the afternoon. Highs 31 to

39. West winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost. Lows 17 to 27.

Southwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to the northwest after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 33 to 43.

Lows 17 to 27.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Snow may be heavy at

times. Heavy snow accumulations. Highs 27 to 37. Lows 16 to 26.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow. Snow may

be heavy at times. Highs 25 to 35.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Highs 24 to 36. Lows 14 to

24.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 26 36 18 34 /

Shaver Lake 30 44 22 38 /

Lake Wishon 29 42 20 41 /

CAZ328-281200-

Kings Canyon NP-

Including the city of Cedar Grove

1101 PM PST Sun Nov 27 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy in the late

evening and early morning then becoming partly cloudy. Lows 13 to

25. West winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs 21 to 35. West winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 10 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

50 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Near steady temperature

around 15. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph decreasing

to 35 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 23 to 37. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature around 20.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 25 to 39.

Lows 12 to 24.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the afternoon. Snow

may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Highs 21 to 35. Chance of

snow 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Snow likely. Snow may be heavy at

times. Heavy snow accumulations. Near steady temperature around

20. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Snow may be heavy at times. Highs 18 to 32.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Near steady temperature around 16.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs

18 to 32.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Lows 8 to 20. Highs 15 to

29.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 33 53 26 54 /

CAZ329-281200-

Grant Grove Area-

Including the cities of Grant Grove and Hume Lake

1101 PM PST Sun Nov 27 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy in the late

evening and early morning then becoming partly cloudy. Lows 26 to

40. East winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the afternoon. Highs 35 to

49. West winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Widespread frost. Lows

18 to 32. South winds up to 5 mph shifting to the east after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the afternoon. Highs 33 to

45. Southwest winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost. Near steady

temperature in the lower 30s. South winds up to 5 mph shifting to

the north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Widespread frost in the

afternoon. Highs 38 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 24 to 36.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then

chance of snow and rain in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at

times in the afternoon. Highs 33 to 45. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely. Snow may be heavy at

times. Heavy snow accumulations. Near steady temperature in the

lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain.

Snow may be heavy at times in the morning. Highs 31 to 43.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of snow in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Near steady temperature in the

upper 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of snow and rain. Snow may be heavy at times. Highs 29 to 44.

Lows 21 to 33.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grant Grove 32 43 24 38 /

CAZ330-281200-

Sequoia NP-

Including the cities of Giant Forest and Lodgepole

1101 PM PST Sun Nov 27 2022

.TONIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy late

in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 33.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 25 to 43. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 50 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Widespread frost in the

evening. Lows 9 to 25. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

50 mph decreasing to 35 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 26 to 40. Southwest winds up to 10 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost in the evening.

Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. Southwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as cold. Sunny. Widespread frost in the

afternoon. Highs 28 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 13 to 31.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then

chance of snow and rain in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at

times in the afternoon. Highs 24 to 40. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Snow and rain likely. Snow may be heavy

at times. Heavy snow accumulations. Near steady temperature in

the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow. Snow may

be heavy at times. Highs 21 to 37.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of snow. Near steady

temperature around 20.

.SATURDAY...Not as cold. Partly sunny. Chance of snow in the

morning, then chance of snow and rain in the afternoon. Highs

22 to 40. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Near steady temperature in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow. Snow may

be heavy at times. Highs 18 to 36.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lodgepole 24 43 16 41 /

CAZ331-281200-

South End of the Upper Sierra-

Including the city of Johnsondale

1101 PM PST Sun Nov 27 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 24 to 38. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs 36 to 48. West winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

60 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows 16 to 28. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 60 mph shifting to the

northwest 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 45 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 33 to 43. Southwest winds up to 10 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost in the evening.

Lows 20 to 32. West winds up to 10 mph shifting to the north

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the afternoon. Highs

38 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 21 to 33.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then

chance of snow and rain in the afternoon. Highs 35 to 45. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely and chance of rain in the evening,

then chance of snow and rain after midnight. Snow may be heavy at

times after midnight. Heavy snow accumulations. Near steady

temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain.

Highs 31 to 41.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of snow. Lows 17 to

31.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of snow in the morning, then

chance of snow and rain in the afternoon. Highs 32 to 44. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows 18 to 32.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of snow in the morning, then

chance of snow and rain in the afternoon. Highs 29 to 41. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Johnsondale 24 51 15 49 /

CAZ332-281200-

Kern River Valley-

Including the cities of Lake Isabella and Kernville

1101 PM PST Sun Nov 27 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 43. West winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs 53 to 59. West winds 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph increasing to 10 to 25 mph with gusts

to around 50 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds

5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph decreasing to 30 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 55. Southeast winds up to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Widespread frost. Lows 30 to 36.

Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 54 to

60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 38.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 31 to 37. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain. Highs 50 to 56. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows 32 to 38.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain. Highs around 50. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 36 41 26 39 / 10

Kernville 38 59 30 55 /

Lake Isabella 40 58 32 56 / 10

Weldon 42 58 34 55 /

CAZ333-281200-

Piute Walker Basin-

1101 PM PST Sun Nov 27 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43. West winds 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs 43 to 53. West winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

55 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy, colder. Partly cloudy. Lows 25 to 35.

West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 55 mph decreasing to

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 40 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 39 to 49. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Widespread frost. Lows 26 to 36. East

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 44 to 54.

Lows 29 to 39.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs

41 to 51. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of rain and snow. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 28 to 38. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance

of rain and snow. Highs 41 to 51. Lows 29 to 39.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow and rain.

Highs 38 to 48.

CAZ334-281200-

Tehachapi-

Including the city of Tehachapi

1101 PM PST Sun Nov 27 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 38 to 44. West winds up to 10 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs 45 to 53. West winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

60 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy, colder. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows 29 to 37. West winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 60 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 40 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 41 to

49. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the east in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Widespread frost. Lows 30 to 38. East

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 45 to 55.

Lows 32 to 40.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Highs 41 to 51. Lows 35 to 43.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Near steady temperature

in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of rain and snow. Lows 32 to 39. Highs 40 to 51.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 39 47 32 43 /

Tehachapi 35 50 29 46 / 10

Twin Oaks 41 52 34 49 /

CAZ335-281200-

Grapevine-

Including the cities of Grapevine and Lebec

1101 PM PST Sun Nov 27 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 47 to 55. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 42 to

50. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast 5 to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Widespread frost in the evening. Lows in

the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 48 to 56.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

43 to 51. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Near steady temperature in the mid

40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Near

steady temperature in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Near steady temperature in the

upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain. Highs 45 to 51. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance

of rain and snow. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs 42 to 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grapevine 43 56 37 51 /

CAZ336-281200-

Frazier Mountain Communities-

Including the city of Frazier Park

1101 PM PST Sun Nov 27 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 47 to 57. Northwest winds up to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows 28 to 40. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 40 to 48. North winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s.

Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 46 to 56.

Lows 32 to 42.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Highs 43 to 53. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Light snow accumulations. Near steady

temperature in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow. Snow may be heavy at times in the morning. Near steady

temperature in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Near steady

temperature in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance

of rain and snow. Highs 43 to 51. Lows 31 to 41.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow.

Highs 40 to 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 39 49 28 43 /

Frazier Park 32 53 24 46 /

CAZ337-281200-

Indian Wells Valley-

Including the cities of Inyokern and Ridgecrest

1101 PM PST Sun Nov 27 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 10 PM PST MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 38 to 44. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 66. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph increasing to west 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 55 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 55 mph shifting to the

west 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 56. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

50s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of rain. Highs 52 to 58. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 51 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 42 64 36 55 /

Ridgecrest 37 66 33 56 /

CAZ338-281200-

Mojave Desert Slopes-

Including the city of Mojave

1101 PM PST Sun Nov 27 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 10 PM PST MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 60. West winds 10 to

20 mph increasing to 15 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

60 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy, colder. Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 38.

West winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 60 mph decreasing to 50 mph

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 44 to 54. North winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 47 to 55.

Lows 33 to 39.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain. Highs 43 to 54. Lows 37 to 43.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

46 to 56. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance

of rain and snow. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs 43 to 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mojave 44 60 36 54 /

CAZ339-281200-

Mojave Desert-

Including the cities of Rosamond, California City, Randsburg,

and Edwards AFB

1101 PM PST Sun Nov 27 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 10 PM PST MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 40 mph increasing to west

15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 60 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 60 mph decreasing to

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 26 to 34. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

50s. Lows 29 to 35.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of rain. Lows around 40. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 31 to 37. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 38.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 47 59 37 51 /

California City 40 63 35 55 /

Edwards AFB 41 63 35 56 /

Rosamond 42 63 34 56 /

