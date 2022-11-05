CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, November 5, 2022

658 FPUS56 KHNX 051801

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1101 AM PDT Sat Nov 5 2022

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Sunday.

CAZ300-052300-

West Side Mountains north of 198-

Including the city of San Luis Reservoir

1101 AM PDT Sat Nov 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 67. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows 51 to 57. West winds up

to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s.

West winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds up to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon.

Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain showers

after midnight. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain showers in the

afternoon. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then

chance of rain after midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid

40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

47 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

37 to 43. Highs 48 to 56.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Luis Reservoir 67 57 62 / 10 30 30

$$

CAZ301-052300-

Los Banos - Dos Palos-

Including the city of Los Banos

1101 AM PDT Sat Nov 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds up to 5 mph with

gusts to around 20 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then

chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 67 54 64 / 10 30 30

$$

CAZ302-052300-

Merced - Madera - Mendota-

Including the cities of Merced, Madera, and Atwater

1101 AM PDT Sat Nov 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 50.

Northwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast after

midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the

lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the south after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then rain

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then

chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 64 51 61 / 10 40 30

Merced 66 52 63 / 10 40 40

Chowchilla 63 49 59 / 10 40 40

Madera 63 49 59 / 10 40 40

Firebaugh 66 49 62 / 10 30 30

Mendota 67 50 63 / 10 30 30

$$

CAZ303-052300-

Planada - Le Grand - Snelling-

Including the cities of Planada, Lake Mcclure, and Le Grand

1101 AM PDT Sat Nov 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds up to

5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening,

then chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 50. North winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 50s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then rain

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then

chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Planada 63 49 59 / 10 50 40

Le Grand 63 49 59 / 10 50 40

$$

CAZ304-052300-

Coalinga - Avenal-

Including the cities of Avenal and Coalinga

1101 AM PDT Sat Nov 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds up to

5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 66 49 66 / 10 30

Avenal 65 52 66 / 10 20

$$

CAZ305-052300-

West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties-

Including the cities of Lemoore Station, Five Points,

and Kettleman City

1101 AM PDT Sat Nov 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon.

Highs around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then

chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 66 49 67 / 20 30

Five Points 66 49 65 / 20 30

NAS Lemoore 66 47 66 / 20 30

Kettleman City 66 50 68 / 10 30

$$

CAZ306-052300-

Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma-

Including the cities of Selma, Sanger, Parlier, Kingsburg,

and Kerman

1101 AM PDT Sat Nov 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost early in the morning. Highs

in the mid 60s. East winds up to 5 mph shifting to the northwest

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in

the upper 40s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to the

southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning. Highs in

the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then

chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Selma 64 49 62 / 30 40

Kingsburg 64 47 62 / 30 40

Sanger 64 48 61 / 30 50

Kerman 65 48 61 / 10 30 40

Caruthers 65 47 63 / 30 40

$$

CAZ307-052300-

Fresno-Clovis-

Including the city of Fresno

1101 AM PDT Sat Nov 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 40 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 50.

Northwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then rain

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then

chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Clovis 65 52 61 / 10 40 50

Fresno 65 52 61 / 40 50

$$

CAZ308-052300-

West Side Mountains South of 198-

Including the cities of Blackwells Corner and McKittrick

1101 AM PDT Sat Nov 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 64. North winds up to 10 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds up to

5 mph with gusts to around 20 mph shifting to the southwest after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 68. Southwest winds up to

10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain in the morning, then chance of rain

in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

48 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the upper 30s. Highs 49 to 57.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 64 51 61 / 10 40 30

Merced 66 52 63 / 10 40 40

Chowchilla 63 49 59 / 10 40 40

Madera 63 49 59 / 10 40 40

$$

CAZ309-052300-

Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5-

Including the cities of Lost Hills and Buttonwillow

1101 AM PDT Sat Nov 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds up to

5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds up to

5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds up to

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain in the morning, then chance of rain

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then

chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 65 45 69 / 20

Buttonwillow 65 44 70 / 20

$$

CAZ310-052300-

Delano-Wasco-Shafter-

Including the cities of Delano, Wasco, Alpaugh, and Shafter

1101 AM PDT Sat Nov 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds up to

5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon.

Highs around 60. Southeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the

southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Patchy fog in the evening. Chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then

chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain in the morning. Highs

in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy

fog. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 65 45 67 / 10 20

Allensworth 65 45 67 / 10 20

Wasco 63 44 67 / 20

Delano 63 46 66 / 10 20

McFarland 63 45 66 / 10 20

Shafter 63 45 68 / 20

$$

CAZ311-052300-

Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore-

Including the cities of Hanford, Lemoore, and Corcoran

1101 AM PDT Sat Nov 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph shifting

to the southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to

the southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain showers

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then

chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lemoore 66 47 66 / 20 30

Hanford 66 47 66 / 20 40

Corcoran 66 47 66 / 10 30

$$

CAZ312-052300-

Visalia - Porterville - Reedley-

Including the cities of Goshen, Visalia, Tulare, and Porterville

1101 AM PDT Sat Nov 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds up to

5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain showers likely in the

afternoon. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance

of showers 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then

chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain in the morning. Highs

in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Reedley 64 47 61 / 30 40

Dinuba 63 46 61 / 30 40

Visalia 64 48 64 / 20 40

Exeter 63 46 64 / 20 30

Tulare 65 48 65 / 20 30

Lindsay 63 46 64 / 20 30

Porterville 63 48 64 / 10 30

$$

CAZ313-052300-

Buena Vista-

Including the city of Taft

1101 AM PDT Sat Nov 5 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the north with gusts to around 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the west with gusts to around 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds up to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then chance

of rain in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds up to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of rain in the morning. Highs

in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH VETERANS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 63 52 69 / 10

$$

CAZ314-052300-

Bakersfield-

Including the city of Bakersfield

1101 AM PDT Sat Nov 5 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the lower 60s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the

northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 51. East winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows 48 to 54. North winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then chance

of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then

chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of rain in the morning. Highs

in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH VETERANS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to

41. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bakersfield 63 50 67 / 10

$$

CAZ315-052300-

Southeast San Joaquin Valley-

Including the city of Richgrove

1101 AM PDT Sat Nov 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds up to

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 50. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest around

5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain showers in the

afternoon. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then

chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain in the morning. Highs

in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Richgrove 63 46 65 / 10 20

$$

CAZ316-052300-

South End San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Lamont and Arvin

1101 AM PDT Sat Nov 5 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the lower 60s. South winds up to 5 mph shifting to the

northwest with gusts to around 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 51. South winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain. Lows around 50. Northeast

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then chance

of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then

chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH VETERANS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to

42. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Arvin 63 48 67 / 10

Lamont 63 47 68 / 10

Mettler 62 48 67 / 10

$$

CAZ317-052300-

Mariposa Madera Foothills-

Including the cities of El Portal and Mariposa

1101 AM PDT Sat Nov 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 50s. North winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 50s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. South

winds up to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of showers 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 58 47 52 / 10 70 50

$$

CAZ318-052300-

Mariposa-Madera Lower Sierra-

Including the cities of Bass Lake, Coarsegold, Fish Camp,

Oakhurst, and North Fork

1101 AM PDT Sat Nov 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming mostly

cloudy. Widespread frost early in the morning. Highs 52 to 60.

Northwest winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Lows 41 to 47. Northeast winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southeast after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs 47 to

55. South winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Rain likely in the evening, then rain

after midnight. Lows 34 to 42. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Heavy

snow accumulations. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s.

South winds up to 10 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain showers and snow showers. Snow

may be heavy at times. Heavy snow accumulations. Near steady

temperature in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the

evening, then chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow may be

heavy at times in the evening. Heavy snow accumulations. Lows

26 to 36. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow. Highs 37 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 23 to 31.

Highs 43 to 51.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 36.

Highs 47 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oakhurst 62 38 56 / 10 60 60

Bass Lake 58 39 51 / 10 60 60

$$

CAZ319-052300-

Fresno-Tulare Foothills-

Including the city of Millerton Lake

1101 AM PDT Sat Nov 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 65. Southeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 50 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows 46 to 52. East

winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

57 to 63. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds up to

5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. South

winds up to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then rain

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain showers in the

afternoon. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then

chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

47 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the upper 30s. Highs 51 to 57.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 63 52 59 / 10 40 50

Three Rivers 66 46 65 / 20 30

Springville 58 42 59 / 10 30

Tule River Reservation 62 49 63 / 10 20

$$

CAZ320-052300-

Fresno-Tulare Lower Sierra-

Including the city of Auberry

1101 AM PDT Sat Nov 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 62. West winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 50 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows 40 to 50. North

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

49 to 59. South winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows 36 to 48. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain showers in the

afternoon. Moderate snow accumulations. Near steady temperature

in the mid 40s. South winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Rain showers likely and snow showers in

the evening, then rain showers and snow showers after midnight.

Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy snow accumulations. Near steady

temperature around 40. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain showers and

snow showers in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy

snow accumulations. Near steady temperature around 40. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely in

the evening, then chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow

may be heavy at times in the evening. Heavy snow accumulations.

Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain and

snow. Highs 36 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost after midnight.

Lows 24 to 36.

.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning.

Highs 42 to 54.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 40.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 46 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Auberry 58 50 54 / 10 50 50

$$

CAZ321-052300-

South End Sierra Foothills-

1101 AM PDT Sat Nov 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Southeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. East winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest around 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 50s. South winds up to 5 mph shifting to the

north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest around

5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Near steady temperature around 50. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain showers in the

afternoon. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then

chance of rain after midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid

40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain in the morning. Highs

in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

CAZ322-052300-

South End of the Lower Sierra-

Including the city of Camp Nelson

1101 AM PDT Sat Nov 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 58. Northwest winds up to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph increasing to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 47. Northeast winds up to

5 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph decreasing to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 51 to 59. East winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon. Gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows 41 to 47. Southwest winds up to 5 mph with gusts to around

25 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain showers likely in

the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds up to 10 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Moderate snow accumulations. Near steady

temperature in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain showers in the

afternoon. Heavy snow accumulations. Near steady temperature in

the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the

evening, then chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow may be

heavy at times in the evening. Heavy snow accumulations. Near

steady temperature in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and

snow. Highs 36 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows 28 to 34.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 42 to 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 37.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 46 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Camp Nelson 56 36 53 / 10 30

$$

CAZ323-052300-

Yosemite NP outside of the valley-

Including the cities of Tuolumne Meadows and Wawona

1101 AM PDT Sat Nov 5 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM SUNDAY TO 10 AM PST

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny until late afternoon, then cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain and snow late in the afternoon. Highs

36 to 50. Northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west in

the afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Chance of rain and snow in the evening, then rain and

snow likely after midnight. Snow accumulation up to 5 inches.

Snow level above 8000 feet. Near steady temperature in the mid

30s. Southwest winds up to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph increasing

to 40 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow accumulation up to 4 inches.

Snow level above 8000 feet. Near steady temperature in the mid

30s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Snow and rain likely in the evening, then

snow and rain after midnight. Heavy snow accumulations. Snow

level 7200 feet. Lows 16 to 28. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 45 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy snow

accumulations. Highs 22 to 34. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 45 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Snow in the evening, then snow showers

after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy snow

accumulations. Near steady temperature around 20. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy snow

accumulations. Near steady temperature in the lower 20s. Chance

of snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Snow in the evening, then snow likely

after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy snow

accumulations. Lows 6 to 20. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

16 to 30.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 4 to 18.

.THURSDAY...Not as cold. Sunny. Highs 24 to 38.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 24.

Highs 28 to 42.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Tuolumne Meadows 46 24 41 / 30 70 60

Wawona 59 38 51 / 10 70 60

Hetch Hetchy 60 44 53 / 20 80 60

$$

CAZ324-052300-

Yosemite Valley-

Including the city of Yosemite Valley

1101 AM PDT Sat Nov 5 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny until late afternoon, then cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain late in the afternoon. Highs 52 to 62.

East winds up to 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Lows 39 to 45. East winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs 44 to 54. Southwest winds up to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder, rain. Light snow accumulations. Lows

29 to 37. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around

25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy snow

accumulations. Snow level 5000 feet. Highs 37 to 47. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain in the evening, then snow showers

and rain showers after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times.

Heavy snow accumulations. Near steady temperature in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow and rain in the morning, then rain and snow

showers in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy snow

accumulations. Highs 32 to 42. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder, cloudy. Snow and rain likely in the

evening, then chance of snow after midnight. Snow may be heavy at

times in the evening. Heavy snow accumulations. Lows 19 to 29.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of snow in the morning, then

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 33 to 43. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 19 to 27.

Highs 40 to 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 24 to 32.

Highs 44 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 66 37 58 / 20 70 60

$$

CAZ325-052300-

San Joaquin River Canyon-

1101 AM PDT Sat Nov 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 54 to 60. Northeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to

the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening,

then chance of rain after midnight. Lows 41 to 47. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs 45 to

53. Southwest winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Rain likely. Lows 33 to 41. Southwest

winds up to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph increasing to 35 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy snow

accumulations. Snow level 5500 feet. Near steady temperature in

the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph

decreasing to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers in the evening, then snow

showers and rain showers after midnight. Snow may be heavy at

times after midnight. Heavy snow accumulations. Near steady

temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow and rain in the morning, then snow and rain

showers in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy snow

accumulations. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Snow and rain likely in

the evening, then chance of snow after midnight. Snow may be

heavy at times in the evening. Heavy snow accumulations. Lows

22 to 32. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of snow in the morning, then

chance of snow and rain in the afternoon. Highs 33 to 41. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 21 to 29.

Highs 40 to 48.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 34.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 44 to 52.

$$

CAZ326-052300-

Upper San Joaquin River-

Including the cities of Devils Postpile, Florence Lake,

and Lake Thomas Edison

1101 AM PDT Sat Nov 5 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM SUNDAY TO 10 AM PST

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs 37 to 51. West winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of snow and slight chance of rain in

the evening, then chance of rain and snow after midnight. Near

steady temperature in the mid 30s. Southwest winds up to 15 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow. Near

steady temperature in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Snow and rain likely. Heavy snow

accumulations. Snow level 7800 feet. Lows 19 to 29. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Breezy, snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy snow

accumulations. Highs 22 to 34. Southwest winds 10 to 25 mph with

gusts to around 45 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Snow in the evening, then snow showers

after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy snow

accumulations. Near steady temperature around 19. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy snow

accumulations. Near steady temperature around 20. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Snow likely. Snow may be heavy at times.

Heavy snow accumulations. Lows 5 to 17. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

15 to 29.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 4 to 16.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 23 to 37. Lows

10 to 22.

.VETERANS DAY...Not as cold. Mostly sunny. Highs 27 to 41.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Devils Postpile 50 34 40 / 10 50 60

$$

CAZ327-052300-

Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge-

Including the cities of Lake Wishon, Huntington Lake,

and Shaver Lake

1101 AM PDT Sat Nov 5 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM SUNDAY TO 10 AM PST

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 42 to 52. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

west in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Widespread frost in the evening. A

50 percent chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows 28 to 36.

Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow. Highs

33 to 43. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Rain and snow likely. Moderate snow

accumulations. Snow level above 8000 feet. Lows 21 to 29.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy snow

accumulations. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. Chance

of snow 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Snow showers. Snow may be heavy at times.

Heavy snow accumulations. Near steady temperature in the lower

20s. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow in the morning, then snow showers in the

afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy snow accumulations.

Near steady temperature in the lower 20s. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the

evening, then chance of snow after midnight. Snow may be heavy at

times. Heavy snow accumulations. Lows 7 to 19. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

18 to 30.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 5 to 17.

.THURSDAY...Not as cold. Sunny. Widespread frost in the

afternoon. Highs 27 to 37.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 13 to 23.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 30 to 40.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 47 33 39 / 10 50 60

Shaver Lake 52 36 44 / 10 50 60

Lake Wishon 55 36 46 / 40 50

$$

CAZ328-052300-

Kings Canyon NP-

Including the city of Cedar Grove

1101 AM PDT Sat Nov 5 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM SUNDAY TO 10 AM PST

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 35 to 49. West winds 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Lows 24 to 34. West winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and

rain. Highs 28 to 42. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 45 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy, colder. Chance of snow and rain in the

evening, then snow likely after midnight. Moderate snow

accumulations. Lows 17 to 27. Southwest winds 10 to 25 mph with

gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Windy, snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy snow

accumulations. Highs 19 to 33. Southwest winds 15 to 30 mph with

gusts to around 50 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Snow likely in the evening, then snow

showers after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy snow

accumulations. Lows 9 to 19. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy snow

accumulations. Near steady temperature around 17. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the

evening, then chance of snow after midnight. Snow may be heavy at

times in the evening. Heavy snow accumulations. Lows 1 to 13.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

11 to 25.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 1 to 11.

.THURSDAY...Not as cold. Sunny. Widespread frost in the

afternoon. Highs 18 to 34.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 6 to 18.

.VETERANS DAY...Not as cold. Mostly sunny. Highs 21 to 37.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 66 41 59 / 20 50

$$

CAZ329-052300-

Grant Grove Area-

Including the cities of Grant Grove and Hume Lake

1101 AM PDT Sat Nov 5 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM SUNDAY TO 10 AM PST

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs 46 to 58. North winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Widespread frost

through the night. Lows 31 to 45. West winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

39 to 53. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Chance of rain and snow in the evening,

then rain and snow likely after midnight. Moderate snow

accumulations. Lows 26 to 40. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain showers and

snow showers in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy

snow accumulations. Snow level 6300 feet. Near steady temperature

in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph

increasing to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Snow showers likely in the evening, then

snow showers after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy

snow accumulations. Lows 19 to 33. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow in the morning, then snow showers in the

afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy snow accumulations.

Near steady temperature around 30. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the

evening, then chance of snow after midnight. Snow may be heavy at

times. Heavy snow accumulations. Lows 14 to 28. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs

24 to 38.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost after midnight.

Lows 12 to 26.

.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Widespread frost. Highs 31 to 45.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 18 to 32.

.VETERANS DAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs 35 to 49.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grant Grove 50 36 43 / 30 50

$$

CAZ330-052300-

Sequoia NP-

Including the cities of Giant Forest and Lodgepole

1101 AM PDT Sat Nov 5 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM SUNDAY TO 10 AM PST

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 38 to 52. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost in the evening. Lows

23 to 37. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs

31 to 47. West winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Chance of rain and snow in the evening,

then snow and rain likely after midnight. Light snow

accumulations. Snow level above 8000 feet. Lows 17 to 33.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow and rain in the morning, then snow showers and

rain showers likely in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times.

Heavy snow accumulations. Snow level 6600 feet. Near steady

temperature in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 45 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Snow likely. Snow may be heavy at times

in the evening. Heavy snow accumulations. Lows 8 to 26. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy snow

accumulations. Near steady temperature in the lower 20s. Chance

of snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the

evening, then chance of snow after midnight. Snow may be heavy at

times. Heavy snow accumulations. Lows 1 to 21. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs

14 to 32.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Widespread frost after

midnight. Lows zero to 20 above.

.THURSDAY...Not as cold. Sunny. Widespread frost in the

afternoon. Highs 21 to 39.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 7 to 27.

.VETERANS DAY...Not as cold. Mostly sunny. Highs 24 to 42.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lodgepole 55 29 47 / 20 50

$$

CAZ331-052300-

South End of the Upper Sierra-

Including the city of Johnsondale

1101 AM PDT Sat Nov 5 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM SUNDAY TO 10 AM PST

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs 48 to 60. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 42. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 42 to 54. West winds 5 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain and snow. Lows 25 to 39. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow likely. Heavy snow accumulations. Snow

level 6800 feet. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Snow and rain likely in the evening, then

snow likely after midnight. Heavy snow accumulations. Lows 18 to

32. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then snow in the

afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy snow accumulations.

Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the

evening, then chance of snow after midnight. Snow may be heavy at

times in the evening. Heavy snow accumulations. Lows 12 to 28.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs

24 to 36.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost. Lows 11 to 25.

.THURSDAY...Not as cold. Sunny. Widespread frost in the

afternoon. Highs 30 to 42.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 29.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 34 to 46.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Johnsondale 61 27 57 / 10 30

$$

CAZ332-052300-

Kern River Valley-

Including the cities of Lake Isabella and Kernville

1101 AM PDT Sat Nov 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost early in the morning. Highs

59 to 67. West winds up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 47. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 64. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph

in the evening.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows 35 to 41. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then

chance of rain and snow after midnight. Light snow accumulations.

Lows 30 to 36. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 42 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 32.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 49 to

55.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 35.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 49 40 47 / 20

Kernville 68 42 64 / 20

Lake Isabella 65 44 64 / 20

Weldon 67 46 64 / 10

$$

CAZ333-052300-

Piute Walker Basin-

1101 AM PDT Sat Nov 5 2022

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

LATE TUESDAY NIGHT...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost early in the morning.

Highs 49 to 59. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the west

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46. West winds 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 48 to 58. West winds 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows 36 to 46. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the

evening.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Light snow accumulations. Near steady

temperature in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Chance of rain and snow likely in the

evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Light snow

accumulations. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and

snow in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the

afternoon. Heavy snow accumulations. Near steady temperature in

the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely and chance of rain in

the evening, then chance of snow and rain after midnight. Heavy

snow accumulations. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 32 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Widespread frost. Lows

21 to 33.

.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning.

Highs 38 to 48.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 24 to 36.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 42 to 52.

$$

CAZ334-052300-

Tehachapi-

Including the city of Tehachapi

1101 AM PDT Sat Nov 5 2022

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

LATE TUESDAY NIGHT...

.TODAY...Breezy. Partly sunny early in the morning then clearing.

Areas of frost early in the morning. Highs 48 to 56. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 10 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s.

West winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 60. West winds 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain. Lows 39 to 47. West winds

5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph decreasing to 25 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Light snow accumulations. Near steady temperature

in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and

snow in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the

afternoon. Moderate snow accumulations. Near steady temperature

around 40. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely and chance of rain in

the evening, then chance of rain and snow after midnight. Light

snow accumulations. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Near steady temperature in the mid

30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost in the evening.

Widespread frost after midnight. Near steady temperature in the

mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning.

Highs 40 to 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND VETERANS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 38.

Highs 43 to 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 50 39 53 / 10

Tehachapi 54 38 56 / 10

Twin Oaks 55 41 58 / 10

$$

CAZ335-052300-

Grapevine-

Including the cities of Grapevine and Lebec

1101 AM PDT Sat Nov 5 2022

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

LATE TUESDAY NIGHT...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 59. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 62. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain. Lows 42 to 48. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and snow. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 36 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost in the evening.

Areas of frost after midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid

30s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH VETERANS DAY...Mostly clear. Highs 42 to 56.

Lows 33 to 39.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grapevine 61 49 64 / 10

$$

CAZ336-052300-

Frazier Mountain Communities-

Including the city of Frazier Park

1101 AM PDT Sat Nov 5 2022

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

LATE TUESDAY NIGHT...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 60. Northwest winds up to

10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the upper

40s. West winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 63. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain. Lows 39 to 51. Southwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Light snow accumulations. Near steady

temperature in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Chance of rain in the evening, then rain

and snow likely after midnight. Moderate snow accumulations. Near

steady temperature in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy snow

accumulations. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. Chance

of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain and snow. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 36 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost in the evening.

Near steady temperature in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH VETERANS DAY...Mostly clear. Highs 41 to 56.

Lows 29 to 41.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 55 41 55 / 10

Frazier Park 60 33 60 / 10

$$

CAZ337-052300-

Indian Wells Valley-

Including the cities of Inyokern and Ridgecrest

1101 AM PDT Sat Nov 5 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 74. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

57 to 63. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around

35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs 50 to 56. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 30s. Highs 53 to 59.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 71 46 72 / 10

Ridgecrest 71 42 73 /

$$

CAZ338-052300-

Mojave Desert Slopes-

Including the city of Mojave

1101 AM PDT Sat Nov 5 2022

.TODAY...Breezy, warmer, sunny. Highs 57 to 69. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph shifting to the west

10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 50. West winds 10 to

25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Gusts up to

45 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 68. West winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 40 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 45 to 51. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Near steady temperature around 50. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Chance of rain in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Light snow accumulations. Near steady

temperature in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain and snow in the

afternoon. Moderate snow accumulations. Near steady temperature

in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow likely in

the evening, then chance of rain and snow after midnight. Light

snow accumulations. Near steady temperature around 40. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 38 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH VETERANS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to

39. Highs 45 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mojave 68 47 68 /

$$

CAZ339-052300-

Mojave Desert-

Including the cities of Rosamond, California City, Randsburg,

and Edwards AFB

1101 AM PDT Sat Nov 5 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts

to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy, cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH VETERANS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to

36. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 67 49 66 / 10

California City 71 45 69 /

Edwards AFB 72 44 71 /

Rosamond 71 45 71 /

$$

