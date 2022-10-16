CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, October 15, 2022

425 FPUS56 KHNX 160601

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1101 PM PDT Sat Oct 15 2022

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Sunday, Sunday night, and Monday.

CAZ300-161100-

West Side Mountains north of 198-

Including the city of San Luis Reservoir

1101 PM PDT Sat Oct 15 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 80. West winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the north in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 80. West winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 75 to 87. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 77 to 85. Lows

around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Luis Reservoir 57 77 56 78 /

CAZ301-161100-

Los Banos - Dos Palos-

Including the city of Los Banos

1101 PM PDT Sat Oct 15 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 53 79 52 79 /

CAZ302-161100-

Merced - Madera - Mendota-

Including the cities of Merced, Madera, and Atwater

1101 PM PDT Sat Oct 15 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 52 76 50 77 /

Merced 53 79 52 80 /

Chowchilla 51 79 50 79 /

Madera 52 79 50 79 /

Firebaugh 51 79 50 79 /

Mendota 53 80 51 80 /

CAZ303-161100-

Planada - Le Grand - Snelling-

Including the cities of Planada, Lake Mcclure, and Le Grand

1101 PM PDT Sat Oct 15 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Planada 52 78 50 79 /

Le Grand 52 79 50 79 /

CAZ304-161100-

Coalinga - Avenal-

Including the cities of Avenal and Coalinga

1101 PM PDT Sat Oct 15 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 55 81 55 81 /

Avenal 58 80 57 80 /

CAZ305-161100-

West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties-

Including the cities of Lemoore Station, Five Points,

and Kettleman City

1101 PM PDT Sat Oct 15 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 55 82 55 81 /

Five Points 54 81 53 81 /

NAS Lemoore 54 81 53 81 /

Kettleman City 58 82 57 81 /

CAZ306-161100-

Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma-

Including the cities of Selma, Sanger, Parlier, Kingsburg,

and Kerman

1101 PM PDT Sat Oct 15 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Selma 54 80 53 81 /

Kingsburg 52 80 51 81 /

Sanger 53 81 52 81 /

Kerman 51 79 50 80 /

Caruthers 53 80 51 81 /

CAZ307-161100-

Fresno-Clovis-

Including the city of Fresno

1101 PM PDT Sat Oct 15 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds up to

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Clovis 57 81 56 81 /

Fresno 57 81 56 81 /

CAZ308-161100-

West Side Mountains South of 198-

Including the cities of Blackwells Corner and McKittrick

1101 PM PDT Sat Oct 15 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 81. South winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 80. South winds up to 5 mph shifting

to the northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 83.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs 79 to 86.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 74 to 86. Lows

around 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 52 76 50 77 /

Merced 53 79 52 80 /

Chowchilla 51 79 50 79 /

Madera 52 79 50 79 /

CAZ309-161100-

Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5-

Including the cities of Lost Hills and Buttonwillow

1101 PM PDT Sat Oct 15 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the southwest up to 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds up to

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 55 81 54 81 /

Buttonwillow 55 81 54 81 /

CAZ310-161100-

Delano-Wasco-Shafter-

Including the cities of Delano, Wasco, Alpaugh, and Shafter

1101 PM PDT Sat Oct 15 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. West winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds

up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 54 80 52 80 /

Allensworth 55 80 53 81 /

Wasco 55 80 52 80 /

Delano 56 80 54 80 /

McFarland 55 80 53 80 /

Shafter 56 80 54 80 /

CAZ311-161100-

Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore-

Including the cities of Hanford, Lemoore, and Corcoran

1101 PM PDT Sat Oct 15 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lemoore 54 81 53 81 /

Hanford 53 82 52 82 /

Corcoran 54 81 52 81 /

CAZ312-161100-

Visalia - Porterville - Reedley-

Including the cities of Goshen, Visalia, Tulare, and Porterville

1101 PM PDT Sat Oct 15 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph shifting

to the northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Reedley 52 80 52 81 /

Dinuba 52 80 51 81 /

Visalia 53 80 52 81 /

Exeter 53 80 53 81 /

Tulare 55 81 53 81 /

Lindsay 54 80 53 81 /

Porterville 57 80 57 81 /

CAZ313-161100-

Buena Vista-

Including the city of Taft

1101 PM PDT Sat Oct 15 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. North winds up to

5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows around 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 62 80 60 80 /

CAZ314-161100-

Bakersfield-

Including the city of Bakersfield

1101 PM PDT Sat Oct 15 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 62. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 60. North winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 63. Northwest winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows 58 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows 61 to 67.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 59 to 65.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows 56 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bakersfield 61 80 59 81 /

CAZ315-161100-

Southeast San Joaquin Valley-

Including the city of Richgrove

1101 PM PDT Sat Oct 15 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds up to

5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Richgrove 55 80 54 80 /

CAZ316-161100-

South End San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Lamont and Arvin

1101 PM PDT Sat Oct 15 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 57 to 63. Northwest winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows 59 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows around 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Arvin 58 82 57 82 /

Lamont 58 82 56 81 /

Mettler 59 79 57 80 /

CAZ317-161100-

Mariposa Madera Foothills-

Including the cities of El Portal and Mariposa

1101 PM PDT Sat Oct 15 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 55 75 55 76 /

CAZ318-161100-

Mariposa-Madera Lower Sierra-

Including the cities of Bass Lake, Coarsegold, Fish Camp,

Oakhurst, and North Fork

1101 PM PDT Sat Oct 15 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 58. North winds up to 5 mph shifting

to the northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 78. Southeast winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 57. Northwest winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 78. Northeast winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 52 to 60. Northwest winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 82.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 54 to 62.

Highs 73 to 81.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 60.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 72 to 80. Lows

50 to 58.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oakhurst 46 79 46 80 /

Bass Lake 49 75 48 75 /

CAZ319-161100-

Fresno-Tulare Foothills-

Including the city of Millerton Lake

1101 PM PDT Sat Oct 15 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds up to

5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 82. South winds up to 5 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 83. East winds up to 5 mph shifting

to the southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 85.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs 80 to 86.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 79 to 85. Lows

around 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 56 79 56 80 /

Three Rivers 57 83 57 84 /

Springville 54 76 54 77 /

Tule River Reservation 61 80 62 81 /

CAZ320-161100-

Fresno-Tulare Lower Sierra-

Including the city of Auberry

1101 PM PDT Sat Oct 15 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 62. Northeast winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 80. South winds up to 5 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61. Northwest winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 81. East winds up to 5 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 64. West winds up to

5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 83.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 55 to 67.

Highs 70 to 84.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 63.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 67 to 82. Lows

52 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Auberry 60 75 60 76 /

CAZ321-161100-

South End Sierra Foothills-

1101 PM PDT Sat Oct 15 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 80. Lows in

the lower 60s.

CAZ322-161100-

South End of the Lower Sierra-

Including the city of Camp Nelson

1101 PM PDT Sat Oct 15 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 59. North winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 76. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 59. North winds up to

5 mph with gusts to around 20 mph shifting to the east after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 77. East winds up to 5 mph shifting

to the west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 61. Northwest winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 79. Lows

56 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 70 to 80. Lows

57 to 63.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 61.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 67 to 78. Lows

53 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Camp Nelson 49 72 48 72 /

CAZ323-161100-

Yosemite NP outside of the valley-

Including the cities of Tuolumne Meadows and Wawona

1101 PM PDT Sat Oct 15 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 48. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 68. Northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 46. Northwest winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 66. East winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 33 to 49. Northwest winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 51 to 67. Lows

33 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 33 to 49.

Highs 51 to 67.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 47.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 50 to 66. Lows

32 to 46.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 48 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Tuolumne Meadows 29 64 27 62 /

Wawona 48 76 47 75 /

Hetch Hetchy 54 79 52 78 /

CAZ324-161100-

Yosemite Valley-

Including the city of Yosemite Valley

1101 PM PDT Sat Oct 15 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 57. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 81. Northeast winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 56. West winds up to

5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 80. Northeast winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 48 to 58. Northwest winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 81.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 82.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 49 to 59.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 80.

Lows 47 to 57.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 69 to 79. Lows

48 to 56.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 45 85 43 84 /

CAZ325-161100-

San Joaquin River Canyon-

1101 PM PDT Sat Oct 15 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 58. Northwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 77. Northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest with gusts to around 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 57. Southwest winds up

to 5 mph with gusts to around 20 mph shifting to the northeast

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 76. Northeast winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 51 to 59. Northwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to

the northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 77.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60.

Highs 69 to 79.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 59.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 68 to 76. Lows

49 to 57.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 73.

CAZ326-161100-

Upper San Joaquin River-

Including the cities of Devils Postpile, Florence Lake,

and Lake Thomas Edison

1101 PM PDT Sat Oct 15 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 46. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 66. Northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 46. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 64. Northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 46. West winds up to

10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 65.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 47.

Highs 48 to 66.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 45.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 48 to 64. Lows

32 to 44.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 47 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Devils Postpile 41 65 40 63 /

CAZ327-161100-

Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge-

Including the cities of Lake Wishon, Huntington Lake,

and Shaver Lake

1101 PM PDT Sat Oct 15 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 46. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 64. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46. Northwest winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 64. Northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 47. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 65.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 48.

Highs 51 to 66.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 46.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 51 to 63. Lows

33 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 43 61 42 60 /

Shaver Lake 46 66 45 66 /

Lake Wishon 45 68 45 67 /

CAZ328-161100-

Kings Canyon NP-

Including the city of Cedar Grove

1101 PM PDT Sat Oct 15 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 43. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 45 to 61. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the west 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 42. West winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 44 to 60. East winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 29 to 41. West winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 43 to 59.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 29 to 42.

Highs 41 to 59.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 40. Highs

42 to 58.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 41 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 53 80 52 79 /

CAZ329-161100-

Grant Grove Area-

Including the cities of Grant Grove and Hume Lake

1101 PM PDT Sat Oct 15 2022

.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 56. East winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 72. Northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 56. Northwest winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 73. East winds up to 5 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 43 to 57. Northwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to

the northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 74. Lows

43 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 57 to 75. Lows

43 to 57.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 55.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 56 to 72. Lows

40 to 54.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grant Grove 48 64 47 63 /

CAZ330-161100-

Sequoia NP-

Including the cities of Giant Forest and Lodgepole

1101 PM PDT Sat Oct 15 2022

.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 49. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 47 to 65. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 48. North winds

up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 45 to 65. Northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 49. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 45 to 65. Lows

29 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 44 to 65. Lows

30 to 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 48.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 44 to 64. Lows

27 to 47.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 43 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lodgepole 40 66 40 65 /

CAZ331-161100-

South End of the Upper Sierra-

Including the city of Johnsondale

1101 PM PDT Sat Oct 15 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 54. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 73. Northwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 52. West winds up to

10 mph shifting to the north after midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 71. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 54. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 71.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to 55.

Highs 56 to 71.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 53.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 55 to 70. Lows

37 to 51.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Johnsondale 39 77 38 78 /

CAZ332-161100-

Kern River Valley-

Including the cities of Lake Isabella and Kernville

1101 PM PDT Sat Oct 15 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 83. Southwest winds up to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph shifting to the north

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 84. Northeast winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 59. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 78 to 84. Lows

54 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 77 to 84. Lows

54 to 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 58.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 75 to 83. Lows

51 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 51 66 50 68 /

Kernville 53 84 52 84 /

Lake Isabella 55 84 53 85 /

Weldon 56 83 55 85 /

CAZ333-161100-

Piute Walker Basin-

1101 PM PDT Sat Oct 15 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56. West winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 76. West winds up to 10 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 77. Northeast winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 59. West winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 77. Lows

50 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 66 to 77. Lows

50 to 62.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 59.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 64 to 76. Lows

46 to 56.

CAZ334-161100-

Tehachapi-

Including the city of Tehachapi

1101 PM PDT Sat Oct 15 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 57. West winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 74. Northwest winds up to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 76. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 60. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 79. Lows

53 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 67 to 78. Lows

53 to 63.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 61.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 65 to 77. Lows

50 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 52 69 51 71 /

Tehachapi 46 72 45 75 /

Twin Oaks 53 74 52 76 /

CAZ335-161100-

Grapevine-

Including the cities of Grapevine and Lebec

1101 PM PDT Sat Oct 15 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 59. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 75. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 57. West winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 76. Southwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 61. Northwest winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 79. Lows

56 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 69 to 80. Lows

57 to 63.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 61.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 67 to 78. Lows

53 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grapevine 61 77 59 78 /

CAZ336-161100-

Frazier Mountain Communities-

Including the city of Frazier Park

1101 PM PDT Sat Oct 15 2022

.TONIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows 49 to 61. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 75. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 59. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 75. Southeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 62. North winds up to

5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 79. Lows

52 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 67 to 80. Lows

53 to 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 63.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 64 to 79. Lows

49 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 50 67 49 67 /

Frazier Park 42 73 40 73 /

CAZ337-161100-

Indian Wells Valley-

Including the cities of Inyokern and Ridgecrest

1101 PM PDT Sat Oct 15 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 87. Southwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 87. Northwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 81 to 87. Lows

around 60.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 80 to 87. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 80 to 87. Lows in

the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 58 86 59 85 /

Ridgecrest 55 87 56 86 /

CAZ338-161100-

Mojave Desert Slopes-

Including the city of Mojave

1101 PM PDT Sat Oct 15 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 60. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 83. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 59. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 82. Northwest winds up to 10 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph shifting to the east in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 56 to 62. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 73 to 83. Lows

58 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 71 to 82. Lows

58 to 64.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 61.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 71 to 82. Lows

54 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mojave 56 83 55 83 / 10

CAZ339-161100-

Mojave Desert-

Including the cities of Rosamond, California City, Randsburg,

and Edwards AFB

1101 PM PDT Sat Oct 15 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 57. West winds up to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 60. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows 56 to 62.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 60 79 60 79 / 10

California City 53 84 52 84 / 10

Edwards AFB 53 84 51 84 / 10

Rosamond 53 84 52 85 / 10

