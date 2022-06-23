CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, June 22, 2022

_____

669 FPUS56 KHNX 230601

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1100 PM PDT Wed Jun 22 2022

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Thursday, Thursday night, and Friday.

CAZ300-231100-

West Side Mountains north of 198-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jun 22 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows 71 to 76. West winds 20 to 30 mph in the

evening decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 103. North winds up to 10 mph in

the morning increasing to northwest 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 77. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 104. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 74. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 94 to 104. Lows 67 to

75.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 62 to 68. Highs 90 to

98.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Luis Reservoir 72 98 70 100 / 20 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ301-231100-

Los Banos - Dos Palos-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jun 22 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows 66 to 72. West winds 20 to 30 mph in the

evening decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 72. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 70. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 98 to 108. Lows

60 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 69 101 67 103 / 20 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ302-231100-

Merced - Madera - Mendota-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jun 22 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Breezy. Lows 64 to 69. South winds 15 to 25 mph in

the evening becoming northwest up to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. West winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 69. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106. Light winds in the morning

becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 68. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 98 to 107. Lows

59 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 67 100 65 102 / 20 0 0 0

Merced 67 102 65 104 / 20 0 0 0

Chowchilla 66 100 65 103 / 20 0 0 0

Madera 67 100 66 103 / 20 0 0 0

Firebaugh 66 102 66 104 / 30 0 0 0

Mendota 66 102 67 104 / 30 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ303-231100-

Planada - Le Grand - Snelling-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jun 22 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows 66 to 71. South winds 10 to 15 mph in the

evening shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Light winds in the morning

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 71. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106. Light winds in the morning

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 71. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 98 to 107. Lows

61 to 71.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Planada 68 100 67 103 / 20 0 0 0

Le Grand 67 100 67 103 / 20 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ304-231100-

Coalinga - Avenal-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jun 22 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows 68 to 73. South winds 20 to 30 mph in the

evening shifting to the west 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102. Northwest winds up to 10 mph

in the morning increasing to northeast 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 74. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Light winds in the morning

becoming northeast up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 73. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 99 to 107. Lows

65 to 74.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 69 100 70 103 / 30 0 0 0

Avenal 72 98 73 101 / 20 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ305-231100-

West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jun 22 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows 65 to 71. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph in the

evening shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Northwest winds up to 10 mph

in the morning increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 72. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 107. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 71. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 100 to 108. Lows

63 to 72.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 67 101 68 104 / 30 0 0 0

Five Points 66 102 67 105 / 30 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 66 101 67 104 / 30 0 0 0

Kettleman City 70 101 71 103 / 30 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ306-231100-

Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jun 22 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows 64 to 69. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph in the

evening shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 70. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 69. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 99 to 108. Lows

62 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Selma 68 101 69 103 / 20 0 0 0

Kingsburg 66 101 67 103 / 30 0 0 0

Sanger 67 100 68 103 / 20 0 0 0

Kerman 65 100 66 103 / 20 0 0 0

Caruthers 66 100 67 103 / 20 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ307-231100-

Fresno-Clovis-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jun 22 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows 67 to 72. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph in the

evening shifting to the north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Light winds in the morning

becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 73. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 73. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 100 to 108. Lows

64 to 73.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Clovis 71 100 72 103 / 20 0 0 0

Fresno 71 101 72 103 / 20 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ308-231100-

West Side Mountains South of 198-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jun 22 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows 68 to 73. South winds 20 to 30 mph in the

evening becoming west up to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 74. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Southwest winds up to 10 mph in

the morning shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 73. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 98 to 106. Lows

66 to 74.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 67 100 65 102 / 20 0 0 0

Merced 67 102 65 104 / 20 0 0 0

Chowchilla 66 100 65 103 / 20 0 0 0

Madera 67 100 66 103 / 20 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ309-231100-

Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jun 22 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows 66 to 71. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph in the

evening shifting to the west up to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 72. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 71. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 97 to 107. Lows 65 to

73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 67 100 68 102 / 20 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 69 101 70 103 / 30 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ310-231100-

Delano-Wasco-Shafter-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jun 22 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Breezy. Lows 64 to 69. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph

in the evening becoming north up to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 70. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 70. West winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 96 to 106. Lows 64 to

71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 65 98 66 101 / 30 0 0 0

Allensworth 66 100 67 102 / 30 0 0 0

Wasco 66 99 67 101 / 30 0 0 0

Delano 67 99 68 101 / 30 0 0 0

McFarland 67 99 68 101 / 30 0 0 0

Shafter 67 99 69 101 / 30 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ311-231100-

Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jun 22 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows 64 to 69. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph in the

evening shifting to the northwest up to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 70. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 70. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 99 to 107. Lows

63 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lemoore 67 100 68 103 / 30 0 0 0

Hanford 66 102 67 104 / 30 0 0 0

Corcoran 66 100 67 103 / 30 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ312-231100-

Visalia - Porterville - Reedley-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jun 22 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Breezy. Lows 66 to 71. East winds 15 to 25 mph in

the evening becoming northeast up to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 71. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 72. Light winds.

.SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 99 to 107. Lows

64 to 72.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Reedley 67 100 68 103 / 30 0 0 0

Dinuba 67 100 67 102 / 30 0 0 0

Visalia 67 100 66 102 / 30 0 0 0

Exeter 68 99 69 102 / 40 0 0 0

Tulare 68 100 69 103 / 30 0 0 0

Lindsay 68 99 68 101 / 40 0 0 0

Porterville 70 98 70 101 / 40 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ313-231100-

Buena Vista-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jun 22 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows 69 to 74. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph in the

evening shifting to the west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 71 to 76. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Light winds in the morning

becoming north up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 71 to 76. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 97 to 107. Lows 70 to

78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 73 97 75 101 / 30 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ314-231100-

Bakersfield-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jun 22 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Breezy. Lows 68 to 76. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph

in the evening becoming northwest up to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101. West winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 77. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph in the evening shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 77. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 98 to 106. Lows

68 to 78.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bakersfield 73 99 75 101 / 40 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ315-231100-

Southeast San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jun 22 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows 66 to 72. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. West winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 73. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening shifting to the south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 74. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 97 to 105. Lows

65 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Richgrove 67 98 68 101 / 40 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ316-231100-

South End San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jun 22 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Lows 70 to 76.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening shifting to the

southwest up to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 100. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 71 to 77. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 71 to 77. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening shifting to the south after midnight.

.SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 98 to 105. Lows

70 to 79.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Arvin 72 98 73 101 / 40 0 0 0

Lamont 71 99 72 101 / 40 0 0 0

Mettler 72 97 73 99 / 40 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ317-231100-

Mariposa Madera Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jun 22 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows 65 to 73. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs 94 to 100. West winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 73. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 103. Light winds in the morning

becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 73. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 95 to 105. Lows

64 to 73.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 97.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 66 92 67 95 / 20 20 0 0

=

$$

CAZ318-231100-

Mariposa-Madera Lower Sierra-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jun 22 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows 57 to 67.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs 83 to 93.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 68.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 96.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70.

.SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 87 to 97. Lows

59 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 92.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oakhurst 56 93 57 97 / 20 30 0 0

Bass Lake 57 87 58 91 / 20 30 0 0

=

$$

CAZ319-231100-

Fresno-Tulare Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jun 22 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Breezy. Lows 66 to 72. East winds around 25 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 92 to 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 74.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 103.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 74.

.SATURDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 94 to 104. Lows 67 to

75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 70 99 70 102 / 20 0 0 0

Three Rivers 67 99 68 101 / 40 20 0 0

Springville 64 91 66 93 / 50 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 72 95 73 97 / 50 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ320-231100-

Fresno-Tulare Lower Sierra-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jun 22 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Breezy. Lows 61 to 71. East winds around 25 mph in

the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs 82 to 92.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 72.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 94.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 74.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 96.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 64 to 74. Highs

85 to 95.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Auberry 69 92 70 95 / 20 20 0 0

=

$$

CAZ321-231100-

South End Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jun 22 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows 69 to 75.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 97.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 76.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 76.

.SATURDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 92 to 102. Lows 68 to

77.

=

$$

CAZ322-231100-

South End of the Lower Sierra-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jun 22 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Breezy. Lows 60 to 70. Northeast winds around 25 mph in the

evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 80 to 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 72.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 92.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 73.

.SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 85 to 95. Lows

63 to 73.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 90.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Camp Nelson 54 79 57 82 / 60 30 0 0

=

$$

CAZ323-231100-

Yosemite NP outside of the valley-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jun 22 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows 52 to 62 at

5000 feet...42 to 52 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms, Chance

of showers in the afternoon. Near the crest, slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highs 77 to 82 at

5000 feet...59 to 69 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

clear. Lows 54 to 64 at 5000 feet...43 to 53 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 86 at 5000 feet...64 to 74 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66 at 5000 feet...46 to

56 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 83 to 88 at 5000 feet...67 to 77 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67 at 5000 feet...

47 to 56 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 84 to 90 at 5000 feet...

68 to 78 at 8000 feet. Lows 57 to 67 at 5000 feet...48 to 57 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 84 to 89 at

5000 feet...68 to 78 at 8000 feet. Lows 56 to 66 at 5000 feet...

47 to 56 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 78 to 86 at 5000 feet...

64 to 74 at 8000 feet. Lows 54 to 64 at 5000 feet...44 to 54 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Tuolumne Meadows 37 66 38 72 / 30 60 0 0

Wawona 54 85 56 89 / 30 40 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 61 85 61 90 / 20 40 0 0

=

$$

CAZ324-231100-

Yosemite Valley-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jun 22 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows 55 to 65. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms. Chance

of showers in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Highs 77 to 87. East winds up to 10 mph in the morning shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 91. Light winds in the morning

becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 69. West winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs 84 to 94.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70.

Highs 85 to 95.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 95.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 58 to 68. Highs

81 to 91.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 54 90 55 95 / 20 50 0 0

=

$$

CAZ325-231100-

San Joaquin River Canyon-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jun 22 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows 55 to 65. Light winds in the evening becoming

northeast up to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms. Chance

of showers in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Highs 75 to 85. North winds up to 10 mph in the morning shifting

to the southwest with gusts to around 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 89. Light winds in the morning

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 69. West winds 10 to

15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 81 to 91.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70.

Highs 82 to 92.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 87.

=

$$

CAZ326-231100-

Upper San Joaquin River-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jun 22 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A

20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Near the

crest, mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows 40 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms. Near

the crest, a 50 percent chance of showers. A 50 percent chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs 57 to 67.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows 41 to 51.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 62 to 72.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.

Lows 44 to 54.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 64 to 74.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 66 to 76. Lows 46 to 56.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 67 to 77. Lows

45 to 55.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 63 to 73. Lows 43 to

53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Devils Postpile 45 64 46 70 / 40 60 0 20

=

$$

CAZ327-231100-

Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jun 22 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows 59 to 66 at 5000 feet...44 to 50 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms. Chance

of showers in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Highs 74 to 81 at 5000 feet...64 to 69 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 68 at 5000 feet...

45 to 53 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 77 to 84 at 5000 feet...68 to 74 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 70 at 5000 feet...48 to

56 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 79 to 86 at 5000 feet...70 to 76 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 71 at 5000 feet...

49 to 57 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 80 to 87 at 5000 feet...

72 to 79 at 8000 feet. Lows 62 to 71 at 5000 feet...49 to 57 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 70 at 5000 feet...49 to

57 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 76 to 85 at 5000 feet...

68 to 76 at 8000 feet. Lows 60 to 67 at 5000 feet...47 to 55 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 48 68 50 72 / 30 40 0 20

Shaver Lake 52 77 54 79 / 30 30 0 0

Lake Wishon 51 73 53 77 / 40 40 0 20

=

$$

CAZ328-231100-

Kings Canyon NP-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jun 22 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows around 56 at 5000 feet...41 to 50 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Near the crest, slight chance of snow

showers in the morning, Slight chance of thunderstorms, Chance of

showers. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms, A 50 percent

chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to

1 inch. Total snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Highs around

78 at 5000 feet...62 to 72 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows around 57 at 5000 feet...44 to 51 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 82 at 5000 feet...66 to 76 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 61 at 5000 feet...46 to

55 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 84 at 5000 feet...68 to 78 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to

65 at 5000 feet...47 to 57 at 8000 feet. Highs 84 to 89 at

5000 feet...71 to 81 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 84 at 5000 feet...68 to 78 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 52 85 55 89 / 60 40 0 20

=

$$

CAZ329-231100-

Grant Grove Area-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jun 22 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows 59 to 64 at 5000 feet...44 to 52 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms. Chance

of showers in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

Highs 75 to 80 at 5000 feet...63 to 68 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 66 at 5000 feet...

45 to 54 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 78 to 83 at 5000 feet...67 to 72 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 69 at 5000 feet...48 to

57 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 80 to 85 at 5000 feet...69 to 74 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 70 at 5000 feet...

50 to 58 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 82 to 88 at 5000 feet...

70 to 76 at 8000 feet. Lows 65 to 70 at 5000 feet...51 to 58 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 70 at 5000 feet...49 to

58 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 78 to 86 at 5000 feet...

66 to 74 at 8000 feet. Lows 63 to 68 at 5000 feet...49 to 56 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grant Grove 54 74 56 77 / 40 30 0 20

=

$$

CAZ330-231100-

Sequoia NP-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jun 22 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A

50 percent chance of thunderstorms in the evening, East winds

around 25 mph in the evening. Near the crest, showers likely and

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows 56 to 61 at 5000 feet...41 to

51 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Near the crest, slight chance of snow

showers in the morning, Slight chance of thunderstorms, Chance of

showers in the afternoon. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms, A

40 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs 73 to 78 at 5000 feet...59 to 69 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 63 at 5000 feet...

43 to 53 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 76 to 81 at 5000 feet...63 to 73 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.

Lows 60 to 65 at 5000 feet...46 to 56 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs 78 to 83 at 5000 feet...65 to 75 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to

68 at 5000 feet...47 to 57 at 8000 feet. Highs 78 to 85 at

5000 feet...67 to 77 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 81 at 5000 feet...64 to 74 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lodgepole 46 71 48 74 / 60 40 0 20

=

$$

CAZ331-231100-

South End of the Upper Sierra-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jun 22 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows 53 to 63 at 5000 feet...43 to 53 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs 75 to 84 at 5000 feet...65 to 73 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 64 at 5000 feet...

46 to 56 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 88 at 5000 feet...70 to 78 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 66 at 5000 feet...48 to

58 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 81 to 91 at 5000 feet...

73 to 83 at 8000 feet. Lows 59 to 66 at 5000 feet...49 to 59 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 67 at 5000 feet...49 to

59 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 92 at 5000 feet...74 to 84 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 66 at 5000 feet...49 to

59 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 79 to 89 at 5000 feet...

72 to 82 at 8000 feet. Lows 58 to 64 at 5000 feet...48 to 58 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Johnsondale 48 84 50 88 / 60 20 0 0

=

$$

CAZ332-231100-

Kern River Valley-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jun 22 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows 61 to 69. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs 85 to 93. East winds up to 10 mph in the

morning shifting to the northwest with gusts to around 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 70. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 97. Light winds in the morning

becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 71. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 90 to 100. Lows 66 to

73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 58 75 60 77 / 50 20 0 0

Kernville 63 92 64 95 / 50 20 0 0

Lake Isabella 67 92 68 95 / 50 20 0 0

Weldon 65 91 66 95 / 40 20 0 0

=

$$

CAZ333-231100-

Piute Walker Basin-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jun 22 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then mostly clear with a slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. Lows 57 to

67.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs 77 to 87.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 68.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 69.

.SATURDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 82 to 92. Lows 60 to

70.

=

$$

CAZ334-231100-

Tehachapi-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jun 22 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then mostly clear with a slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. Lows 59 to

69.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 88.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 91.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70.

.SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 84 to 94. Lows

61 to 71.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 89.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 62 80 61 83 / 30 0 0 0

Tehachapi 58 84 59 87 / 40 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 67 87 67 90 / 40 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ335-231100-

Grapevine-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jun 22 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows

62 to 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 89. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 72. West winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 91. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 71. West winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 83 to 93. Lows 62 to

72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grapevine 70 92 71 94 / 30 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ336-231100-

Frazier Mountain Communities-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jun 22 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows

60 to 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 89.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 71.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 92.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 71.

.SATURDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 83 to 93. Lows 62 to

72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 59 78 60 81 / 20 0 0 0

Frazier Park 56 84 57 87 / 20 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ337-231100-

Indian Wells Valley-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jun 22 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent. Lows 68 to 73. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs 91 to 99. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 74. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph in the evening shifting to the west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 102. Northwest winds around 10 mph

in the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 75. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 98 to 108. Lows 71 to 78.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 73 to 78.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 98 to 108. Lows 73 to

78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 72 96 73 100 / 40 20 0 0

Ridgecrest 69 98 70 101 / 40 20 0 0

=

$$

CAZ338-231100-

Mojave Desert Slopes-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jun 22 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then mostly clear with a slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. Lows 63 to

73. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 83 to 93. Northeast winds up to 10 mph in the

morning shifting to the south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 74. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 96. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in

the morning shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 65 to 75. West winds 15 to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear, breezy. Highs 89 to 99. Lows

68 to 78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mojave 69 93 70 96 / 40 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ339-231100-

Mojave Desert-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jun 22 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then mostly clear with a slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. Breezy. Lows

63 to 71. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 97. Northeast winds up to 10 mph

in the morning shifting to the south with gusts to around 30 mph

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 71. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 100. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 72. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 96 to 105. Lows 66 to

76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 71 90 73 93 / 50 20 0 0

California City 65 95 65 98 / 40 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 64 95 65 98 / 40 0 0 0

Rosamond 65 95 66 98 / 40 0 0 0

=

$$

weather.gov/hanford

_____

