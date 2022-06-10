CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, June 9, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1100 PM PDT Thu Jun 9 2022

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Friday, Friday night, and Saturday.

West Side Mountains north of 198-

1100 PM PDT Thu Jun 9 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM FRIDAY TO 11 PM PDT

SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 71 to 76. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 99 to 107. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 72 to 77. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 104. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 74. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 93.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 66. Highs

82 to 89.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 88 to 95. Lows 65 to

70.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 91 to 101. Lows 65 to

71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Luis Reservoir 71 103 72 101 / 0 0 0 0

Los Banos - Dos Palos-

1100 PM PDT Thu Jun 9 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM FRIDAY TO 11 PM PDT

SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 73. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 108. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 74. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 107. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 72. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as hot. Highs 88 to 94.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 64. Highs

86 to 91.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 92 to 97. Lows 62 to

67.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 97 to 103. Lows 63 to

68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 69 105 70 103 / 0 0 0 0

Merced - Madera - Mendota-

1100 PM PDT Thu Jun 9 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM FRIDAY TO 11 PM PDT

SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 69. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 107. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 72. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 71. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as hot. Highs 87 to 93.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 64. Highs

86 to 95.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 96 to 102. Lows 62 to

67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 66 103 68 102 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 67 105 69 104 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 66 104 69 103 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 66 104 69 103 / 0 0 0 0

Firebaugh 66 105 69 105 / 0 0 0 0

Mendota 67 105 70 105 / 0 0 0 0

Planada - Le Grand - Snelling-

1100 PM PDT Thu Jun 9 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM FRIDAY TO 11 PM PDT

SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 70. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 73. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 71. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as warm. Highs 87 to

93. Lows 56 to 61.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 85 to 95. Lows 56 to

64.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 97 to 102. Lows 63 to

68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Planada 67 104 70 103 / 0 0 0 0

Le Grand 66 104 69 103 / 0 0 0 0

Coalinga - Avenal-

1100 PM PDT Thu Jun 9 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM FRIDAY TO 11 PM PDT

SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 75. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 72 to 77. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 74. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 58 to 64.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 85 to 95. Lows 59 to

68.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 97 to 103. Lows 66 to

71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 71 104 73 104 / 0 0 0 0

Avenal 74 102 76 103 / 0 0 0 0

West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties-

1100 PM PDT Thu Jun 9 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM FRIDAY TO 11 PM PDT

SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 73. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 107. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 75. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 108. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 73. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 58 to 63.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 86 to 96. Lows 58 to

66.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 98 to 104. Lows 64 to

69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 69 105 72 105 / 0 0 0 0

Five Points 68 105 71 105 / 0 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 68 104 71 105 / 0 0 0 0

Kettleman City 71 104 74 105 / 0 0 0 0

Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma-

1100 PM PDT Thu Jun 9 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM FRIDAY TO 11 PM PDT

SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows 65 to

70. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 107. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 73. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 107. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 71. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 57 to 62.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 88. Lows 57 to 62.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 91 to 96. Lows 59 to

64.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 98 to 104. Lows 62 to

67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Selma 69 104 73 104 / 0 0 0 0

Kingsburg 68 104 71 104 / 0 0 0 0

Sanger 68 104 71 104 / 0 0 0 0

Kerman 66 104 69 104 / 0 0 0 0

Caruthers 67 104 71 104 / 0 0 0 0

Fresno-Clovis-

1100 PM PDT Thu Jun 9 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM FRIDAY TO 11 PM PDT

SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows 67 to

72. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light

and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106. West winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 71 to 76. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 107. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 73. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 97.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 59 to 64.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 86 to 96. Lows 58 to

66.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 98 to 104. Lows 65 to

70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Clovis 71 104 74 104 / 0 0 0 0

Fresno 71 104 74 104 / 0 0 0 0

West Side Mountains South of 198-

1100 PM PDT Thu Jun 9 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM FRIDAY TO 11 PM PDT

SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 75. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 101 to 106. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 73 to 78. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 75. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 61 to 66.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 86 to 95. Lows 60 to

69.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 96 to 103. Lows 67 to

72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 66 103 68 102 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 67 105 69 104 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 66 104 69 103 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 66 104 69 103 / 0 0 0 0

Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5-

1100 PM PDT Thu Jun 9 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM FRIDAY TO 11 PM PDT

SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 73. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 71 to 76. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 107. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 74. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 61 to 66.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 86 to 95. Lows 58 to

66.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 97 to 104. Lows 65 to

70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 69 103 72 104 / 0 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 70 104 73 104 / 0 0 0 0

Delano-Wasco-Shafter-

1100 PM PDT Thu Jun 9 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM FRIDAY TO 11 PM PDT

SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 70. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 74. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 72. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Not as warm. Lows 59 to

64. Highs 85 to 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 64. Highs

89 to 94.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 96 to 103. Lows 62 to

67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 67 102 70 102 / 0 0 0 0

Allensworth 68 103 71 104 / 0 0 0 0

Wasco 67 102 71 103 / 0 0 0 0

Delano 68 102 71 103 / 0 0 0 0

McFarland 68 102 71 103 / 0 0 0 0

Shafter 69 103 72 103 / 0 0 0 0

Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore-

1100 PM PDT Thu Jun 9 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM FRIDAY TO 11 PM PDT

SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 70. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 74. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 107. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 72. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 58 to 63.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 88 to 95. Lows 56 to

64.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 97 to 104. Lows 62 to

67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lemoore 68 104 72 104 / 0 0 0 0

Hanford 67 104 71 105 / 0 0 0 0

Corcoran 68 103 71 104 / 0 0 0 0

Visalia - Porterville - Reedley-

1100 PM PDT Thu Jun 9 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM FRIDAY TO 11 PM PDT

SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows 66 to

71. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light

and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 74. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 72. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 64. Highs

85 to 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 65. Highs

90 to 95.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 97 to 104. Lows 63 to

68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Reedley 67 104 71 104 / 0 0 0 0

Dinuba 66 103 71 104 / 0 0 0 0

Visalia 67 103 69 104 / 0 0 0 0

Exeter 68 103 71 103 / 0 0 0 0

Tulare 69 104 73 104 / 0 0 0 0

Lindsay 68 102 71 103 / 0 0 0 0

Porterville 70 102 73 102 / 0 0 0 0

Buena Vista-

1100 PM PDT Thu Jun 9 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM FRIDAY TO 11 PM PDT

SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 72 to 77. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106. Light winds in the morning

becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 75 to 80. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106. Light winds in the morning

becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 73 to 78. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Not as warm. Lows 64 to

69. Highs 84 to 89.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 69. Highs

89 to 94.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 96 to 103. Lows 69 to

74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 76 101 79 102 / 0 0 0 0

Bakersfield-

1100 PM PDT Thu Jun 9 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM FRIDAY TO 11 PM PDT

SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 76. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 71 to 79. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 75. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Not as warm. Lows 63 to

69. Highs 84 to 89.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 69. Highs

89 to 94.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 97 to 103. Lows 65 to

73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bakersfield 74 103 76 102 / 0 0 0 0

Southeast San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PDT Thu Jun 9 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM FRIDAY TO 11 PM PDT

SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear. Lows

67 to 73. North winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light

and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 76. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Light winds in the morning

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 73. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Not as warm. Lows 60 to

65. Highs 83 to 88.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 66. Highs

88 to 93.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 95 to 102. Lows 64 to

70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Richgrove 68 102 71 102 / 0 0 0 0

South End San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PDT Thu Jun 9 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM FRIDAY TO 11 PM PDT

SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 76. West winds up to 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 73 to 79. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 76. West winds up to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 99.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Not as warm. Lows 64 to

69. Highs 82 to 88.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 69. Highs

88 to 93.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 96 to 102. Lows 67 to

73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Arvin 71 103 75 103 / 0 0 0 0

Lamont 70 103 74 103 / 0 0 0 0

Mettler 72 102 76 101 / 0 0 0 0

Mariposa Madera Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Thu Jun 9 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM FRIDAY TO 11 PM PDT

SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 72. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 104. Light winds in the morning

becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 74. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 103. Light winds in the morning

becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 71. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as warm. Highs 84 to

92. Lows 55 to 61.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 82 to 88. Lows 56 to 62.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 87 to 93. Lows 60 to

66.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 93 to 99. Lows 63 to

69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 67 97 69 95 / 0 0 0 0

Mariposa-Madera Lower Sierra-

1100 PM PDT Thu Jun 9 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 88 to 98.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 71.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 97.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 68.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as warm. Highs 75 to

85. Lows 48 to 58.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 72 to 82. Lows 48 to 58.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 77 to 87. Lows 53 to

63.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 84 to 94. Lows 57 to

67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oakhurst 59 99 61 98 / 0 0 0 0

Bass Lake 61 93 63 92 / 0 0 0 0

Fresno-Tulare Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Thu Jun 9 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM FRIDAY TO 11 PM PDT

SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear. Lows

68 to 74.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 76.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 73.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 97.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 64. Highs

81 to 89.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67. Highs

86 to 94.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 93 to 103. Lows 66 to

71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 69 103 72 102 / 0 0 0 0

Three Rivers 71 104 72 104 / 0 0 0 0

Springville 67 97 69 96 / 0 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 74 101 76 100 / 0 0 0 0

Fresno-Tulare Lower Sierra-

1100 PM PDT Thu Jun 9 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 74.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 97.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 76.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 97.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 72.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 88.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63. Highs

71 to 81.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65. Highs

76 to 86.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 85 to 95. Lows 61 to

71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Auberry 72 97 74 96 / 0 0 0 0

South End Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Thu Jun 9 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM FRIDAY TO 11 PM PDT

SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 76.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 72 to 78.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 74.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 96.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Not as warm. Lows 60 to

66. Highs 81 to 86.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 68. Highs

85 to 90.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 93 to 100. Lows 66 to

72.

South End of the Lower Sierra-

1100 PM PDT Thu Jun 9 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM FRIDAY TO 11 PM PDT

SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 73.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 86 to 96.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 75.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 94.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 71.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 88.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 62. Highs

69 to 79.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 51 to 61. Highs 74 to 84.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 58 to 68. Highs

83 to 93.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Camp Nelson 61 88 61 85 / 0 0 0 0

Yosemite NP outside of the valley-

1100 PM PDT Thu Jun 9 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67 at 5000 feet...48 to 57 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 89 at 5000 feet...69 to 77 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 68 at 5000 feet...48 to

57 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 87 at 5000 feet...68 to 76 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64 at 5000 feet...46 to 54 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Breezy. Highs 70 to 76 at 5000 feet...56 to 65 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 44 to 53 at

5000 feet...36 to 43 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 67 to 72 at 5000 feet...

54 to 62 at 8000 feet. Lows 44 to 54 at 5000 feet...35 to 44 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 74 to 79 at 5000 feet...

60 to 68 at 8000 feet. Lows 51 to 61 at 5000 feet...41 to 50 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 80 to 86 at

5000 feet...65 to 75 at 8000 feet. Lows 54 to 64 at 5000 feet...

45 to 54 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Tuolumne Meadows 44 79 44 77 / 0 0 0 0

Wawona 59 93 61 92 / 0 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 66 93 66 92 / 0 0 0 0

Yosemite Valley-

1100 PM PDT Thu Jun 9 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 70. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 94. West winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70. West winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 93. Light winds in the morning

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67. West winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 71 to 81.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 48 to 56.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 68 to 78. Lows 46 to 56.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 75 to 85. Lows 53 to

63.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 82 to 92. Lows 56 to

66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 60 97 61 96 / 0 0 0 0

San Joaquin River Canyon-

1100 PM PDT Thu Jun 9 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 70. Southwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 93. North winds up to 10 mph in the

morning shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 71. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 92. Light winds in the morning

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 68. West winds 10 to 15 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as warm. Highs 71 to

81. Lows 49 to 59.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 67 to 77. Lows 48 to 58.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 73 to 83. Lows 54 to

64.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 80 to 90. Lows 57 to

67.

Upper San Joaquin River-

1100 PM PDT Thu Jun 9 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 77.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 76.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs 55 to 65.

Lows 35 to 45.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 33 to 43. Highs 59 to 69.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 41 to 51. Highs

65 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Devils Postpile 52 76 52 73 / 0 0 0 0

Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge-

1100 PM PDT Thu Jun 9 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 71 at 5000 feet...50 to 56 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 88 at 5000 feet...73 to 79 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 71 at 5000 feet...51 to 57 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 87 at 5000 feet...72 to 78 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 68 at 5000 feet...48 to 54 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 76 at 5000 feet...64 to 69 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 59 at

5000 feet...40 to 45 at 8000 feet. Highs 65 to 72 at 5000 feet...

58 to 64 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 50 to 58 at 5000 feet...

38 to 44 at 8000 feet. Highs 70 to 77 at 5000 feet...64 to 70 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 57 to 67 at

5000 feet...44 to 54 at 8000 feet. Highs 77 to 84 at 5000 feet...

71 to 77 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 54 75 55 75 / 0 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 56 82 59 81 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 57 82 58 80 / 0 0 0 0

Kings Canyon NP-

1100 PM PDT Thu Jun 9 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 63 at 5000 feet...50 to

57 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 89 at 5000 feet...73 to 83 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 65 at 5000 feet...49 to

58 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 87 at 5000 feet...71 to 81 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 61 at 5000 feet...

47 to 54 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 81 at 5000 feet...63 to

73 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, colder. Lows around 53 at

5000 feet...39 to 46 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 75 at 5000 feet...

58 to 68 at 8000 feet. Lows around 52 at 5000 feet...37 to 46 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 80 at

5000 feet...64 to 74 at 8000 feet. Lows around 58 at 5000 feet...

43 to 51 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs around 87 at

5000 feet...70 to 80 at 8000 feet. Lows around 61 at 5000 feet...

46 to 55 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 59 95 61 94 / 0 0 0 0

Grant Grove Area-

1100 PM PDT Thu Jun 9 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 70 at 5000 feet...50 to 58 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88 at 5000 feet...72 to 77 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 71 at 5000 feet...52 to 59 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 87 at 5000 feet...70 to 75 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 68 at 5000 feet...48 to 56 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 79 at 5000 feet...63 to 69 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 59 at

5000 feet...40 to 47 at 8000 feet. Highs 68 to 73 at 5000 feet...

56 to 62 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 54 to 59 at 5000 feet...

40 to 47 at 8000 feet. Highs 74 to 79 at 5000 feet...62 to 67 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 59 to 68 at

5000 feet...46 to 56 at 8000 feet. Highs 81 to 86 at 5000 feet...

68 to 75 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grant Grove 59 81 61 80 / 0 0 0 0

Sequoia NP-

1100 PM PDT Thu Jun 9 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 67 at 5000 feet...47 to 57 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 86 at 5000 feet...69 to 79 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 69 at 5000 feet...49 to 59 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85 at 5000 feet...67 to 77 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 65 at 5000 feet...

45 to 55 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 78 at 5000 feet...61 to 71 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 51 to 56 at

5000 feet...38 to 47 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 65 to 70 at 5000 feet...

54 to 64 at 8000 feet. Lows 51 to 56 at 5000 feet...37 to 47 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 71 to 76 at 5000 feet...

60 to 70 at 8000 feet. Lows 56 to 61 at 5000 feet...42 to 52 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 79 to 84 at

5000 feet...67 to 77 at 8000 feet. Lows 60 to 65 at 5000 feet...

46 to 56 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lodgepole 53 80 55 78 / 0 0 0 0

South End of the Upper Sierra-

1100 PM PDT Thu Jun 9 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 66 at 5000 feet...50 to 60 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 93 at 5000 feet...75 to 84 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 67 at 5000 feet...50 to 60 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 91 at 5000 feet...74 to 83 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 58 to 65 at 5000 feet...

49 to 59 at 8000 feet. West winds around 25 mph with gusts to

around 45 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 74 to 84 at 5000 feet...68 to

78 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, colder. Lows 51 to 57 at

5000 feet...41 to 51 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Highs 66 to 76 at

5000 feet...61 to 71 at 8000 feet. Lows 48 to 54 at 5000 feet...

39 to 49 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 73 to 83 at 5000 feet...

66 to 75 at 8000 feet. Lows 53 to 60 at 5000 feet...44 to 54 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 81 to 91 at

5000 feet...73 to 83 at 8000 feet. Lows 57 to 64 at 5000 feet...

47 to 57 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Johnsondale 54 93 56 91 / 0 0 0 0

Kern River Valley-

1100 PM PDT Thu Jun 9 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM FRIDAY TO 11 PM PDT

SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 71. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 94 to 102. West winds up to 10 mph

in the morning increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 68 to 74. West winds 15 to

25 mph in the evening becoming northwest up to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 91 to 99. West winds up to

10 mph in the morning increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 65 to 73. West winds 15 to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 85 to 93.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Not as warm.

Lows 58 to 64. Highs 74 to 84.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65. Highs

82 to 92.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 89 to 99. Lows 64 to

70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 61 82 64 80 / 0 0 0 0

Kernville 66 101 69 98 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 70 100 73 97 / 0 0 0 0

Weldon 68 101 71 99 / 0 0 0 0

Piute Walker Basin-

1100 PM PDT Thu Jun 9 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 69.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 95.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 72.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 92.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 59 to 69. West winds around

25 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 76 to 86.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Not as warm.

Lows 51 to 61. Highs 66 to 76.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 51 to

61. Highs 73 to 83.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 82 to 92. Lows 58 to

68.

Tehachapi-

1100 PM PDT Thu Jun 9 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 85 to 95.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 73.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 83 to 93. West winds around

25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 60 to 70. West winds 25 to

30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 77 to 87.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Windy. Not as warm. Lows

52 to 62. Highs 66 to 76.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 51 to

61. Highs 73 to 83.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 82 to 92. Lows 58 to

68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 62 87 65 85 / 0 0 0 0

Tehachapi 59 91 63 89 / 0 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 69 95 73 93 / 0 0 0 0

Grapevine-

1100 PM PDT Thu Jun 9 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 70. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 85 to 95. North winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 73. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 94. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 70. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 89.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Not as warm. Lows 53 to

63. Highs 68 to 78.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63. Highs

73 to 83.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 82 to 92. Lows 61 to

68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grapevine 69 97 73 97 / 0 0 0 0

Frazier Mountain Communities-

1100 PM PDT Thu Jun 9 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 71.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 84 to 94.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 74.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 94.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 71.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 89.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Not as warm. Lows 53 to

63. Highs 68 to 78.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63. Highs

73 to 83.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 82 to 92. Lows 59 to

69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 59 84 62 83 / 0 0 0 0

Frazier Park 57 91 60 89 / 0 0 0 0

Indian Wells Valley-

1100 PM PDT Thu Jun 9 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 75. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 110. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 73 to 78. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 109. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 72 to 78. West winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Highs 94 to 103. Lows

66 to 72.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Highs 87 to 97.

Lows 61 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 97 to 107. Lows 69 to

74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 75 107 77 106 / 0 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 71 109 74 108 / 0 0 0 0

Mojave Desert Slopes-

1100 PM PDT Thu Jun 9 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM FRIDAY TO 11 PM

PDT SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 65 to 75. West winds 15 to

25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 92 to 102. West winds 15 to

25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 69 to 79. West winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 90 to 100. West winds 15 to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 67 to 77. West winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Highs 83 to 93. Lows

58 to 68.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Highs 74 to 84. Lows

56 to 66.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Highs 81 to 91. Lows

59 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 88 to 98. Lows 63 to

73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mojave 70 102 75 100 / 0 0 0 0

Mojave Desert-

1100 PM PDT Thu Jun 9 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 72. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 107. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 76. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 105. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 74. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Highs 93 to 99. Lows

63 to 68.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Highs 84 to 90. Lows

57 to 63.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 90 to 96. Lows 58 to

66.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 96 to 104. Lows 63 to

71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 74 101 76 99 / 0 0 0 0

California City 66 105 70 104 / 0 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 66 104 70 104 / 0 0 0 0

Rosamond 66 104 71 103 / 0 0 0 0

