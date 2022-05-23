CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, May 22, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1200 AM PDT Mon May 23 2022

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Tuesday, Tuesday night, and Wednesday.

West Side Mountains north of 198-

1200 AM PDT Mon May 23 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 68. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 94 to 100. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 74. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 102. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 63 to 69. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 96.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 59 to 65. Highs

82 to 89.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 61. Highs

79 to 88.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 62.

.MEMORIAL DAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Luis Reservoir 63 97 70 98 / 0 0 0 0

Los Banos - Dos Palos-

1200 AM PDT Mon May 23 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 11 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 65. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 70. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Light winds in the morning

becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 67. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 99.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 58 to 63. Highs

87 to 92.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 59. Highs

84 to 91.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.MEMORIAL DAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 61 98 66 101 / 0 0 0 0

Merced - Madera - Mendota-

1200 AM PDT Mon May 23 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 11 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 62. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 67. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 66. West winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 58 to 63. Highs

87 to 92.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 58. Highs

84 to 91.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 59.

.MEMORIAL DAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 59 98 63 102 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 59 99 63 103 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 58 97 63 102 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 58 97 63 102 / 0 0 0 0

Firebaugh 59 98 63 103 / 0 0 0 0

Mendota 60 98 64 104 / 0 0 0 0

Planada - Le Grand - Snelling-

1200 AM PDT Mon May 23 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 11 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 62. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 67. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Light winds in the morning

becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 68. West winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 60 to 65. Highs

87 to 92.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 59. Highs

85 to 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 59.

.MEMORIAL DAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Planada 59 98 63 103 / 0 0 0 0

Le Grand 58 97 63 103 / 0 0 0 0

Coalinga - Avenal-

1200 AM PDT Mon May 23 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 11 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 67. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99. Light winds in the morning

becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 71. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Light winds in the morning

becoming northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 69. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 58 to 63. Highs

87 to 92.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to

61. Highs 85 to 90.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 85 to 90. Lows 57 to 62.

.MEMORIAL DAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 63 97 68 101 / 0 0 0 0

Avenal 66 96 70 100 / 0 0 0 0

West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties-

1200 AM PDT Mon May 23 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 11 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 65. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 69. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106. Light winds in the morning

becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 68. West winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 59 to 64. Highs

89 to 94.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 61. Highs

86 to 92.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 61.

.MEMORIAL DAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 62 98 66 103 / 0 0 0 0

Five Points 61 98 65 104 / 0 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 60 97 64 103 / 0 0 0 0

Kettleman City 63 98 68 102 / 0 0 0 0

Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma-

1200 AM PDT Mon May 23 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 11 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 62. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 67. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 67. West winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 99.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 60 to 65. Highs

89 to 94.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 61. Highs

85 to 91.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.MEMORIAL DAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Selma 62 97 66 103 / 0 0 0 0

Kingsburg 60 97 64 103 / 0 0 0 0

Sanger 61 97 65 102 / 0 0 0 0

Kerman 58 97 63 102 / 0 0 0 0

Caruthers 60 97 64 103 / 0 0 0 0

Fresno-Clovis-

1200 AM PDT Mon May 23 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 11 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 65. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 69. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 70. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 62 to 67. Highs

88 to 93.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 62. Highs

85 to 91.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 62.

.MEMORIAL DAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Clovis 63 97 68 102 / 0 0 0 0

Fresno 64 97 68 102 / 0 0 0 0

West Side Mountains South of 198-

1200 AM PDT Mon May 23 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 68. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 72. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 69. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 97.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 59 to 64. Highs

87 to 92.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to

62. Highs 85 to 90.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 86 to 91. Lows 58 to 63.

.MEMORIAL DAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 59 98 63 102 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 59 99 63 103 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 58 97 63 102 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 58 97 63 102 / 0 0 0 0

Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5-

1200 AM PDT Mon May 23 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 11 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 65. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 69. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 68. West winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 59 to 64. Highs

89 to 94.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 62. Highs

86 to 91.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 62.

Highs 86 to 91.

.MEMORIAL DAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 62 97 66 102 / 0 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 62 98 66 104 / 0 0 0 0

Delano-Wasco-Shafter-

1200 AM PDT Mon May 23 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 11 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 63. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 67. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 68. West winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 59 to 64. Highs

around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to

61. Highs 85 to 90.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 85 to 90. Lows 56 to 61.

.MEMORIAL DAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 59 95 63 101 / 0 0 0 0

Allensworth 59 96 63 102 / 0 0 0 0

Wasco 60 96 64 102 / 0 0 0 0

Delano 61 96 64 102 / 0 0 0 0

McFarland 61 96 65 102 / 0 0 0 0

Shafter 62 97 66 102 / 0 0 0 0

Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore-

1200 AM PDT Mon May 23 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 11 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 63. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 67. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 68. West winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 60 to 65. Highs

89 to 94.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 62. Highs

85 to 91.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 61.

.MEMORIAL DAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lemoore 61 97 64 103 / 0 0 0 0

Hanford 59 97 62 103 / 0 0 0 0

Corcoran 60 97 63 102 / 0 0 0 0

Visalia - Porterville - Reedley-

1200 AM PDT Mon May 23 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 11 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 64. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 69. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 70. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 61 to 66. Highs

88 to 93.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 62. Highs

84 to 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 61.

.MEMORIAL DAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Reedley 60 97 65 102 / 0 0 0 0

Dinuba 59 96 64 102 / 0 0 0 0

Visalia 59 96 63 102 / 0 0 0 0

Exeter 61 96 66 102 / 0 0 0 0

Tulare 62 97 66 102 / 0 0 0 0

Lindsay 61 95 66 101 / 0 0 0 0

Porterville 62 95 68 101 / 0 0 0 0

Buena Vista-

1200 AM PDT Mon May 23 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 11 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 70. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98. Light winds in the morning

becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 74. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 100 to 105. Light winds in the

morning becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 72. West winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 63 to 68. Highs

87 to 92.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 66. Highs

84 to 89.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 64.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 89.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 66.

.MEMORIAL DAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 69 94 73 100 / 0 0 0 0

Bakersfield-

1200 AM PDT Mon May 23 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 11 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 68. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 73. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 73. Northwest winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 62 to 68. Highs

87 to 92.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 65. Highs

83 to 88.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 64.

.MEMORIAL DAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bakersfield 66 96 70 102 / 0 0 0 0

Southeast San Joaquin Valley-

1200 AM PDT Mon May 23 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 11 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 65. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 97. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 70. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Light winds in the morning

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 70. West winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 61 to 66. Highs

86 to 91.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 62. Highs

82 to 88.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 62.

.MEMORIAL DAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Richgrove 61 95 66 101 / 0 0 0 0

South End San Joaquin Valley-

1200 AM PDT Mon May 23 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 11 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 68. West winds up to 10 mph in the

evening shifting to the south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 97. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 73. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening shifting to the south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 104. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 73. West winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 63 to 68. Highs

86 to 91.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 65. Highs

82 to 87.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 64.

.MEMORIAL DAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Arvin 64 96 69 102 / 0 0 0 0

Lamont 63 97 69 103 / 0 0 0 0

Mettler 65 95 69 102 / 0 0 0 0

Mariposa Madera Foothills-

1200 AM PDT Mon May 23 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 11 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 64. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 97. Light winds in the morning

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 70. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 102. Light winds in the morning

becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 69. West winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 98.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 60 to 65. Highs

81 to 89.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 60. Highs

79 to 87.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 59.

.MEMORIAL DAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 59 89 65 94 / 0 0 0 0

Mariposa-Madera Lower Sierra-

1200 AM PDT Mon May 23 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 95.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 57 to 67.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 91.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 63. Highs

72 to 82.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows 48 to 58.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 71 to 81. Lows

45 to 55.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.MEMORIAL DAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oakhurst 52 90 56 95 / 0 0 0 0

Bass Lake 53 85 58 90 / 0 0 0 0

Fresno-Tulare Foothills-

1200 AM PDT Mon May 23 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 11 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 66.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 97.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 71.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 103.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 99.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 61 to 66. Highs

83 to 91.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 62. Highs

80 to 89.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 61.

.MEMORIAL DAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 62 95 67 100 / 0 0 0 0

Three Rivers 62 96 66 102 / 0 0 0 0

Springville 59 89 65 95 / 0 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 66 93 71 99 / 0 0 0 0

Fresno-Tulare Lower Sierra-

1200 AM PDT Mon May 23 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 89.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 71.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 94.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 60 to 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to

64. Highs 72 to 82.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 70 to 80. Lows

49 to 59.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.MEMORIAL DAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Auberry 62 88 68 93 / 0 0 0 0

South End Sierra Foothills-

1200 AM PDT Mon May 23 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 11 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 67.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 73.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 72.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 97.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 62 to 67. Highs

84 to 89.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 62. Highs

80 to 85.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 63.

.MEMORIAL DAY...

South End of the Lower Sierra-

1200 AM PDT Mon May 23 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 88.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 93.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 68.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to

62. Highs 71 to 81.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 68 to 78. Lows

49 to 57.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.MEMORIAL DAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Camp Nelson 52 79 57 84 / 0 0 0 0

Yosemite NP outside of the valley-

1200 AM PDT Mon May 23 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58 at 5000 feet...40 to 48 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 83 at 5000 feet...63 to 71 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 62 at 5000 feet...44 to 52 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 86 at 5000 feet...66 to 74 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 63 at 5000 feet...

45 to 53 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 82 at 5000 feet...62 to 70 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to

57 at 5000 feet...38 to 48 at 8000 feet. Highs 67 to 73 at

5000 feet...54 to 62 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 67 to 73 at

5000 feet...53 to 62 at 8000 feet. Lows 43 to 52 at 5000 feet...

36 to 42 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 52 at 5000 feet...36 to 42 at

8000 feet.

.MEMORIAL DAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Tuolumne Meadows 34 73 38 74 / 0 0 0 0

Wawona 51 86 55 91 / 0 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 56 88 61 91 / 0 0 0 0

Yosemite Valley-

1200 AM PDT Mon May 23 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 87. Light winds in the morning

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65. West winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 91. Light winds in the morning

becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 56 to 66. Southwest winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 87.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 62. Highs

68 to 78.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows 47 to 57.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 68 to 78. Lows

46 to 54.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 54.

.MEMORIAL DAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 53 89 57 92 / 0 0 0 0

San Joaquin River Canyon-

1200 AM PDT Mon May 23 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 85. Light winds in the morning

becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65. West winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 89. Light winds in the morning

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 56 to 66. West winds 10 to

15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 85.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 63. Highs

67 to 77.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows 48 to 58.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 67 to 77. Lows

46 to 56.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.MEMORIAL DAY...

Upper San Joaquin River-

1200 AM PDT Mon May 23 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 72.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 69.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to

46. Highs 51 to 61.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 52 to 62. Lows

32 to 42.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 41.

.MEMORIAL DAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Devils Postpile 40 67 44 68 / 0 0 0 0

Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge-

1200 AM PDT Mon May 23 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 62 at 5000 feet...41 to 47 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 79 at 5000 feet...66 to 71 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 66 at 5000 feet...45 to 52 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 85 at 5000 feet...69 to 74 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 59 to 66 at 5000 feet...

46 to 52 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 81 at 5000 feet...66 to 72 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to

62 at 5000 feet...39 to 49 at 8000 feet. Highs 66 to 73 at

5000 feet...59 to 64 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 64 to 71 at

5000 feet...58 to 64 at 8000 feet. Lows 48 to 55 at 5000 feet...

37 to 42 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 56 at 5000 feet...36 to 43 at

8000 feet.

.MEMORIAL DAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 45 69 49 73 / 0 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 48 74 53 79 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 48 74 52 78 / 0 0 0 0

Kings Canyon NP-

1200 AM PDT Mon May 23 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 53 at 5000 feet...38 to

48 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 81 at 5000 feet...64 to 74 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 58 at 5000 feet...

42 to 52 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 83 at 5000 feet...67 to 77 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 58 at 5000 feet...

44 to 53 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 81 at 5000 feet...65 to 75 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to

56 at 5000 feet...38 to 48 at 8000 feet. Highs around 74 at

5000 feet...57 to 67 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 72 to 77 at

5000 feet...58 to 68 at 8000 feet. Lows around 49 at 5000 feet...

35 to 43 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 49 at 5000 feet...34 to 43 at

8000 feet.

.MEMORIAL DAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 50 87 54 90 / 0 0 0 0

Grant Grove Area-

1200 AM PDT Mon May 23 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 61 at 5000 feet...42 to 50 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80 at 5000 feet...64 to 69 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 65 at 5000 feet...46 to 54 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 84 at 5000 feet...69 to 74 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 60 to 65 at 5000 feet...

47 to 54 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 81 at 5000 feet...66 to 71 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 58 to 63 at

5000 feet...43 to 51 at 8000 feet. Highs 68 to 73 at 5000 feet...

59 to 64 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 53 to 58 at

5000 feet...39 to 47 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 66 to 73 at

5000 feet...57 to 63 at 8000 feet. Lows 51 to 56 at 5000 feet...

37 to 45 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 55 at 5000 feet...37 to 45 at

8000 feet.

.MEMORIAL DAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grant Grove 52 73 56 78 / 0 0 0 0

Sequoia NP-

1200 AM PDT Mon May 23 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 58 at 5000 feet...39 to 49 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 78 at 5000 feet...61 to 71 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 63 at 5000 feet...43 to 53 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 82 at 5000 feet...65 to 74 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 58 to 63 at 5000 feet...

43 to 53 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 79 at 5000 feet...63 to 73 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to

59 at 5000 feet...39 to 49 at 8000 feet. Highs 66 to 71 at

5000 feet...55 to 65 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 64 to 71 at

5000 feet...55 to 65 at 8000 feet. Lows 48 to 53 at 5000 feet...

34 to 44 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 52 at 5000 feet...35 to 45 at

8000 feet.

.MEMORIAL DAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lodgepole 44 72 48 76 / 0 0 0 0

South End of the Upper Sierra-

1200 AM PDT Mon May 23 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 58 at 5000 feet...41 to 51 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 85 at 5000 feet...68 to 76 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 63 at 5000 feet...46 to 56 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 89 at 5000 feet...72 to 80 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 62 at 5000 feet...

46 to 56 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 87 at 5000 feet...70 to 78 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy.

Lows 49 to 59 at 5000 feet...42 to 52 at 8000 feet. Highs 68 to

78 at 5000 feet...62 to 71 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs 67 to

77 at 5000 feet...61 to 71 at 8000 feet. Lows 46 to 53 at

5000 feet...38 to 48 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 52 at 5000 feet...38 to 48 at

8000 feet.

.MEMORIAL DAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Johnsondale 47 85 51 90 / 0 0 0 0

Kern River Valley-

1200 AM PDT Mon May 23 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 11 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 63. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 94. North winds up to 10 mph in the

morning shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 67. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 98. Northeast winds up to 10 mph

in the morning shifting to the south 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 68. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 95.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to

64. Highs 78 to 86.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 74 to 84. Lows

52 to 58.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 74 to 84. Lows 53 to 59.

.MEMORIAL DAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 54 74 58 80 / 0 0 0 0

Kernville 58 93 63 98 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 61 92 65 97 / 0 0 0 0

Weldon 61 93 64 97 / 0 0 0 0

Piute Walker Basin-

1200 AM PDT Mon May 23 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 76 to 86.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 91.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 78 to 88. Lows

52 to 62.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 69 to 79.

Lows 49 to 59.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs 66 to 76.

Lows 47 to 57.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.MEMORIAL DAY...

Tehachapi-

1200 AM PDT Mon May 23 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 77 to 87.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 92.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 78 to 88.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy.

Lows 50 to 60. Highs 69 to 79.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs 66 to 76.

Lows 47 to 57.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.MEMORIAL DAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 54 80 59 86 / 0 0 0 0

Tehachapi 53 83 56 87 / 0 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 62 88 66 92 / 0 0 0 0

Grapevine-

1200 AM PDT Mon May 23 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 61. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 87. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 66. West winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 92. Light winds in the morning

becoming southeast up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 65. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 78 to 88. Lows

54 to 61.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 57. Highs

67 to 77.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 57.

.MEMORIAL DAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grapevine 61 90 66 95 / 0 0 0 0

Frazier Mountain Communities-

1200 AM PDT Mon May 23 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 87.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 92.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 79 to 89. Lows

52 to 62.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 81.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59. Highs

68 to 78.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.MEMORIAL DAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 53 77 58 82 / 0 0 0 0

Frazier Park 50 83 54 87 / 0 0 0 0

Indian Wells Valley-

1200 AM PDT Mon May 23 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 65. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 98. North winds around 10 mph in

the morning shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 70. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 102. North winds around 10 mph in

the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 71. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 61 to

69. Highs 87 to 96.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs 86 to 94.

Lows 60 to 65.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 65.

.MEMORIAL DAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 65 96 69 100 / 0 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 61 97 66 102 / 0 0 0 0

Mojave Desert Slopes-

1200 AM PDT Mon May 23 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 56 to 66. Northwest winds

20 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 83 to 93. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph in the morning shifting to the east 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 71. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 96. North winds 10 to 20 mph in

the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 61 to 71. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs 83 to

93. Lows 57 to 67.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs 76 to 86.

Lows 55 to 65.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Windy. Highs 74 to 84.

Lows 54 to 64.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.MEMORIAL DAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mojave 61 93 66 96 / 0 0 0 0

Mojave Desert-

1200 AM PDT Mon May 23 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 63. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 97. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 67. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 100. North winds up to 10 mph in

the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 67. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 97.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 65.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 91.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows

56 to 64. Highs 83 to 89.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 84 to 90. Lows 56 to 62.

.MEMORIAL DAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 64 91 68 95 / 0 0 0 0

California City 57 96 61 98 / 0 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 56 95 60 98 / 0 0 0 0

Rosamond 58 95 61 97 / 0 0 0 0

