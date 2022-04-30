CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Friday, April 29, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1200 AM PDT Sat Apr 30 2022

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Sunday, Sunday night, and Monday.

CAZ300-011100-

West Side Mountains north of 198-

1200 AM PDT Sat Apr 30 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 52. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 83. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 55. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 83. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 79 to 84. Lows 55 to

60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 85 to 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 60.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 76 to 84.

Lows 51 to 56.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 75 to 80. Lows

52 to 57.

.SATURDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Luis Reservoir 49 80 51 79 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ301-011100-

Los Banos - Dos Palos-

1200 AM PDT Sat Apr 30 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 53. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 86. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 54. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 81 to 86. Lows 51 to

57.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 93.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 58.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 82 to 87.

Lows 50 to 55.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 78 to 83. Lows

49 to 54.

.SATURDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 47 82 49 82 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ302-011100-

Merced - Madera - Mendota-

1200 AM PDT Sat Apr 30 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 48. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 84. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 51. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 86. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 52. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 81 to 86. Lows 49 to

54.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 93.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 57.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 83 to 88.

Lows 49 to 54.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 79 to 84. Lows

48 to 53.

.SATURDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 44 82 47 83 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 46 82 48 83 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 45 81 48 84 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 46 81 50 84 / 0 0 0 0

Firebaugh 45 82 48 84 / 0 0 0 0

Mendota 45 82 49 85 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ303-011100-

Planada - Le Grand - Snelling-

1200 AM PDT Sat Apr 30 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 49. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 84. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 53. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 86. Light winds in the morning

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 52. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 80 to 85. Lows 49 to

54.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 88 to 93.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 58.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 83 to 88.

Lows 50 to 55.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 79 to 84. Lows

49 to 54.

.SATURDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Planada 45 82 49 84 / 0 0 0 0

Le Grand 45 81 49 84 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ304-011100-

Coalinga - Avenal-

1200 AM PDT Sat Apr 30 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 52. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 83. West winds around 10 mph in the

morning shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 56. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88. Light winds in the morning

becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 54. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 79 to 84. Lows 54 to

59.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 87 to 92.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 83 to 88.

Lows 50 to 55.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 78 to 83. Lows

50 to 55.

.SATURDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 46 81 52 85 / 0 0 0 0

Avenal 50 80 55 85 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ305-011100-

West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties-

1200 AM PDT Sat Apr 30 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 51. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 84. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 54. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 89. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 54. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 80 to 85. Lows 51 to

56.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 88 to 93.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 59.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 85 to 90.

Lows 51 to 56.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 81 to 86. Lows

50 to 55.

.SATURDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 48 82 51 87 / 0 0 0 0

Five Points 48 82 50 86 / 0 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 48 82 50 86 / 0 0 0 0

Kettleman City 50 82 53 87 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ306-011100-

Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma-

1200 AM PDT Sat Apr 30 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 51. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 84. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 53. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 53. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 80 to 85. Lows 49 to

54.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 88 to 93.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 58.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 85 to 90.

Lows 51 to 56.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 80 to 85. Lows

50 to 55.

.SATURDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Selma 50 81 53 86 / 0 0 0 0

Kingsburg 50 81 52 86 / 0 0 0 0

Sanger 49 80 52 85 / 0 0 0 0

Kerman 46 81 49 85 / 0 0 0 0

Caruthers 48 82 51 85 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ307-011100-

Fresno-Clovis-

1200 AM PDT Sat Apr 30 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 52. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 84. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 56. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 87. Light winds in the morning

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 54. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 80 to 85. Lows 51 to

56.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 85 to 90.

Lows 52 to 57.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 80 to 85. Lows

51 to 56.

.SATURDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Clovis 50 81 54 85 / 0 0 0 0

Fresno 50 81 54 85 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ308-011100-

West Side Mountains South of 198-

1200 AM PDT Sat Apr 30 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 53. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 83. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 57. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 84 to 89. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 79 to 84. Lows 54 to

59.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 86 to 91.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 83 to 88.

Lows 51 to 56.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 78 to 83. Lows

51 to 56.

.SATURDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 44 82 47 83 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 46 82 48 83 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 45 81 48 84 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 46 81 50 84 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ309-011100-

Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5-

1200 AM PDT Sat Apr 30 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 53. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 83. Light winds in the morning

becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 55. North winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 54. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 79 to 84. Lows 51 to

56.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 87 to 92.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 59.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 85 to 90.

Lows 51 to 56.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 80 to 85. Lows

51 to 56.

.SATURDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 49 81 52 87 / 0 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 50 80 53 87 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ310-011100-

Delano-Wasco-Shafter-

1200 AM PDT Sat Apr 30 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 52. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 83. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 54. North winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 53. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 79 to 84. Lows 50 to

55.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 87 to 92.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 58.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 85 to 90.

Lows 51 to 56.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 80 to 85. Lows

51 to 56.

.SATURDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 49 80 50 85 / 0 0 0 0

Allensworth 49 80 50 86 / 0 0 0 0

Wasco 50 79 51 85 / 0 0 0 0

Delano 50 80 51 85 / 0 0 0 0

McFarland 50 79 51 85 / 0 0 0 0

Shafter 50 79 53 85 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ311-011100-

Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore-

1200 AM PDT Sat Apr 30 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 52. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 84. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 54. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 89. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 53. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 80 to 85. Lows 50 to

55.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 88 to 93.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 55.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 86 to 91.

Lows 51 to 56.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 80 to 85. Lows

51 to 56.

.SATURDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lemoore 48 82 51 87 / 0 0 0 0

Hanford 50 82 50 86 / 0 0 0 0

Corcoran 49 81 51 87 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ312-011100-

Visalia - Porterville - Reedley-

1200 AM PDT Sat Apr 30 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 52. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 83. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 56. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88. Light winds in the morning

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 53. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 79 to 84. Lows 51 to

56.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 87 to 92.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 59.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 85 to 90.

Lows 51 to 56.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 79 to 84. Lows

51 to 56.

.SATURDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Reedley 49 80 52 85 / 0 0 0 0

Dinuba 48 80 52 85 / 0 0 0 0

Visalia 50 80 52 85 / 0 0 0 0

Exeter 50 80 53 85 / 0 0 0 0

Tulare 51 80 53 86 / 0 0 0 0

Lindsay 49 79 53 85 / 0 0 0 0

Porterville 50 79 54 85 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ313-011100-

Buena Vista-

1200 AM PDT Sat Apr 30 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 57. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 81. Light winds in the morning

becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 60. North winds around 10 mph

in the evening shifting to the west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 83 to 88. Light winds in the

morning becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 58. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 77 to 82. Lows 56 to

61.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 86 to 91.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 64.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 85 to 90.

Lows 55 to 60.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 78 to 83. Lows

54 to 59.

.SATURDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 56 76 59 83 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ314-011100-

Bakersfield-

1200 AM PDT Sat Apr 30 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 56. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 81. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 58. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 87. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 56. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 77 to 82. Lows 54 to

60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 87 to 92.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 64.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 85 to 90.

Lows 54 to 59.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 79 to 84. Lows

53 to 58.

.SATURDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bakersfield 54 79 56 85 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ315-011100-

Southeast San Joaquin Valley-

1200 AM PDT Sat Apr 30 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 53. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 56. North winds 10 to 15 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 86. Light winds in the morning

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 54. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 76 to 81. Lows 51 to

57.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 85 to 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 84 to 89.

Lows 52 to 57.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 77 to 82. Lows

51 to 56.

.SATURDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Richgrove 49 78 52 85 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ316-011100-

South End San Joaquin Valley-

1200 AM PDT Sat Apr 30 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 56. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 80. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 58. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph in the evening shifting to the south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 86. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 57. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 81.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 85 to 91.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 63.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 84 to 89.

Lows 54 to 59.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 76 to 82. Lows

53 to 58.

.SATURDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Arvin 52 78 55 84 / 0 0 0 0

Lamont 52 79 54 85 / 0 0 0 0

Mettler 52 77 55 84 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ317-011100-

Mariposa Madera Foothills-

1200 AM PDT Sat Apr 30 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 50. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 81. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 55. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 83. Light winds in the morning

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 52. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 74 to 82. Lows 51 to

56.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 81 to 89.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 59.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 77 to 85.

Lows 50 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening. Lows 49 to 54.

.SATURDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 45 71 50 73 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ318-011100-

Mariposa-Madera Lower Sierra-

1200 AM PDT Sat Apr 30 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 74.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 76.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 66 to 76. Lows 44 to

54.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 72 to 82.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 79.

Lows 42 to 52.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 73.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening. Lows 41 to 51.

.SATURDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oakhurst 41 73 44 76 / 0 0 0 0

Bass Lake 42 69 45 73 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ319-011100-

Fresno-Tulare Foothills-

1200 AM PDT Sat Apr 30 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 52.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 57.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 85.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 54.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 74 to 82. Lows 53 to

58.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 81 to 89.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 61.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 80 to 88.

Lows 51 to 56.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 81.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening. Lows 50 to 55.

.SATURDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 48 78 53 82 / 0 0 0 0

Three Rivers 48 79 53 84 / 0 0 0 0

Springville 47 72 51 78 / 0 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 52 76 57 81 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ320-011100-

Fresno-Tulare Lower Sierra-

1200 AM PDT Sat Apr 30 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 72.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 77.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 64 to 74. Lows 47 to

57.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 70 to 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 79.

Lows 45 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 73.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening. Lows 44 to 54.

.SATURDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Auberry 50 71 54 75 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ321-011100-

South End Sierra Foothills-

1200 AM PDT Sat Apr 30 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 54.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 77.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 58.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 83.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 55.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 74 to 79. Lows 53 to

59.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 83 to 88.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 63.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 81 to 86.

Lows 52 to 58.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 74 to 79. Lows

50 to 56.

.SATURDAY...

CAZ322-011100-

South End of the Lower Sierra-

1200 AM PDT Sat Apr 30 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 51.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 55.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 66 to 76.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 52.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 62 to 72. Lows 48 to

56.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 70 to 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 60.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 79.

Lows 46 to 54.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 72.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening. Lows 45 to 53.

.SATURDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Camp Nelson 41 64 45 69 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ323-011100-

Yosemite NP outside of the valley-

1200 AM PDT Sat Apr 30 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 46 at 5000 feet...30 to 36 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 67 at 5000 feet...48 to 54 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 49 at 5000 feet...33 to 39 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 62 to 68 at 5000 feet...49 to

54 at 8000 feet. Over higher elevations, southwest winds around

25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 46 at 5000 feet...30 to

36 at 8000 feet. Over higher elevations, southwest winds around

25 mph in the evening. Gusts up to 45 mph over higher elevations.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 63 to 69 at 5000 feet...

50 to 55 at 8000 feet. Lows 40 to 50 at 5000 feet...33 to 39 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 73 at 5000 feet...54 to 60 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 52 at 5000 feet...

36 to 42 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70 at 5000 feet...51 to

57 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 48 at 5000 feet...34 to 39 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 65 at 5000 feet...46 to 52 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening. Lows 38 to 47 at

5000 feet...32 to 38 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Tuolumne Meadows 23 57 26 58 / 0 0 0 0

Wawona 40 70 42 73 / 0 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 44 71 47 72 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ324-011100-

Yosemite Valley-

1200 AM PDT Sat Apr 30 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49. West winds 10 to 15 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 70. Light winds in the morning

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 52. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 72. Light winds in the morning

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 48. West winds 10 to

15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 65 to 75. Lows 42 to

52.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 74.

Lows 42 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 68.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening. Lows 41 to 49.

.SATURDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 44 69 47 71 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ325-011100-

San Joaquin River Canyon-

1200 AM PDT Sat Apr 30 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 70. Light winds in the morning

becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 52. West winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 73. Light winds in the morning

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51. West winds 10 to

15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 64 to 74. Lows 42 to

52.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 74.

Lows 42 to 52.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 69.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening. Lows 41 to 51.

.SATURDAY...

CAZ326-011100-

Upper San Joaquin River-

1200 AM PDT Sat Apr 30 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 35.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 45 to 55.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 28 to 38.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 47 to 57. Over higher elevations,

southwest winds around 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 26 to 36. Over higher

elevations, southwest winds around 25 mph in the evening, Gusts

up to 40 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 46 to 56. Lows 27 to

37.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 40.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 46 to 56. Lows

28 to 38.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening. Lows 27 to 37.

.SATURDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Devils Postpile 30 51 32 52 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ327-011100-

Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge-

1200 AM PDT Sat Apr 30 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 49 at 5000 feet...30 to 37 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 63 at 5000 feet...51 to 56 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 53 at 5000 feet...33 to 39 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 67 at 5000 feet...54 to 60 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 50 at 5000 feet...31 to

38 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 60 to 65 at 5000 feet...

53 to 58 at 8000 feet. Lows 46 to 52 at 5000 feet...32 to 39 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 72 at 5000 feet...57 to 62 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 56 at 5000 feet...

35 to 42 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 69 at

5000 feet...51 to 61 at 8000 feet. Lows 45 to 51 at 5000 feet...

32 to 38 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening. Lows 43 to 50 at

5000 feet...32 to 37 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 33 54 37 57 / 0 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 38 59 40 63 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 36 60 40 63 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ328-011100-

Kings Canyon NP-

1200 AM PDT Sat Apr 30 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 42 at 5000 feet...28 to

37 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 68 at 5000 feet...50 to 60 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 45 at 5000 feet...31 to 41 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 70 at 5000 feet...53 to

63 at 8000 feet. Over higher elevations, southwest winds around

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 44 at

5000 feet...29 to 39 at 8000 feet. West winds around 25 mph with

gusts to around 45 mph over higher elevations.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 68 at 5000 feet...51 to

61 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 44 at 5000 feet...

29 to 39 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 71 at 5000 feet...55 to 65 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 48 at 5000 feet...

34 to 43 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70 at

5000 feet...51 to 61 at 8000 feet. Lows around 45 at 5000 feet...

31 to 39 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening. Lows around 45 at

5000 feet...30 to 40 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 39 73 42 76 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ329-011100-

Grant Grove Area-

1200 AM PDT Sat Apr 30 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49 at 5000 feet...31 to 39 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 65 at 5000 feet...50 to 55 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 53 at 5000 feet...34 to 42 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 69 at 5000 feet...54 to 59 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 51 at 5000 feet...33 to

40 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 62 to 67 at 5000 feet...

52 to 57 at 8000 feet. Lows 47 to 52 at 5000 feet...34 to 42 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 71 at 5000 feet...56 to 61 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 56 at 5000 feet...

37 to 45 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70 at

5000 feet...56 to 61 at 8000 feet. Lows 46 to 51 at 5000 feet...

33 to 41 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 64 at 5000 feet...50 to 55 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening. Lows 46 to 51 at

5000 feet...33 to 40 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grant Grove 40 57 42 62 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ330-011100-

Sequoia NP-

1200 AM PDT Sat Apr 30 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 47 at 5000 feet...28 to 38 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 62 at 5000 feet...47 to 57 at

8000 feet. Over higher elevations, northwest winds around 25 mph

in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 50 at 5000 feet...31 to 41 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 62 to 67 at 5000 feet...50 to

60 at 8000 feet. Over higher elevations, southwest winds around

25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 48 at 5000 feet...30 to

40 at 8000 feet. West winds around 25 mph with gusts to around

40 mph over higher elevations.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear, breezy. Highs 59 to 69 at

5000 feet...50 to 60 at 8000 feet. Lows 45 to 50 at 5000 feet...

30 to 40 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 53 at 5000 feet...

34 to 44 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 68 at

5000 feet...49 to 59 at 8000 feet. Lows 43 to 48 at 5000 feet...

30 to 40 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening. Lows 42 to 48 at

5000 feet...30 to 40 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lodgepole 32 58 36 62 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ331-011100-

South End of the Upper Sierra-

1200 AM PDT Sat Apr 30 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 39 to 46 at 5000 feet...

31 to 41 at 8000 feet. Northwest winds around 25 mph with gusts

to around 45 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 69 at 5000 feet...54 to 64 at

8000 feet. Gusts up to 45 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 48 at 5000 feet...33 to 43 at

8000 feet. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 64 to 74 at 5000 feet...57 to

67 at 8000 feet. Southwest winds around 25 mph with gusts to

around 40 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 42 to 48 at 5000 feet...

34 to 42 at 8000 feet. West winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to

around 45 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 64 to 74 at 5000 feet...

56 to 66 at 8000 feet. Lows 43 to 50 at 5000 feet...33 to 43 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 53 at

5000 feet...36 to 46 at 8000 feet. Highs 66 to 76 at 5000 feet...

60 to 68 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 49 at 5000 feet...

34 to 42 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 60 to 70 at

5000 feet...54 to 63 at 8000 feet. Lows 42 to 47 at 5000 feet...

33 to 43 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Johnsondale 35 68 38 73 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ332-011100-

Kern River Valley-

1200 AM PDT Sat Apr 30 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 45 to 53. West winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 67 to 77. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 47 to 53. West winds 15 to

25 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest around 10 mph

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 73 to 81. West winds around 10 mph

in the morning increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 46 to 54. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 69 to 79. Lows 48 to

54.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 77 to 85.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 58.

Highs 76 to 84.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 54.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 69 to 77. Lows

47 to 53.

.SATURDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 41 56 44 62 / 0 0 0 0

Kernville 48 75 49 80 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 50 74 51 79 / 0 0 0 0

Weldon 51 75 50 80 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ333-011100-

Piute Walker Basin-

1200 AM PDT Sat Apr 30 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 40 to 50. West winds around 25 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 58 to 68. West winds around 25 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 42 to 52. West winds around

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy, warmer. Highs 64 to 74. West winds

around 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 41 to 51. West winds

around 25 mph in the evening. Gusts up to 45 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 60 to 70. Lows 43 to

53.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 67 to 77.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57.

Highs 67 to 77.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs 60 to 70.

Lows 42 to 52.

.SATURDAY...

CAZ334-011100-

Tehachapi-

1200 AM PDT Sat Apr 30 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 40 to 50. West winds 25 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 58 to 68. West winds 25 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 43 to 53. Northwest winds

25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy, warmer. Highs 65 to 75. West winds

around 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 41 to 51. West winds

25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 61 to 71.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 44 to 54. Highs 69 to

79.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58.

Highs 68 to 78.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs 61 to 71.

Lows 43 to 53.

.SATURDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 42 61 45 67 / 0 0 0 0

Tehachapi 44 64 42 70 / 0 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 49 68 51 74 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ335-011100-

Grapevine-

1200 AM PDT Sat Apr 30 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 49. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 70. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 51. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 66 to 76. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 50. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 71.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 48 to 53. Highs 70 to

80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 56.

Highs 69 to 79.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 51.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 62 to 72. Lows

45 to 50.

.SATURDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grapevine 48 72 50 78 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ336-011100-

Frazier Mountain Communities-

1200 AM PDT Sat Apr 30 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 67 to 77.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 62 to 72. Lows 45 to

55.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 70 to 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 79.

Lows 44 to 54.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 62 to 72. Lows

43 to 53.

.SATURDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 41 62 44 67 / 0 0 0 0

Frazier Park 37 67 40 72 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ337-011100-

Indian Wells Valley-

1200 AM PDT Sat Apr 30 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 52 to 58. West winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 87. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 56. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 91. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 54 to 60. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 86.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 52 to 58. Highs 81 to

87.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 61.

Highs 84 to 91.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 59.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs 79 to 87.

Lows 53 to 58.

.SATURDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 58 85 55 88 / 0 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 55 87 53 90 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ338-011100-

Mojave Desert Slopes-

1200 AM PDT Sat Apr 30 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 47 to 57. West winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 67 to 77. West winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 46 to 56. Northwest winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 72 to 82. West winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 48 to 58. West winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 69 to 79.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear, breezy. Lows 48 to 58.

Highs 73 to 83.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 60.

Highs 74 to 84.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 49 to 59.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Highs 67 to 77.

Lows 47 to 57.

.SATURDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mojave 53 76 51 82 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ339-011100-

Mojave Desert-

1200 AM PDT Sat Apr 30 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 50 to 56. West winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 77 to 83. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 45 to 54. West winds 15 to

25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 87. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 51 to 57. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 84.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59.

Highs 81 to 87.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 82 to 88. Lows

51 to 57.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs 76 to 82.

Lows 49 to 55.

.SATURDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 56 79 56 83 / 0 0 0 0

California City 53 80 48 85 / 0 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 52 80 46 85 / 0 0 0 0

Rosamond 50 79 47 84 / 0 0 0 0

