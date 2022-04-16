CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Friday, April 15, 2022

_____

678 FPUS56 KHNX 160601

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1100 PM PDT Fri Apr 15 2022

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Saturday, Saturday night, and Sunday.

CAZ300-161100-

West Side Mountains north of 198-

1100 PM PDT Fri Apr 15 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 51 to 56. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent. Highs 64 to 70. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to around 45 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 72 to 78. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 51. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 77.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a 40 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows 53 to 58.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent. Highs 67 to 72.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after

midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. Lows 50 to 55.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain. Highs 62 to 72. Lows 49 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Luis Reservoir 53 67 46 75 / 30 80 0 0

=

$$

CAZ301-161100-

Los Banos - Dos Palos-

1100 PM PDT Fri Apr 15 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 50 to 55. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent. Highs 68 to 73. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 48. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 76 to 81. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 48. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent. Lows 50 to 55.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent. Highs 70 to 75.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 48.

Highs 72 to 77.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after

midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. Lows 47 to 52.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain. Highs 65 to 74. Lows 47 to 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 52 69 44 77 / 30 80 0 0

=

$$

CAZ302-161100-

Merced - Madera - Mendota-

1100 PM PDT Fri Apr 15 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 49 to 54. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of rain in the afternoon. Highs 68 to 73. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 41 to 46. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 76 to 81. Northwest winds up to

10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the morning becoming light

and variable in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 46. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent. Lows 48 to 53.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent. Highs 70 to 75.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 47.

Highs 73 to 78.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after

midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent. Lows 46 to 51.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of rain. Highs 70 to 75. Lows 46 to 51.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

64 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 49 70 42 77 / 30 90 0 0

Merced 50 70 42 78 / 20 90 0 0

Chowchilla 50 69 42 77 / 30 80 0 0

Madera 52 69 43 78 / 30 80 0 0

Firebaugh 50 71 43 79 / 20 80 0 0

Mendota 51 72 43 78 / 20 80 0 0

=

$$

CAZ303-161100-

Planada - Le Grand - Snelling-

1100 PM PDT Fri Apr 15 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 49 to 54. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of rain in the afternoon. Highs 67 to 72. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 41 to 46. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 75 to 80. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 47. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 48 to 53.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

70 to 75.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 48.

Highs 72 to 77.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent. Lows 46 to 51.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of rain. Highs 69 to 74. Lows 45 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

63 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Planada 50 69 42 77 / 30 90 0 0

Le Grand 50 69 42 77 / 30 90 0 0

=

$$

CAZ304-161100-

Coalinga - Avenal-

1100 PM PDT Fri Apr 15 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 49 to 54. North winds up to 10 mph in the evening

shifting to the west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 50 percent. Highs 68 to 73. West winds 15 to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 52. North winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 76 to 81.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 54.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs 71 to 76.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 78.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 47 to 53.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

70 to 75.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of rain. Lows 46 to 52. Highs 64 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 49 69 45 78 / 0 60 0 0

Avenal 53 70 48 77 / 0 50 0 0

=

$$

CAZ305-161100-

West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties-

1100 PM PDT Fri Apr 15 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 50 to 55. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent. Highs 70 to 75. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 48. North winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 82. North winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 77 to 82. Lows

48 to 53.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

72 to 77.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 79.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 47 to 52.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

72 to 77.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Lows 47 to 52. Highs 66 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 52 72 45 79 / 20 60 0 0

Five Points 52 72 45 80 / 20 70 0 0

NAS Lemoore 52 72 45 79 / 20 70 0 0

Kettleman City 53 72 47 79 / 0 50 0 0

=

$$

CAZ306-161100-

Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma-

1100 PM PDT Fri Apr 15 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 50 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows 50 to 55.

Northwest winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs

69 to 74. South winds 10 to 15 mph in the morning shifting to the

east in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 48. North winds up to

10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 81. Northwest winds around 10 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph in the morning becoming light and

variable in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 48. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 77 to 82.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 48 to 53.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

73 to 78.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 49.

Highs around 76.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 46 to 51.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

71 to 76.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Lows 46 to 51. Highs 65 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Selma 54 70 46 78 / 20 70 0 0

Kingsburg 53 70 45 78 / 20 70 0 0

Sanger 52 70 45 78 / 20 80 0 0

Kerman 52 71 44 78 / 20 80 0 0

Caruthers 53 71 45 78 / 20 70 0 0

=

$$

CAZ307-161100-

Fresno-Clovis-

1100 PM PDT Fri Apr 15 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 51 to 56. Northwest winds up to 10 mph with gusts

to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then chance of rain in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 68 to 73.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49. Light winds in the

evening becoming northwest up to 10 mph after midnight. Gusts up

to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 76 to 81. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 76 to 81.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 50 to 55.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent. Highs 72 to 77.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 51.

Highs 73 to 78.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 48 to 53.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

70 to 75.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Lows 47 to 52. Highs 63 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Clovis 54 70 47 78 / 30 80 0 0

Fresno 54 70 47 78 / 30 80 0 0

=

$$

CAZ308-161100-

West Side Mountains South of 198-

1100 PM PDT Fri Apr 15 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 50 to 55. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent. Highs 68 to 73. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

around 45 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 75 to 80. East winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 53. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 77 to 82. Lows

50 to 55.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs 73 to 78.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 78.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 48 to 53.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

71 to 76.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of rain. Lows 47 to 52. Highs 64 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 49 70 42 77 / 30 90 0 0

Merced 50 70 42 78 / 20 90 0 0

Chowchilla 50 69 42 77 / 30 80 0 0

Madera 52 69 43 78 / 30 80 0 0

=

$$

CAZ309-161100-

Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5-

1100 PM PDT Fri Apr 15 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 48 to 53. Northeast winds up to 10 mph in the

evening shifting to the west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent. Highs 70 to 75. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 48. West winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 81. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50. Light winds.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 74 to 83.

Lows 45 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 79.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 46 to 51.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

73 to 78.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of rain. Lows 46 to 51. Highs 66 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 50 72 45 78 / 0 40 0 0

Buttonwillow 48 73 45 79 / 0 20 0 0

=

$$

CAZ310-161100-

Delano-Wasco-Shafter-

1100 PM PDT Fri Apr 15 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 48 to 53. Light winds in the evening becoming west

10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent. Highs 69 to 74. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 47. Light winds in the

evening becoming west up to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49. Light winds.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 74 to 82.

Lows 45 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 79.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 46 to 51.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

72 to 77.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Lows 45 to 50. Highs 65 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 51 71 44 78 / 0 50 0 0

Allensworth 50 71 44 78 / 0 50 0 0

Wasco 49 72 45 78 / 0 30 0 0

Delano 49 71 44 78 / 0 50 0 0

McFarland 49 71 45 78 / 0 40 0 0

Shafter 49 72 45 78 / 0 30 0 0

=

$$

CAZ311-161100-

Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore-

1100 PM PDT Fri Apr 15 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows 50 to 55.

Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain. Highs 69 to 74. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 48. East winds up to

10 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest with gusts to

around 25 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 81. Northwest winds around 10 mph in

the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49. Light winds in the

evening becoming northwest up to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 77 to 82.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain.

Lows 48 to 53. Highs 74 to 79.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 47.

Highs 74 to 79.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows around 48.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

72 to 77.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Lows 47 to 52. Highs 65 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lemoore 53 72 45 79 / 20 60 0 0

Hanford 52 72 45 79 / 20 60 0 0

Corcoran 52 72 45 78 / 0 60 0 0

=

$$

CAZ312-161100-

Visalia - Porterville - Reedley-

1100 PM PDT Fri Apr 15 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows 49 to 54. West

winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

67 to 72. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 48. Light winds in the

evening becoming north up to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 75 to 80. West winds up to 10 mph

in the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 76 to 81.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 52.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

73 to 78.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 78.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 47 to 52.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

71 to 76.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Lows 46 to 51. Highs 63 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Reedley 52 70 45 78 / 20 80 0 0

Dinuba 52 70 44 78 / 20 70 0 0

Visalia 52 70 45 78 / 0 60 0 0

Exeter 52 69 45 77 / 0 60 0 0

Tulare 53 71 45 78 / 0 60 0 0

Lindsay 51 69 45 77 / 0 60 0 0

Porterville 51 69 45 77 / 0 50 0 0

=

$$

CAZ313-161100-

Buena Vista-

1100 PM PDT Fri Apr 15 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55. North winds 10 to 15 mph

in the evening shifting to the west 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Highs 68 to 73. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 53. West winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 79. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55. North winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 73 to 82. Lows

51 to 56.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

49 to 55. Highs 73 to 78.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

72 to 77.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of rain. Lows 49 to 54. Highs 64 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 54 69 52 75 / 0 20 0 0

=

$$

CAZ314-161100-

Bakersfield-

1100 PM PDT Fri Apr 15 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 54. North winds up to 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Highs 68 to 73. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 51. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 79. West winds up to 10 mph in the

morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 54. Northwest winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 77 to 82. Lows

49 to 55.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 72 to 77. Lows

47 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 72 to 77.

Lows 48 to 54.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Highs 72 to 77.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Lows 48 to 54. Highs 64 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bakersfield 52 71 50 78 / 0 20 0 0

=

$$

CAZ315-161100-

Southeast San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PDT Fri Apr 15 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 53. North winds up to 10 mph

in the evening shifting to the south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent. Highs 67 to 72. Southwest winds up to 10 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph in the morning shifting to the north in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 48. North winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 79. Southwest winds up to 10 mph in

the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 51. North winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 76 to 81. Lows

47 to 52.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 76. Lows

46 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 72 to 77.

Lows 48 to 53.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Highs 70 to 75.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Lows 47 to 52. Highs 62 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Richgrove 49 70 44 77 / 0 40 0 0

=

$$

CAZ316-161100-

South End San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PDT Fri Apr 15 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 53. North winds up to 10 mph

in the evening shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 73. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 51. West winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 79. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 54. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 76 to 81. Lows

48 to 54.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 76. Lows

48 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 77.

Lows 48 to 54.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Highs 71 to 76.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of rain. Lows 48 to 53. Highs 61 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Arvin 49 72 47 78 / 0 0 0 0

Lamont 50 72 47 78 / 0 20 0 0

Mettler 49 71 48 77 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ317-161100-

Mariposa Madera Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Fri Apr 15 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 46 to 52. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of rain in the afternoon. Highs 60 to 68. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 47. Light winds in the

evening becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 69 to 77. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 50. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 77.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 47 to 53.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent. Highs 63 to 71.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 49.

Highs 66 to 74.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows 46 to 52.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of rain. Highs 63 to 71. Lows 44 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

57 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 45 59 42 68 / 40 90 0 0

=

$$

CAZ318-161100-

Mariposa-Madera Lower Sierra-

1100 PM PDT Fri Apr 15 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 37 to 47.

.SATURDAY...Rain in the morning, then chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 50 to 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows 34 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 61 to 71.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 39 to 49.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent. Highs 54 to 64.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.

Highs 57 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows 39 to 49.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

53 to 63.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Lows 34 to 44. Highs 47 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oakhurst 40 61 35 70 / 40 90 0 0

Bass Lake 39 56 35 67 / 50 90 0 0

=

$$

CAZ319-161100-

Fresno-Tulare Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Fri Apr 15 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 47 to 53.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs

62 to 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 70 to 78.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 52.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 79. Lows

48 to 53.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs 67 to

75.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 51.

Highs 67 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 48 to 53.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

64 to 74.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Lows 44 to 50. Highs 57 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 52 67 45 75 / 30 80 0 0

Three Rivers 47 69 44 77 / 0 60 0 0

Springville 46 63 43 71 / 0 50 0 0

Tule River Reservation 51 66 49 75 / 0 40 0 0

=

$$

CAZ320-161100-

Fresno-Tulare Lower Sierra-

1100 PM PDT Fri Apr 15 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 40 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs

51 to 61.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 60 to 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 61 to 71.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

56 to 66.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.

Highs 58 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 42 to 52.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

54 to 64.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Colder. Lows 37 to 47.

.FRIDAY...Chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highs 46 to

56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Auberry 48 59 46 69 / 40 90 0 0

=

$$

CAZ321-161100-

South End Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Fri Apr 15 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 53.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent. Highs 64 to 69.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 76.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 54.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 73 to 78. Lows

47 to 53.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 68 to 73. Lows

46 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 74.

Lows 48 to 54.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

68 to 73.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain. Lows 46 to 52.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

59 to 64.

=

$$

CAZ322-161100-

South End of the Lower Sierra-

1100 PM PDT Fri Apr 15 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 39 to 49.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

51 to 61.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 61 to 71.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 52.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 72. Lows

42 to 50.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 67. Lows

41 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 68.

Lows 42 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

56 to 66.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows 39 to 47.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

47 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Camp Nelson 38 52 36 65 / 0 50 0 0

=

$$

CAZ323-161100-

Yosemite NP outside of the valley-

1100 PM PDT Fri Apr 15 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 5 PM PDT

SATURDAY ABOVE 6000 FEET...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Near the crest, snow likely after midnight.

Breezy. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Snow level 7500 feet.

Lows 33 to 40 at 5000 feet...28 to 33 at 8000 feet. Southwest

winds around 25 mph over higher elevations. Gusts up to 45 mph

over higher elevations.

.SATURDAY...Snow and rain in the morning, then chance of snow and

rain in the afternoon. Near the crest, snow in the morning, then

snow likely in the afternoon. Windy. Snow accumulation up to

10 inches. Total snow accumulation up to 12 inches. Snow level

7000 feet. Highs 45 to 50 at 5000 feet...32 to 37 at 8000 feet.

Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 60 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost in the evening.

Lows 29 to 39 at 5000 feet...23 to 29 at 8000 feet. Over higher

elevations, southwest winds 25 to 30 mph in the evening, Gusts up

to 50 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 57 to 62 at 5000 feet...43 to

49 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44 at 5000 feet...28 to

34 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 62 at 5000 feet...43 to 49 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Lows 35 to 44 at 5000 feet...28 to 34 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and

rain. Highs 48 to 53 at 5000 feet...34 to 40 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42 at

5000 feet...26 to 32 at 8000 feet. Highs 54 to 59 at 5000 feet...

41 to 47 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Lows 34 to 44 at 5000 feet...28 to 34 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of snow and rain. Highs 49 to 54 at 5000 feet...36 to 41 at

8000 feet. Lows 29 to 39 at 5000 feet...24 to 29 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Chance of snow in the morning, then snow likely in the

afternoon. Chance of snow 60 percent. Highs 44 to 49 at

5000 feet...32 to 37 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Tuolumne Meadows 21 42 16 53 / 50 90 0 0

Wawona 36 55 32 67 / 60 90 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 41 53 37 66 / 50 90 0 0

=

$$

CAZ324-161100-

Yosemite Valley-

1100 PM PDT Fri Apr 15 2022

.TONIGHT...Rain likely after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Lows 36 to 44. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. No snow accumulation. Highs 44 to 54. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 56 to 66. Light winds in the

morning becoming southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46. West winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 66.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows 37 to 47.

.TUESDAY...Chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Highs 47 to

57.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

Highs 53 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows 37 to 47.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

48 to 58.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain and snow. Lows 32 to 40. Highs 42 to 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 41 53 37 66 / 50 90 0 0

=

$$

CAZ325-161100-

San Joaquin River Canyon-

1100 PM PDT Fri Apr 15 2022

.TONIGHT...Rain likely after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Lows 36 to 46. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs 45 to 55. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43. Light winds in the

evening becoming north up to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 57 to 67. Light winds in the

morning becoming southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 66.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 37 to 47.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

49 to 59.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

Highs 54 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 38 to 48.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

49 to 59.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain and snow. Lows 32 to 42. Highs 42 to 52.

=

$$

CAZ326-161100-

Upper San Joaquin River-

1100 PM PDT Fri Apr 15 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 5 PM PDT

SATURDAY ABOVE 6000 FEET...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow and rain

after midnight. Near the crest, snow likely after midnight. Over

higher elevations, southwest winds around 25 mph in the evening.

Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Snow level 7500 feet. Lows 22 to

32. Gusts up to 45 mph over higher elevations.

.SATURDAY...Snow and rain in the morning, then chance of snow and

rain in the afternoon. Near the crest, snow in the morning, then

chance of snow in the afternoon. Windy. Snow accumulation up to

5 inches. Total snow accumulation up to 6 inches. Snow level

7000 feet. Highs 30 to 40. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with

gusts to around 60 mph over higher elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost in the evening.

Breezy. Lows 19 to 29. Southwest winds around 25 mph over higher

elevations. Over higher elevations, gusts up to 45 mph in the

evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 42 to 52. Over higher

elevations, southwest winds around 25 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 23 to 33.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 41 to 51.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of snow after

midnight. Lows 24 to 34.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Chance of rain in

the afternoon. Breezy. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Highs

35 to 45.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 22 to 32.

Highs 40 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Lows 24 to 34.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Chance of rain.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highs 35 to 45.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow. Lows 18 to 28. Highs 29 to 39.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Devils Postpile 30 36 24 48 / 50 90 0 0

=

$$

CAZ327-161100-

Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge-

1100 PM PDT Fri Apr 15 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 5 PM PDT

SATURDAY ABOVE 6000 FEET...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Widespread frost in the evening. A

50 percent chance of snow after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows 37 to 42 at 5000 feet...27 to 32 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Snow and rain in the morning, then chance of snow in

the afternoon. Breezy. Snow accumulation up to 5 inches. Highs

46 to 53 at 5000 feet...37 to 43 at 8000 feet. Southwest winds

around 25 mph in the morning. Gusts up to 45 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost. Lows 37 to

45 at 5000 feet...24 to 30 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 57 to 62 at 5000 feet...50 to

55 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 49 at 5000 feet...28 to

35 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 62 at 5000 feet...50 to 55 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow after

midnight. Lows 41 to 48 at 5000 feet...28 to 34 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Slight

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 51 to 56 at 5000 feet...

43 to 49 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Widespread frost after midnight. Lows 39 to 45 at 5000 feet...

26 to 32 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 59 at 5000 feet...47 to

53 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow after

midnight. Lows 41 to 48 at 5000 feet...28 to 34 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Chance of rain.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Highs 50 to 55 at 5000 feet...

44 to 49 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow. Colder. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Lows 36 to 42 at 5000 feet...23 to 28 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

42 to 48 at 5000 feet...36 to 41 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 30 41 27 52 / 50 90 0 0

Shaver Lake 34 47 32 57 / 50 90 0 0

Lake Wishon 32 46 30 58 / 50 80 0 0

=

$$

CAZ328-161100-

Kings Canyon NP-

1100 PM PDT Fri Apr 15 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 5 PM PDT

SATURDAY ABOVE 6000 FEET...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Widespread frost through the night. A

50 percent chance of snow after midnight. Breezy. Little or no

snow accumulation. Lows around 39 at 5000 feet...24 to 33 at

8000 feet. Over higher elevations, southwest winds around 25 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Snow and

rain likely in the morning, then chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon, Southwest winds around 25 mph in the morning. Near the

crest, snow likely in the morning, then chance of snow in the

afternoon. Over higher elevations, southwest winds 35 to 45 mph

with gusts to around 70 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

Very windy. Snow accumulation up to 3 inches. Highs around 52 at

5000 feet...36 to 46 at 8000 feet. Gusts up to 45 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost in the evening.

Breezy. Lows around 37 at 5000 feet...22 to 32 at 8000 feet. Over

higher elevations, west winds around 25 mph in the evening. Gusts

up to 45 mph over higher elevations.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs around 65 at 5000 feet...

48 to 58 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 42 at 5000 feet...27 to

37 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 65 at

5000 feet...48 to 58 at 8000 feet. Lows around 40 at 5000 feet...

26 to 36 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of snow. Breezy.

Highs around 60 at 5000 feet...42 to 52 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 39 at 5000 feet...

24 to 34 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 64 at 5000 feet...47 to 57 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40 at 5000 feet...

27 to 36 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning,

then chance of snow and rain in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent. Highs around 60 at 5000 feet...42 to

52 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of snow. Lows around 35 at 5000 feet...20 to 29 at 8000 feet.

Highs around 51 at 5000 feet...34 to 44 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 36 58 33 70 / 30 70 0 0

=

$$

CAZ329-161100-

Grant Grove Area-

1100 PM PDT Fri Apr 15 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 5 PM PDT

SATURDAY ABOVE 6000 FEET...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Widespread frost through the night.

Chance of rain and slight chance of snow after midnight. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent. No snow accumulation. Lows 39 to

44 at 5000 feet...27 to 34 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Highs

47 to 52 at 5000 feet...38 to 43 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost in the evening.

Lows 38 to 43 at 5000 feet...24 to 34 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 58 to 63 at 5000 feet...50 to

55 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 48 at 5000 feet...29 to

38 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 64 at

5000 feet...50 to 55 at 8000 feet. Lows 42 to 47 at 5000 feet...

29 to 37 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 53 to

62 at 5000 feet...44 to 53 at 8000 feet. Lows 41 to 47 at

5000 feet...28 to 38 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance

of rain and snow. Highs 52 to 57 at 5000 feet...43 to 48 at

8000 feet. Lows 37 to 42 at 5000 feet...24 to 31 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and

rain. Highs 43 to 48 at 5000 feet...35 to 40 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grant Grove 36 47 35 57 / 20 80 0 0

=

$$

CAZ330-161100-

Sequoia NP-

1100 PM PDT Fri Apr 15 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 5 PM PDT

SATURDAY ABOVE 6000 FEET...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Widespread frost. Near the crest, a

20 percent chance of snow after midnight. Over higher elevations,

west winds around 25 mph after midnight, Gusts up to 45 mph after

midnight. No snow accumulation. Lows 37 to 42 at 5000 feet...

23 to 33 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely and chance of rain in the

morning, then chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Near the

crest, a 50 percent chance of snow. Windy. Snow accumulation up

to 3 inches. Highs 46 to 51 at 5000 feet...35 to 43 at 8000 feet.

West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts to around 65 mph over higher

elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost in the evening.

Lows 37 to 42 at 5000 feet...23 to 33 at 8000 feet. Over higher

elevations, gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 58 to 63 at 5000 feet...47 to

57 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 47 at 5000 feet...28 to

38 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 63 at

5000 feet...48 to 56 at 8000 feet. Lows 40 to 45 at 5000 feet...

27 to 37 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 53 to 58 at 5000 feet...42 to

51 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 44 at 5000 feet...

25 to 35 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 60 at

5000 feet...45 to 55 at 8000 feet. Lows 40 to 45 at 5000 feet...

26 to 36 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent. Highs 51 to 56 at 5000 feet...41 to

51 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

and rain. Colder. Lows 35 to 40 at 5000 feet...21 to 31 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Chance of rain in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highs 43 to

48 at 5000 feet...34 to 42 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lodgepole 28 46 27 58 / 20 70 0 0

=

$$

CAZ331-161100-

South End of the Upper Sierra-

1100 PM PDT Fri Apr 15 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Widespread frost after midnight. Breezy. Lows 35 to 42 at

5000 feet...27 to 35 at 8000 feet. West winds around 25 mph after

midnight. Gusts up to 50 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Slight chance of

rain in the morning, then chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent. Very windy. Snow accumulation up to

1 inch. Snow level 7000 feet. Highs 47 to 57 at 5000 feet...41 to

50 at 8000 feet. West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts to around

65 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 34 to 41 at

5000 feet...26 to 36 at 8000 feet. Northwest winds around 25 mph

with gusts to around 50 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 60 to 70 at 5000 feet...55 to

64 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 46 at 5000 feet...30 to

40 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 71 at 5000 feet...55 to 65 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 38 to 45 at

5000 feet...30 to 40 at 8000 feet. Highs 55 to 65 at 5000 feet...

48 to 58 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 36 to 42 at

5000 feet...28 to 38 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 67 at

5000 feet...51 to 61 at 8000 feet. Lows 37 to 43 at 5000 feet...

28 to 38 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Slight

chance of snow in the morning, then chance of snow in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Highs 54 to 64 at

5000 feet...48 to 57 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Chance of

rain. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Lows 34 to 41 at

5000 feet...26 to 34 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and

rain. Highs 44 to 54 at 5000 feet...38 to 47 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Johnsondale 31 56 29 70 / 0 40 0 0

=

$$

CAZ332-161100-

Kern River Valley-

1100 PM PDT Fri Apr 15 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 41 to 47. West winds 15 to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Windy. Highs 57 to 65. West winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to around 55 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 39 to 45. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 69 to 79. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 50. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy.

Lows 42 to 51. Highs 64 to 74.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

64 to 72.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after

midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent. Lows 41 to 47.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

54 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 38 46 37 59 / 0 30 0 0

Kernville 43 64 40 77 / 0 30 0 0

Lake Isabella 45 64 42 77 / 0 20 0 0

Weldon 46 64 42 78 / 0 20 0 0

=

$$

CAZ333-161100-

Piute Walker Basin-

1100 PM PDT Fri Apr 15 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 36 to 46. West winds

around 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs 48 to 58. West winds 25 to

35 mph with gusts to around 60 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 35 to 45. West winds

25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 60 to 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 72. Lows

39 to 49.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs

55 to 65. Lows 38 to 48.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

55 to 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Lows 36 to

46.

.FRIDAY...Chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Highs 45 to

55.

=

$$

CAZ334-161100-

Tehachapi-

1100 PM PDT Fri Apr 15 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 37 to 47. West winds

around 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs 50 to 60. Northwest winds

25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 60 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 37 to 47. Northwest

winds 25 to 30 mph in the evening. Gusts up to 45 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy, warmer. Highs 60 to 70. West winds

around 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 62 to 72.

Lows 40 to 50.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs 55 to

65. Lows 39 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 67.

Lows 39 to 49.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Breezy.

Highs 56 to 66.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after

midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent. Lows 38 to 48.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Breezy.

Highs 46 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 40 53 40 64 / 0 0 0 0

Tehachapi 39 56 37 66 / 0 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 44 59 43 70 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ335-161100-

Grapevine-

1100 PM PDT Fri Apr 15 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 46. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 53 to 63. North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 45. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 60 to 70. North winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 73. Lows

44 to 49.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 68. Lows

42 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 68.

Lows 43 to 48.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

57 to 67.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after

midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent. Lows 40 to 46.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

48 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grapevine 44 64 43 72 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ336-161100-

Frazier Mountain Communities-

1100 PM PDT Fri Apr 15 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 63.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 60 to 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 73. Lows

41 to 51.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 68. Lows

39 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 68.

Lows 40 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

57 to 67.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Lows 38 to

48.

.FRIDAY...Chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highs 49 to

59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 39 54 38 63 / 0 0 0 0

Frazier Park 34 58 33 67 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ337-161100-

Indian Wells Valley-

1100 PM PDT Fri Apr 15 2022

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 8 PM PDT SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust in the evening.

Breezy. Lows 47 to 53. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

around 45 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Windy.

Highs 66 to 75. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around

55 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust in the

evening. Windy. Lows 42 to 48. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to around 45 mph in the evening shifting to the south 10 to

15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 79 to 85. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 51. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 81 to 88. Lows

51 to 57.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Patchy

blowing dust in the afternoon and evening. Highs 73 to 82. Lows

46 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 76 to 83.

Lows 46 to 52.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain. Highs 73 to 81. Lows 45 to 51.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Patchy

blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs 64 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 52 72 46 83 / 0 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 51 74 43 85 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ338-161100-

Mojave Desert Slopes-

1100 PM PDT Fri Apr 15 2022

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 8 PM PDT SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust. Windy. Lows 42 to

52. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust. Very windy. Highs 56 to

66. West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts to around 65 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust in the

evening. Windy. Lows 40 to 48. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts

to around 50 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, windy, warmer. Highs 69 to 79. West winds 20 to

30 mph in the morning shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 53. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 71 to 81.

Lows 45 to 55.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Patchy blowing

dust in the afternoon and evening. Highs 62 to 72. Lows 43 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs

65 to 75. Lows 44 to 52.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain. Breezy. Highs 63 to 73. Lows 42 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Breezy.

Highs 53 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mojave 46 67 44 79 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ339-161100-

Mojave Desert-

1100 PM PDT Fri Apr 15 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 8 PM PDT SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 50. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Windy.

Highs 66 to 72. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around

50 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust in the

evening. Lows 40 to 46. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts

to around 40 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 78 to 84. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 50. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 80 to 86. Lows

48 to 55.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Patchy blowing

dust in the afternoon and evening. Highs 72 to 78. Lows 45 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 73 to 79.

Lows 45 to 51.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain. Highs 71 to 77. Lows 43 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Patchy

blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs 63 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 52 67 47 78 / 0 0 0 0

California City 46 69 41 82 / 0 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 46 70 41 82 / 0 0 0 0

Rosamond 45 69 42 81 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

weather.gov/hanford

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather