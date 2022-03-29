CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Monday, March 28, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1200 AM PDT Tue Mar 29 2022

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Wednesday, Wednesday night, and Thursday.

CAZ300-301100-

West Side Mountains north of 198-

1200 AM PDT Tue Mar 29 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 52. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 52. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 73. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 53. West winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 78.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 56.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 82.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 56. Highs

72 to 77.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 53. Highs

72 to 77.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening. Lows 51 to 56.

.TUESDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Luis Reservoir 48 66 47 71 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ301-301100-

Los Banos - Dos Palos-

1200 AM PDT Tue Mar 29 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49. West winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 73. Light winds in the

morning becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 48. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 76. Light winds in the

morning becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 49. West winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 76 to 85. Lows

47 to 52.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 53.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 75 to 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50. Highs

74 to 79.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening. Lows 47 to 52.

.TUESDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 46 69 45 72 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ302-301100-

Merced - Madera - Mendota-

1200 AM PDT Tue Mar 29 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 47. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 73. Light winds in the

morning becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 47. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 71 to 76. Light winds in the morning becoming

northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 47. Northwest winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 49.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 52.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 75 to 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 48. Highs

74 to 79.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening. Lows 45 to 50.

.TUESDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 43 71 43 74 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 43 71 44 74 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 44 70 44 72 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 45 70 44 72 / 0 0 0 0

Firebaugh 43 71 43 74 / 0 0 0 0

Mendota 43 71 44 73 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ303-301100-

Planada - Le Grand - Snelling-

1200 AM PDT Tue Mar 29 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 48. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 73. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 48. Northwest winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75. Light winds in the

morning becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 49. Northwest winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 77.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 51.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 84.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 53.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 74 to 79.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49. Highs

73 to 78.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening. Lows 45 to 50.

.TUESDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Planada 43 70 43 72 / 0 0 0 0

Le Grand 43 70 44 72 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ304-301100-

Coalinga - Avenal-

1200 AM PDT Tue Mar 29 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 51. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 73. Light winds in the

morning becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 49. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 68 to 73. Light winds in the

morning becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 52. North winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 79.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 83.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 56.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 75 to 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 51. Highs

72 to 77.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening. Lows 49 to 54.

.TUESDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 46 70 44 71 / 0 0 0 0

Avenal 50 71 48 71 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ305-301100-

West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties-

1200 AM PDT Tue Mar 29 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75. Light winds in the

morning becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 48. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75. Light winds in the

morning becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 49. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 81.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 52.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 53.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 76 to 81.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50. Highs

74 to 79.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening. Lows 46 to 51.

.TUESDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 46 72 45 72 / 0 0 0 0

Five Points 46 72 44 73 / 0 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 46 72 44 72 / 0 0 0 0

Kettleman City 48 71 47 72 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ306-301100-

Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma-

1200 AM PDT Tue Mar 29 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 49. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 74. Light winds in the

morning becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 48. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 70 to 75. Light winds in the morning becoming

northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 48. Northwest winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 78.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 86.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 52.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 76 to 81.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49. Highs

74 to 79.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening. Lows 45 to 50.

.TUESDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Selma 48 71 47 72 / 0 0 0 0

Kingsburg 47 71 46 72 / 0 0 0 0

Sanger 47 71 45 72 / 0 0 0 0

Kerman 45 71 44 72 / 0 0 0 0

Caruthers 46 72 45 72 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ307-301100-

Fresno-Clovis-

1200 AM PDT Tue Mar 29 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 51. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 74. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 69 to 74. Light winds in the

morning becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 51. Northwest winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 81.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 53.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 76 to 81.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 51. Highs

73 to 78.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening. Lows 47 to 52.

.TUESDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Clovis 48 71 48 72 / 0 0 0 0

Fresno 48 71 48 72 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ308-301100-

West Side Mountains South of 198-

1200 AM PDT Tue Mar 29 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 52. North winds up to 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 74. Light winds in the

morning becoming north up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 68 to 73. North winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 52. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 78.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 56.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 83.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 56.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 75 to 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 51. Highs

71 to 76.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening. Lows 48 to 53.

.TUESDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 43 71 43 74 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 43 71 44 74 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 44 70 44 72 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 45 70 44 72 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ309-301100-

Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5-

1200 AM PDT Tue Mar 29 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 48. Light winds in

the evening becoming northwest around 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 69 to 74. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 49. North winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 79.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 52.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 84.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 53. Highs

77 to 82.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49. Highs

72 to 77.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening. Lows 45 to 50.

.TUESDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 47 72 44 71 / 0 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 47 73 46 72 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ310-301100-

Delano-Wasco-Shafter-

1200 AM PDT Tue Mar 29 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs

69 to 74. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 48. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 68 to 73. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 48. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 79.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 51.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 81.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 53. Highs

76 to 81.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 76.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening. Lows 44 to 49.

.TUESDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 47 71 44 70 / 0 0 0 0

Allensworth 47 71 45 70 / 0 0 0 0

Wasco 48 71 46 70 / 0 0 0 0

Delano 47 71 46 70 / 0 0 0 0

McFarland 48 71 47 70 / 0 0 0 0

Shafter 48 72 47 70 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ311-301100-

Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore-

1200 AM PDT Tue Mar 29 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 45 to 50. North winds up to 10 mph in the evening

becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 74. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 48. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 69 to 74. Light winds in the

morning becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 48. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 51. Highs

80 to 85.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 52.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 76 to 81.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49. Highs

72 to 77.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening. Lows around 47.

.TUESDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lemoore 46 72 45 72 / 0 0 0 0

Hanford 47 72 47 72 / 0 0 0 0

Corcoran 47 71 45 71 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ312-301100-

Visalia - Porterville - Reedley-

1200 AM PDT Tue Mar 29 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 71. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 49. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 68 to 73. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50. Light winds.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 75 to 84. Lows

48 to 53.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 54.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 75 to 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 76.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening. Lows 46 to 51.

.TUESDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Reedley 47 71 45 72 / 0 0 0 0

Dinuba 46 72 45 71 / 0 0 0 0

Visalia 48 71 47 71 / 0 0 0 0

Exeter 47 71 46 70 / 0 0 0 0

Tulare 48 71 47 71 / 0 0 0 0

Lindsay 46 71 45 69 / 0 0 0 0

Porterville 48 71 47 69 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ313-301100-

Buena Vista-

1200 AM PDT Tue Mar 29 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55. North winds up to 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 73. Light winds in the

morning becoming north up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 54. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 66 to 71. Light winds in the morning becoming north

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 54. North winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 72 to 77.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 58.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 82.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 59. Highs

75 to 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 54. Highs

70 to 75.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening. Lows 50 to 56.

.TUESDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 55 69 54 66 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ314-301100-

Bakersfield-

1200 AM PDT Tue Mar 29 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 48 to 53. North winds up to 10 mph in the evening

becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs

68 to 73. Light winds in the morning becoming northwest up to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 53. Northwest winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 67 to 72. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 54. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 78.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 57.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 82.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 58. Highs

74 to 79.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 52.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening. Lows 47 to 53.

.TUESDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bakersfield 51 71 51 69 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ315-301100-

Southeast San Joaquin Valley-

1200 AM PDT Tue Mar 29 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 45 to 51. Northeast winds up to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs

67 to 72. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 50. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 52. North winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 77.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 82.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 56. Highs

74 to 79.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 51.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 73.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening. Lows 46 to 52.

.TUESDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Richgrove 47 70 46 69 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ316-301100-

South End San Joaquin Valley-

1200 AM PDT Tue Mar 29 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 52. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening shifting to the south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs

67 to 72. West winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 52. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 64 to 70. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 53. Northwest winds

around 10 mph in the evening shifting to the south up to 10 mph

after midnight.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 71 to 81. Lows

50 to 57.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 57. Highs

73 to 78.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 52. Highs

66 to 73.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening. Lows 47 to 54.

.TUESDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Arvin 48 71 48 69 / 0 0 0 0

Lamont 49 71 49 69 / 0 0 0 0

Mettler 48 70 48 68 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ317-301100-

Mariposa Madera Foothills-

1200 AM PDT Tue Mar 29 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 49. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 70. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 49. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 65 to 71. Light winds in the

morning becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 51. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 77.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 54.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 81.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 69 to 75.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 49. Highs

68 to 74.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening. Lows 46 to 52.

.TUESDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 43 62 42 64 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ318-301100-

Mariposa-Madera Lower Sierra-

1200 AM PDT Tue Mar 29 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 67.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 72.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 52.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 76.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 60 to 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46. Highs

60 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening. Lows 39 to 49.

.TUESDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oakhurst 36 66 37 66 / 0 0 0 0

Bass Lake 35 61 37 62 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ319-301100-

Fresno-Tulare Foothills-

1200 AM PDT Tue Mar 29 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 72.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 63 to 71.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 52.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 70 to 78.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 56.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 81.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 56.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 69 to 77.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50. Highs

66 to 74.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening. Lows 47 to 52.

.TUESDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 48 69 47 69 / 0 0 0 0

Three Rivers 43 71 44 69 / 0 0 0 0

Springville 43 64 44 64 / 0 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 49 68 49 67 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ320-301100-

Fresno-Tulare Lower Sierra-

1200 AM PDT Tue Mar 29 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 55 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 55 to 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 63 to 73. Lows

45 to 55.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 60 to 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 39 to 49.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 67.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening. Lows 42 to 52.

.TUESDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Auberry 46 63 47 63 / 0 0 0 0

=

CAZ321-301100-

South End Sierra Foothills-

1200 AM PDT Tue Mar 29 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs

64 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 52.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 63 to 68.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 54.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 58.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 79.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 58. Highs

70 to 75.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 52. Highs

66 to 71.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening. Lows 48 to 54.

.TUESDAY...

CAZ322-301100-

South End of the Lower Sierra-

1200 AM PDT Tue Mar 29 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 54 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 48.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 53 to 63.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 51.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 62 to 72. Lows

47 to 55.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 60 to 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 41 to 49.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 56 to 66.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening. Lows 43 to 51.

.TUESDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Camp Nelson 35 58 37 58 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ323-301100-

Yosemite NP outside of the valley-

1200 AM PDT Tue Mar 29 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 41 at 5000 feet...27 to 33 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 60 at 5000 feet...41 to

47 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42 at 5000 feet...27 to 33 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 60 at 5000 feet...43 to

48 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45 at 5000 feet...

29 to 35 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 59 to 67 at

5000 feet...47 to 54 at 8000 feet. Lows 39 to 49 at 5000 feet...

32 to 38 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49 at 5000 feet...

32 to 38 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 56 to 62 at 5000 feet...43 to

49 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42 at 5000 feet...27 to

33 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 64 at 5000 feet...44 to 50 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening. Lows 36 to 45 at

5000 feet...30 to 36 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Tuolumne Meadows 18 52 19 53 / 0 0 0 0

Wawona 34 62 34 63 / 0 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 41 64 41 66 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ324-301100-

Yosemite Valley-

1200 AM PDT Tue Mar 29 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 63. Light winds in the

morning becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 64. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47. Light winds.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 60 to 70. Lows

40 to 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 56 to 66.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 35 to 43.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 66.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening. Lows 38 to 48.

.TUESDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 39 64 39 65 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ325-301100-

San Joaquin River Canyon-

1200 AM PDT Tue Mar 29 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 62. Light winds in the

morning becoming southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46. West winds up to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 63. Light winds in the

morning becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 59 to 69. Lows

41 to 51.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 55 to 65.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45. Highs

55 to 65.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening. Lows 38 to 48.

.TUESDAY...

CAZ326-301100-

Upper San Joaquin River-

1200 AM PDT Tue Mar 29 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 21 to 31.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 39 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 22 to 32.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 39 to 49.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 23 to 33.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 44 to 54. Lows

26 to 36.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 27 to 37.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 41 to 51.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 22 to 32.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Highs 41 to 51.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening. Lows 25 to 35.

.TUESDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Devils Postpile 25 46 27 46 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ327-301100-

Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge-

1200 AM PDT Tue Mar 29 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 43 at 5000 feet...23 to 31 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 52 to 57 at

5000 feet...45 to 50 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 45 at 5000 feet...25 to 31 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 52 to 57 at 5000 feet...45 to

50 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 48 at 5000 feet...

28 to 35 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 58 to 66 at

5000 feet...50 to 58 at 8000 feet. Lows 45 to 52 at 5000 feet...

30 to 38 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 53 at 5000 feet...

31 to 38 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 57 to 62 at 5000 feet...48 to

54 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 39 to 45 at

5000 feet...25 to 33 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 54 to 59 at

5000 feet...48 to 53 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening. Lows 42 to 48 at

5000 feet...29 to 36 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 28 49 29 50 / 0 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 32 53 33 53 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 30 53 31 53 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ328-301100-

Kings Canyon NP-

1200 AM PDT Tue Mar 29 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 37 at 5000 feet...22 to

32 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs around 59 at

5000 feet...43 to 53 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 39 at 5000 feet...24 to 34 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 59 at 5000 feet...43 to

53 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40 at 5000 feet...

26 to 36 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 62 to 67 at

5000 feet...48 to 58 at 8000 feet. Lows around 42 at 5000 feet...

28 to 38 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 42 at 5000 feet...

29 to 39 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 61 at 5000 feet...46 to

56 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 37 at 5000 feet...

24 to 34 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Highs around 61 at 5000 feet...45 to 55 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening. Lows around 41 at

5000 feet...27 to 37 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 33 65 35 64 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ329-301100-

Grant Grove Area-

1200 AM PDT Tue Mar 29 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 44 at 5000 feet...24 to

33 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 53 to 58 at

5000 feet...44 to 49 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45 at 5000 feet...26 to 35 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 53 to 58 at 5000 feet...44 to

49 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 47 at 5000 feet...

28 to 37 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 57 to 65 at

5000 feet...48 to 56 at 8000 feet. Lows 45 to 50 at 5000 feet...

31 to 40 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 51 at 5000 feet...

31 to 40 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 56 to 61 at 5000 feet...48 to

53 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45 at

5000 feet...26 to 35 at 8000 feet. Highs 54 to 59 at 5000 feet...

46 to 51 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening. Lows 43 to 48 at

5000 feet...28 to 38 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grant Grove 33 52 37 51 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ330-301100-

Sequoia NP-

1200 AM PDT Tue Mar 29 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 41 at 5000 feet...22 to 32 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 52 to 57 at 5000 feet...

42 to 49 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 43 at 5000 feet...24 to 34 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 51 to 56 at 5000 feet...41 to

48 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 45 at 5000 feet...26 to 36 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 56 to 64 at

5000 feet...46 to 56 at 8000 feet. Lows 42 to 48 at 5000 feet...

28 to 38 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 48 at 5000 feet...

28 to 38 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 56 to 61 at 5000 feet...45 to

52 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 37 to 42 at

5000 feet...23 to 33 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 53 to 58 at

5000 feet...43 to 50 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening. Lows 40 to 46 at

5000 feet...26 to 36 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lodgepole 25 52 27 51 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ331-301100-

South End of the Upper Sierra-

1200 AM PDT Tue Mar 29 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 40 at 5000 feet...24 to 34 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 53 to 63 at 5000 feet...

47 to 57 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 42 at 5000 feet...

26 to 36 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 63 at 5000 feet...47 to

57 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 45 at 5000 feet...

29 to 39 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 60 to 70 at

5000 feet...52 to 62 at 8000 feet. Lows 40 to 50 at 5000 feet...

31 to 41 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to

47 at 5000 feet...30 to 40 at 8000 feet. Highs 58 to 68 at

5000 feet...50 to 60 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 54 to 64 at 5000 feet...48 to 58 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening. Lows 37 to 45 at

5000 feet...29 to 39 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Johnsondale 26 61 29 62 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ332-301100-

Kern River Valley-

1200 AM PDT Tue Mar 29 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 46. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 61 to 71. Light winds in

the morning becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 48. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 71. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 49. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 67 to 77.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 53.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 71 to 79. Lows

45 to 53.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 75.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 48. Highs

62 to 72.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening. Lows 42 to 50.

.TUESDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 36 51 39 52 / 0 0 0 0

Kernville 39 69 42 69 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 41 68 43 68 / 0 0 0 0

Weldon 42 69 45 69 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ333-301100-

Piute Walker Basin-

1200 AM PDT Tue Mar 29 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Not as

cool. Highs 52 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 62.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 59 to 69.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 52.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 72.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53. Highs

58 to 68.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 38 to 48.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 64.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening. Lows 39 to 49.

.TUESDAY...

CAZ334-301100-

Tehachapi-

1200 AM PDT Tue Mar 29 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 38 to 48. Northwest winds

around 25 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Not as

cool. Highs 53 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 38 to 48. West

winds around 25 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 52 to 62.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 59 to 69.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 73.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54. Highs

59 to 69.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48. Highs

54 to 64.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening. Lows 41 to 51.

.TUESDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 41 56 42 55 / 0 0 0 0

Tehachapi 38 59 39 59 / 0 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 43 62 44 61 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ335-301100-

Grapevine-

1200 AM PDT Tue Mar 29 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 46. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 54 to 64. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 46. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 51 to 61. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 47. West winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 58 to 68.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 52.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 72.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 52. Highs

59 to 69.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 47. Highs

54 to 64.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening. Lows 45 to 50.

.TUESDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grapevine 44 64 44 61 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ336-301100-

Frazier Mountain Communities-

1200 AM PDT Tue Mar 29 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 54 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 51 to 61.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 58 to 68.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 72.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55. Highs

59 to 69.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49. Highs

54 to 64.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening. Lows 42 to 52.

.TUESDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 38 56 38 53 / 0 0 0 0

Frazier Park 33 59 32 56 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ337-301100-

Indian Wells Valley-

1200 AM PDT Tue Mar 29 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 48. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 79. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 50. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 79. West winds 10 to 15 mph

in the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 51. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 82.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 53.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 85.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 55. Highs

76 to 83.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 54. Highs

73 to 81.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening. Lows 47 to 53.

.TUESDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 46 77 49 77 / 0 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 43 79 46 78 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ338-301100-

Mojave Desert Slopes-

1200 AM PDT Tue Mar 29 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 40 to 48. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 61 to 71. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 42 to 50. West

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs

61 to 71. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 50. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 76.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 54.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 69 to 79. Lows

47 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 76.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 51. Highs

62 to 72.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening. Lows 45 to 53.

.TUESDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mojave 44 71 46 70 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ339-301100-

Mojave Desert-

1200 AM PDT Tue Mar 29 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 46. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 71 to 77. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 49. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs

69 to 75. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 52.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 77 to 83. Lows

44 to 54.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 81.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52. Highs

71 to 77.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening. Lows 42 to 52.

.TUESDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 48 72 51 72 / 0 0 0 0

California City 41 74 44 73 / 0 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 40 74 43 73 / 0 0 0 0

Rosamond 41 73 43 72 / 0 0 0 0

