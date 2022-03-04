CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, March 3, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1100 PM PST Thu Mar 3 2022

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Friday, Friday night, and Saturday.

West Side Mountains north of 198-

1100 PM PST Thu Mar 3 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 48 to 53. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 50 percent. Highs 59 to 65. West winds 15 to

25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of rain. Chance of snow after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Colder. Little or no snow accumulation.

Lows 39 to 44. West winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Snow likely

in the morning. Chance of rain. Chance of precipitation

60 percent. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs 52 to 57.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 42. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 59 to 64.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 43.

.MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 61 to 71. Lows

39 to 47.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Luis Reservoir 49 62 41 55 / 30 40 40 40

CAZ301-041200-

Los Banos - Dos Palos-

1100 PM PST Thu Mar 3 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 47 to 52. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 40 percent. Highs 63 to 68. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Colder. Lows 37 to 42. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A

50 percent chance of rain. Highs 55 to 60. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 38. West winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 66.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 38.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 63 to 68. Lows

33 to 39.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 72.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 43.

Highs 68 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 49 63 38 56 / 40 40 40 40

CAZ302-041200-

Merced - Madera - Mendota-

1100 PM PST Thu Mar 3 2022

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain after midnight.

Lows 46 to 51. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

63 to 68. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Colder. Lows 35 to 40. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A

50 percent chance of rain. Highs 54 to 59. South winds around

10 mph in the morning shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 36. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 60 to

65.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 36.

Highs 63 to 68.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 66 to

71.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 40.

Highs 68 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 47 65 37 58 / 30 50 40 40

Merced 46 65 38 58 / 30 50 50 50

Chowchilla 47 63 36 55 / 40 60 50 60

Madera 48 63 37 55 / 40 60 60 60

Firebaugh 47 66 37 57 / 40 40 40 50

Mendota 47 66 36 56 / 50 50 40 60

CAZ303-041200-

Planada - Le Grand - Snelling-

1100 PM PST Thu Mar 3 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 45 to 50. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

60 to 65. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Colder.

Lows 35 to 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening shifting to

the southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs

52 to 57. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the morning shifting

to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 36. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 63.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 36.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 62 to 67. Lows

32 to 38.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 40.

Highs 66 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Planada 46 63 36 55 / 30 60 50 50

Le Grand 47 63 36 55 / 40 60 60 60

CAZ304-041200-

Coalinga - Avenal-

1100 PM PST Thu Mar 3 2022

.TONIGHT...Rain likely after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Lows 47 to 52. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

62 to 67. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent. Colder. Lows 36 to 41.

West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 52 to

57. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 38. West winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 63.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 42.

Highs 61 to 66.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 45.

Highs 67 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 47 64 36 54 / 70 70 30 60

Avenal 50 64 38 54 / 70 70 30 70

CAZ305-041200-

West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties-

1100 PM PST Thu Mar 3 2022

.TONIGHT...Rain likely after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Lows 47 to 52. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

63 to 68. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph in the morning shifting to

the east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent. Colder. Lows 35 to 40.

West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 53 to

58. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph in the morning shifting to the

north in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 37. Northwest winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 65.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 38.

Highs 62 to 67.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 71.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 42.

Highs 68 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 49 65 37 55 / 70 70 40 70

Five Points 48 66 36 56 / 70 60 40 60

NAS Lemoore 49 65 37 55 / 60 70 50 70

Kettleman City 49 65 38 55 / 70 80 40 70

CAZ306-041200-

Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma-

1100 PM PST Thu Mar 3 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 46 to 51. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A

50 percent chance of rain. Highs 61 to 66. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. Colder. Lows 35 to 40.

West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 53 to

58. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the morning shifting to the

northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 36. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 59 to

64.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 36.

Highs 62 to 67.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 71.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 40.

Highs 68 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Selma 49 61 38 53 / 50 80 70 70

Kingsburg 49 61 37 53 / 50 80 70 70

Sanger 47 60 36 53 / 40 80 70 70

Kerman 49 65 37 55 / 50 60 50 60

Caruthers 49 63 37 55 / 50 70 50 70

CAZ307-041200-

Fresno-Clovis-

1100 PM PST Thu Mar 3 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 47 to 52. West winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then chance of rain in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 59 to 64. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Colder.

Lows 36 to 41. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 51 to

56. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the morning shifting to the

west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 38. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 62.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 39.

Highs 61 to 66.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 41.

Highs 66 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Clovis 49 60 38 53 / 30 80 70 70

Fresno 49 61 38 53 / 30 80 70 70

CAZ308-041200-

West Side Mountains South of 198-

1100 PM PST Thu Mar 3 2022

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows 47 to 52. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent. Highs 62 to 67. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Chance of

snow after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Colder.

No snow accumulation. Lows 36 to 41. West winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 51 to

56. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 38. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 57 to 62.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 42.

Highs 60 to 65.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 44.

Highs 66 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 47 65 37 58 / 30 50 40 40

Merced 46 65 38 58 / 30 50 50 50

Chowchilla 47 63 36 55 / 40 60 50 60

Madera 48 63 37 55 / 40 60 60 60

CAZ309-041200-

Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5-

1100 PM PST Thu Mar 3 2022

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening, then

chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. Lows

46 to 51. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

62 to 67. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. Colder. Lows 34 to 39.

West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 52 to

57. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows 30 to 35. Northwest winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 58 to

63.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 37.

Highs 62 to 67.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 71.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 40.

Highs 68 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 47 65 36 54 / 70 70 40 70

Buttonwillow 47 65 36 54 / 70 80 40 70

CAZ310-041200-

Delano-Wasco-Shafter-

1100 PM PST Thu Mar 3 2022

.TONIGHT...Rain after midnight. Lows 45 to 50. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain in the morning, then slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 60 to 65. South winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. Colder. Lows 34 to 39.

West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent. Highs 51 to 56. South winds

around 10 mph in the morning shifting to the north in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows 30 to 35. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 57 to

62.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 36.

Highs 61 to 66.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 69.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 39.

Highs 66 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 47 63 36 53 / 70 80 50 70

Allensworth 47 62 36 53 / 60 90 60 70

Wasco 48 63 36 53 / 70 80 60 80

Delano 47 61 36 52 / 60 90 60 80

McFarland 48 61 36 52 / 70 90 60 80

Shafter 49 63 37 53 / 70 80 60 80

CAZ311-041200-

Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore-

1100 PM PST Thu Mar 3 2022

.TONIGHT...Rain likely after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Lows 46 to 51. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent. Highs 60 to 65. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. Colder. Lows 35 to 40.

West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 51 to

56. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the morning shifting to the

northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 35. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 58 to

63.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 36.

Highs 61 to 66.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 65 to

70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 38.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 72.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 39.

Highs 67 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lemoore 49 64 37 55 / 60 70 50 70

Hanford 49 63 38 55 / 60 80 60 70

Corcoran 48 63 36 53 / 60 80 50 70

CAZ312-041200-

Visalia - Porterville - Reedley-

1100 PM PST Thu Mar 3 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 45 to 50. South winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain in the morning, then chance of rain in the

afternoon. Cooler. Highs 57 to 62. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Colder.

Lows 34 to 39. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 49 to

54. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the morning shifting to the

west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 36. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 56 to

61.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 38.

Highs 60 to 65.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 69.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 41.

Highs 65 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Reedley 47 60 36 53 / 40 80 70 70

Dinuba 47 59 35 52 / 40 90 70 70

Visalia 49 60 39 53 / 50 80 70 70

Exeter 47 58 36 51 / 50 90 80 80

Tulare 49 60 37 53 / 50 80 70 70

Lindsay 47 58 35 50 / 50 90 80 80

Porterville 48 58 36 50 / 60 90 80 80

CAZ313-041200-

Buena Vista-

1100 PM PST Thu Mar 3 2022

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows 48 to 53.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

60 to 65. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Colder. Lows 37 to 42. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 49 to

54. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows 34 to 40. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 42.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 59 to 64. Lows

37 to 43.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 69.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 47.

Highs 65 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 52 60 41 50 / 70 70 40 70

CAZ314-041200-

Bakersfield-

1100 PM PST Thu Mar 3 2022

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain after midnight.

Lows 47 to 52. North winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Cooler.

Highs 57 to 62. West winds around 10 mph in the morning shifting

to the east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Colder.

Lows 36 to 41. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then slight chance of

rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 49 to 54.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows 32 to 38. North winds around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 54 to

59.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 42.

Highs 60 to 65.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 69.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 45.

Highs 65 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bakersfield 50 61 40 51 / 60 80 60 80

CAZ315-041200-

Southeast San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PST Thu Mar 3 2022

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after midnight.

Lows 46 to 51. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Cooler. Highs

56 to 61. South winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Colder.

Lows 35 to 40. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Chance of rain 80 percent. Highs 47 to 52.

South winds around 10 mph in the morning shifting to the

northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows 32 to 38. East winds around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 54 to

59.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 40.

Highs 59 to 64.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 67.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 43.

Highs 64 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Richgrove 47 59 36 50 / 60 90 70 80

CAZ316-041200-

South End San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PST Thu Mar 3 2022

.TONIGHT...Rain likely after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Lows 44 to 50. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening

shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Cooler.

Highs 54 to 63. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Colder. Lows 33 to 39. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 45 to

53. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows 32 to 39. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 51 to

59.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 39.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 58 to 64. Lows

34 to 42.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 68.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 45.

Highs 63 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Arvin 46 60 35 50 / 60 80 60 70

Lamont 48 60 36 50 / 60 80 60 70

Mettler 46 60 35 50 / 60 90 50 70

CAZ317-041200-

Mariposa Madera Foothills-

1100 PM PST Thu Mar 3 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 43 to 49. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the

evening shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 53 to 61. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Snow likely after midnight. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent. Colder. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows 32 to 38. West winds 10 to 15 mph in the

evening shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Snow likely in the morning. Rain likely. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs

45 to 53. Southeast winds up to 10 mph in the morning shifting to

the west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 37. Light winds.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 53 to 63. Lows

32 to 41.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 66.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 43.

Highs 61 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 42 52 31 44 / 40 70 70 60

CAZ318-041200-

Mariposa-Madera Lower Sierra-

1100 PM PST Thu Mar 3 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM FRIDAY TO 10 PM

PST SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 35 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs 44 to 54.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening. Snow likely. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent. Colder. Snow accumulation up to

2 inches. Lows 23 to 33.

.SATURDAY...Snow likely. Rain likely in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Total

snow accumulation up to 5 inches. Highs 35 to 45.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 22 to 32.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 44 to 54.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 37.

Highs 52 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oakhurst 37 54 25 45 / 30 90 80 70

Bass Lake 36 49 25 40 / 30 90 80 70

CAZ319-041200-

Fresno-Tulare Foothills-

1100 PM PST Thu Mar 3 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 43 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Rain, cooler. Highs 51 to 59.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain and snow likely

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. Colder.

Little or no snow accumulation. Lows 32 to 38.

.SATURDAY...Snow likely in the morning. Rain likely. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs

43 to 51.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 36.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 57.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 43.

Highs 56 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 47 57 37 50 / 30 80 70 70

Three Rivers 42 57 31 47 / 40 90 80 70

Springville 42 52 33 42 / 50 90 80 60

Tule River Reservation 47 54 36 45 / 50 90 70 60

CAZ320-041200-

Fresno-Tulare Lower Sierra-

1100 PM PST Thu Mar 3 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM FRIDAY TO 10 PM

PST SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Colder. Lows 36 to 46.

.FRIDAY...Rain, cooler. Highs 42 to 52.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Rain in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Colder. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches.

Lows 24 to 34.

.SATURDAY...Snow likely. Rain likely in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Total

snow accumulation up to 5 inches. Snow level 2000 feet. Highs

33 to 43.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 24 to 34.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 40 to 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 39.

Highs 45 to 55.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 59.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43.

Highs 51 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Auberry 44 50 33 42 / 30 80 80 70

CAZ321-041200-

South End Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PST Thu Mar 3 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 44 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Rain in the morning, then chance of rain in the

afternoon. Cooler. Highs 52 to 57.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Colder.

Lows 34 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 43 to

48.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows 33 to 39.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 50 to 55.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 43.

Highs 56 to 61.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 64.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 45.

Highs 61 to 66.

CAZ322-041200-

South End of the Lower Sierra-

1100 PM PST Thu Mar 3 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM FRIDAY TO 10 PM

PST SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Rain after midnight. Colder. Lows 36 to 46.

.FRIDAY...Rain in the morning, then chance of rain in the

afternoon. Cooler. Highs 41 to 51.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Snow likely after midnight. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent. Colder. Snow accumulation up to

2 inches. Lows 25 to 35.

.SATURDAY...Snow likely. Rain likely in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Total

snow accumulation up to 6 inches. Snow level 2500 feet. Highs

32 to 42.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 25 to 35.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs 39 to 49.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 40.

Highs 45 to 55.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 59.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 43.

Highs 50 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Camp Nelson 34 42 23 34 / 40 80 70 60

CAZ323-041200-

Yosemite NP outside of the valley-

1100 PM PST Thu Mar 3 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM FRIDAY TO 10 PM

PST SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow and rain

after midnight. Near the crest, a 50 percent chance of snow after

midnight. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows 32 to 41 at

5000 feet...25 to 31 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Chance of snow and rain in the morning, then snow and

rain in the afternoon. Near the crest, snow likely in the

morning, then snow in the afternoon. Over higher elevations, west

winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph in the afternoon.

Breezy. Snow accumulation up to 4 inches. Snow level 6500 feet.

Highs 42 to 47 at 5000 feet...30 to 35 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow in the evening, then snow likely after

midnight. Windy, colder. Snow accumulation up to 5 inches. Lows

18 to 27 at 5000 feet...11 to 17 at 8000 feet. Southwest winds

around 25 mph in the evening. Over higher elevations, southwest

winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 60 mph. Wind chill

readings around 10 below after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then snow in the

afternoon. Breezy. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Total snow

accumulation up to 12 inches. Highs 32 to 37 at 5000 feet...20 to

25 at 8000 feet. West winds around 25 mph with gusts to around

45 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill readings around 9 below.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows 17 to 27 at 5000 feet...11 to 17 at 8000 feet.

Wind chill readings around 4 below.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cold. Highs 40 to 46 at

5000 feet...28 to 33 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 22 to

32 at 5000 feet...13 to 23 at 8000 feet. Highs 42 to 50 at

5000 feet...29 to 34 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 48 to 56 at

5000 feet...36 to 42 at 8000 feet. Lows 26 to 36 at 5000 feet...

20 to 26 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Tuolumne Meadows 14 40 1 29 / 30 90 80 80

Wawona 34 49 21 39 / 40 90 80 70

Hetch Hetchy 41 52 27 42 / 40 90 80 70

CAZ324-041200-

Yosemite Valley-

1100 PM PST Thu Mar 3 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 33 to 43. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain in

the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs 40 to 50.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening. Snow likely. Colder. Snow

accumulation up to 3 inches. Lows 19 to 29. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Snow likely. Chance of snow 70 percent. Snow

accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Total snow accumulation 1 to

6 inches. Highs 30 to 40. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows 19 to 29. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the evening

becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 38 to 48.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 23 to 33.

Highs 44 to 54.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 38.

Highs 47 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 39 51 25 40 / 40 90 80 70

CAZ325-041200-

San Joaquin River Canyon-

1100 PM PST Thu Mar 3 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM FRIDAY TO 10 PM

PST SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows 33 to 43.

South winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely and chance of snow in the morning, then

rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch.

Highs 39 to 49. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening. Snow likely. Colder. Snow

accumulation up to 2 inches. Lows 20 to 30. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Snow likely. Chance of snow 70 percent. Snow

accumulation up to 2 inches. Total snow accumulation up to

5 inches. Highs 29 to 39. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows 20 to 30. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the evening

becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 37 to 47.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 24 to 34.

Highs 40 to 50.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 47 to 57. Lows

28 to 38.

CAZ326-041200-

Upper San Joaquin River-

1100 PM PST Thu Mar 3 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM FRIDAY TO 10 PM

PST SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow after

midnight. Near the crest, a 20 percent chance of snow after

midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows 19 to 29.

.FRIDAY...Chance of snow in the morning, then snow in the

afternoon. Breezy. Snow accumulation up to 3 inches. Highs 27 to

37. Over higher elevations, west winds around 25 mph with gusts

to around 40 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow in the evening, then snow likely after

midnight. Windy, colder. Snow accumulation up to 5 inches. Lows

5 to 15. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 55 mph

over higher elevations. Wind chill readings around 12 below.

.SATURDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then snow in the

afternoon. Breezy. Snow accumulation up to 3 inches. Highs 15 to

25. Southwest winds around 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph

over higher elevations. Wind chill readings around 12 below.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Snow accumulation

up to 1 inch. Lows 6 to 16. Wind chill readings around 8 below.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 24 to 34. Lows

7 to 17.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 24 to 34. Lows

10 to 20.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 32 to 42. Lows

14 to 24.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Devils Postpile 23 34 11 22 / 20 90 80 80

CAZ327-041200-

Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge-

1100 PM PST Thu Mar 3 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM FRIDAY TO 10 PM

PST SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow after

midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows 35 to 40 at

5000 feet...22 to 28 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Chance of snow in the morning, then snow in the

afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 4 inches. Highs 40 to 46 at

5000 feet...32 to 38 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow in the evening, then snow likely after

midnight. Breezy, colder. Snow accumulation up to 5 inches. Lows

23 to 29 at 5000 feet...9 to 15 at 8000 feet. Southwest winds

around 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph after midnight. Wind chill

readings around 8 below after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then snow in the

afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Total snow

accumulation 1 to 12 inches. Highs 30 to 37 at 5000 feet...21 to

27 at 8000 feet. Wind chill readings around 8 below.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows 23 to 30 at 5000 feet...9 to 17 at 8000 feet. Wind chill

readings around 4 below.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 39 to 44 at

5000 feet...30 to 35 at 8000 feet. Lows 26 to 33 at 5000 feet...

10 to 18 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 42 to 48 at

5000 feet...32 to 38 at 8000 feet. Lows 31 to 38 at 5000 feet...

14 to 21 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cold. Highs 47 to 52 at

5000 feet...38 to 43 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 40 at

5000 feet...17 to 25 at 8000 feet. Highs 48 to 54 at 5000 feet...

39 to 45 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 28 35 14 26 / 30 90 90 80

Shaver Lake 32 39 19 31 / 30 90 80 70

Lake Wishon 29 39 16 29 / 30 90 80 80

CAZ328-041200-

Kings Canyon NP-

1100 PM PST Thu Mar 3 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM FRIDAY TO 10 PM

PST SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow after

midnight. Near the crest, a 20 percent chance of snow after

midnight. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows around 34 at

5000 feet...20 to 29 at 8000 feet. Wind chill readings around

1 below.

.FRIDAY...Chance of snow in the morning. Snow and rain in the

afternoon. Near the crest, snow in the afternoon. Over higher

elevations, west winds around 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph

in the afternoon. Breezy. Snow accumulation up to 4 inches. Highs

around 45 at 5000 feet...30 to 39 at 8000 feet. Wind chill

readings around 2 below.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Chance of snow 70 percent. Windy,

colder. Snow accumulation up to 3 inches. Lows around 20 at

5000 feet...6 to 15 at 8000 feet. Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph

with gusts to around 65 mph over higher elevations. Wind chill

readings around 21 below after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Snow likely. Windy. Chance of snow 70 percent. Snow

accumulation up to 2 inches. Highs around 33 at 5000 feet...19 to

28 at 8000 feet. West winds around 25 mph over higher elevations.

Over higher elevations, gusts up to 60 mph in the morning

decreasing to 40 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill readings around

21 below in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Snow accumulation

up to 1 inch. Lows around 21 at 5000 feet...7 to 16 at 8000 feet.

Wind chill readings around 14 below.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 42 at

5000 feet...27 to 37 at 8000 feet. Lows around 23 at 5000 feet...

9 to 19 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 43 at

5000 feet...28 to 38 at 8000 feet. Lows around 25 at 5000 feet...

12 to 22 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cold. Highs around 49 at

5000 feet...35 to 44 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 29 at

5000 feet...16 to 26 at 8000 feet. Highs around 50 at 5000 feet...

37 to 46 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 31 50 17 39 / 30 80 70 60

CAZ329-041200-

Grant Grove Area-

1100 PM PST Thu Mar 3 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM FRIDAY TO 10 PM

PST SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Colder. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows

around 39 at 5000 feet...22 to 31 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Snow with rain likely in the morning, then snow and

rain in the afternoon. Colder. Snow accumulation up to 3 inches.

Highs 39 to 44 at 5000 feet...31 to 36 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow likely and rain in the evening, then snow

likely after midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

Colder. Snow accumulation up to 4 inches. Lows 24 to 29 at

5000 feet...9 to 17 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Snow likely. Chance of snow 70 percent. Snow

accumulation up to 3 inches. Total snow accumulation up to

11 inches. Highs 28 to 33 at 5000 feet...20 to 25 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 23 to 28 at 5000 feet...9 to 19 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 36 to 41 at

5000 feet...28 to 33 at 8000 feet. Lows 26 to 31 at 5000 feet...

12 to 22 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 40 to 45 at

5000 feet...32 to 37 at 8000 feet. Lows 29 to 34 at 5000 feet...

15 to 24 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 45 to 51 at

5000 feet...37 to 44 at 8000 feet. Lows 32 to 38 at 5000 feet...

19 to 29 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grant Grove 34 39 20 31 / 30 90 80 80

CAZ330-041200-

Sequoia NP-

1100 PM PST Thu Mar 3 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM FRIDAY TO 10 PM

PST SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow and rain

after midnight. Near the crest, a 50 percent chance of snow after

midnight. Colder. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows 33 to

38 at 5000 feet...20 to 30 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Snow in the morning, Rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Near the crest, chance of snow in the

morning. Over higher elevations, west winds around 25 mph with

gusts to around 40 mph in the afternoon. Snow likely in the

afternoon. Breezy. Snow accumulation up to 4 inches. Highs 38 to

43 at 5000 feet...28 to 36 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely in the evening, then snow

likely after midnight. Near the crest, snow likely. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Windy, colder. Snow accumulation up to

4 inches. Lows 20 to 25 at 5000 feet...5 to 15 at 8000 feet. West

winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 55 mph over higher

elevations. Wind chill readings around 19 below after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Snow likely. Windy. Chance of snow 70 percent. Snow

accumulation up to 3 inches. Total snow accumulation up to

12 inches. Highs 28 to 33 at 5000 feet...17 to 25 at 8000 feet.

West winds around 25 mph over higher elevations. Over higher

elevations, gusts up to 55 mph in the morning. Wind chill

readings around 20 below in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows 20 to 26 at 5000 feet...6 to 16 at 8000 feet. Wind chill

readings around 13 below.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 36 to 41 at

5000 feet...26 to 34 at 8000 feet. Lows 23 to 30 at 5000 feet...

10 to 20 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 41 to 46 at

5000 feet...28 to 36 at 8000 feet. Lows 26 to 33 at 5000 feet...

13 to 23 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 45 to 52 at

5000 feet...33 to 43 at 8000 feet. Lows 30 to 37 at 5000 feet...

17 to 27 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lodgepole 23 37 10 27 / 30 90 70 70

CAZ331-041200-

South End of the Upper Sierra-

1100 PM PST Thu Mar 3 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM FRIDAY TO 10 PM

PST SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow and rain

after midnight. Colder. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Snow

level 6500 feet. Lows 31 to 37 at 5000 feet...21 to 31 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Snow and rain likely in the morning, then chance of

snow and rain in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Windy, colder. Snow accumulation up to 3 inches. Snow

level 6000 feet. Highs 38 to 48 at 5000 feet...32 to 42 at

8000 feet. West winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 55 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening. Snow likely. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent. Windy, colder. Snow accumulation up

to 3 inches. Snow level 5000 feet. Lows 19 to 27 at 5000 feet...

10 to 20 at 8000 feet. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to

around 65 mph.

.SATURDAY...Snow likely. Windy. Chance of snow 70 percent. Snow

accumulation up to 2 inches. Total snow accumulation up to

9 inches. Highs 28 to 38 at 5000 feet...22 to 32 at 8000 feet.

West winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 55 mph. Wind chill

readings around 4 below in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 18 to 28 at

5000 feet...10 to 20 at 8000 feet. West winds around 25 mph with

gusts to around 50 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cold. Highs 36 to 46 at

5000 feet...30 to 40 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 21 to 31 at 5000 feet...13 to

23 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 42 to 51 at 5000 feet...32 to 40 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 35 at

5000 feet...17 to 27 at 8000 feet. Highs 47 to 57 at 5000 feet...

39 to 49 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Johnsondale 24 46 14 37 / 40 80 60 60

CAZ332-041200-

Kern River Valley-

1100 PM PST Thu Mar 3 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 37 to 43. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Breezy,

cooler. Highs 47 to 55. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Chance of

snow after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Colder.

Little or no snow accumulation. Lows 26 to 34. West winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Chance of snow in the morning, then snow and rain

likely in the afternoon. Breezy. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs 38 to 46. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 24 to 34. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 45 to 53.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 36.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 52 to 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 39.

Highs 56 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 41.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 34 37 23 28 / 40 80 60 60

Kernville 39 54 28 44 / 30 80 60 60

Lake Isabella 40 52 30 43 / 30 80 60 60

Weldon 42 54 31 46 / 30 70 50 50

CAZ333-041200-

Piute Walker Basin-

1100 PM PST Thu Mar 3 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM FRIDAY TO 10 PM

PST SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Colder. Little or no snow accumulation. Snow

level above 6000 feet. Lows 32 to 42.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then chance of

rain and snow in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Windy, cooler. Snow accumulation up to 3 inches. Snow

level above 6000 feet. Highs 38 to 48. West winds 25 to 30 mph.

Gusts up to 50 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening. Mostly cloudy with

a chance of snow. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Windy,

colder. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Snow level 5000 feet.

Lows 23 to 33. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around

55 mph.

.SATURDAY...Chance of snow in the morning, then snow likely in

the afternoon. Windy. Chance of snow 60 percent. Snow

accumulation up to 2 inches. Total snow accumulation up to

6 inches. Highs 29 to 39. West winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to

around 55 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 23 to 33. West

winds around 25 mph with gusts to around 50 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 36 to 46.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 38.

Highs 46 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 41.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 59.

CAZ334-041200-

Tehachapi-

1100 PM PST Thu Mar 3 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM FRIDAY TO 4 AM

PST SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Colder. Lows 34 to 44.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then chance of

rain in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Windy,

cooler. Snow accumulation up to 3 inches. Snow level 5500 feet.

Highs 41 to 51. West winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around

50 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Chance of

snow after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Windy,

colder. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Snow level 5000 feet.

Lows 25 to 35. West winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around

60 mph.

.SATURDAY...Chance of snow in the morning, then snow and rain

likely in the afternoon. Windy. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Total snow

accumulation up to 5 inches. Snow level 2500 feet. Highs 32 to

42. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 55 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Windy. Lows 26 to 36. West winds 25 to 30 mph with

gusts to around 50 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 37 to 47.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 39.

Highs 48 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 42.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 39 42 30 34 / 40 80 40 50

Tehachapi 36 46 29 37 / 30 70 40 50

Twin Oaks 40 49 31 40 / 30 70 50 60

CAZ335-041200-

Grapevine-

1100 PM PST Thu Mar 3 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM FRIDAY TO 4 AM

PST SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Rain likely after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Colder. Lows 38 to 43. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then chance of rain in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 44 to 54. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Chance of

snow after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Colder.

Little or no snow accumulation. Snow level above 4000 feet. Lows

29 to 34. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Chance of snow and rain in the morning, then rain and

snow likely in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Snow level 2500 feet. Highs 35 to

45. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 34. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 40 to

50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 36.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 49 to 59. Lows

34 to 41.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 42.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grapevine 40 53 31 44 / 60 80 50 60

CAZ336-041200-

Frazier Mountain Communities-

1100 PM PST Thu Mar 3 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM FRIDAY TO 4 AM

PST SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of rain in the evening, then rain and

snow likely after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

Colder. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Snow level above

6000 feet. Lows 36 to 46.

.FRIDAY...Snow likely in the morning. Chance of rain. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Total

snow accumulation up to 4 inches. Snow level above 6000 feet.

Highs 44 to 54.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and snow. Colder. Little or no snow accumulation. Snow level

4500 feet. Lows 26 to 36.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Chance of snow in the morning, then snow

likely in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Snow

accumulation up to 2 inches. Snow level 3000 feet. Highs 35 to

45.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 27 to 37.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 40 to 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 28 to 38.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 45 to 55. Lows

30 to 40.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 51 to 61. Lows

33 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 44.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 35 43 25 37 / 60 70 30 60

Frazier Park 30 47 20 39 / 60 70 30 60

CAZ337-041200-

Indian Wells Valley-

1100 PM PST Thu Mar 3 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 8 PM PST SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Breezy. Lows 40 to

48. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent. Windy. Highs 58 to 65. West winds 20 to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of rain. Chance of snow after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent. Windy, colder. No snow accumulation.

Snow level above 3500 feet. Lows 32 to 40. Southwest winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.SATURDAY...Chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Windy. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. No

snow accumulation. Snow level 2500 feet. Highs 49 to 56. West

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 27 to 35. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 56 to 66.

Lows 30 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 71.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 43.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 46 63 37 53 / 0 40 40 40

Ridgecrest 44 65 36 55 / 0 40 30 30

CAZ338-041200-

Mojave Desert Slopes-

1100 PM PST Thu Mar 3 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM FRIDAY TO 8 PM PST

SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 38 to 46. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts

to around 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Windy,

cooler. Highs 47 to 57. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to

around 55 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Chance of

snow after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Very

windy. Colder. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows 29 to 37.

West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts to around 70 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Chance of rain

in the afternoon. Very windy. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Total snow accumulation up to

3 inches. Highs 38 to 48. West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts to

around 55 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 28 to 36. West winds

25 to 35 mph in the evening decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after

midnight. Gusts up to 55 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 44 to 54.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 29 to 37.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 59.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 39.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 55 to 65. Lows

33 to 41.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 42.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mojave 43 57 34 49 / 30 60 50 50

CAZ339-041200-

Mojave Desert-

1100 PM PST Thu Mar 3 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 8 PM PST SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows 40 to 46.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent. Breezy, cooler. Highs 57 to 63. West winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Chance of

snow after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Breezy,

colder. No snow accumulation. Snow level above 3500 feet. Lows

31 to 39. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.SATURDAY...Chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Windy. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Little

or no snow accumulation. Snow level 2500 feet. Highs 48 to 54.

West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 27 to 35. West winds

15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph in the evening decreasing to

30 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 26 to 36.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 63.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 29 to 39.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 60 to 66. Lows

29 to 39.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 71.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 42.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 46 59 38 49 / 0 40 30 40

California City 44 60 33 51 / 20 60 50 50

Edwards AFB 42 60 33 52 / 40 60 40 40

Rosamond 40 60 31 52 / 40 70 50 50

