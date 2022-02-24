CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, February 23, 2022

_____

265 FPUS56 KHNX 240702

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1100 PM PST Wed Feb 23 2022

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Thursday, Thursday night, and Friday.

CAZ300-241200-

West Side Mountains north of 198-

1100 PM PST Wed Feb 23 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 29 to 35. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 59. North winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 38. West winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 61. Light winds in the morning

becoming northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 41. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 67.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 47. Highs

63 to 68.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 48.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 67 to 72. Lows

45 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 48 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 70 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Luis Reservoir 31 56 34 59 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ301-241200-

Los Banos - Dos Palos-

1100 PM PST Wed Feb 23 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 25 to 31. West winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 56 to

61. Light winds in the morning becoming north around 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost after midnight.

Lows 28 to 34. Northwest winds around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 58 to 63.

Light winds in the morning becoming north around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

30 to 36. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs

64 to 69.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 43. Highs

65 to 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to

47. Highs 68 to 73.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 72 to 77.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 44 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 72 to 77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 27 57 30 59 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ302-241200-

Merced - Madera - Mendota-

1100 PM PST Wed Feb 23 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost after midnight. Colder.

Lows 23 to 28. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the evening

becoming light and variable after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 55 to

60. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost after midnight.

Lows 26 to 31. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 58 to 63.

Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost after midnight.

Lows 27 to 32. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs

64 to 69.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 41. Highs

65 to 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to

43. Highs 68 to 73.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 71 to 76.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 42 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Slight chance of rain. Highs 72 to 77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 25 58 28 61 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 24 58 27 60 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 25 56 27 59 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 26 56 28 59 / 0 0 0 0

Firebaugh 24 58 27 61 / 0 0 0 0

Mendota 24 58 28 61 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ303-241200-

Planada - Le Grand - Snelling-

1100 PM PST Wed Feb 23 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost after midnight. Lows

25 to 30. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming

light and variable after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 54 to

59. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost in the evening,

then widespread frost after midnight. Lows 27 to 32. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 57 to 62.

Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

30 to 35. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs

62 to 67.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 42.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs around 66.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to

45. Highs 66 to 71.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 44 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 71 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Planada 25 56 28 59 / 0 0 0 0

Le Grand 25 56 28 59 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ304-241200-

Coalinga - Avenal-

1100 PM PST Wed Feb 23 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 29 to 34. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 59. Light winds in the morning

becoming northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 36. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 62. Light winds in the morning

becoming northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 39. Light winds.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 67.

Lows 39 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 64 to 69.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

40 to 45.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 67 to 72. Lows

43 to 48.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 72 to 77. Lows

47 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 73 to 78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 29 56 32 59 / 0 0 0 0

Avenal 32 56 34 59 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ305-241200-

West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties-

1100 PM PST Wed Feb 23 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost after midnight. Colder.

Lows 24 to 30. West winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 55 to

60. North winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost after midnight.

Lows 27 to 33. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 58 to 63.

North winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost after midnight.

Lows 29 to 35. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs

64 to 69.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 42.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 66 to 71.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 41. Highs

68 to 73.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 46.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 73 to 78. Lows

43 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 74 to 79.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 27 57 30 61 / 0 0 0 0

Five Points 25 58 27 61 / 0 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 25 57 27 60 / 0 0 0 0

Kettleman City 29 56 31 60 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ306-241200-

Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma-

1100 PM PST Wed Feb 23 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost. Colder. Lows 23 to 28.

Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and

variable after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 55 to

60. Light winds in the morning becoming northwest up to 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost after midnight.

Lows 26 to 31. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 58 to 63.

Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost after midnight.

Lows 27 to 32. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs

64 to 69.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows 34 to 39.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 66 to 71.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 39. Highs

68 to 73.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 42.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

72 to 77.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then slight chance of

rain in the afternoon. Highs 73 to 78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Selma 27 56 29 60 / 0 0 0 0

Kingsburg 27 56 29 60 / 0 0 0 0

Sanger 27 56 28 60 / 0 0 0 0

Kerman 25 57 28 61 / 0 0 0 0

Caruthers 25 57 28 61 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ307-241200-

Fresno-Clovis-

1100 PM PST Wed Feb 23 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost in the evening, then

widespread frost after midnight. Colder. Lows 26 to 31. Light

winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 54 to

59. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost in the evening,

then widespread frost after midnight. Lows 28 to 33. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 57 to 62.

Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows 30 to

35. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 63 to

68.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 41.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 64 to 69.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 41. Highs

66 to 71.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 45.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 76. Lows

44 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then slight chance of

rain in the afternoon. Highs 72 to 77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Clovis 29 56 31 59 / 0 0 0 0

Fresno 29 56 31 60 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ308-241200-

West Side Mountains South of 198-

1100 PM PST Wed Feb 23 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 28 to 33. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 58. Light winds in the morning

becoming northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 36. Light winds in the

evening becoming northwest up to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 61. North winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 38. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 62 to 67.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 64 to 69.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 44.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 66 to 71. Lows

41 to 47.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 76. Lows

46 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 73 to 78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 25 58 28 61 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 24 58 27 60 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 25 56 27 59 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 26 56 28 59 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ309-241200-

Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5-

1100 PM PST Wed Feb 23 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost in the evening.

Widespread frost after midnight. Colder. Lows 24 to 29. Light

winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 54 to

59. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost after midnight.

Lows 26 to 31. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 57 to 62.

Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

27 to 33. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs

64 to 69.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows 32 to 38.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs

65 to 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 66 to 71. Lows

38 to 43.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 72 to 77. Lows

42 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 74 to 79.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 26 56 28 59 / 0 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 27 57 28 60 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ310-241200-

Delano-Wasco-Shafter-

1100 PM PST Wed Feb 23 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost in the evening, then

widespread frost after midnight. Colder. Lows 23 to 28. Light

winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 54 to

59. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost in the evening,

then widespread frost after midnight. Lows 26 to 31. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 57 to 62.

Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost in the evening, then

widespread frost after midnight. Lows 27 to 32. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs

63 to 68.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows 32 to 37.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs

64 to 69.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 39.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 66 to 71. Lows

37 to 42.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 76. Lows

40 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 73 to 78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 24 56 26 59 / 0 0 0 0

Allensworth 24 56 26 59 / 0 0 0 0

Wasco 27 56 28 59 / 0 0 0 0

Delano 27 55 28 59 / 0 0 0 0

McFarland 27 56 29 59 / 0 0 0 0

Shafter 27 56 30 60 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ311-241200-

Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore-

1100 PM PST Wed Feb 23 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost in the evening.

Widespread frost after midnight. Colder. Lows 23 to 28. Light

winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 54 to

59. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost in the evening.

Widespread frost after midnight. Lows 26 to 31. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 57 to 62.

Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost after midnight.

Lows 27 to 32. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs

63 to 68.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows 33 to 38.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 64 to 69.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 42.

Highs 66 to 76.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 73 to 78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lemoore 25 57 28 61 / 0 0 0 0

Hanford 25 58 28 61 / 0 0 0 0

Corcoran 24 56 28 59 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ312-241200-

Visalia - Porterville - Reedley-

1100 PM PST Wed Feb 23 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost in the evening, then

widespread frost after midnight. Colder. Lows 25 to 30. Light

winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 53 to

58. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost in the evening,

then widespread frost after midnight. Lows 28 to 33. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 56 to 61.

Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

29 to 35. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 62 to

67.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 64 to 69.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40. Highs

65 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 44.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75. Lows

43 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 72 to 77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Reedley 27 56 29 60 / 0 0 0 0

Dinuba 27 55 29 59 / 0 0 0 0

Visalia 27 56 30 59 / 0 0 0 0

Exeter 27 55 30 58 / 0 0 0 0

Tulare 27 55 29 59 / 0 0 0 0

Lindsay 27 55 30 58 / 0 0 0 0

Porterville 29 54 31 58 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ313-241200-

Buena Vista-

1100 PM PST Wed Feb 23 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Widespread frost after midnight. Lows 29 to 35.

West winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 57. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 38. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 61. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows 33 to

41. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 67.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 64 to 69.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 47.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 65 to 70. Lows

42 to 50.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 78. Lows

47 to 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 35 53 38 56 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ314-241200-

Bakersfield-

1100 PM PST Wed Feb 23 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost in the evening, then

widespread frost after midnight. Colder. Lows 26 to 32. Light

winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 52 to

57. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost after midnight.

Lows 28 to 36. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 56 to 61.

Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows 30 to

38. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 62 to

67.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 42.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 64 to 69.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 44.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 65 to 70. Lows

40 to 48.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 79. Lows

43 to 51.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bakersfield 31 55 33 59 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ315-241200-

Southeast San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PST Wed Feb 23 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost in the evening, then widespread

frost after midnight. Colder. Lows 26 to 32. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 51 to

56. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows 28 to 34.

Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 55 to 60.

Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows 30 to

36. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 61 to 66.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 41.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 63 to 68.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 43.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 64 to 69. Lows

39 to 47.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75. Lows

44 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 71 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Richgrove 27 54 30 58 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ316-241200-

South End San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PST Wed Feb 23 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost in the evening.

Widespread frost after midnight. Colder. Lows 26 to 32. South

winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 50 to

56. South winds up to 10 mph in the morning becoming light and

variable in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost after midnight.

Lows 28 to 36. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 54 to 60.

Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows 31 to

39. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 60 to

67.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 62 to 67.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 45.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 65 to 70. Lows

40 to 50.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 76. Lows

44 to 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Arvin 28 55 30 58 / 0 0 0 0

Lamont 29 55 30 59 / 0 0 0 0

Mettler 28 54 31 58 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ317-241200-

Mariposa Madera Foothills-

1100 PM PST Wed Feb 23 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Widespread frost. Lows 25 to 31. Northeast

winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 49 to

55. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows 30 to 35.

Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 52 to 58.

Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows 32 to

38. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 58 to 64.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 38 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs 60 to 66.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to

49. Highs 62 to 68.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 67 to 72.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 47 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 68 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 26 48 30 52 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ318-241200-

Mariposa-Madera Lower Sierra-

1100 PM PST Wed Feb 23 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Widespread frost. Lows 17 to 27.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 40 to 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost. Lows 22 to 32.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 45 to 55.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost after midnight.

Lows 26 to 36.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Widespread frost in the morning.

Highs 51 to 61.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 53 to 63.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 67.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 61 to 71.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 41 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 60 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oakhurst 17 50 21 55 / 0 0 0 0

Bass Lake 16 46 21 50 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ319-241200-

Fresno-Tulare Foothills-

1100 PM PST Wed Feb 23 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost in the evening.

Widespread frost after midnight. Lows 25 to 31.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 47 to

55.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows 31 to 36.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 52 to 58.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows 32 to

38.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 58 to 64.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 60 to 66.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

39 to 44.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 62 to 68. Lows

42 to 48.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 73. Lows

46 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 68 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 29 53 33 56 / 0 0 0 0

Three Rivers 24 53 30 57 / 20 0 0 0

Springville 25 47 30 52 / 0 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 30 51 35 55 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ320-241200-

Fresno-Tulare Lower Sierra-

1100 PM PST Wed Feb 23 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost. Lows 19 to 29.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 38 to 48.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost. Lows 26 to 36.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 43 to 53.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 39.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 49 to 59.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 51 to 61.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

36 to 46.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 54 to 64. Lows

40 to 50.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 69. Lows

43 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 59 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Auberry 28 47 33 51 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ321-241200-

South End Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PST Wed Feb 23 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost in the evening.

Widespread frost after midnight. Lows 27 to 33.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 48 to

53.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows 31 to 37.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 52 to 57.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 39.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 63.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 60 to 65.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 46.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 62 to 67. Lows

44 to 50.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 68 to 74. Lows

47 to 53.

=

$$

CAZ322-241200-

South End of the Lower Sierra-

1100 PM PST Wed Feb 23 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost. Lows 20 to 30.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Areas of

frost in the afternoon. Not as cool. Highs 37 to 47.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost. Lows 27 to 35.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 43 to 53.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows 30 to

38.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 49 to 59.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 53 to 61.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 45.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 55 to 63. Lows

41 to 49.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 69. Lows

45 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 60 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Camp Nelson 15 40 24 46 / 30 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ323-241200-

Yosemite NP outside of the valley-

1100 PM PST Wed Feb 23 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 12 to 22 at 5000 feet...3 to 11 at

8000 feet. Wind chill readings around 19 below.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cold. Highs 37 to 43 at 5000 feet...

27 to 32 at 8000 feet. Wind chill readings around 5 below in the

morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost in the evening.

Lows 19 to 29 at 5000 feet...13 to 19 at 8000 feet. Wind chill

readings around 4 below.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 43 to 48 at 5000 feet...30 to 36 at

8000 feet. Wind chill readings around 4 below in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 22 to 32 at 5000 feet...13 to

21 at 8000 feet. Wind chill readings around 2 below.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 53 at 5000 feet...35 to 41 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 39 at 5000 feet...

21 to 27 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 48 to 55 at 5000 feet...36 to

41 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40 at

5000 feet...23 to 29 at 8000 feet. Highs 53 to 61 at 5000 feet...

41 to 47 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45 at 5000 feet...29 to

35 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 56 to 64 at 5000 feet...45 to

50 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Lows 38 to 48 at 5000 feet...31 to 37 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow. Highs 55 to 63 at

5000 feet...43 to 48 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Tuolumne Meadows -9 38 1 39 / 0 0 0 0

Wawona 13 46 20 51 / 0 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 19 48 27 53 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ324-241200-

Yosemite Valley-

1100 PM PST Wed Feb 23 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 12 to 22. East winds up to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 36 to 46. Light winds in

the morning becoming southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 20 to 30. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 40 to 50. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 23 to 33. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 46 to 56.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 47 to 57.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41. Highs

52 to 62.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 56 to 66.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 39 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 54 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 16 46 25 50 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ325-241200-

San Joaquin River Canyon-

1100 PM PST Wed Feb 23 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 13 to 23. East winds up to 10 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 36 to 46. Light winds in

the morning becoming southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 22 to 32. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 40 to 50. Light winds in the morning

becoming southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 24 to 34. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 46 to 56.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 47 to 57.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

32 to 42.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 52 to 62. Lows

37 to 47.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 66. Lows

39 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 55 to 65.

=

$$

CAZ326-241200-

Upper San Joaquin River-

1100 PM PST Wed Feb 23 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 3 below to 7 above zero. Wind chill

readings around 24 below.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cold. Highs 25 to 35. Wind chill

readings around 8 below in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost in the evening.

Lows 8 to 18. Wind chill readings around 5 below.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 27 to 37. Wind chill readings around

5 below in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 8 to 18. Wind chill readings

around 5 below.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 32 to 42.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 16 to 26.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 33 to 43.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

18 to 28.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 38 to 48. Lows

23 to 33.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 42 to 52.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow after

midnight. Lows 25 to 35.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow. Highs 40 to 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Devils Postpile 1 31 10 31 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ327-241200-

Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge-

1100 PM PST Wed Feb 23 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Widespread frost in the evening. Lows 19 to

25 at 5000 feet...1 to 9 at 8000 feet. Wind chill readings around

17 below.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the afternoon. Not as

cold. Highs 36 to 41 at 5000 feet...30 to 36 at 8000 feet. Wind

chill readings around 5 below in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost. Lows 26 to

32 at 5000 feet...12 to 20 at 8000 feet. Wind chill readings near

zero.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 41 to 46 at 5000 feet...33 to 39 at

8000 feet. Wind chill readings near zero in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost after midnight.

Lows 29 to 36 at 5000 feet...14 to 21 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 47 to 52 at 5000 feet...

39 to 45 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 41 at 5000 feet...

20 to 28 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 49 to 54 at 5000 feet...41 to

47 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

35 to 42 at 5000 feet...22 to 30 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 53 to 58 at

5000 feet...46 to 52 at 8000 feet. Lows 40 to 48 at 5000 feet...

27 to 34 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 63 at

5000 feet...50 to 56 at 8000 feet. Lows 43 to 51 at 5000 feet...

30 to 37 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of snow. Slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 57 to 62 at 5000 feet...48 to 54 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 7 33 17 39 / 0 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 12 36 20 41 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 8 37 18 41 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ328-241200-

Kings Canyon NP-

1100 PM PST Wed Feb 23 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost in the evening. Lows

around 11 at 5000 feet...1 below to 9 above zero at 8000 feet.

Wind chill readings around 31 below in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cold. Highs around 43 at 5000 feet...

28 to 38 at 8000 feet. Wind chill readings around 15 below in the

morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost in the evening.

Lows around 25 at 5000 feet...11 to 21 at 8000 feet. Wind chill

readings around 10 below.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 45 at 5000 feet...31 to 41 at

8000 feet. Wind chill readings around 10 below in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 24 at 5000 feet...11 to

21 at 8000 feet. Wind chill readings around 10 below.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cold. Highs around 51 at 5000 feet...

37 to 47 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 32 at 5000 feet...

18 to 28 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 53 at 5000 feet...39 to

49 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

around 34 at 5000 feet...21 to 31 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 57 at

5000 feet...44 to 54 at 8000 feet. Lows around 38 at 5000 feet...

25 to 35 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 61 at

5000 feet...47 to 57 at 8000 feet. Lows around 40 at 5000 feet...

27 to 37 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 59 at 5000 feet...46 to

55 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 9 48 21 51 / 20 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ329-241200-

Grant Grove Area-

1100 PM PST Wed Feb 23 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost in the evening. Lows

17 to 22 at 5000 feet...2 to 12 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the afternoon. Not as

cold. Highs 36 to 41 at 5000 feet...28 to 33 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost in the evening.

Lows 26 to 31 at 5000 feet...13 to 23 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 40 to 45 at 5000 feet...33 to 38 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 34 at 5000 feet...15 to

24 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 46 to 51 at 5000 feet...

39 to 44 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 41 at 5000 feet...

21 to 31 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 48 to 53 at 5000 feet...42 to

47 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

37 to 42 at 5000 feet...23 to 33 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 53 to 58 at

5000 feet...46 to 51 at 8000 feet. Lows 42 to 47 at 5000 feet...

28 to 38 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 62 at

5000 feet...50 to 55 at 8000 feet. Lows 44 to 49 at 5000 feet...

30 to 40 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 56 to 61 at 5000 feet...48 to 53 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grant Grove 15 36 24 42 / 20 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ330-241200-

Sequoia NP-

1100 PM PST Wed Feb 23 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost in the evening. Lows

13 to 20 at 5000 feet...zero to 10 above zero at 8000 feet. Wind

chill readings around 24 below.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the afternoon. Not as

cold. Highs 35 to 40 at 5000 feet...27 to 35 at 8000 feet. Wind

chill readings around 14 below in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost. Lows 24 to

29 at 5000 feet...12 to 22 at 8000 feet. Wind chill readings

around 7 below.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 40 to 45 at 5000 feet...31 to 37 at

8000 feet. Wind chill readings around 7 below in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 33 at 5000 feet...12 to

22 at 8000 feet. Wind chill readings around 6 below.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cold. Highs 47 to 52 at 5000 feet...

37 to 43 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 39 at 5000 feet...

19 to 29 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 49 to 54 at 5000 feet...39 to 45 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

34 to 41 at 5000 feet...22 to 32 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 53 to 58 at

5000 feet...43 to 49 at 8000 feet. Lows 38 to 45 at 5000 feet...

25 to 35 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 63 at

5000 feet...46 to 54 at 8000 feet. Lows 41 to 48 at 5000 feet...

28 to 38 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 56 to 61 at 5000 feet...45 to

53 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lodgepole 2 36 13 40 / 30 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ331-241200-

South End of the Upper Sierra-

1100 PM PST Wed Feb 23 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost in the evening. Lows

12 to 22 at 5000 feet...2 to 12 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cold. Highs 34 to 44 at 5000 feet...

29 to 39 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost in the evening.

Lows 19 to 29 at 5000 feet...12 to 22 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 41 to 51 at 5000 feet...33 to 41 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 22 to 32 at 5000 feet...14 to 24 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 47 to 55 at 5000 feet...38 to 46 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 38 at 5000 feet...

19 to 29 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 50 to 58 at 5000 feet...42 to 50 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40 at 5000 feet...23 to

33 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 54 to 64 at

5000 feet...47 to 55 at 8000 feet. Lows 35 to 45 at 5000 feet...

27 to 37 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 69 at

5000 feet...49 to 59 at 8000 feet. Lows 37 to 47 at 5000 feet...

29 to 39 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Johnsondale 4 43 13 49 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ332-241200-

Kern River Valley-

1100 PM PST Wed Feb 23 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost. Colder. Lows 17 to 27.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening shifting to the east

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Not as cool.

Highs 43 to 51. East winds up to 10 mph in the morning shifting

to the west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost after midnight.

Lows 23 to 33. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening

becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 50 to 58. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Widespread frost after midnight. Lows

26 to 36. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 54 to 62. Lows

30 to 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 58 to 66.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 43.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 62 to 72. Lows

40 to 48.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 68 to 77. Lows

43 to 51.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 17 34 24 41 / 0 0 0 0

Kernville 20 50 26 56 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 21 49 26 56 / 0 0 0 0

Weldon 23 50 29 57 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ333-241200-

Piute Walker Basin-

1100 PM PST Wed Feb 23 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost. Lows 16 to 26.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cold. Highs 34 to 44.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 22 to 32.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 40 to 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 25 to 35.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 44 to 54. Lows

29 to 39.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 49 to 59.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 54 to 64. Lows

37 to 47.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 70. Lows

41 to 51.

=

$$

CAZ334-241200-

Tehachapi-

1100 PM PST Wed Feb 23 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost. Lows 18 to 28.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 36 to 46.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 24 to 34.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 42 to 52.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 28 to 36.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 46 to 56.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 51 to 61.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 42.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 55 to 65. Lows

39 to 47.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 71. Lows

43 to 51.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 22 38 28 47 / 0 0 0 0

Tehachapi 19 41 23 48 / 0 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 23 44 28 51 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ335-241200-

Grapevine-

1100 PM PST Wed Feb 23 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost in the evening. Lows

23 to 28. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 38 to 48. Southeast winds

around 10 mph in the morning shifting to the north in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 33. West winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 45 to 53. North winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 36. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 59.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 41.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 53 to 61.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 43.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 56 to 64. Lows

42 to 47.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 71. Lows

45 to 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grapevine 25 48 29 52 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ336-241200-

Frazier Mountain Communities-

1100 PM PST Wed Feb 23 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost. Lows 20 to 30.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 38 to 48.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 35.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 43 to 53.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 29 to 39.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 49 to 59.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 52 to 62.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 54 to 64. Lows

39 to 49.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 71. Lows

43 to 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 18 40 25 46 / 0 0 0 0

Frazier Park 14 43 20 48 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ337-241200-

Indian Wells Valley-

1100 PM PST Wed Feb 23 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 20 to 28. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 54. South winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 24 to 34. West winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 26 to 36. North winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 57 to 63. Lows

28 to 38.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 60 to 66.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 42.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 68 to 73. Lows

39 to 47.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 73 to 80. Lows

42 to 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 24 53 30 58 / 0 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 22 54 26 59 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ338-241200-

Mojave Desert Slopes-

1100 PM PST Wed Feb 23 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 21 to 29. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 41 to 51. East winds up to

10 mph in the morning shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 34. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 46 to 56. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 28 to 36. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 49 to 59. Lows

31 to 39.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 64. Lows

35 to 43.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 60 to 70. Lows

40 to 48.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 76. Lows

44 to 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mojave 24 51 28 56 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ339-241200-

Mojave Desert-

1100 PM PST Wed Feb 23 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Widespread frost after midnight. Colder. Lows

18 to 28. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 49 to

55. Northeast winds up to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the

southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 21 to 31. West winds up to

10 mph in the evening shifting to the north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 61. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 23 to 33. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 57 to 63. Lows

25 to 35.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 66. Lows

30 to 40.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 69 to 79. Lows

34 to 44.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.

Highs 74 to 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 30 49 36 54 / 0 0 0 0

California City 21 53 24 58 / 0 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 19 52 21 58 / 0 0 0 0

Rosamond 19 54 23 59 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

weather.gov/hanford

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather