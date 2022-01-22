CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Friday, January 21, 2022

_____

326 FPUS56 KHNX 220701

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1100 PM PST Fri Jan 21 2022

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Saturday, Saturday night, and Sunday.

CAZ300-221200-

West Side Mountains north of 198-

1100 PM PST Fri Jan 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 45. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 63. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 44. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 64. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 45. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 64.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to

45. Highs 58 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 60 to 65. Lows

41 to 46.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 66.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 48. Highs

60 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Luis Reservoir 41 60 41 61 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ301-221200-

Los Banos - Dos Palos-

1100 PM PST Fri Jan 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 41. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 63. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 40. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 65. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 42. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 64.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 41.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 58 to 66. Lows

37 to 43.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 44. Highs

61 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 37 60 37 61 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ302-221200-

Merced - Madera - Mendota-

1100 PM PST Fri Jan 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 33 to 38. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs 58 to 63. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 37. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 64. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 39. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 63.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 39. Highs

57 to 62.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to

40. Highs 60 to 65.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 66. Lows

37 to 42.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 35 60 34 61 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 35 59 33 61 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 35 59 34 61 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 35 59 35 61 / 0 0 0 0

Firebaugh 35 60 34 62 / 0 0 0 0

Mendota 35 60 35 62 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ303-221200-

Planada - Le Grand - Snelling-

1100 PM PST Fri Jan 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 34 to 39. South winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening

becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs 56 to 61. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 39. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 63. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 40. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 62.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 59 to 65. Lows

36 to 42.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 43. Highs

60 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Planada 35 59 35 61 / 0 0 0 0

Le Grand 36 59 35 61 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ304-221200-

Coalinga - Avenal-

1100 PM PST Fri Jan 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 42. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 63. South winds up to

10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 43. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 64. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 43. Light winds.

.MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 58 to 67. Lows

38 to 45.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 46. Highs

62 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 39 61 40 63 / 0 0 0 0

Avenal 40 60 41 62 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ305-221200-

West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties-

1100 PM PST Fri Jan 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 35 to 40. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs

58 to 63. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the morning becoming

light and variable in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 39. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 65. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 41. Light winds.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 58 to 67.

Lows 36 to 43.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 67. Lows

39 to 44.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 37 60 36 62 / 0 0 0 0

Five Points 37 60 35 62 / 0 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 36 59 34 62 / 0 0 0 0

Kettleman City 39 59 38 61 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ306-221200-

Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma-

1100 PM PST Fri Jan 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 34 to 39. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs 57 to 62. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 37. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 64. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 38. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 63.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 38.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 58 to 67.

Lows 35 to 40.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 67. Lows

36 to 41.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Selma 37 58 34 61 / 0 0 0 0

Kingsburg 37 58 35 61 / 0 0 0 0

Sanger 37 59 35 62 / 0 0 0 0

Kerman 36 59 33 61 / 0 0 0 0

Caruthers 36 59 34 61 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ307-221200-

Fresno-Clovis-

1100 PM PST Fri Jan 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 35 to 40. East winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around

59. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 39. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 64. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 40. Light winds.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 57 to 66.

Lows 36 to 42.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 66. Lows

38 to 43.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Clovis 38 59 37 61 / 0 0 0 0

Fresno 38 59 36 61 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ308-221200-

West Side Mountains South of 198-

1100 PM PST Fri Jan 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 41. South winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 62. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 42. Light winds in the

evening becoming south up to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 64. East winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 43. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 63.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to

44. Highs 58 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 62 to 67. Lows

39 to 44.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 67.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45. Highs

62 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 35 60 34 61 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 35 59 33 61 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 35 59 34 61 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 35 59 35 61 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ309-221200-

Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5-

1100 PM PST Fri Jan 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 35 to 40. Light winds in

the evening becoming west up to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs 57 to 62. West winds up to 10 mph in the

morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 38. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 65. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 39. Light winds.

.MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 58 to 67. Lows

34 to 41.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 42. Highs

62 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 35 59 35 61 / 0 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 37 60 36 63 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ310-221200-

Delano-Wasco-Shafter-

1100 PM PST Fri Jan 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 34 to 39. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs 57 to 62. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 37. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 64. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 38. Light winds.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 58 to 66.

Lows 33 to 39.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 66. Lows

35 to 40.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 35 58 32 61 / 0 0 0 0

Allensworth 35 58 33 61 / 0 0 0 0

Wasco 37 59 35 61 / 0 0 0 0

Delano 37 59 35 61 / 0 0 0 0

McFarland 37 59 36 61 / 0 0 0 0

Shafter 38 60 36 62 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ311-221200-

Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore-

1100 PM PST Fri Jan 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 34 to 39. Light winds in

the evening becoming southwest up to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs 56 to 61. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 36. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 64. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 35. Light winds.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 57 to 66.

Lows 33 to 39.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65.

Lows 36 to 41.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lemoore 36 59 34 61 / 0 0 0 0

Hanford 36 59 34 62 / 0 0 0 0

Corcoran 36 58 33 61 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ312-221200-

Visalia - Porterville - Reedley-

1100 PM PST Fri Jan 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 36 to 41. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs 57 to 62. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 39. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 61. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 40. Light winds.

.MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 57 to 66. Lows

35 to 42.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 43. Highs

61 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Reedley 37 59 35 62 / 0 0 0 0

Dinuba 37 59 36 61 / 0 0 0 0

Visalia 37 58 34 61 / 0 0 0 0

Exeter 38 59 38 61 / 0 0 0 0

Tulare 37 58 35 60 / 0 0 0 0

Lindsay 38 59 37 61 / 0 0 0 0

Porterville 39 59 38 61 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ313-221200-

Buena Vista-

1100 PM PST Fri Jan 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 43. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 62. West winds up to 10 mph in the

morning shifting to the northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 43. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 64. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 44. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 63.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 44. Highs

58 to 63.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 46.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 67.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 46. Highs

62 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 41 58 44 61 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ314-221200-

Bakersfield-

1100 PM PST Fri Jan 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 38 to

43. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 58 to

63. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 43. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 65. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 43. Light winds.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 59 to 69.

Lows 38 to 44.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 68. Lows

39 to 45.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bakersfield 40 60 39 63 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ315-221200-

Southeast San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PST Fri Jan 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 42. South winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs

57 to 62. Light winds in the morning becoming northwest up to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 41. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 64. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 42. Light winds.

.MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 57 to 67. Lows

36 to 43.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 44. Highs

61 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Richgrove 37 59 37 61 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ316-221200-

South End San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PST Fri Jan 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 43. Light winds in the

evening becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 56 to 61.

Light winds. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 42. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 64. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 44. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 62.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to

45. Highs 59 to 68.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 68. Lows

40 to 46.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Arvin 40 59 39 62 / 0 0 0 0

Lamont 39 59 38 63 / 0 0 0 0

Mettler 39 58 39 62 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ317-221200-

Mariposa Madera Foothills-

1100 PM PST Fri Jan 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 41. East winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 61. Southeast winds up to

10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 42. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 62. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 42. Light winds.

.MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 56 to 65. Lows

37 to 44.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45. Highs

60 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 37 58 38 59 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ318-221200-

Mariposa-Madera Lower Sierra-

1100 PM PST Fri Jan 21 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 61.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 62.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 53 to 63. Lows

33 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 44.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45. Highs

55 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oakhurst 32 60 32 61 / 0 0 0 0

Bass Lake 31 56 31 57 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ319-221200-

Fresno-Tulare Foothills-

1100 PM PST Fri Jan 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 41.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 61.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 42.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 63.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 43.

.MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 56 to 66. Lows

38 to 46.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 46. Highs

61 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 39 58 38 60 / 0 0 0 0

Three Rivers 36 60 38 61 / 0 0 0 0

Springville 35 55 37 57 / 0 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 40 59 43 61 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ320-221200-

Fresno-Tulare Lower Sierra-

1100 PM PST Fri Jan 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 48 to 58.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 44.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 52 to 62. Lows

35 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 47.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 54 to 64. Lows

38 to 48.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Auberry 39 56 40 57 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ321-221200-

South End Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PST Fri Jan 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 43.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 63.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 45.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 56 to 66. Lows

39 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 46.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 66.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 47. Highs

61 to 66.

=

$$

CAZ322-221200-

South End of the Lower Sierra-

1100 PM PST Fri Jan 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 58.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 59.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 44.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 59.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 45.

Highs 53 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 46.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 56 to 64. Lows

40 to 46.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Camp Nelson 31 53 33 54 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ323-221200-

Yosemite NP outside of the valley-

1100 PM PST Fri Jan 21 2022

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Very windy. Lows 26 to 35 at 5000 feet...

19 to 25 at 8000 feet. East winds 30 to 45 mph with gusts to

around 85 mph. Wind chill readings around 10 below.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Strong winds. Highs 45 to 53 at

5000 feet...33 to 39 at 8000 feet. East winds 40 to 50 mph with

gusts to around 85 mph in the morning decreasing to 25 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 60 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill readings

around 9 below in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 28 to 38 at

5000 feet...19 to 27 at 8000 feet. Gusts up to 45 mph in the

evening. Over higher elevations, northeast winds 25 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 54 at 5000 feet...38 to 43 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 29 to 39 at 5000 feet...23 to 29 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 51 to 57 at

5000 feet...39 to 47 at 8000 feet. Lows 30 to 40 at 5000 feet...

22 to 30 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 31 to 41 at

5000 feet...24 to 31 at 8000 feet. Highs 53 to 58 at 5000 feet...

42 to 47 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42 at 5000 feet...

24 to 32 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 57 at 5000 feet...41 to 46 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Tuolumne Meadows 6 36 8 43 / 0 0 0 0

Wawona 28 55 30 56 / 0 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 34 54 35 57 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ324-221200-

Yosemite Valley-

1100 PM PST Fri Jan 21 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows 27 to 37. East winds 20 to

30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 43 to 53. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 38. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 47 to 55. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 41. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 57.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to

42. Highs 49 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 50 to 60. Lows 33 to

43.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 32 50 33 53 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ325-221200-

San Joaquin River Canyon-

1100 PM PST Fri Jan 21 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 28 to 38. Northeast winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 44 to 54. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 39. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 47 to 57. Northeast winds up to 10 mph in

the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 41. Light winds in the evening

becoming northeast up to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 50 to 60. Lows

32 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 43.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 52 to 62. Lows

34 to 44.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 61.

=

$$

CAZ326-221200-

Upper San Joaquin River-

1100 PM PST Fri Jan 21 2022

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Very windy. Colder. Lows 12 to 22.

Northeast winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts to around 75 mph. Wind

chill readings around 12 below.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Very windy. Highs 27 to 37. Northeast winds

35 to 45 mph with gusts to around 75 mph in the morning

decreasing to 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 55 mph in the

afternoon. Wind chill readings around 11 below in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 14 to 24. Over higher

elevations, northeast winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around

45 mph in the evening. Wind chill readings around 2 below.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cold. Highs 33 to 43.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 18 to 28.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 36 to 46. Lows

19 to 29.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 20 to 30.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 38 to 48. Lows

21 to 31.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 36 to 46.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Devils Postpile 16 30 18 38 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ327-221200-

Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge-

1100 PM PST Fri Jan 21 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Very windy. Colder. Lows 30 to 39 at

5000 feet...18 to 23 at 8000 feet. Northeast winds 35 to 45 mph

with gusts to around 75 mph. Wind chill readings around 4 below.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Very windy. Highs 47 to 52 at 5000 feet...

37 to 43 at 8000 feet. East winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts to

around 80 mph in the morning. Wind chill readings around 1 below

in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 41 at 5000 feet...

19 to 25 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 54 at 5000 feet...40 to 46 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 42 at 5000 feet...22 to 28 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 49 to 57 at

5000 feet...43 to 50 at 8000 feet. Lows 34 to 43 at 5000 feet...

22 to 30 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 44 at 5000 feet...24 to

31 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 53 to 58 at

5000 feet...45 to 51 at 8000 feet. Lows 38 to 45 at 5000 feet...

25 to 32 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 57 at 5000 feet...44 to 50 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 22 42 23 43 / 0 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 25 48 28 50 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 23 46 25 48 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ328-221200-

Kings Canyon NP-

1100 PM PST Fri Jan 21 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, colder. Lows around 26 at

5000 feet...13 to 23 at 8000 feet. Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph

with gusts to around 65 mph. Wind chill readings around 19 below.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Very windy. Highs around 43 at 5000 feet...

32 to 41 at 8000 feet. Northeast winds 25 to 30 mph in the

morning. Gusts up to 55 mph. Over higher elevations, northeast

winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts to around 70 mph. Wind chill

readings around 18 below in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows around 28 at

5000 feet...16 to 25 at 8000 feet. Over higher elevations,

northeast winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the

evening. Wind chill readings around 9 below.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cold. Highs around 49 at 5000 feet...

38 to 46 at 8000 feet. Wind chill readings around 6 below in the

morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 32 at 5000 feet...20 to 29 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 51 to 56 at

5000 feet...41 to 51 at 8000 feet. Lows 32 to 37 at 5000 feet...

21 to 31 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 36 at 5000 feet...22 to

31 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 54 at

5000 feet...44 to 51 at 8000 feet. Lows around 36 at 5000 feet...

23 to 31 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 53 at 5000 feet...42 to

50 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 24 51 26 56 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ329-221200-

Grant Grove Area-

1100 PM PST Fri Jan 21 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, colder. Lows 32 to 37 at

5000 feet...17 to 27 at 8000 feet. East winds 25 to 30 mph with

gusts to around 55 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 45 to 50 at 5000 feet...36 to

41 at 8000 feet. East winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around

45 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 38 at 5000 feet...

19 to 29 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 46 to 51 at 5000 feet...39 to 44 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 41 at 5000 feet...21 to 31 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 55 at 5000 feet...42 to 47 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 42 at

5000 feet...23 to 33 at 8000 feet. Highs 50 to 55 at 5000 feet...

41 to 46 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 42 at 5000 feet...22 to 32 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 56 at 5000 feet...42 to 47 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 44 at 5000 feet...24 to

34 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 52 to 57 at

5000 feet...44 to 49 at 8000 feet. Lows 40 to 45 at 5000 feet...

25 to 35 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 56 at 5000 feet...43 to 48 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grant Grove 30 48 32 50 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ330-221200-

Sequoia NP-

1100 PM PST Fri Jan 21 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Very windy. Colder. Lows 27 to 35 at

5000 feet...14 to 24 at 8000 feet. East winds 30 to 40 mph with

gusts to around 65 mph. Wind chill readings around 16 below.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 45 to 50 at 5000 feet...32 to

40 at 8000 feet. Southeast winds around 25 mph with gusts to

around 45 mph in the morning. Over higher elevations, northeast

winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts to around 60 mph. Wind chill

readings around 14 below in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 37 at 5000 feet...

17 to 27 at 8000 feet. Over higher elevations, northeast winds

around 25 mph in the evening. Wind chill readings around 4 below.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 47 to 52 at 5000 feet...37 to 43 at

8000 feet. Wind chill readings around 3 below in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 39 at 5000 feet...20 to 30 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 54 at 5000 feet...41 to 47 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 40 at

5000 feet...22 to 32 at 8000 feet. Highs 49 to 54 at 5000 feet...

39 to 45 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 41 at 5000 feet...21 to 31 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 56 at 5000 feet...40 to 46 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 42 at 5000 feet...23 to

33 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 52 to 57 at

5000 feet...42 to 48 at 8000 feet. Lows 36 to 43 at 5000 feet...

23 to 33 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 56 at 5000 feet...41 to 47 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lodgepole 17 43 18 46 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ331-221200-

South End of the Upper Sierra-

1100 PM PST Fri Jan 21 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Very windy. Colder. Lows 27 to 37 at

5000 feet...16 to 26 at 8000 feet. Northeast winds 35 to 45 mph

with gusts to around 80 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Very windy. Highs 46 to 54 at 5000 feet...

33 to 41 at 8000 feet. Northeast winds 30 to 40 mph. Gusts up to

75 mph in the morning decreasing to 55 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 28 to 38 at

5000 feet...19 to 29 at 8000 feet. Northeast winds around 25 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 56 at 5000 feet...39 to 47 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 40 at 5000 feet...22 to 32 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 59 at 5000 feet...44 to 52 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 40 at

5000 feet...23 to 33 at 8000 feet. Highs 50 to 60 at 5000 feet...

43 to 50 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 41 at

5000 feet...23 to 33 at 8000 feet. Highs 51 to 59 at 5000 feet...

43 to 49 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 53 to 61 at

5000 feet...45 to 52 at 8000 feet. Lows 32 to 42 at 5000 feet...

25 to 35 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 60 at 5000 feet...44 to 50 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Johnsondale 20 53 21 56 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ332-221200-

Kern River Valley-

1100 PM PST Fri Jan 21 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 35 to 41. East winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 65 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 55 to 63. Northeast winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts to around 60 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 42. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 64. East winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 42. North winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 58 to 67. Lows

36 to 43.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 62 to 68. Lows

38 to 44.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 33 48 35 50 / 0 0 0 0

Kernville 36 62 36 64 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 38 62 37 64 / 0 0 0 0

Weldon 40 62 38 63 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ333-221200-

Piute Walker Basin-

1100 PM PST Fri Jan 21 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Very windy. Lows 31 to 41. Northeast winds

35 to 45 mph with gusts to around 75 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Very windy. Highs 46 to 56. Northeast winds

30 to 40 mph with gusts to around 65 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 32 to 42. Northeast winds

around 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 59.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 43.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 59.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43. Highs

51 to 61.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 45.

Highs 51 to 61.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 52 to 62. Lows

35 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 62.

=

$$

CAZ334-221200-

Tehachapi-

1100 PM PST Fri Jan 21 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 33 to 41. Northeast winds 25 to

35 mph with gusts to around 60 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 48 to 58. Northeast winds 25 to

35 mph with gusts to around 60 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 42.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 43.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 42.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 51 to 61. Lows

37 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 63.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 45. Highs

53 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 37 54 38 55 / 0 0 0 0

Tehachapi 35 53 34 56 / 0 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 41 58 40 59 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ335-221200-

Grapevine-

1100 PM PST Fri Jan 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 39. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 56. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 41. South winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 59. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 41. West winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 58.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 41.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 53 to 62. Lows 38 to

43.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 44.

Highs 55 to 63.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45. Highs

56 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grapevine 35 56 36 58 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ336-221200-

Frazier Mountain Communities-

1100 PM PST Fri Jan 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 31 to 41. East winds around

25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 47 to 57. Northeast winds around

25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 44.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 58.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 52 to 62. Lows

36 to 46.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 64.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46. Highs

53 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 34 49 36 54 / 0 0 0 0

Frazier Park 28 52 29 56 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ337-221200-

Indian Wells Valley-

1100 PM PST Fri Jan 21 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 38 to 43. South winds 25 to

35 mph with gusts to around 60 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 57 to 63. Northeast winds 25 to

35 mph with gusts to around 55 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 41. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 64. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 40. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 62 to 68. Lows 34 to 42.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 67.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 42.

Highs 60 to 65.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 62 to 67. Lows

33 to 43.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 42 61 38 63 / 0 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 39 63 35 64 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ338-221200-

Mojave Desert Slopes-

1100 PM PST Fri Jan 21 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Very windy. Lows 36 to 44. Northeast winds

35 to 45 mph with gusts to around 75 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Very windy. Highs 50 to 60. Northeast winds

35 to 45 mph with gusts to around 70 mph in the morning

decreasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 36 to 42. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 62. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 42. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 55 to 65. Lows

35 to 44.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 55 to 65. Lows

37 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mojave 41 60 37 61 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ339-221200-

Mojave Desert-

1100 PM PST Fri Jan 21 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 37 to 43. Northeast winds 25 to

35 mph with gusts to around 60 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 57 to 63. Northeast winds 20 to

30 mph. Gusts up to 60 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 64. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 40. Light winds in the evening

becoming northwest up to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 61 to 68. Lows

31 to 41.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 62 to 67. Lows

31 to 41.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 43 57 42 59 / 0 0 0 0

California City 40 61 35 62 / 0 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 40 61 33 62 / 0 0 0 0

Rosamond 39 61 33 62 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

weather.gov/hanford

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather