CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, December 23, 2021

540 FPUS56 KHNX 240701
ZFPHNX
Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California
National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA
1100 PM PST Thu Dec 23 2021

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation are for tonight, Friday, Friday night, and Christmas Day.

CAZ300-241200-
West Side Mountains north of 198-
1100 PM PST Thu Dec 23 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows 46 to 51. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the morning. Highs 53 to 58. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Colder. Lows 38 to 44. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Rain. Highs 49 to 54. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 37 to 42. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Slight chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 46 to 51. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain after midnight. Lows 40 to 45. .MONDAY...Rain in the morning, then chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent. Highs 45 to 50. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow. Lows 32 to 37. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow. Highs 41 to 46. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow. Lows 33 to 38. Highs 41 to 46. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Chance of rain in the evening, then slight chance of rain after midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Lows 33 to 38. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow. Highs 41 to 46. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION San Luis Reservoir 49 54 42 50 \/ 50 60 20 90 = $$ CAZ301-241200- Los Banos - Dos Palos- 1100 PM PST Thu Dec 23 2021 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Lows 46 to 51. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 54 to 59. West winds around 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain after midnight. Colder. Lows 37 to 42. Light winds. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Rain. Highs 49 to 54. South winds around 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows 36 to 41. Southwest winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 47 to 52. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain after midnight. Lows 40 to 45. .MONDAY...Rain in the morning, then slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent. Highs 45 to 50. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow. Lows 30 to 35. Highs 41 to 46. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows 31 to 36. Highs 42 to 47. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then slight chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent. Lows 32 to 37. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 42 to 47. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Los Banos 49 55 40 51 \/ 50 60 20 90 = $$ CAZ302-241200- Merced - Madera - Mendota- 1100 PM PST Thu Dec 23 2021 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Lows 47 to 52. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. Highs 53 to 58. West winds around 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Colder. Lows 37 to 42. Light winds in the evening becoming southeast up to 10 mph after midnight. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Rain. Highs 49 to 54. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows 35 to 40. Light winds. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning, then chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. Highs 46 to 51. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain after midnight. Lows 38 to 43. .MONDAY...Rain in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent. Highs 44 to 49. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow. Lows 30 to 35. Highs 41 to 46. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows 29 to 34. Highs 41 to 46. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then slight chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent. Lows 30 to 35. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs around 44. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Livingston 49 54 39 50 \/ 70 70 20 90 Merced 49 55 40 51 \/ 80 70 20 90 Chowchilla 49 54 40 50 \/ 70 80 20 90 Madera 49 53 40 50 \/ 80 80 20 80 Firebaugh 47 56 38 53 \/ 60 60 0 80 Mendota 47 56 38 53 \/ 60 60 0 80 = $$ CAZ303-241200- Planada - Le Grand - Snelling- 1100 PM PST Thu Dec 23 2021 .TONIGHT...Slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the evening, then rain after midnight. Lows 47 to 52. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. .FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain. Highs 51 to 56. Southwest winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. Colder. Lows 38 to 43. Light winds. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Highs 47 to 52. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows 35 to 40. Light winds. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs 45 to 50. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain after midnight. Lows 37 to 42. .MONDAY...Rain in the morning, then chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 42 to 47. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Colder. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Lows 29 to 34. .TUESDAY...Slight chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 39 to 44. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows 29 to 34. Highs 41 to 46. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then slight chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent. Lows 31 to 36. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 41 to 46. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Planada 49 53 40 50 \/ 80 80 20 90 Le Grand 49 53 40 50 \/ 80 80 20 90 = $$ CAZ304-241200- Coalinga - Avenal- 1100 PM PST Thu Dec 23 2021 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows 46 to 51. Southwest winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain in the morning. Highs 55 to 60. West winds around 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows 39 to 44. Light winds. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 49 to 54. Southwest winds around 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 35 to 40. West winds around 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 46 to 51. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Rain. Chance of rain 80 percent. Lows 39 to 44. Highs 46 to 51. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Slight chance of snow after midnight. Colder. Lows 31 to 36. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 41 to 46. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows 31 to 36. Highs 42 to 47. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then slight chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent. Lows 33 to 38. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 43 to 48. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Coalinga 46 57 39 50 \/ 80 50 0 70 Avenal 49 57 41 53 \/ 80 50 0 60 = $$ CAZ305-241200- West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties- 1100 PM PST Thu Dec 23 2021 .TONIGHT...Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Cloudy with a chance of rain. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Lows 45 to 50. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. Highs 55 to 60. Southwest winds around 10 mph in the morning shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows 37 to 42. Light winds. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 50 to 55. South winds around 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then slight chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent. Lows 35 to 40. Southwest winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs 47 to 52. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Rain. Chance of rain 80 percent. Lows 38 to 43. Highs 46 to 51. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 30 to 35. Highs 41 to 46. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows 30 to 35. Highs 42 to 47. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then slight chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent. Lows 31 to 36. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 43 to 48. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Huron 48 58 40 53 \/ 80 50 0 60 Five Points 48 57 39 53 \/ 80 50 0 70 NAS Lemoore 48 57 40 53 \/ 80 50 0 60 Kettleman City 49 58 42 53 \/ 80 50 0 60 = $$ CAZ306-241200- Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma- 1100 PM PST Thu Dec 23 2021 .TONIGHT...Slight chance of thunderstorms. Chance of showers in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Lows 46 to 51. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. Highs 53 to 58. South winds around 10 mph in the morning shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Colder. Lows 38 to 43. Light winds. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Slight chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Highs 49 to 54. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows 35 to 40. South winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 46 to 51. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Rain. Lows 37 to 42. Highs 44 to 49. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Colder. Lows 29 to 34. .TUESDAY...Slight chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 40 to 45. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows 28 to 33. Highs around 43. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then slight chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent. Lows 30 to 35. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs around 44. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Selma 49 55 42 51 \/ 90 80 20 70 Kingsburg 49 55 42 51 \/ 90 80 20 70 Sanger 49 54 41 50 \/ 90 80 20 70 Kerman 48 55 39 52 \/ 70 70 0 80 Caruthers 49 55 41 52 \/ 80 60 0 70 = $$ CAZ307-241200- Fresno-Clovis- 1100 PM PST Thu Dec 23 2021 .TONIGHT...Slight chance of thunderstorms. Chance of showers in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Lows 47 to 52. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight. .FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 52 to 57. Light winds. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows 40 to 45. Light winds. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Rain. Highs 48 to 53. Southeast winds around 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows 36 to 41. Light winds. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 45 to 50. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows 37 to 42. .MONDAY...Rain in the morning, then chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 43 to 48. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Lows 30 to 35. .TUESDAY...Slight chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 40 to 45. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows 29 to 34. Highs around 43. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then slight chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent. Lows 32 to 37. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs around 44. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Clovis 50 54 43 50 \/ 90 90 20 80 Fresno 50 54 43 50 \/ 90 80 20 80 = $$ CAZ308-241200- West Side Mountains South of 198- 1100 PM PST Thu Dec 23 2021 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. Lows 46 to 51. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. Highs 56 to 61. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows 40 to 45. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Highs 51 to 56. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows 37 to 42. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 46 to 51. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain. Lows 37 to 42. .MONDAY...Rain. Chance of rain 80 percent. Highs 47 to 52. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow. Lows 31 to 36. Highs 41 to 46. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow. Lows 32 to 37. .WEDNESDAY...Chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Highs 44 to 49. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Lows 33 to 38. .THURSDAY...Slight chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 44 to 49. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain after midnight. Lows 40 to 45.
.MONDAY...Rain in the morning, then chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent. Highs 45 to 50.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow. Lows 32 to 37.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow. Highs 41 to 46.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow. Lows 33 to 38. Highs 41 to 46.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Chance of rain in the evening, then slight chance of rain after midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Lows 33 to 38.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow. Highs 41 to 46. West winds around 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 47 to 52. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain. Lows 35 to 40. .MONDAY...Rain. Chance of rain 80 percent. Highs 47 to 52. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then slight chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent. Lows 29 to 34. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 42 to 47. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows 29 to 36. Highs 44 to 49. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 44 to 49. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Lost Hills 46 59 40 54 \/ 100 50 20 50 Buttonwillow 46 59 42 55 \/ 100 60 20 40 = $$ CAZ310-241200- Delano-Wasco-Shafter- 1100 PM PST Thu Dec 23 2021 .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Lows 45 to 50. Light winds. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. Highs 55 to 60. Light winds. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows 40 to 45. Light winds. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs 51 to 56. Light winds. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows 36 to 41. Southwest winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 46 to 51. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain. Lows 34 to 39. .MONDAY...Rain. Chance of rain 80 percent. Highs 45 to 50. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then slight chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent. Lows 29 to 34. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 41 to 46. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows 28 to 35. Highs 43 to 48. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 43 to 48. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Alpaugh 46 57 41 53 \/ 100 70 20 50 Allensworth 47 57 41 53 \/ 100 70 20 50 Wasco 48 58 43 54 \/ 90 60 20 40 Delano 48 57 43 53 \/ 100 70 20 40 McFarland 48 57 43 53 \/ 100 70 20 40 Shafter 49 58 44 53 \/ 90 70 20 40 = $$ CAZ311-241200- Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore- 1100 PM PST Thu Dec 23 2021 .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Lows 46 to 51. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. Highs 54 to 59. South winds around 10 mph in the morning shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows 39 to 44. Light winds. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 50 to 55. South winds up to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows 35 to 40. South winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs 46 to 51. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain after midnight. Lows 36 to 41. .MONDAY...Rain. Highs 44 to 49. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then slight chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent. Lows 30 to 35. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 40 to 45. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows 28 to 35. Highs 42 to 47. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs around 44. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Lemoore 49 57 40 53 \/ 90 60 0 60 Hanford 49 56 43 53 \/ 90 70 20 60 Corcoran 47 57 41 53 \/ 90 70 20 50 = $$ CAZ312-241200- Visalia - Porterville - Reedley- 1100 PM PST Thu Dec 23 2021 .TONIGHT...Slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows 47 to 52. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs 52 to 57. Light winds. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows 40 to 45. Light winds. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Slight chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Highs 48 to 53. Light winds in the morning becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows 35 to 40. Light winds. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 45 to 50. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of rain in the evening, then rain after midnight. Lows 36 to 41. .MONDAY...Rain in the morning, then chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 42 to 47. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Lows 30 to 35. .TUESDAY...Slight chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 39 to 44. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening, then chance of rain and slight chance of snow after midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Lows 27 to 32. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs 41 to 46. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then slight chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent. Lows 31 to 36. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 42 to 47. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Reedley 49 54 41 50 \/ 90 80 20 70 Dinuba 49 54 41 50 \/ 90 80 20 70 Visalia 50 55 43 52 \/ 100 80 20 60 Exeter 49 54 43 50 \/ 100 90 20 60 Tulare 49 55 43 51 \/ 100 80 20 60 Lindsay 49 54 42 50 \/ 100 80 20 60 Porterville 49 55 43 50 \/ 100 80 20 50 = $$ CAZ313-241200- Buena Vista- 1100 PM PST Thu Dec 23 2021 .TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 49. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. Highs 56 to 61. West winds up to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows 42 to 47. Light winds. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Highs 51 to 56. Light winds in the morning becoming south up to 10 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Lows 39 to 44. West winds around 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 45 to 50. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows 36 to 41. .MONDAY...Rain. Chance of rain 80 percent. Highs 47 to 52. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then slight chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent. Lows 32 to 37. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 40 to 45. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Slight chance of rain in the evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Lows 32 to 37. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs 44 to 49. Lows 35 to 40. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 44 to 49. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Taft 49 58 44 52 \/ 90 60 20 40 = $$ CAZ314-241200- Bakersfield- 1100 PM PST Thu Dec 23 2021 .TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Lows 48 to 53. Light winds. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. Highs 55 to 60. Light winds. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening. Lows 43 to 48. Light winds. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Highs 50 to 55. Light winds. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows 39 to 44. Light winds. Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 44 to 49. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows 36 to 41. .MONDAY...Rain. Chance of rain 80 percent. Highs 46 to 51. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then slight chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent. Lows 32 to 37. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 39 to 44. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent. Lows 31 to 36. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs 43 to 48. Lows 34 to 39. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 45 to 50. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Bakersfield 51 58 46 53 \/ 100 70 20 30 = $$ CAZ315-241200- Southeast San Joaquin Valley- 1100 PM PST Thu Dec 23 2021 .TONIGHT...Slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers in the evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Lows 47 to 52. Light winds. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. Highs 53 to 58. Light winds. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening. Lows 42 to 47. Light winds. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs 49 to 54. Light winds. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows 37 to 42. Light winds. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs 44 to 49. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain. Lows 36 to 41. .MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 44 to 49. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows 31 to 36. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 39 to 44. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Slight chance of rain in the evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Lows 28 to 34. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs 42 to 47. Lows 33 to 38. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 43 to 48. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Richgrove 49 55 43 52 \/ 100 70 20 40 = $$ CAZ316-241200- South End San Joaquin Valley- 1100 PM PST Thu Dec 23 2021 .TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Lows 46 to 51. East winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. Highs 53 to 59. Light winds in the morning becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows 41 to 46. Light winds. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Highs 48 to 53. Light winds. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows 37 to 42. Light winds in the evening becoming west around 10 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs 42 to 47. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows 35 to 40. .MONDAY...Rain. Chance of rain 80 percent. Highs 44 to 49. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then slight chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent. Lows 31 to 36. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs 37 to 43. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening, then chance of rain and slight chance of snow after midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Lows 30 to 35. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs 41 to 47. Lows 33 to 38. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 43 to 48. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Arvin 48 57 43 51 \/ 100 70 20 40 Lamont 49 58 44 52 \/ 100 60 30 40 Mettler 48 57 43 50 \/ 100 60 30 40 = $$ CAZ317-241200- Mariposa Madera Foothills- 1100 PM PST Thu Dec 23 2021 .TONIGHT...Slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the evening, then rain after midnight. Lows 43 to 49. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight. .FRIDAY...Rain in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 48 to 53. Southwest winds up to 10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. Lows 38 to 43. Light winds. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Highs 44 to 49. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Colder. Lows 30 to 37. Light winds. .SUNDAY...Chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highs 41 to 47. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain after midnight. Lows 34 to 40. .MONDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs 38 to 44. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the evening, then slight chance of snow and rain after midnight. Colder. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Lows 26 to 32. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow and rain. Highs 36 to 41. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow. Lows 26 to 32. Highs 38 to 43. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Lows 29 to 35. .THURSDAY...Slight chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 40 to 45. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Mariposa 43 47 37 43 \/ 90 90 30 90 = $$ CAZ318-241200- Mariposa-Madera Lower Sierra- 1100 PM PST Thu Dec 23 2021 .TONIGHT...Slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers in the evening, then rain after midnight. Colder. Lows 33 to 43. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening. .FRIDAY...Rain in the morning, then chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 39 to 49. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows 29 to 39. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 4 inches. Highs 36 to 46. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then chance of snow and rain after midnight. Colder. Snow accumulation up to 10 inches. Lows 21 to 31. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highs 34 to 44. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of snow and rain in the evening, then snow and rain after midnight. Lows 25 to 35. .MONDAY...Snow and rain in the morning, then snow and rain likely in the afternoon. Highs 31 to 41. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the evening, then slight chance of snow after midnight. Colder. Chance of snow 30 percent. Lows 17 to 27. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs 29 to 39. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows 17 to 27. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Highs 31 to 41. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Chance of rain in the evening, then slight chance of rain after midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Lows 21 to 31. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 34 to 44. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Oakhurst 36 49 31 46 \/ 90 90 30 90 Bass Lake 34 45 30 42 \/ 100 90 30 90 = $$ CAZ319-241200- Fresno-Tulare Foothills- 1100 PM PST Thu Dec 23 2021 .TONIGHT...Slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows 43 to 49. .FRIDAY...Rain in the morning, then chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 48 to 54. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows 37 to 43. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Slight chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Highs 44 to 50. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows 32 to 38. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 41 to 47. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows 33 to 39. .MONDAY...Rain. Highs 38 to 44. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Chance of rain in the evening, then slight chance of rain after midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Lows 27 to 33. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow. Highs 35 to 41. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Slight chance of snow in the evening, then chance of snow after midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Lows 25 to 31. .WEDNESDAY...Chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Highs 38 to 44. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows 30 to 35. .THURSDAY...Slight chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 40 to 46. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Millerton Lake 49 51 42 47 \/ 90 90 20 80 Three Rivers 43 53 37 49 \/ 100 90 20 60 Springville 42 48 36 45 \/ 100 80 20 40 Tule River Reservation 47 52 42 48 \/ 100 80 20 40 = $$ CAZ320-241200- Fresno-Tulare Lower Sierra- 1100 PM PST Thu Dec 23 2021 .TONIGHT...Slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows 35 to 45. .FRIDAY...Rain in the morning, then chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 40 to 50. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Colder. Lows 30 to 40. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Slight chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Highs 36 to 46. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Colder. Snow accumulation up to 11 inches. Lows 23 to 33. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow. Highs 33 to 43. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of rain and snow in the evening, then snow likely and rain after midnight. Lows 26 to 36. .MONDAY...Rain, snow. Highs 31 to 41. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and rain in the evening, then slight chance of snow after midnight. Colder. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Lows 20 to 30. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs 28 to 38. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the evening, then chance of snow after midnight. Chance of snow 40 percent. Lows 19 to 29. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Highs 31 to 41. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the evening, then slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Lows 25 to 35. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow. Highs 34 to 44. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Auberry 44 47 38 43 \/ 90 90 30 80 = $$ CAZ321-241200- South End Sierra Foothills- 1100 PM PST Thu Dec 23 2021 .TONIGHT...Slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows 45 to 51. .FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 50 to 55. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening. Lows 40 to 46. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs 47 to 52. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 35 to 41. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 41 to 46. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain. Lows 35 to 40. .MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Highs 41 to 46. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Chance of snow after midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Lows 29 to 35. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 36 to 41. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Slight chance of snow in the evening, then chance of snow after midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Lows 27 to 35. .WEDNESDAY...Chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Highs 40 to 45. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then slight chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent. Lows 32 to 38. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 42 to 47. = $$ CAZ322-241200- South End of the Lower Sierra- 1100 PM PST Thu Dec 23 2021 .TONIGHT...Slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows 37 to 47. .FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 40 to 50. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Colder. Lows 32 to 42. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Slight chance of snow in the morning, then chance of snow in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs 37 to 47. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Snow in the evening, then slight chance of snow after midnight. Colder. Snow accumulation up to 8 inches. Lows 27 to 37. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the morning. Highs 32 to 42. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Chance of rain after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Lows 28 to 36. .MONDAY...Rain, snow. Highs 32 to 42. .MONDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Colder. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Lows 22 to 30. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs 28 to 36. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the evening, then chance of snow after midnight. Chance of snow 30 percent. Lows 21 to 29. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and rain. Highs 32 to 40. Lows 27 to 35. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow. Highs 34 to 44. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Camp Nelson 34 42 27 40 \/ 100 80 30 50 = $$ CAZ323-241200- Yosemite NP outside of the valley- 1100 PM PST Thu Dec 23 2021 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST SUNDAY... .TONIGHT...Snow and rain...snow near the crest. Windy, colder. Snow accumulation up to 16 inches. Lows 30 to 36 at 5000 feet... 23 to 28 at 8000 feet. Gusts up to 45 mph in the evening. Southwest winds around 25 mph over higher elevations. Over higher elevations, gusts up to 65 mph in the evening decreasing to 40 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Snow and rain in the morning. Near the crest, snow in the morning. Chance of snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 11 inches. Highs 37 to 42 at 5000 feet...27 to 32 at 8000 feet. Southwest winds around 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph over higher elevations. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Colder. Snow accumulation up to 4 inches. Lows 25 to 32 at 5000 feet...17 to 22 at 8000 feet. Over higher elevations, southwest winds around 25 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 40 mph after midnight. Wind chill readings around 3 below. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Snow. Snow accumulation up to 9 inches. Highs 33 to 38 at 5000 feet...21 to 27 at 8000 feet. Wind chill readings around 3 below. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow in the evening, then chance of snow after midnight. Colder. Snow accumulation of 2 to 17 inches. Lows 16 to 24 at 5000 feet...8 to 14 at 8000 feet. Southwest winds around 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph over higher elevations. Wind chill readings around 10 below. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs 30 to 35 at 5000 feet...18 to 24 at 8000 feet. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Snow. Lows 20 to 28 at 5000 feet... 13 to 19 at 8000 feet. Highs 29 to 34 at 5000 feet...18 to 24 at 8000 feet. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows 13 to 22 at 5000 feet...4 to 12 at 8000 feet. Highs 27 to 35 at 5000 feet...16 to 26 at 8000 feet. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Lows 18 to 27 at 5000 feet...10 to 18 at 8000 feet. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs 32 to 39 at 5000 feet...22 to 28 at 8000 feet. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Tuolumne Meadows 15 32 7 28 \/ 100 80 30 80 Wawona 32 43 27 40 \/ 100 90 30 90 Hetch Hetchy 37 43 32 40 \/ 100 90 40 90 = $$ CAZ324-241200- Yosemite Valley- 1100 PM PST Thu Dec 23 2021 .TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Colder. Snow accumulation up to 6 inches. Lows 29 to 39. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 6 inches. Highs 34 to 44. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows 25 to 35. Light winds in the evening becoming south up to 10 mph after midnight. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Chance of snow and rain in the morning, then snow and rain in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 3 inches. Highs 30 to 40. South winds around 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow in the evening, then chance of snow after midnight. Colder. Snow accumulation of 1 to 10 inches. Lows 16 to 26. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs 27 to 37. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of snow in the evening, then snow after midnight. Lows 21 to 31. .MONDAY...Snow in the morning, then snow likely in the afternoon. Highs 26 to 36. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow. Lows 14 to 24. Highs 25 to 35. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows 13 to 23. Highs 27 to 37. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Lows 19 to 29. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs 30 to 40. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Yosemite 35 44 30 41 \/ 100 90 40 90 = $$ CAZ325-241200- San Joaquin River Canyon- 1100 PM PST Thu Dec 23 2021 .TONIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then rain likely and snow after midnight. Snow accumulation up to 3 inches. Lows 32 to 40. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 5 inches. Highs 35 to 45. Southwest winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Slight chance of rain in the evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Colder. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows 25 to 35. Light winds in the evening becoming south up to 10 mph after midnight. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Chance of snow and rain in the morning, then snow and rain in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 4 inches. Highs 31 to 41. South winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain in the evening, then chance of snow after midnight. Colder. Snow accumulation up to 11 inches. Lows 17 to 27. Southwest winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs 29 to 39. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of snow in the evening, then snow after midnight. Lows 22 to 32. .MONDAY...Snow. Highs 27 to 37. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow. Lows 15 to 25. Highs 25 to 35. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows 14 to 24. Highs 28 to 38. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow. Lows 20 to 30. Highs 31 to 41. = $$ CAZ326-241200- Upper San Joaquin River- 1100 PM PST Thu Dec 23 2021 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST SUNDAY... .TONIGHT...Snow showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then snow after midnight, Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening. Near the crest, snow in the evening, then snow likely after midnight. Over higher elevations, gusts up to 60 mph in the evening. Windy, colder. Snow accumulation up to 17 inches. Lows 18 to 28. Southwest winds around 25 mph over higher elevations. .FRIDAY...Snow in the morning. Chance of snow in the afternoon. Near the crest, snow likely in the afternoon. Breezy. Snow accumulation of 1 to 8 inches. Highs 22 to 32. Southwest winds around 25 mph over higher elevations. Gusts up to 45 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Near the crest, partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of snow after midnight. Colder. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Lows 12 to 22. Wind chill readings around 5 below. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Chance of snow in the morning, then snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 6 inches. Highs 17 to 27. Wind chill readings around 5 below. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow in the evening, then snow likely after midnight. Breezy, colder. Snow accumulation of 3 to 17 inches. Lows 4 to 14. Southwest winds around 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph over higher elevations. Wind chill readings around 10 below. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs 14 to 24. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of snow in the evening, then snow after midnight. Lows 8 to 18. .MONDAY...Snow, breezy. Highs 13 to 23. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the evening, then slight chance of snow after midnight. Colder. Chance of snow 40 percent. Lows 2 to 12. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs 12 to 22. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of snow. Lows 1 to 11. Highs 14 to 24. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the evening, then slight chance of snow after midnight. Chance of snow 40 percent. Lows 7 to 17. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs 17 to 27. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Devils Postpile 25 29 18 24 \/ 100 80 30 80 = $$ CAZ327-241200- Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge- 1100 PM PST Thu Dec 23 2021 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST SUNDAY... .TONIGHT...Snow showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then snow likely after midnight. Breezy, colder. Snow accumulation up to 18 inches. Lows 34 to 39 at 5000 feet...22 to 27 at 8000 feet. Southwest winds around 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the evening. .FRIDAY...Snow in the morning, then snow likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 8 inches. Highs 37 to 42 at 5000 feet... 29 to 34 at 8000 feet. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the evening, then chance of snow after midnight. Chance of snow 40 percent. Colder. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows 28 to 35 at 5000 feet...14 to 19 at 8000 feet. Wind chill readings around 2 below. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Chance of snow in the morning, then snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 4 inches. Highs 33 to 39 at 5000 feet...25 to 30 at 8000 feet. Wind chill readings around 1 below. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow in the evening, then snow likely after midnight. Colder. Snow accumulation up to 15 inches. Lows 20 to 28 at 5000 feet...7 to 13 at 8000 feet. Wind chill readings around 7 below. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Chance of snow 40 percent. Highs 31 to 36 at 5000 feet...23 to 28 at 8000 feet. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of snow in the evening, then snow after midnight. Lows 25 to 31 at 5000 feet...12 to 18 at 8000 feet. .MONDAY...Snow. Highs 28 to 36 at 5000 feet...21 to 26 at 8000 feet. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the evening, then slight chance of snow after midnight. Colder. Chance of snow 40 percent. Lows 19 to 26 at 5000 feet...6 to 11 at 8000 feet. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs 27 to 32 at 5000 feet...19 to 24 at 8000 feet. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of snow. Lows 18 to 25 at 5000 feet...5 to 11 at 8000 feet. Highs 30 to 35 at 5000 feet...22 to 27 at 8000 feet. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the evening, then slight chance of snow after midnight. Chance of snow 40 percent. Lows 24 to 31 at 5000 feet...11 to 17 at 8000 feet. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs 32 to 37 at 5000 feet...26 to 31 at 8000 feet. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Huntington Lake 25 30 20 27 \/ 100 90 30 80 Shaver Lake 29 37 24 34 \/ 100 90 30 80 Lake Wishon 28 36 20 32 \/ 100 90 30 70 = $$ CAZ328-241200- Kings Canyon NP- 1100 PM PST Thu Dec 23 2021 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST SUNDAY... .TONIGHT...Snow showers, rain and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Near the crest, snow in the evening. Over higher elevations, gusts up to 55 mph in the evening. Snow likely after midnight. Windy, colder. Snow accumulation up to 26 inches. Lows around 33 at 5000 feet...21 to 27 at 8000 feet. West winds around 25 mph over higher elevations. Wind chill readings around 3 below. .FRIDAY...Snow in the morning. Slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Near the crest, chance of snow in the afternoon. Breezy. Snow accumulation up to 10 inches. Highs around 41 at 5000 feet...27 to 35 at 8000 feet. West winds around 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph over higher elevations. Wind chill readings around 4 below. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near the crest, slight chance of snow. Over higher elevations, gusts up to 40 mph after midnight. Slight chance of snow after midnight. Colder. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows around 24 at 5000 feet...12 to 18 at 8000 feet. Wind chill readings around 12 below. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Slight chance of snow in the morning, then snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 3 inches. Highs around 38 at 5000 feet...23 to 32 at 8000 feet. Wind chill readings around 12 below. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow in the evening, then snow likely after midnight. Windy, colder. Snow accumulation of 3 to 14 inches. Lows around 18 at 5000 feet...7 to 13 at 8000 feet. Southwest winds 25 to 30 mph over higher elevations. Wind chill readings around 17 below. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Breezy. Highs around 36 at 5000 feet...21 to 30 at 8000 feet. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of snow in the evening, then snow after midnight. Lows around 21 at 5000 feet...10 to 18 at 8000 feet. .MONDAY...Snow, breezy. Highs around 34 at 5000 feet...19 to 28 at 8000 feet. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the evening, then slight chance of snow after midnight. Colder. Chance of snow 50 percent. Lows around 15 at 5000 feet...4 to 11 at 8000 feet. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs around 33 at 5000 feet...18 to 25 at 8000 feet. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of snow. Lows around 16 at 5000 feet...4 to 11 at 8000 feet. Highs around 34 at 5000 feet...19 to 28 at 8000 feet. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow. Lows around 21 at 5000 feet...9 to 17 at 8000 feet. Highs around 37 at 5000 feet...24 to 31 at 8000 feet. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Cedar Grove 31 45 22 41 \/ 100 90 20 60 = $$ CAZ329-241200- Grant Grove Area- 1100 PM PST Thu Dec 23 2021 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST SUNDAY... .TONIGHT...Showers, snow showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then snow and rain likely after midnight. Snow accumulation up to 18 inches. Lows 34 to 39 at 5000 feet...22 to 28 at 8000 feet. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening. .FRIDAY...Snow and rain in the morning, then chance of snow and rain in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 7 inches. Highs 36 to 41 at 5000 feet...27 to 32 at 8000 feet. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow after midnight. Colder. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows 27 to 32 at 5000 feet...14 to 22 at 8000 feet. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Slight chance of snow in the morning, then snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Highs 33 to 38 at 5000 feet...24 to 29 at 8000 feet. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow in the evening, then snow likely after midnight. Colder. Snow accumulation up to 14 inches. Lows 21 to 26 at 5000 feet...8 to 16 at 8000 feet. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs 30 to 35 at 5000 feet...22 to 27 at 8000 feet. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of snow in the evening, then snow after midnight. Lows 25 to 30 at 5000 feet...11 to 20 at 8000 feet. .MONDAY...Snow. Highs 28 to 33 at 5000 feet...20 to 25 at 8000 feet. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the evening, then slight chance of snow after midnight. Colder. Chance of snow 40 percent. Lows 20 to 25 at 5000 feet...6 to 16 at 8000 feet. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs 27 to 32 at 5000 feet...18 to 23 at 8000 feet. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of snow. Lows 18 to 23 at 5000 feet...6 to 14 at 8000 feet. Highs 28 to 33 at 5000 feet...20 to 25 at 8000 feet. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the evening, then slight chance of snow after midnight. Chance of snow 30 percent. Lows 24 to 29 at 5000 feet...11 to 21 at 8000 feet. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs 32 to 37 at 5000 feet...23 to 28 at 8000 feet. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Grant Grove 32 37 26 35 \/ 100 90 30 70 = $$ CAZ330-241200- Sequoia NP- 1100 PM PST Thu Dec 23 2021 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST SUNDAY... .TONIGHT...Showers, snow showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then snow with rain likely after midnight. Near the crest, snow showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then snow likely after midnight. Over higher elevations, gusts up to 55 mph in the evening. Windy, colder. Snow accumulation up to 29 inches. Lows 32 to 37 at 5000 feet...18 to 27 at 8000 feet. Southwest winds around 25 mph over higher elevations. .FRIDAY...Snow with rain likely in the morning, then chance of snow and rain in the afternoon. Near the crest, snow in the morning, then chance of snow in the afternoon. Over higher elevations, west winds around 25 mph in the morning. Snow accumulation up to 11 inches. Highs 36 to 41 at 5000 feet...26 to 32 at 8000 feet. Gusts up to 40 mph over higher elevations. Wind chill readings around 2 below. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow after midnight. Colder. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows 25 to 30 at 5000 feet...10 to 20 at 8000 feet. Wind chill readings around 10 below. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Slight chance of snow in the morning, then snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs 34 to 39 at 5000 feet...23 to 29 at 8000 feet. Wind chill readings around 10 below. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow in the evening, then slight chance of snow after midnight. Windy, colder. Snow accumulation up to 12 inches. Lows 20 to 25 at 5000 feet...6 to 16 at 8000 feet. Southwest winds 25 to 30 mph over higher elevations. Wind chill readings around 14 below. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning. Highs 30 to 35 at 5000 feet...20 to 28 at 8000 feet. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of snow in the evening, then snow after midnight. Lows 23 to 28 at 5000 feet...9 to 19 at 8000 feet. .MONDAY...Snow, windy. Highs 28 to 33 at 5000 feet...19 to 25 at 8000 feet. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the evening, then slight chance of snow after midnight. Colder. Chance of snow 50 percent. Lows 17 to 22 at 5000 feet...3 to 13 at 8000 feet. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs 25 to 30 at 5000 feet...16 to 24 at 8000 feet. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of snow. Lows 17 to 22 at 5000 feet...3 to 13 at 8000 feet. Highs 29 to 34 at 5000 feet...19 to 25 at 8000 feet. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the evening, then slight chance of snow after midnight. Chance of snow 40 percent. Lows 22 to 28 at 5000 feet...9 to 19 at 8000 feet. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Chance of snow 30 percent. Highs 32 to 37 at 5000 feet...22 to 28 at 8000 feet. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Lodgepole 23 34 15 32 \/ 100 90 20 60 = $$ CAZ331-241200- South End of the Upper Sierra- 1100 PM PST Thu Dec 23 2021 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST SUNDAY... .TONIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then snow and rain likely after midnight. Breezy, colder. Snow accumulation up to 22 inches. Snow level 7000 feet. Lows 30 to 39 at 5000 feet... 22 to 30 at 8000 feet. Southwest winds around 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the evening. .FRIDAY...Snow likely and chance of rain in the morning, then slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Breezy. Snow accumulation up to 8 inches. Snow level 6000 feet. Highs 37 to 45 at 5000 feet... 30 to 36 at 8000 feet. West winds around 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow after midnight. Colder. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows 24 to 34 at 5000 feet...13 to 23 at 8000 feet. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning, then chance of snow in the afternoon. Chance of snow 50 percent. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs 35 to 42 at 5000 feet...27 to 33 at 8000 feet. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow, breezy. Snow accumulation up to 12 inches. Lows 19 to 29 at 5000 feet...10 to 20 at 8000 feet. West winds around 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning. Highs 30 to 38 at 5000 feet...24 to 30 at 8000 feet. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow. Lows 19 to 29 at 5000 feet... 10 to 20 at 8000 feet. .MONDAY...Snow in the morning, then chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs 30 to 36 at 5000 feet...22 to 28 at 8000 feet. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Colder. Lows 14 to 24 at 5000 feet...5 to 15 at 8000 feet. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow. Highs 25 to 33 at 5000 feet...19 to 25 at 8000 feet. Lows 13 to 23 at 5000 feet...4 to 14 at 8000 feet. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of snow. Highs 30 to 36 at 5000 feet...21 to 27 at 8000 feet. Lows 19 to 29 at 5000 feet...10 to 20 at 8000 feet. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs 32 to 38 at 5000 feet...23 to 29 at 8000 feet. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Johnsondale 24 44 18 42 \/ 100 80 20 40 = $$ CAZ332-241200- Kern River Valley- 1100 PM PST Thu Dec 23 2021 .TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows 38 to 44. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. Highs 46 to 52. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs 43 to 49. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Snow after midnight. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Lows 27 to 35. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs 37 to 43. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow. Lows 25 to 33. .MONDAY...Rain. Chance of snow in the morning, then snow in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. Highs 37 to 43. .MONDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Lows 20 to 28. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 33 to 39. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Lows 17 to 27. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of snow and rain. Highs 36 to 42. Lows 24 to 32. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow. Highs 38 to 44. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Alta Sierra 35 37 31 34 \/ 100 70 20 40 Kernville 39 50 33 48 \/ 100 70 20 30 Lake Isabella 42 51 36 48 \/ 100 70 20 30 Weldon 41 51 37 49 \/ 100 60 20 30 = $$ CAZ333-241200- Piute Walker Basin- 1100 PM PST Thu Dec 23 2021 .TONIGHT...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows 34 to 44. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning, then slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Snow accumulation up to 4 inches. Snow level above 6000 feet. Highs 38 to 48. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening. Total snow accumulation up to 9 inches. Lows 30 to 40. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow. Little or no snow accumulation. Snow level 5000 feet. Highs 36 to 46. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain. Colder. Snow accumulation up to 7 inches. Snow level 4500 feet. Lows 25 to 35. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow. Highs 30 to 40. Lows 23 to 33. .MONDAY...Rain. Chance of snow in the morning, then snow in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. Highs 30 to 40. .MONDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Lows 19 to 29. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 25 to 35. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Lows 18 to 28. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of snow and rain. Highs 28 to 38. Lows 23 to 33. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow and rain. Highs 30 to 40. = $$ CAZ334-241200- Tehachapi- 1100 PM PST Thu Dec 23 2021 .TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Lows 37 to 47. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Total snow accumulation up to 3 inches. Highs 41 to 51. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows 33 to 43. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the morning, then chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Snow level 5000 feet. Highs 37 to 47. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow, rain, colder. Snow accumulation up to 4 inches. Snow level 4500 feet. Lows 27 to 37. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs 32 to 42. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows 26 to 36. .MONDAY...Rain. Chance of snow in the morning, then snow in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. Highs 33 to 43. .MONDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Lows 22 to 32. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 26 to 36. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Lows 21 to 31. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of snow and rain. Highs 30 to 40. Lows 26 to 36. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow. Highs 32 to 42. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Bear Valley Springs 43 45 37 42 \/ 100 70 20 40 Tehachapi 39 46 33 43 \/ 100 60 20 30 Twin Oaks 43 48 38 45 \/ 100 60 20 30 = $$ CAZ335-241200- Grapevine- 1100 PM PST Thu Dec 23 2021 .TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Lows 40 to 45. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs 44 to 52. Northwest winds around 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening. Lows 36 to 41. West winds around 10 mph. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Highs 40 to 47. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Snow level above 4000 feet. Lows 31 to 36. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs 36 to 41. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows 30 to 35. .MONDAY...Rain. Chance of snow in the morning, then snow in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. Highs 36 to 44. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and rain in the evening, then slight chance of snow after midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Lows 26 to 31. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 30 to 36. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow. Slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows 26 to 31. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain and snow. Highs 34 to 40. Lows 30 to 35. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow. Highs 36 to 42. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Grapevine 43 51 38 46 \/ 100 60 20 40 = $$ CAZ336-241200- Frazier Mountain Communities- 1100 PM PST Thu Dec 23 2021 .TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Lows 37 to 47. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening. .FRIDAY...Chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Snow accumulation up to 3 inches. Total snow accumulation up to 9 inches. Snow level above 6000 feet. Highs 42 to 52. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening. Colder. Lows 32 to 42. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Chance of snow in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Little or no snow accumulation. Snow level 5000 feet. Highs 38 to 48. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Snow level 4500 feet. Lows 28 to 38. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 33 to 43. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of snow. Slight chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Lows 27 to 37. .MONDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. Highs 35 to 45. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the evening, then slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Lows 23 to 33. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 28 to 38. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and slight chance of rain after midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Lows 23 to 33. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain and snow. Highs 33 to 43. Lows 27 to 37. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow. Highs 34 to 44. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Pine Mountain Club 38 43 34 42 \/ 100 60 20 40 Frazier Park 32 47 28 44 \/ 100 60 20 40 = $$ CAZ337-241200- Indian Wells Valley- 1100 PM PST Thu Dec 23 2021 .TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Lows 41 to 49. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain in the morning. Highs 53 to 60. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 31 to 41. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Rain likely in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 50 to 55. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows 31 to 41. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 44 to 51. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of snow after midnight. Lows 27 to 37. .MONDAY...Chance of snow in the morning. Rain likely. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Highs 43 to 49. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow after midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Lows 23 to 33. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 39 to 45. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows 19 to 29. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 40 to 46. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the evening, then slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Lows 25 to 33. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow. Highs 39 to 45. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Inyokern 46 57 36 53 \/ 100 40 0 0 Ridgecrest 46 59 34 55 \/ 100 30 0 0 = $$ CAZ338-241200- Mojave Desert Slopes- 1100 PM PST Thu Dec 23 2021 .TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Lows 40 to 48. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. Breezy. Highs 45 to 55. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of rain in the evening. Lows 35 to 43. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Slight chance of rain in the morning, then chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs 41 to 51. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Breezy. Snow accumulation up to 3 inches. Lows 31 to 39. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 36 to 46. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow after midnight. Lows 29 to 37. .MONDAY...Rain. Chance of snow in the morning, then snow in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. Highs 36 to 46. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening. Chance of snow. Breezy. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Lows 24 to 32. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 30 to 40. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows 22 to 30. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of snow and rain. Highs 33 to 43. Lows 27 to 35. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow. Highs 34 to 44. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Mojave 46 55 40 50 \/ 100 50 20 30 = $$ CAZ339-241200- Mojave Desert- 1100 PM PST Thu Dec 23 2021 .TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Lows 44 to 49. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the morning. Highs 52 to 58. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 43. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 48 to 54. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 33 to 39. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 45 to 50. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows 30 to 36. .MONDAY...Chance of snow in the morning. 