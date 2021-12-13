CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, December 12, 2021

305 FPUS56 KHNX 130701

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1100 PM PST Sun Dec 12 2021

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Monday, Monday night, and Tuesday.

CAZ300-131200-

West Side Mountains north of 198-

1100 PM PST Sun Dec 12 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST TUESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after midnight.

Lows 47 to 52. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around

50 mph.

.MONDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs 53 to 58. South winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts to

around 65 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 43 to 48. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph

with gusts to around 60 mph in the evening becoming west 10 to

20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Slight chance of thunderstorms. Rain in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs 46 to 51. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in

the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Colder. Lows

35 to 40. West winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 48 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Rain likely. Chance of rain

70 percent. Lows 41 to 46. Highs 48 to 53.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows 39 to 44.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 46 to 53. Lows

36 to 41.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Luis Reservoir 48 55 45 47 / 90 100 100 80

CAZ301-131200-

Los Banos - Dos Palos-

1100 PM PST Sun Dec 12 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM MONDAY TO 4 AM PST TUESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows 45 to 50. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.

Highs 53 to 58. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around

55 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 43 to 48. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Slight chance of thunderstorms. Rain in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs 47 to 52. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in

the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Colder. Lows

33 to 38. West winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light

and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 48 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Rain likely. Chance of rain

70 percent. Lows 39 to 44. Highs 48 to 53.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows 37 to 42.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 47 to 52.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 38.

Highs 47 to 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 47 53 45 48 / 90 100 100 80

CAZ302-131200-

Merced - Madera - Mendota-

1100 PM PST Sun Dec 12 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM MONDAY TO 4 AM PST TUESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after midnight.

Breezy. Lows 44 to 49. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain, windy. Highs 50 to 55. Southeast winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain, breezy. Lows 42 to 47. South winds 15 to

25 mph in the evening shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Slight chance of thunderstorms. Rain in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs 46 to 51. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in

the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Colder. Lows

32 to 37. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then a 50 percent

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 47 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows 38 to 43.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A

50 percent chance of rain. Highs 47 to 52.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows 36 to 41.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 45 to 51. Lows

32 to 37.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 31 to 36.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 47 to 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 46 51 44 47 / 100 100 100 90

Merced 47 52 45 48 / 100 100 100 90

Chowchilla 46 51 44 47 / 100 100 100 90

Madera 47 52 45 47 / 90 100 100 90

Firebaugh 45 54 43 48 / 90 90 100 90

Mendota 46 55 44 49 / 90 80 100 90

CAZ303-131200-

Planada - Le Grand - Snelling-

1100 PM PST Sun Dec 12 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM MONDAY TO 4 AM PST TUESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Breezy. Lows 45 to 50. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

Gusts up to 45 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Rain, windy. Highs 48 to 53. Southeast winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain, windy. Lows 42 to 47. Southeast winds 20 to

30 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest 10 to 20 mph

after midnight. Gusts up to 45 mph.

.TUESDAY...Slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs 45 to

50. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain in

the evening. Colder. Lows 32 to 37. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then a 50 percent

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 45 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent. Lows 38 to 43.

.THURSDAY...Rain in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent. Highs 46 to

51.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows 36 to 41.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 45 to 50. Lows

32 to 37.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 46 to 52. Lows

32 to 37.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Planada 47 51 44 47 / 100 100 100 90

Le Grand 47 51 44 47 / 90 100 100 90

CAZ304-131200-

Coalinga - Avenal-

1100 PM PST Sun Dec 12 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM MONDAY TO 4 AM PST TUESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows 46 to 51. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs 54 to 59. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

around 50 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 44 to 49. Southwest winds 20 to

30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

48 to 53. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening. Colder. Lows 32 to 37. Northwest winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 46 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Rain likely. Chance of rain

70 percent. Lows 37 to 42. Highs 48 to 53.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then slight chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain

30 percent. Lows 38 to 43.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 45 to 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 40.

Highs 47 to 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 47 55 44 50 / 80 90 100 90

Avenal 48 57 47 51 / 60 80 100 90

CAZ305-131200-

West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties-

1100 PM PST Sun Dec 12 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM MONDAY TO 4 AM PST TUESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. Not as cool. Lows 45 to 50.

South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.

Highs 54 to 59. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around

50 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 44 to 49. South winds 20 to 30 mph in

the evening shifting to the west 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

48 to 53. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in

the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Colder. Lows

31 to 36. Northwest winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming

light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 47 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Rain likely. Chance of rain

70 percent. Lows 36 to 41. Highs 48 to 53.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in

the evening. Lows 36 to 41.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 46 to 51. Lows

33 to 38.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 47 to 53. Lows

31 to 36.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 48 57 46 51 / 80 70 100 90

Five Points 47 55 46 50 / 80 70 100 90

NAS Lemoore 45 56 46 51 / 70 80 100 90

Kettleman City 47 57 47 51 / 60 60 100 100

CAZ306-131200-

Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma-

1100 PM PST Sun Dec 12 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM MONDAY TO 4 AM PST TUESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of rain in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Lows 44 to 49. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.

Breezy. Highs 52 to 57. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

to around 40 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain, breezy. Lows 43 to 48. Southeast winds

15 to 25 mph in the evening shifting to the west 10 to 20 mph

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

47 to 52. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in

the evening. Colder. Lows 31 to 36. Northwest winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 46 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Rain likely. Chance of rain

70 percent. Lows 35 to 40. Highs 46 to 51.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in

the evening. Lows 35 to 40.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 45 to 51. Lows

around 34.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 31 to 36.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 47 to 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Selma 46 53 46 48 / 70 90 100 100

Kingsburg 46 53 46 48 / 60 80 100 100

Sanger 45 53 45 48 / 70 90 100 100

Kerman 46 53 44 48 / 90 90 100 90

Caruthers 46 53 46 49 / 70 80 100 90

CAZ307-131200-

Fresno-Clovis-

1100 PM PST Sun Dec 12 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM MONDAY TO 4 AM PST TUESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows 45 to 50. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.

Breezy. Highs 50 to 55. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain, breezy. Lows 44 to 49. Southeast winds

15 to 25 mph in the evening shifting to the southwest after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 48. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain in

the evening. Colder. Lows 32 to 37. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then slight chance of

rain in the afternoon. Highs 44 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent. Lows 37 to 42.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 45 to

50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in

the evening. Lows 36 to 41.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 47. Lows

33 to 38.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 46 to 51. Lows

33 to 38.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Clovis 48 52 47 48 / 80 90 100 100

Fresno 48 52 47 48 / 80 90 100 100

CAZ308-131200-

West Side Mountains South of 198-

1100 PM PST Sun Dec 12 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST TUESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

41 to 49. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around

60 mph.

.MONDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs 56 to 62. South winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts to

around 65 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 44 to 49. South winds 25 to 40 mph

with gusts to around 65 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

49 to 54. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain in

the evening. Colder. Lows 32 to 37. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 47 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Rain likely. Chance of rain

70 percent. Lows 35 to 41. Highs 49 to 54.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then slight chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent. Lows 38 to 43.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 45 to 50. Lows

35 to 40.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 47 to 54. Lows

33 to 38.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 46 51 44 47 / 100 100 100 90

Merced 47 52 45 48 / 100 100 100 90

Chowchilla 46 51 44 47 / 100 100 100 90

Madera 47 52 45 47 / 90 100 100 90

CAZ309-131200-

Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5-

1100 PM PST Sun Dec 12 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM MONDAY TO 4 AM PST TUESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 36 to 45. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

58 to 63. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around

45 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 43 to 48. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

50 to 55. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in

the evening. Colder. Lows 30 to 35. West winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs

47 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain. Lows 32 to 37.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 48 to

53.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then slight chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent. Lows 35 to 40.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 45 to 50. Lows

32 to 37.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 47 to 53. Lows

29 to 34.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 39 60 44 53 / 20 50 100 100

Buttonwillow 37 61 45 53 / 0 30 100 100

CAZ310-131200-

Delano-Wasco-Shafter-

1100 PM PST Sun Dec 12 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM MONDAY TO 4 AM PST TUESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 37 to 42. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph in the

evening shifting to the east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

56 to 61. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain, breezy. Lows 43 to 48. South winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

48 to 53. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in

the evening. Colder. Lows 30 to 35. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs

46 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Rain likely. Chance of rain

70 percent. Lows 31 to 36. Highs 47 to 52.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then slight chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent. Lows 34 to 39.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 47. Lows

31 to 36.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 46 to 52. Lows

29 to 34.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 40 58 44 50 / 20 50 100 100

Allensworth 40 59 45 51 / 20 50 100 100

Wasco 38 60 46 51 / 0 40 90 100

Delano 40 60 46 51 / 0 50 100 100

McFarland 40 60 46 51 / 0 40 90 100

Shafter 39 60 47 51 / 0 40 90 100

CAZ311-131200-

Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore-

1100 PM PST Sun Dec 12 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM MONDAY TO 4 AM PST TUESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening, then

chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. Lows

42 to 47. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs 54 to 59. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 44 to 49. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

47 to 52. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in

the evening. Colder. Lows 31 to 36. Northwest winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 45 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Rain likely. Chance of rain

70 percent. Lows 33 to 38. Highs 46 to 51.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then slight chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent. Lows 35 to 40.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 44 to 51. Lows

32 to 37.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 30 to 35.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 46 to 51.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lemoore 45 56 46 51 / 60 80 100 100

Hanford 45 56 47 50 / 60 80 100 100

Corcoran 42 57 45 50 / 30 60 100 100

CAZ312-131200-

Visalia - Porterville - Reedley-

1100 PM PST Sun Dec 12 2021

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening, then

chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. Lows

43 to 48. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs 53 to 58. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 43 to 48. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

47 to 52. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then slight chance of rain after midnight. Colder. Chance of rain

50 percent. Lows 32 to 37. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 44 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Rain likely. Chance of rain

70 percent. Lows 34 to 39. Highs 45 to 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then slight chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent. Lows 35 to 40.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 47. Lows

32 to 37.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 46 to 52. Lows

32 to 37.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Reedley 45 53 45 48 / 60 90 100 100

Dinuba 45 53 44 48 / 60 90 100 100

Visalia 45 55 47 49 / 50 80 100 100

Exeter 45 55 45 49 / 40 70 100 100

Tulare 45 56 46 49 / 40 70 100 100

Lindsay 45 57 44 49 / 30 70 100 100

Porterville 45 57 46 50 / 20 60 100 100

CAZ313-131200-

Buena Vista-

1100 PM PST Sun Dec 12 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM MONDAY TO 4 AM PST TUESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 38 to 44. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

58 to 63. South winds 25 to 35 mph. Gusts up to 55 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 46 to 51. South winds 30 to 40 mph

with gusts to around 65 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

50 to 55. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain in

the evening. Colder. Lows 34 to 39. West winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs

45 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Lows 35 to 40. Highs 48 to 53.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then slight chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent. Lows 39 to 44.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 45 to 50. Lows

36 to 41.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 47 to 54. Lows

35 to 40.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 45 60 49 52 / 0 40 90 100

CAZ314-131200-

Bakersfield-

1100 PM PST Sun Dec 12 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 37 to 45. Light winds in the evening becoming

southeast up to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. Windy. Highs 58 to 63.

South winds up to 10 mph in the morning increasing to southeast

20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain, windy. Lows 46 to 51. Southeast winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

50 to 55. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in

the evening. Colder. Lows 34 to 39. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs

44 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of rain. Lows 33 to 43. Highs 48 to 53.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 46 to 51.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 39.

Highs 47 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bakersfield 42 60 49 52 / 0 30 90 100

CAZ315-131200-

Southeast San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PST Sun Dec 12 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows 40 to 45. Light

winds in the evening becoming northeast up to 10 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Breezy. Highs

56 to 61. Southeast winds up to 10 mph in the morning increasing

to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain, breezy. Lows 44 to 49. South winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

49 to 54. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then slight chance

of rain after midnight. Colder. Chance of rain 60 percent. Lows

33 to 38. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 44 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after

midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. Lows 33 to 38.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 47 to

52.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows 36 to 41.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 45 to 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 38.

Highs 46 to 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Richgrove 41 59 46 51 / 0 50 90 100

CAZ316-131200-

South End San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PST Sun Dec 12 2021

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE

MONDAY NIGHT...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 37 to 44. South winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Slight chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. Windy. Highs 56 to

61. South winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the morning

increasing to 60 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Very windy. Lows 45 to 50. Southeast winds

30 to 40 mph with gusts to around 65 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

49 to 54. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in

the evening. Colder. Lows 33 to 38. West winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs

41 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows

33 to 38.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Highs 47 to 52. Lows 37 to 42.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 45 to 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 40.

Highs 46 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Arvin 40 60 46 53 / 0 30 90 100

Lamont 40 60 48 53 / 0 30 90 100

Mettler 39 59 46 51 / 0 30 90 100

CAZ317-131200-

Mariposa Madera Foothills-

1100 PM PST Sun Dec 12 2021

.TONIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Breezy. Lows 40 to 48. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

Gusts up to 45 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Rain, breezy. Highs 46 to 51. Southeast winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain, breezy. Lows 38 to 46. Southeast winds

15 to 25 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest 10 to

20 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 45 mph.

.TUESDAY...Slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs 43 to

48. Light winds in the morning becoming west around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain in

the evening. Colder. Lows 28 to 35. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 43 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Rain. Chance of rain 80 percent.

Lows 36 to 42. Highs 44 to 49.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in

the evening. Lows 32 to 39.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 44 to 52. Lows

31 to 38.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 40 44 37 41 / 100 100 100 90

CAZ318-131200-

Mariposa-Madera Lower Sierra-

1100 PM PST Sun Dec 12 2021

.TONIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Lows 31 to 41.

.MONDAY...Rain, breezy. Highs 38 to 48. Southeast winds around

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain, windy. Lows 28 to 38. South winds 25 to

30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then showers with

possible snow and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow

accumulation up to 11 inches. Highs 35 to 45.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain and

snow in the evening. Colder. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches.

Lows 18 to 28.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain and snow

in the afternoon. Highs 35 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain and snow in the evening, then

rain with snow likely after midnight. Chance of precipitation

80 percent. Lows 27 to 37.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow

likely in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

Highs 37 to 47.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

and snow in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

24 to 34.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 39 to 49. Lows

24 to 34.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 42 to 52. Lows

26 to 36.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 43 to 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oakhurst 33 47 33 45 / 90 100 100 100

Bass Lake 32 43 32 41 / 90 100 100 100

CAZ319-131200-

Fresno-Tulare Foothills-

1100 PM PST Sun Dec 12 2021

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening, then

chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. Lows

42 to 48.

.MONDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs 48 to 56.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 40 to 46.

.TUESDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

45 to 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then slight chance of rain after midnight. Colder. Chance of rain

50 percent. Lows 29 to 35.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 41 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Lows 32 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 43 to

49.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then slight chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent. Lows 34 to 40.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 43 to 52. Lows

33 to 40.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 47 50 45 47 / 80 100 100 100

Three Rivers 41 54 40 49 / 40 80 100 100

Springville 40 52 40 44 / 20 60 100 100

Tule River Reservation 45 56 45 48 / 0 50 100 100

CAZ320-131200-

Fresno-Tulare Lower Sierra-

1100 PM PST Sun Dec 12 2021

.TONIGHT...Chance of rain and snow in the evening, then rain and

snow likely after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

Snow accumulation up to 3 inches. Lows 35 to 45.

.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.

Highs 39 to 49.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain, breezy. Lows 31 to 41. South winds around

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then showers with

possible snow and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow

accumulation up to 14 inches. Highs 36 to 46.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain and

snow in the evening. Colder. Snow accumulation up to 5 inches.

Snow level 3000 feet. Lows 21 to 31.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Highs 34 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening, then chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Lows 28 to 38.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and

snow likely in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

Highs 36 to 46.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow after midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Lows

28 to 38.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 40 to 50. Lows

28 to 38.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 40. Highs

42 to 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Auberry 42 46 39 43 / 80 100 100 100

CAZ321-131200-

South End Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PST Sun Dec 12 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 42 to 47.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Breezy.

Highs 55 to 60. South winds around 25 mph with gusts to around

40 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Breezy. Lows 43 to 48. Southeast winds around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

48 to 53.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then slight chance

of rain after midnight. Colder. Chance of rain 60 percent. Lows

32 to 38.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 41 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 33 to 39.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then chance of rain in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. Highs 45 to 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows 36 to 42.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 44 to 49.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 40.

Highs 46 to 52.

CAZ322-131200-

South End of the Lower Sierra-

1100 PM PST Sun Dec 12 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 50 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows 36 to 44.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs 44 to

54.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 33 to 43.

.TUESDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers with possible snow

and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up

to 11 inches. Highs 38 to 48.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely in the evening, then slight

chance of snow after midnight. Colder. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Snow accumulation up to 7 inches. Snow level

3000 feet. Lows 23 to 33.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

32 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Lows 27 to

35.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely and chance of snow in the morning, then

chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Highs 37 to 45.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and snow. Lows 31 to 39.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning. Highs 37 to 45.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 37. Highs

41 to 49.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 39.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 42 to 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Camp Nelson 33 45 32 40 / 20 60 100 100

CAZ323-131200-

Yosemite NP outside of the valley-

1100 PM PST Sun Dec 12 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM MONDAY TO 10 PM PST

TUESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Snow and rain...snow near the crest. Windy. Snow

accumulation up to 14 inches. Lows 28 to 36 at 5000 feet...23 to

28 at 8000 feet. South winds around 25 mph with gusts to around

45 mph after midnight. Over higher elevations, south winds 25 to

30 mph with gusts to around 55 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain in the morning. Snow. Very windy. Snow

accumulation up to 22 inches. Highs 36 to 42 at 5000 feet...27 to

33 at 8000 feet. South winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts to around

75 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Strong winds. Colder. Snow accumulation up

to 24 inches. Lows 25 to 31 at 5000 feet...17 to 23 at 8000 feet.

South winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts to around 85 mph...southwest

30 to 50 mph with gusts to around 95 mph over higher elevations.

.TUESDAY...Snow in the morning, then chance of snow in the

afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 19 inches. Highs 32 to 39 at

5000 feet...21 to 29 at 8000 feet. Wind chill readings around

1 below.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow in

the evening. Colder. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Lows 12 to

21 at 5000 feet...5 to 11 at 8000 feet. Wind chill readings

around 8 below.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs

33 to 38 at 5000 feet...21 to 29 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Snow. Chance of snow 80 percent.

Lows 23 to 33 at 5000 feet...16 to 24 at 8000 feet. Highs 35 to

42 at 5000 feet...23 to 31 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow after

midnight. Chance of snow 40 percent. Lows 20 to 30 at 5000 feet...

12 to 22 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 38 to 45 at

5000 feet...27 to 35 at 8000 feet. Lows 21 to 31 at 5000 feet...

13 to 23 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 41 to 49 at 5000 feet...31 to

39 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 35 at 5000 feet...

17 to 27 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 42 to 49 at 5000 feet...31 to 39 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Tuolumne Meadows 17 34 12 29 / 90 100 100 100

Wawona 31 42 28 40 / 90 100 100 100

Hetch Hetchy 37 44 32 41 / 90 100 100 90

CAZ324-131200-

Yosemite Valley-

1100 PM PST Sun Dec 12 2021

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow accumulation up to 4 inches. Lows

29 to 39. South winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Snow, rain. Snow accumulation up to 10 inches. Highs

36 to 44. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Windy, colder. Snow accumulation

up to 13 inches. Lows 24 to 34. South winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Snow and rain in the morning, then snow showers,

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow

accumulation up to 12 inches. Highs 31 to 41. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of snow in

the evening. Colder. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Lows 14 to

24. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning,

then chance of snow in the afternoon. Chance of snow 50 percent.

Highs 31 to 41.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Chance of snow 70 percent. Lows

25 to 35.

.THURSDAY...Snow and rain in the morning, then rain and snow

likely in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

Highs 33 to 43.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

and snow in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

22 to 32.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 39 to 49. Lows

24 to 34.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 37.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 40 to 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 36 45 31 42 / 90 100 100 90

CAZ325-131200-

San Joaquin River Canyon-

1100 PM PST Sun Dec 12 2021

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain and

snow after midnight. Snow accumulation up to 5 inches. Lows 31 to

39. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Snow, rain, breezy. Snow accumulation up to 11 inches.

Highs 35 to 45. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Windy. Snow accumulation up to

14 inches. Lows 28 to 36. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

around 55 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then snow showers in the

afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 13 inches. Highs 32 to 42.

South winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow in

the evening. Colder. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Lows 15 to

25. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of snow in the

afternoon. Highs 31 to 41.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Chance of snow in the evening, then snow

likely after midnight. Chance of snow 70 percent. Lows 25 to 35.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Snow in the morning, then snow likely in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. Highs 34 to

44.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening. Slight chance of

snow. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Lows 23 to 33.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 38 to 48. Lows

24 to 34.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 36. Highs

41 to 51.

CAZ326-131200-

Upper San Joaquin River-

1100 PM PST Sun Dec 12 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM MONDAY TO 10 PM PST

TUESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Snow, breezy. Snow accumulation up to 9 inches. Lows

19 to 29. South winds around 25 mph over higher elevations. Gusts

up to 45 mph over higher elevations.

.MONDAY...Snow. Very windy. Snow accumulation of 3 to 19 inches.

Highs 23 to 33. South winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around

50 mph...south 35 to 45 mph over higher elevations. Over higher

elevations, gusts up to 55 mph in the morning increasing to

75 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Strong winds. Snow accumulation of 7 to

27 inches. Lows 15 to 25. South winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts to

around 75 mph...south 40 to 60 mph with gusts to around 95 mph

over higher elevations.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Snow accumulation of 5 to 24 inches. Highs 19 to

29. Over higher elevations, gusts up to 40 mph in the morning.

Wind chill readings around 3 below.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow in

the evening. Colder. Snow accumulation up to 3 inches. Lows 1 to

11. Wind chill readings around 11 below.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow in the

afternoon. Highs 18 to 28.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Snow. Chance of snow 80 percent.

Lows 12 to 22. Highs 20 to 30.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow after

midnight. Chance of snow 40 percent. Lows 10 to 20.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 21 to 31. Lows

11 to 21.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 26 to 36.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 25. Highs

27 to 37.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Devils Postpile 26 30 22 26 / 90 90 100 100

=

CAZ327-131200-

Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge-

1100 PM PST Sun Dec 12 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM MONDAY TO 10 PM PST

TUESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Chance of snow in the evening, then snow after

midnight. Snow accumulation up to 6 inches. Lows 32 to 37 at

5000 feet...23 to 28 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Snow, windy. Snow accumulation up to 13 inches. Highs

36 to 43 at 5000 feet...29 to 34 at 8000 feet. South winds 25 to

30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 50 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Very windy. Snow accumulation up to

23 inches. Lows 29 to 34 at 5000 feet...19 to 24 at 8000 feet.

South winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts to around 75 mph.

.TUESDAY...Snow in the morning, then snow showers in the

afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 21 inches. Highs 34 to 40 at

5000 feet...26 to 31 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely in the evening, then slight chance

of snow after midnight. Colder. Chance of snow 60 percent. Snow

accumulation up to 5 inches. Lows 18 to 26 at 5000 feet...5 to

11 at 8000 feet. Wind chill readings around 7 below.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then a 40 percent

chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs 33 to 39 at 5000 feet...

26 to 31 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Snow likely. Chance of snow

70 percent. Lows 28 to 35 at 5000 feet...17 to 22 at 8000 feet.

Highs 35 to 40 at 5000 feet...28 to 33 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow after

midnight. Chance of snow 40 percent. Lows 27 to 35 at 5000 feet...

14 to 20 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 36 to 41 at

5000 feet...30 to 35 at 8000 feet. Lows 26 to 34 at 5000 feet...

14 to 22 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 40 to 45 at 5000 feet...35 to

40 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 37 at

5000 feet...19 to 25 at 8000 feet. Highs 41 to 46 at 5000 feet...

35 to 40 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 26 30 22 27 / 90 100 100 100

Shaver Lake 27 36 26 34 / 80 100 100 100

Lake Wishon 27 36 25 33 / 80 90 100 100

CAZ328-131200-

Kings Canyon NP-

1100 PM PST Sun Dec 12 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM MONDAY TO 10 PM PST

TUESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Chance of snow and rain in the evening. Near the

crest, chance of snow in the evening. Snow likely after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Breezy. Snow accumulation up

to 6 inches. Lows around 36 at 5000 feet...24 to 29 at 8000 feet.

Southwest winds around 25 mph with gusts to around 50 mph over

higher elevations.

.MONDAY...Snow likely in the morning. Snow and rain in the

afternoon, Southwest winds around 25 mph with gusts to around

40 mph in the afternoon. Near the crest, snow in the afternoon.

Over higher elevations, southwest winds around 25 mph with gusts

to around 50 mph in the morning increasing to 30 to 40 mph with

gusts to around 75 mph in the afternoon. Very windy. Snow

accumulation up to 14 inches. Highs around 44 at 5000 feet...

29 to 37 at 8000 feet. Wind chill readings around 1 below.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Strong winds. Colder. Snow accumulation up

to 25 inches. Lows around 32 at 5000 feet...21 to 26 at

8000 feet. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around

65 mph...southwest 40 to 50 mph with gusts to around 95 mph over

higher elevations. Wind chill readings around 2 below.

.TUESDAY...Snow, windy. Snow accumulation up to 22 inches. Highs

around 42 at 5000 feet...26 to 35 at 8000 feet. Over higher

elevations, southwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around

55 mph in the morning. Wind chill readings around 8 below.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow.

Colder. Snow accumulation up to 5 inches. Lows around 17 at

5000 feet...6 to 12 at 8000 feet. Wind chill readings around

17 below.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then slight chance of

snow in the afternoon. Highs around 40 at 5000 feet...24 to 31 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Snow likely. Chance of snow

70 percent. Lows around 25 at 5000 feet...13 to 22 at 8000 feet.

Highs around 43 at 5000 feet...26 to 35 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow after

midnight. Chance of snow 50 percent. Lows around 25 at

5000 feet...12 to 21 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning.

Highs around 42 at 5000 feet...26 to 35 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 27 at

5000 feet...13 to 23 at 8000 feet. Highs around 48 at 5000 feet...

32 to 41 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 32 at

5000 feet...18 to 27 at 8000 feet. Highs around 49 at 5000 feet...

33 to 41 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 32 47 30 44 / 70 80 100 100

CAZ329-131200-

Grant Grove Area-

1100 PM PST Sun Dec 12 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM MONDAY TO 10 PM PST

TUESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Chance of snow and rain in the evening, then snow and

rain likely after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

Snow accumulation up to 4 inches. Lows around 37 at 5000 feet...

22 to 30 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Snow and rain likely in the morning, then snow and rain

in the afternoon. Breezy. Snow accumulation up to 8 inches. Highs

37 to 42 at 5000 feet...29 to 34 at 8000 feet. South winds around

25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain. Windy. Snow accumulation up to

17 inches. Lows 31 to 36 at 5000 feet...20 to 25 at 8000 feet.

South winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.TUESDAY...Snow and rain in the morning, then snow showers in the

afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 18 inches. Highs 34 to 39 at

5000 feet...27 to 32 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely in the evening, then slight chance

of snow after midnight. Colder. Chance of snow 60 percent. Snow

accumulation up to 5 inches. Lows 19 to 24 at 5000 feet...7 to

14 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then slight chance of

snow in the afternoon. Highs 33 to 38 at 5000 feet...24 to 29 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the

evening, then chance of snow after midnight. Chance of snow

50 percent. Lows 28 to 33 at 5000 feet...14 to 24 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Snow likely. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Highs 35 to 40 at 5000 feet...26 to 31 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Lows 28 to

33 at 5000 feet...13 to 23 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 37 to 47 at

5000 feet...28 to 37 at 8000 feet. Lows 29 to 34 at 5000 feet...

15 to 24 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 37 at

5000 feet...18 to 28 at 8000 feet. Highs 42 to 47 at 5000 feet...

32 to 37 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grant Grove 32 37 29 34 / 60 90 100 100

CAZ330-131200-

Sequoia NP-

1100 PM PST Sun Dec 12 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM MONDAY TO 10 PM PST

TUESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the evening.

Chance of snow and rain after midnight. Near the crest, chance of

snow after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Snow

accumulation up to 3 inches. Lows 33 to 39 at 5000 feet...21 to

29 at 8000 feet. South winds around 25 mph with gusts to around

40 mph over higher elevations.

.MONDAY...Snow likely. Rain likely in the morning, then rain in

the afternoon, Gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon. Very windy.

Snow accumulation up to 7 inches. Highs 38 to 43 at 5000 feet...

28 to 34 at 8000 feet. Over higher elevations, southwest winds

around 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the morning

increasing to 30 to 40 mph with gusts to around 70 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow, rain. Strong winds. Snow accumulation up to

17 inches. Lows 30 to 35 at 5000 feet...18 to 25 at 8000 feet.

South winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 65 mph. Over higher

elevations, southwest winds 35 to 45 mph in the evening

increasing to 50 to 60 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 95 mph

over higher elevations.

.TUESDAY...Rain in the morning. Snow. Very windy. Snow

accumulation up to 15 inches. Highs 34 to 39 at 5000 feet...25 to

31 at 8000 feet. Gusts up to 45 mph in the morning. Over higher

elevations, southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts to around

55 mph in the morning. Wind chill readings around 7 below.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow.

Colder. Snow accumulation up to 7 inches. Lows 18 to 23 at

5000 feet...4 to 13 at 8000 feet. Wind chill readings around

15 below.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs

31 to 36 at 5000 feet...23 to 29 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of snow. Lows 25 to 30 at

5000 feet...12 to 22 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then chance of snow in

the afternoon. Chance of snow 70 percent. Highs 34 to 39 at

5000 feet...26 to 32 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow after

midnight. Chance of snow 50 percent. Lows 25 to 32 at 5000 feet...

13 to 23 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning.

Highs 36 to 41 at 5000 feet...27 to 32 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 27 to 32 at

5000 feet...13 to 23 at 8000 feet. Highs 40 to 45 at 5000 feet...

31 to 37 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 35 at

5000 feet...17 to 27 at 8000 feet. Highs 40 to 45 at 5000 feet...

32 to 38 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lodgepole 24 36 23 33 / 50 80 100 100

=

CAZ331-131200-

South End of the Upper Sierra-

1100 PM PST Sun Dec 12 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM MONDAY TO 10 PM PST

TUESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of snow after midnight. Snow accumulation up to

2 inches. Lows 28 to 38 at 5000 feet...20 to 30 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Chance of rain in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Breezy. Snow

accumulation up to 3 inches. Snow level 6000 feet. Highs 41 to

49 at 5000 feet...32 to 40 at 8000 feet. Southwest winds around

25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 60 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain. Windy. Snow accumulation up to

14 inches. Snow level 6000 feet. Lows 29 to 35 at 5000 feet...

20 to 28 at 8000 feet. South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to

around 75 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain in the morning. Snow, windy. Snow accumulation up

to 15 inches. Snow level 6000 feet. Highs 37 to 43 at 5000 feet...

29 to 34 at 8000 feet. Southwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to

around 50 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely in the evening, then slight chance

of snow after midnight. Colder. Chance of snow 70 percent. Snow

accumulation up to 8 inches. Lows 15 to 25 at 5000 feet...6 to

16 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs

31 to 39 at 5000 feet...24 to 30 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of snow after

midnight. Chance of snow 50 percent. Lows 20 to 30 at 5000 feet...

11 to 21 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Chance of rain

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highs 35 to

43 at 5000 feet...28 to 34 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows 22 to 32 at 5000 feet...13 to 23 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning.

Highs 36 to 44 at 5000 feet...27 to 33 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 21 to 31 at 5000 feet...13 to

23 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 39 to 49 at 5000 feet...32 to

38 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 23 to 33 at

5000 feet...16 to 26 at 8000 feet. Highs 41 to 49 at 5000 feet...

33 to 39 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Johnsondale 20 49 23 43 / 0 40 90 100

=

CAZ332-131200-

Kern River Valley-

1100 PM PST Sun Dec 12 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 40. Southwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

51 to 57. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Breezy. Lows 36 to 42. South winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to around 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers in the afternoon.

Windy. Highs 43 to 49. West winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely in the evening, then slight

chance of snow after midnight. Colder. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Snow accumulation up to 4 inches. Lows 23 to 31. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs

37 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and rain after midnight.

Lows 24 to 32.

.THURSDAY...Chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highs 42 to

48.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Slight

chance of snow after midnight. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Lows 27 to 35.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs 42 to 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 34.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 45 to 53.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 36. Highs

46 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 35 43 32 37 / 0 30 90 100

Kernville 34 55 38 48 / 0 30 90 100

Lake Isabella 34 57 39 49 / 0 30 90 100

Weldon 36 58 38 48 / 0 20 90 100

=

CAZ333-131200-

Piute Walker Basin-

1100 PM PST Sun Dec 12 2021

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH

TUESDAY EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow in

the afternoon. No snow accumulation. Snow level 5500 feet. Highs

43 to 53.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain

and snow after midnight. Windy. Little or no snow accumulation.

Snow level above 6000 feet. Lows 31 to 41. South winds 25 to

30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Windy. Snow accumulation up to 10 inches. Snow level

above 6000 feet. Highs 37 to 47. West winds 25 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely in the evening, then slight chance

of snow after midnight. Colder. Chance of snow 70 percent. Snow

accumulation up to 8 inches. Lows 22 to 32.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

28 to 38.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow after midnight. Lows

22 to 32.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain and snow. Highs 34 to 44. Lows 26 to 36.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning.

Highs 33 to 43.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 25 to 35. Highs

37 to 47.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 37. Highs

38 to 48.

CAZ334-131200-

Tehachapi-

1100 PM PST Sun Dec 12 2021

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE

MONDAY NIGHT...

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH

TUESDAY EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Windy. Highs 42 to 52. South winds 25 to 30 mph. Gusts

up to 45 mph in the morning increasing to 65 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Windy. Lows 34 to 44. South winds 25 to 35 mph with

gusts to around 75 mph.

.TUESDAY...Slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers in the

morning, then showers with snow likely in the afternoon. Windy.

Snow accumulation up to 7 inches. Snow level above 6000 feet.

Highs 41 to 49. West winds 25 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely and chance of rain in the evening.

Colder. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Snow accumulation up

to 8 inches. Snow level 3000 feet. Lows 24 to 34. Gusts up to

40 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs

29 to 39.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow after midnight. Lows

24 to 34.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of rain and snow. Highs 36 to 46. Lows 29 to 39.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning. Highs 34 to 44.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 27 to 37. Highs

37 to 47.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 38. Highs

39 to 49.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 37 48 41 44 / 0 20 90 100

Tehachapi 30 48 38 45 / 0 20 90 100

Twin Oaks 37 52 40 45 / 0 20 90 100

=

CAZ335-131200-

Grapevine-

1100 PM PST Sun Dec 12 2021

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE

MONDAY NIGHT...

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH

TUESDAY EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 41. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain likely in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent. Windy. Highs 44 to 54. South winds 25 to 35 mph with

gusts to around 50 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Strong winds. Lows 38 to 43. Southeast winds 30 to

50 mph. Gusts up to 65 mph in the evening increasing to 85 mph

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Chance of

snow in the afternoon. Windy. No snow accumulation. Snow level

above 4000 feet. Highs 44 to 49. West winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain and

snow in the evening. Colder. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches.

Snow level 3000 feet. Lows 28 to 33. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs

34 to 41.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Lows 29 to 34.

.THURSDAY...Chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highs 40 to

47.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows 34 to 39.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 37 to 47. Lows

32 to 37.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 39. Highs

44 to 49.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grapevine 37 54 43 47 / 0 30 90 100

=

CAZ336-131200-

Frazier Mountain Communities-

1100 PM PST Sun Dec 12 2021

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE

MONDAY NIGHT...

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH

TUESDAY EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 33 to 43.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain and slight chance of snow in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Very windy. Little or no snow

accumulation. Snow level above 6000 feet. Highs 44 to 54. South

winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts to around 70 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely and snow in the evening, then rain

after midnight. Very windy. Snow accumulation up to 4 inches.

Snow level above 6000 feet. Lows 35 to 45. South winds 30 to

45 mph with gusts to around 80 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Snow

showers in the afternoon. Breezy. Snow accumulation up to

7 inches. Snow level above 6000 feet. Highs 40 to 50. West winds

around 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain and

snow in the evening. Colder. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches.

Snow level 3000 feet. Lows 24 to 34.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs

32 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Lows 27 to 37.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow. Not as cool. Highs 38 to 48.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Lows 31 to 41.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 37 to 47. Lows

29 to 39.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41. Highs

42 to 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 36 45 37 43 / 0 40 90 100

Frazier Park 27 47 31 45 / 0 30 90 100

=

CAZ337-131200-

Indian Wells Valley-

1100 PM PST Sun Dec 12 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 28 to 38. South winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Windy. Highs 50 to 57. South winds 25 to 35 mph with

gusts to around 60 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Windy. Lows 37 to 45. South winds 25 to 35 mph with

gusts to around 60 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain in the morning, then chance of rain in the

afternoon. Windy. Highs 48 to 54. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and snow in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Colder. Little or no snow accumulation. Snow level 3000 feet.

Lows 26 to 36. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around

35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs

43 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows

25 to 35.

.THURSDAY...Slight chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Highs

47 to 52.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Lows 27 to

37.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs 45 to 52.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 26 to 36. Highs

47 to 54.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 37. Highs

50 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 34 55 42 52 / 0 0 70 100

Ridgecrest 30 55 40 53 / 0 0 70 100

=

CAZ338-131200-

Mojave Desert Slopes-

1100 PM PST Sun Dec 12 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 41. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Windy. Highs 43 to 53. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 55 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Windy. Lows 37 to 45. South winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to around 75 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers with snow likely in

the afternoon. Very windy. Snow accumulation up to 5 inches.

Highs 42 to 52. Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely and chance of rain in the evening.

Breezy, colder. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Snow

accumulation up to 7 inches. Lows 28 to 36. West winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs

35 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of snow and slight chance of rain after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Lows 27 to 35.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of rain and snow. Highs 41 to 51. Lows 30 to 38.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs 38 to 48.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 37. Highs

41 to 51.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 39. Highs

43 to 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mojave 37 51 43 51 / 0 0 80 100

=

CAZ339-131200-

Mojave Desert-

1100 PM PST Sun Dec 12 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 29 to 39. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Windy. Highs 49 to 55. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Windy. Lows 37 to 45. South winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to around 45 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers in the afternoon.

Windy. Highs 49 to 54. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and snow in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Colder. Little or no snow accumulation. Snow level 3000 feet.

Lows 29 to 35. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around

35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs

43 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows

24 to 34.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Highs 48 to 54.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Slight

chance of snow after midnight. Chance of precipitation

40 percent. Lows 26 to 36.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning. Highs 45 to 51.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 23 to 33. Highs

47 to 53.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 24 to 34. Highs

50 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 42 50 45 48 / 0 0 60 100

California City 34 52 40 52 / 0 0 70 100

Edwards AFB 31 53 39 53 / 0 0 70 100

Rosamond 33 52 41 53 / 0 0 80 100

=

weather.gov/hanford

