CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, December 5, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1200 AM PST Mon Dec 6 2021

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Tuesday.

West Side Mountains north of 198-

1200 AM PST Mon Dec 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 59 to 64. Northeast winds up to

10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows

47 to 52. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs 58 to 63. Light

winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 65. Light winds in the

morning becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows 47 to 52.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 50 percent. Highs 53 to 58.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening. Colder. Lows 39 to 44.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 51 to 57.

Lows 35 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Luis Reservoir 59 49 60 / 0 20 0

Los Banos - Dos Palos-

1200 AM PST Mon Dec 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 58 to 63. Light winds in the

morning becoming north up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows 44 to

49. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 59 to

64. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 46. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 67. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent

chance of rain. Lows 44 to 49. Highs 55 to 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening. Colder. Lows 36 to 41.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 52 to 57.

Lows 31 to 38.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 58 46 60 / 0 20 0

Merced - Madera - Mendota-

1200 AM PST Mon Dec 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 56 to 61. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows 43 to

48. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

58 to 63. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 44. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 65. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Lows 42 to 47. Highs 54 to 59.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows 35 to 40.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 50 to 56. Lows

29 to 34.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 36. Highs

53 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 57 45 60 / 0 20 0

Merced 58 45 60 / 0 20 0

Chowchilla 58 44 60 / 0 20 0

Madera 57 45 59 / 0 20 0

Firebaugh 58 44 60 / 0 20 0

Mendota 59 44 60 / 0 20 20

Planada - Le Grand - Snelling-

1200 AM PST Mon Dec 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 56 to 61. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows 44 to

49. West winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and

variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 62. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 46. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 65. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Lows 44 to 49. Highs 52 to 57.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Colder. Lows 34 to 39.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 48 to 53.

Lows 31 to 38.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Planada 58 45 60 / 0 30 0

Le Grand 58 45 60 / 0 30 0

Coalinga - Avenal-

1200 AM PST Mon Dec 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 58 to 63. East winds up to 10 mph

in the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows 45 to

50. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs 58 to 63. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 47. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 66. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Rain likely. Chance of rain

60 percent. Lows 44 to 49. Highs 54 to 59.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Colder. Lows 36 to 41.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 51 to 57.

Lows 32 to 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 63 46 61 / 0 20 20

Avenal 61 48 60 / 0 20 20

West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties-

1200 AM PST Mon Dec 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 57 to 62. Light winds in the

morning becoming north up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows 43 to

48. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs 58 to 63. Light

winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 45. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 66. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Rain likely. Chance of rain

60 percent. Lows 42 to 47. Highs 55 to 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows 35 to 40.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 51 to 57.

Lows 30 to 37.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 60 46 60 / 0 20 20

Five Points 59 45 60 / 0 20 20

NAS Lemoore 58 44 60 / 0 20 20

Kettleman City 58 46 60 / 0 20 0

Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma-

1200 AM PST Mon Dec 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 55 to 60. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows 42 to

47. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 57 to 62.

Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 43. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 64. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Rain likely. Chance of rain

70 percent. Lows 41 to 46. Highs 53 to 58.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows 35 to 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 54.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 34.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 56.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 35.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Selma 56 46 58 / 0 30 20

Kingsburg 56 45 58 / 0 30 20

Sanger 57 45 59 / 0 30 20

Kerman 57 44 59 / 0 20 20

Caruthers 56 45 58 / 0 20 20

Fresno-Clovis-

1200 AM PST Mon Dec 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 55 to 60. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then slight

chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent. Lows

44 to 49. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 56 to 61. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 46. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 61. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain. Lows 44 to 49.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

52 to 57.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after

midnight. Colder. Chance of rain 30 percent. Lows 36 to 41.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 48 to 53.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 37.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 53.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 38.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Clovis 57 48 59 / 0 30 20

Fresno 57 48 59 / 0 30 20

West Side Mountains South of 198-

1200 AM PST Mon Dec 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 64. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows 45 to

50. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the

southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs 58 to 63. Light winds in the morning becoming northeast up

to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 47. East winds up to

10 mph in the evening shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 67. South winds up to 10 mph in

the morning shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in

the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Chance of rain

60 percent. Lows 44 to 49.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. Highs

53 to 58.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Colder. Lows 36 to 41.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 50 to 60. Lows 32 to

39.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 57 45 60 / 0 20 0

Merced 58 45 60 / 0 20 0

Chowchilla 58 44 60 / 0 20 0

Madera 57 45 59 / 0 20 0

Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5-

1200 AM PST Mon Dec 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 57 to 62. East winds up to 10 mph in the morning shifting

to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows

42 to 47. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 58 to 63.

Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 43. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 67. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in

the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Chance of rain

60 percent. Lows 40 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. Highs

53 to 58.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then slight chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain

30 percent. Lows 34 to 39.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 50 to 57.

Lows 28 to 34.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 60 43 60 / 0 0 20

Buttonwillow 61 44 60 / 0 0 0

Delano-Wasco-Shafter-

1200 AM PST Mon Dec 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 55 to 60. South winds up to 10 mph

in the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows 41 to

46. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 57 to 62. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 42. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs

60 to 65. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in

the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent. Lows 39 to 44.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs

52 to 57.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows 34 to 39.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 49 to

54.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to

33. Highs 51 to 56.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 56 42 58 / 0 20 20

Allensworth 57 43 59 / 0 20 20

Wasco 58 44 59 / 0 20 20

Delano 58 44 59 / 0 20 20

McFarland 58 44 59 / 0 20 20

Shafter 59 45 59 / 0 20 0

Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore-

1200 AM PST Mon Dec 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 54 to 59. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows 42 to

47. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 56 to 61.

Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 43. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 64. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Rain likely. Chance of rain

70 percent. Lows 40 to 45. Highs 52 to 57.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then slight chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain

30 percent. Lows 34 to 39.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 48 to 56. Lows

29 to 34.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 34.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lemoore 57 44 59 / 0 20 20

Hanford 57 45 59 / 0 20 20

Corcoran 56 44 59 / 0 20 20

Visalia - Porterville - Reedley-

1200 AM PST Mon Dec 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 55 to 60. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then slight

chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent. Lows

43 to 48. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 56 to 61. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 45. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 64. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 42 to 47.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then chance of rain in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 50 to 55.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows 36 to 41.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 47 to 52.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 36.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 51 to 56. Lows

31 to 37.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Reedley 56 45 58 / 0 30 20

Dinuba 57 45 58 / 0 30 20

Visalia 57 46 59 / 0 30 20

Exeter 58 46 59 / 0 30 20

Tulare 56 46 58 / 0 20 20

Lindsay 58 45 59 / 0 30 20

Porterville 59 46 59 / 0 20 20

Buena Vista-

1200 AM PST Mon Dec 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 63. Light winds in the morning

becoming north up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 47 to 52. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 57 to 62. Light winds in the morning becoming

northeast up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 48. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 67. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely after midnight. Chance of rain

60 percent. Lows 46 to 51.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then chance of rain in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. Highs 52 to 57.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows 39 to 44.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 48 to

53.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 41. Highs

52 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 61 51 58 / 0 0 0

Bakersfield-

1200 AM PST Mon Dec 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 58 to 63. West winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 44 to 50. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 58 to 63. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 47. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 67. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely after midnight. Chance of rain

60 percent. Lows 43 to 49.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then chance of rain in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. Highs 51 to 56.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then slight chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent. Lows 39 to 44.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 48 to

53.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 40. Highs

52 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bakersfield 59 48 59 / 0 0 20

Southeast San Joaquin Valley-

1200 AM PST Mon Dec 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 56 to 61. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows

44 to 49. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 56 to 61. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 46. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 65. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in

the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent. Lows 42 to 48.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then chance of rain in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 50 to 55.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows 38 to 43.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 47 to 52.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to

38. Highs 51 to 56.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Richgrove 58 45 58 / 0 20 20

South End San Joaquin Valley-

1200 AM PST Mon Dec 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 64. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 45 to 50. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 56 to 61.

Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 47. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 66. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent. Lows 44 to 49.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then chance of rain in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 49 to 54.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then slight chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent. Lows 38 to 43.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 45 to

51.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42. Highs

51 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Arvin 61 46 60 / 0 20 20

Lamont 61 46 60 / 0 20 20

Mettler 61 46 59 / 0 0 20

Mariposa Madera Foothills-

1200 AM PST Mon Dec 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 56 to 62. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows 45 to

50. West winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and

variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs 56 to 61. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 48. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 63. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Rain likely. Cooler. Chance of

rain 70 percent. Lows 43 to 49. Highs 48 to 54.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after

midnight. Colder. Chance of rain 30 percent. Lows 33 to 39.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 46 to 55.

Lows 32 to 41.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 60 45 56 / 0 30 20

Mariposa-Madera Lower Sierra-

1200 AM PST Mon Dec 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 57 to 65.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows 37 to

47.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs 51 to 61.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Rain likely. Cooler. Chance of

rain 70 percent. Lows 34 to 44. Highs 41 to 51.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow. Chance of rain in the

evening, then slight chance of rain after midnight. Colder.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Lows 24 to 34.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 42 to 52. Lows

25 to 35.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 47 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oakhurst 66 39 60 / 0 30 20

Bass Lake 65 40 58 / 0 40 20

Fresno-Tulare Foothills-

1200 AM PST Mon Dec 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 56 to 64.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows 45 to

50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 55 to 61.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Rain likely. Cooler. Chance of

rain 70 percent. Lows 44 to 49. Highs 47 to 53.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then slight chance of rain after midnight. Colder. Chance of rain

40 percent. Lows 36 to 41.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs 44 to 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to

42. Highs 49 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 57 47 57 / 0 30 20

Three Rivers 65 46 60 / 0 30 30

Springville 58 44 54 / 0 20 20

Tule River Reservation 64 50 59 / 0 20 30

Fresno-Tulare Lower Sierra-

1200 AM PST Mon Dec 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 57 to 65.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows 39 to

49.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 49 to 59.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain. Lows 36 to 46.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then chance of rain in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 41 to 51.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Colder. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Lows 28 to 38.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning. Highs 37 to 47.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 39. Highs

43 to 53.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44. Highs

47 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Auberry 59 46 55 / 0 30 20

South End Sierra Foothills-

1200 AM PST Mon Dec 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 63.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows

46 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 55 to 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows 45 to

50.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then chance of rain in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 48 to 53.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows 38 to 43.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 44 to 49.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 42. Highs

50 to 58.

South End of the Lower Sierra-

1200 AM PST Mon Dec 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 65.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows

42 to 48.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Slight chance of rain. Highs 48 to 56.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 37 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then chance of rain in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 41 to 49.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and snow. Colder. Lows 31 to 39.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning. Highs 35 to 45.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 37. Highs

44 to 52.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 42. Highs

48 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Camp Nelson 64 39 53 / 0 30 30

Yosemite NP outside of the valley-

1200 AM PST Mon Dec 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain and snow in

the afternoon. Near the crest, snow likely in the afternoon. Over

higher elevations, gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. Little or

no snow accumulation. Snow level above 8000 feet. Highs 58 to

65 at 5000 feet...47 to 55 at 8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain and snow. Near the

crest, snow likely in the evening, then chance of snow after

midnight. Colder. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Snow level

above 8000 feet. Lows 34 to 43 at 5000 feet...28 to 34 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Chance of

snow and slight chance of rain in the morning. Near the crest, a

40 percent chance of snow in the morning. Snow accumulation up to

1 inch. Total snow accumulation up to 3 inches. Snow level

7500 feet. Highs 50 to 59 at 5000 feet...40 to 48 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43 at 5000 feet...26 to

34 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 57 at 5000 feet...39 to

47 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Chance of

rain after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Lows

32 to 38 at 5000 feet...23 to 29 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Snow in the morning, then chance of snow in the

afternoon. Highs 40 to 45 at 5000 feet...28 to 34 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow after

midnight. Colder. Chance of snow 50 percent. Lows 19 to 29 at

5000 feet...11 to 18 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning.

Highs 38 to 43 at 5000 feet...25 to 33 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 22 to 32 at

5000 feet...14 to 22 at 8000 feet. Highs 43 to 51 at 5000 feet...

33 to 41 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 38 at 5000 feet...

20 to 29 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the afternoon.

Highs 46 to 53 at 5000 feet...35 to 43 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Tuolumne Meadows 54 22 45 / 20 50 30

Wawona 66 37 59 / 0 40 20

Hetch Hetchy 67 43 62 / 20 40 20

Yosemite Valley-

1200 AM PST Mon Dec 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 56 to 66. Light

winds in the morning becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Colder. Lows

36 to 46. East winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light

and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs 50 to 60. Light winds

in the morning becoming southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 60. Light winds in the

morning becoming southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening. Chance of rain.

Snow after midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. Lows

31 to 41.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain likely and

chance of snow in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

80 percent. Highs 38 to 48.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

after midnight. Colder. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Lows

21 to 31.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 36 to 46. Lows

24 to 34.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 42 to 52. Lows

30 to 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 45 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 67 40 61 / 20 50 20

San Joaquin River Canyon-

1200 AM PST Mon Dec 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 58 to 66. Light winds in the morning becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Colder. Lows

38 to 46. North winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light

and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs 50 to 60. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 60. Light winds in the

morning becoming southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

Lows 34 to 42.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow

likely in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

Highs 38 to 48.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

after midnight. Colder. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Lows

22 to 32.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning.

Highs 36 to 46.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 35. Highs

43 to 53.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41. Highs

46 to 56.

Upper San Joaquin River-

1200 AM PST Mon Dec 6 2021

.TODAY...A 50 percent chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Near the crest, snow likely in the afternoon. Over higher

elevations, gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. Little or no

snow accumulation. Highs 44 to 54.

.TONIGHT...A 50 percent chance of rain, A 50 percent chance of

snow. Near the crest, snow likely in the evening, then chance of

snow after midnight. Colder. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches.

Snow level above 8000 feet. Lows 25 to 35.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. A

40 percent chance of rain and snow in the morning. Near the

crest, chance of snow in the morning, then slight chance of snow

in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Total snow

accumulation up to 3 inches. Snow level 7500 feet. Highs 34 to

44.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 23 to 33.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 36 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow. Lows 20 to 30.

.THURSDAY...Snow in the morning, then chance of snow in the

afternoon. Highs 24 to 34.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the evening,

then slight chance of snow after midnight. Colder. Chance of snow

50 percent. Lows 9 to 19.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs 21 to

31.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 11 to 21. Highs

30 to 40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 19 to 29. Highs

32 to 42.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Devils Postpile 52 31 41 / 0 60 40

Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge-

1200 AM PST Mon Dec 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow in the

afternoon. No snow accumulation. Highs 56 to 61 at 5000 feet...

53 to 58 at 8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow.

Colder. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Lows 38 to 44 at

5000 feet...28 to 34 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and rain in the morning,

then slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Total

snow accumulation up to 3 inches. Highs 48 to 53 at 5000 feet...

42 to 48 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 45 at 5000 feet...26 to

34 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 55 at 5000 feet...44 to

49 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Chance of snow. Chance of rain after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Lows 35 to 40 at 5000 feet...

26 to 31 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Snow in the morning, then chance of snow in the

afternoon. Highs 39 to 46 at 5000 feet...31 to 36 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Colder. Lows 26 to 33 at 5000 feet...13 to 19 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning.

Highs 36 to 41 at 5000 feet...28 to 34 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 35 at

5000 feet...16 to 22 at 8000 feet. Highs 42 to 47 at 5000 feet...

36 to 42 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 40 at

5000 feet...23 to 29 at 8000 feet. Highs 45 to 50 at 5000 feet...

40 to 45 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 53 32 44 / 0 50 30

Shaver Lake 58 33 49 / 0 40 30

Lake Wishon 59 34 49 / 0 50 30

Kings Canyon NP-

1200 AM PST Mon Dec 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain and snow in

the afternoon. Near the crest, a 50 percent chance of snow in the

afternoon. Breezy. No snow accumulation. Highs around 68 at

5000 feet...51 to 60 at 8000 feet. West winds 25 to 30 mph with

gusts to around 50 mph over higher elevations.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain and snow...a

50 percent chance of snow near the crest. Colder. Snow

accumulation up to 3 inches. Lows around 41 at 5000 feet...28 to

36 at 8000 feet. Over higher elevations, gusts up to 45 mph in

the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning, then slight

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Near the crest, chance

of snow in the morning, then slight chance of snow in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Snow accumulation

up to 2 inches. Total snow accumulation up to 5 inches. Highs

around 55 at 5000 feet...40 to 48 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 37 at 5000 feet...

25 to 33 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 58 at 5000 feet...42 to

50 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of snow. Lows around 38 at

5000 feet...25 to 30 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Snow. Highs around 47 at 5000 feet...32 to 38 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Colder. Lows around 24 at 5000 feet...12 to 19 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs

around 43 at 5000 feet...27 to 35 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 28 at

5000 feet...16 to 23 at 8000 feet. Highs around 52 at 5000 feet...

36 to 45 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 36 at

5000 feet...22 to 31 at 8000 feet. Highs around 55 at 5000 feet...

39 to 47 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 70 40 59 / 0 40 40

Grant Grove Area-

1200 AM PST Mon Dec 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 60 to 65 at 5000 feet...50 to 55 at 8000 feet.

West winds 25 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow.

Colder. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Lows 42 to 47 at

5000 feet...29 to 37 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs 49 to 54 at 5000 feet...39 to 44 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 45 at 5000 feet...26 to

36 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 57 at 5000 feet...42 to

47 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain and snow. Lows 36 to

41 at 5000 feet...25 to 31 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Snow and rain likely. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Highs 39 to 44 at 5000 feet...31 to 36 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow. Colder. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Lows 26 to 31 at 5000 feet...14 to 21 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning.

Highs 36 to 41 at 5000 feet...26 to 31 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 35 at

5000 feet...15 to 24 at 8000 feet. Highs 45 to 50 at 5000 feet...

34 to 39 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 41 at

5000 feet...22 to 31 at 8000 feet. Highs 48 to 53 at 5000 feet...

38 to 43 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grant Grove 58 38 47 / 0 40 30

Sequoia NP-

1200 AM PST Mon Dec 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon, Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. Near the crest, a

20 percent chance of snow in the afternoon. Over higher

elevations, northwest winds around 25 mph with gusts to around

45 mph in the afternoon. Breezy. No snow accumulation. Highs

58 to 63 at 5000 feet...49 to 57 at 8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the evening,

then chance of snow after midnight, Slight chance of rain in the

evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Near the crest, a

50 percent chance of snow. Colder. Snow accumulation up to

3 inches. Lows 39 to 44 at 5000 feet...26 to 36 at 8000 feet.

Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning, then slight

chance of rain in the afternoon. Near the crest, chance of snow

in the morning, then slight chance of snow in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Snow accumulation up to

1 inch. Total snow accumulation up to 4 inches. Highs 47 to 52 at

5000 feet...38 to 44 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 43 at 5000 feet...24 to

34 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 55 at 5000 feet...40 to

48 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in

the evening, then snow likely and slight chance of rain after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Lows 34 to 39 at

5000 feet...22 to 30 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Snow and rain likely in the morning, then chance of

snow in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Highs

38 to 43 at 5000 feet...30 to 36 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Colder. Lows 25 to 30 at 5000 feet...12 to 22 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs 35 to

40 at 5000 feet...25 to 33 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 32 at

5000 feet...14 to 24 at 8000 feet. Highs 42 to 47 at 5000 feet...

33 to 41 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 39 at

5000 feet...20 to 30 at 8000 feet. Highs 46 to 51 at 5000 feet...

37 to 45 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lodgepole 58 31 48 / 0 40 30

South End of the Upper Sierra-

1200 AM PST Mon Dec 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 58 to 68 at 5000 feet...

52 to 60 at 8000 feet. West winds around 25 mph with gusts to

around 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and

snow. Colder. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Snow level above

8000 feet. Lows 35 to 43 at 5000 feet...28 to 38 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Total snow accumulation up to

3 inches. Snow level above 8000 feet. Highs 47 to 57 at

5000 feet...40 to 46 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42 at 5000 feet...24 to

34 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 59 at 5000 feet...43 to 51 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Lows 31 to 40 at 5000 feet...24 to 32 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Snow and rain likely. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Highs 41 to 46 at 5000 feet...32 to 38 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Colder. Lows 23 to 33 at 5000 feet...14 to 24 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs 34 to

43 at 5000 feet...29 to 35 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to

35 at 5000 feet...18 to 28 at 8000 feet. Highs 42 to 51 at

5000 feet...35 to 43 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 47 to 56 at 5000 feet...39 to 47 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Johnsondale 68 29 57 / 0 30 30

Kern River Valley-

1200 AM PST Mon Dec 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 74. Northeast winds up to

10 mph in the morning shifting to the west 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows

41 to 49. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 55 to 63.

Light winds in the morning becoming east 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 45. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 66. Light winds in the morning

becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain

after midnight. Lows 37 to 43.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then chance of rain in

the afternoon. Cooler. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 46 to 52.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Slight

chance of snow after midnight. Colder. Chance of precipitation

40 percent. Lows 29 to 37.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning. Highs 42 to 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 35. Highs

48 to 56.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 38.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 58 40 47 / 0 20 30

Kernville 73 43 62 / 0 20 20

Lake Isabella 73 44 62 / 0 20 20

Weldon 73 46 62 / 0 20 20

Piute Walker Basin-

1200 AM PST Mon Dec 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 67. Gusts up to 40 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows

38 to 48.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Slight

chance of rain. Highs 47 to 57.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent. Lows 33 to 43.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Highs 38 to 48.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Colder. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Lows 27 to 37.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs 33 to 43.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to

37. Highs 40 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 45 to 55.

Tehachapi-

1200 AM PST Mon Dec 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 58 to 66. West winds around

25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows

40 to 48. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Slight

chance of rain. Highs 48 to 58.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent. Lows 36 to 44.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Chance of snow in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent. Highs 40 to 48.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Colder. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Lows 29 to 39.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning.

Highs 34 to 44.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to

39. Highs 40 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 45 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 62 44 53 / 0 20 20

Tehachapi 66 40 54 / 0 20 20

Twin Oaks 67 44 57 / 0 20 20

Grapevine-

1200 AM PST Mon Dec 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 67. South winds 10 to 15 mph

in the morning shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 43 to 48. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs 50 to 57. North winds

up to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the east in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 46. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 61. West winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain

after midnight. Lows 39 to 44.

.THURSDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. Highs 42 to 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Lows 34 to 39.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 38 to

46.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 40. Highs

45 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grapevine 62 46 57 / 0 0 20

Frazier Mountain Communities-

1200 AM PST Mon Dec 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 66.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 39 to 49.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs 47 to 57.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain

after midnight. Lows 36 to 46.

.THURSDAY...Chance of rain. Snow likely in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent. Highs 40 to 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Colder. Lows 30 to 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 36 to 46.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 40. Highs

44 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 66 43 51 / 0 0 20

Frazier Park 68 34 54 / 0 0 20

Indian Wells Valley-

1200 AM PST Mon Dec 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 74. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after midnight.

Lows 44 to 52. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around

35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 59 to 66.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 36 to 46. Light winds

in the evening becoming northwest up to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 69. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain

after midnight. Lows 38 to 48.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

54 to 61.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Colder. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Lows

31 to 39.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning. Highs 49 to 57.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 36. Highs

49 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 73 49 65 / 0 0 20

Ridgecrest 73 47 65 / 0 0 20

Mojave Desert Slopes-

1200 AM PST Mon Dec 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs 63 to 73. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph in the morning shifting to the west 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Windy.

Lows 45 to 53. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around

50 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs 52 to 62. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 39 to 47. North winds

up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 66. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain

after midnight. Lows 40 to 48.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

45 to 55.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Colder. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Lows 33 to 41.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning. Highs 41 to 51.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 39. Highs

45 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mojave 72 49 61 / 0 0 20

Mojave Desert-

1200 AM PST Mon Dec 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 74. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 46 to 52. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts

to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 60 to 65.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 34 to 44. North winds

up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain

after midnight. Lows 41 to 47.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

53 to 59.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after

midnight. Colder. Chance of rain 30 percent. Lows 31 to 39.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 49 to 59. Lows 25 to

35.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 69 53 60 / 0 0 20

California City 73 47 62 / 0 0 20

Edwards AFB 72 49 62 / 0 0 20

Rosamond 74 46 63 / 0 0 20

