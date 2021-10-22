CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, October 21, 2021

_____

233 FPUS56 KHNX 220601

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1100 PM PDT Thu Oct 21 2021

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Friday, Friday night, and Saturday.

CAZ300-221100-

West Side Mountains north of 198-

1100 PM PDT Thu Oct 21 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 58 to 63. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

63 to 69. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the morning shifting to

the northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening. Cooler. Lows 51 to 56. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 70. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent. Lows 56 to 61. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 65 to 71.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Rain. Lows 56 to 61. Highs 60 to 65.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after

midnight. Cooler. Chance of rain 40 percent. Lows 49 to 55.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain. Highs 62 to 67. Lows 54 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 66 to 75. Lows

56 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Luis Reservoir 61 65 53 65 / 0 90 0 0

=

$$

CAZ301-221100-

Los Banos - Dos Palos-

1100 PM PDT Thu Oct 21 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 53 to 59. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. Cooler. Highs 64 to 70.

Southeast winds up to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the north

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows 48 to 53. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 72. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent. Lows 51 to 57. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 68 to 73.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Rain. Lows 53 to 58. Highs 62 to 67.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after

midnight. Cooler. Chance of rain 40 percent. Lows 45 to 51.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain. Highs 62 to 67. Lows 48 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 67 to 75. Lows

50 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 56 65 50 68 / 0 80 20 0

=

$$

CAZ302-221100-

Merced - Madera - Mendota-

1100 PM PDT Thu Oct 21 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 51 to 56. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Cooler.

Highs 63 to 69. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

46 to 51. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70. Light winds in the

morning becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent. Lows 48 to 54. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 65 to 71.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Rain. Lows 51 to 56. Highs 60 to 65.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after

midnight. Colder. Chance of rain 40 percent. Lows 42 to 47.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain. Highs 61 to 66. Lows 43 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 65 to 73. Lows

46 to 51.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 54 63 48 65 / 0 90 20 0

Merced 55 66 50 68 / 0 90 20 0

Chowchilla 52 66 47 67 / 0 70 30 0

Madera 52 68 47 67 / 0 60 30 0

Firebaugh 51 68 47 69 / 0 70 20 0

Mendota 52 69 47 70 / 0 60 30 0

=

$$

CAZ303-221100-

Planada - Le Grand - Snelling-

1100 PM PDT Thu Oct 21 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 52 to 57. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

62 to 70. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then slight chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent. Lows 46 to 51. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 64 to 69. Light winds in the

morning becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent. Lows 49 to 54. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 64 to 69.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Rain. Lows 51 to 56. Highs 58 to 63.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after

midnight. Colder. Chance of rain 40 percent. Lows 43 to 48.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain. Highs 60 to 65. Lows 44 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 64 to 73. Lows

47 to 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Planada 54 65 48 67 / 0 80 30 0

Le Grand 53 65 48 67 / 0 80 30 0

=

$$

CAZ304-221100-

Coalinga - Avenal-

1100 PM PDT Thu Oct 21 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 54 to 59. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 71 to 76. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then slight chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent. Lows 50 to 55. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 72. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 52 to 57. North winds up to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Highs 68 to 73.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Rain. Lows 55 to 61. Highs 62 to 67.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain in

the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Cooler. Lows 47 to

52.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 63 to 71.

Lows 49 to 57.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 55 71 50 69 / 0 40 20 0

Avenal 57 73 54 69 / 0 30 30 0

=

$$

CAZ305-221100-

West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties-

1100 PM PDT Thu Oct 21 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 52 to 57. East winds up to 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Highs 71 to 76. Light winds in the morning becoming northwest

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then slight chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent. Lows 49 to 54. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 73. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 48 to 54. Northwest winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Highs 70 to 75.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Rain. Lows 54 to 59. Highs 63 to 68.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain in

the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Colder. Lows 42 to

48.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs

64 to 69.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 54.

Highs 67 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 54 74 51 70 / 0 40 30 0

Five Points 53 73 50 70 / 0 40 30 0

NAS Lemoore 52 74 51 70 / 0 30 40 0

Kettleman City 57 76 55 71 / 0 30 40 0

=

$$

CAZ306-221100-

Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma-

1100 PM PDT Thu Oct 21 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 49 to 54. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Highs 69 to 74. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then slight chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent. Lows 46 to 51. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 71. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 46 to 51. Northwest winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Highs 68 to 73.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Rain. Lows 51 to 56. Highs 60 to 65.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Colder. Lows

40 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs

62 to 67.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 49.

Highs 65 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Selma 52 73 51 67 / 0 30 40 0

Kingsburg 50 73 50 67 / 0 30 40 0

Sanger 51 73 50 67 / 0 30 30 0

Kerman 51 69 47 68 / 0 50 30 0

Caruthers 51 72 49 68 / 0 40 40 0

=

$$

CAZ307-221100-

Fresno-Clovis-

1100 PM PDT Thu Oct 21 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 51 to 56. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Highs 69 to 74. Northeast winds up to 10 mph in the morning

shifting to the northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then slight chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent. Lows 49 to 54. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 49 to 54. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

66 to 71.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Rain. Lows 53 to 58. Highs 58 to 63.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Colder. Lows

42 to 48.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs 61 to 66.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 52.

Highs 66 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Clovis 54 71 52 67 / 0 40 40 0

Fresno 54 71 52 67 / 0 40 40 0

=

$$

CAZ308-221100-

West Side Mountains South of 198-

1100 PM PDT Thu Oct 21 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 55 to 60. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 72 to 78. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows 53 to 58. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs 67 to 72. North winds

up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 52 to 57. North winds up to 10 mph in the

evening shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Highs 69 to 75.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows 57 to 62.

.MONDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon.

Highs 62 to 67.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cooler. Lows

48 to 53.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 62 to 71.

Lows 48 to 57.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 54 63 48 65 / 0 90 20 0

Merced 55 66 50 68 / 0 90 20 0

Chowchilla 52 66 47 67 / 0 70 30 0

Madera 52 68 47 67 / 0 60 30 0

=

$$

CAZ309-221100-

Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5-

1100 PM PDT Thu Oct 21 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 48 to 56. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 75 to 80. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

52 to 57. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 67 to 72.

Northwest winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming light and

variable in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 46 to 52. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 72 to 77.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows 52 to 58.

.MONDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon.

Highs 63 to 68.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Colder. Lows

44 to 49.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 62 to 71.

Lows 43 to 51.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 52 77 53 70 / 0 20 50 20

Buttonwillow 51 78 53 70 / 0 0 50 20

=

$$

CAZ310-221100-

Delano-Wasco-Shafter-

1100 PM PDT Thu Oct 21 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 48 to 53. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 74 to 79. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

50 to 55. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 66 to 71.

Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 71 to 76.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows 51 to 56.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs 61 to 66.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Colder. Lows

42 to 47.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 66.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 49.

Highs 64 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 51 76 52 69 / 0 20 50 20

Allensworth 50 76 52 69 / 0 0 50 20

Wasco 49 76 53 68 / 0 0 50 20

Delano 51 76 53 67 / 0 0 50 20

McFarland 50 76 53 67 / 0 0 50 20

Shafter 51 76 55 67 / 0 0 50 20

=

$$

CAZ311-221100-

Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore-

1100 PM PDT Thu Oct 21 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 48 to 53. West winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 72 to 77. Light winds in the morning becoming

west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows 48 to 53. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs 66 to 71. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50. North winds up to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Highs 69 to 74.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows 51 to 56.

.MONDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon.

Highs 60 to 65.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Colder. Lows

41 to 46.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 66.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 49.

Highs 64 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lemoore 52 74 52 70 / 0 30 40 0

Hanford 52 74 52 70 / 0 30 40 0

Corcoran 51 76 52 70 / 0 20 40 20

=

$$

CAZ312-221100-

Visalia - Porterville - Reedley-

1100 PM PDT Thu Oct 21 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 49 to 54. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 71 to 76. Southeast winds up to 10 mph in the

morning shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows 49 to 54. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 64 to 69. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to 51. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Highs 67 to 72.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows 52 to 57.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs 58 to 63.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Colder. Lows

41 to 47.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 64.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 50.

Highs 64 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Reedley 50 73 50 67 / 0 30 30 0

Dinuba 50 73 50 67 / 0 20 30 0

Visalia 51 73 51 68 / 0 20 40 0

Exeter 52 74 51 66 / 0 0 30 0

Tulare 51 74 52 67 / 0 20 40 0

Lindsay 52 74 51 66 / 0 0 30 20

Porterville 54 75 54 65 / 0 0 30 20

=

$$

CAZ313-221100-

Buena Vista-

1100 PM PDT Thu Oct 21 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 53 to 59. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 74 to 79. Southwest winds up to 10 mph in the

morning shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

55 to 60. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 64 to 69.

North winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 56. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 72 to 77.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of rain in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent. Lows 55 to 61.

.MONDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon.

Highs 62 to 67.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 49 to 54.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 65.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 56.

Highs 65 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 59 75 58 65 / 0 0 50 20

=

$$

CAZ314-221100-

Bakersfield-

1100 PM PDT Thu Oct 21 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 49 to 59. East winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 73 to 78. Light winds in the morning becoming

northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

53 to 58. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the morning,

then mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs 63 to 68. Northwest

winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56. North winds up to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs 71 to 76.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent. Lows 52 to 58.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs 61 to 66.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cooler. Lows

45 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 65.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54.

Highs 65 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bakersfield 57 76 57 66 / 0 0 50 20

=

$$

CAZ315-221100-

Southeast San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PDT Thu Oct 21 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 50 to 58. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 72 to 77. Light winds in the morning becoming

west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

51 to 56. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 63 to 68. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 47 to 53. Northeast winds up to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 68 to 73.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent. Lows 53 to 58.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs 59 to 64.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Colder. Lows

44 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 63.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54.

Highs 63 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Richgrove 52 74 52 66 / 0 0 40 20

=

$$

CAZ316-221100-

South End San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PDT Thu Oct 21 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 59. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 72 to 77. South winds up to 10 mph in the

morning shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

52 to 57. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the morning,

then mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs 61 to 67. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 56. West winds up to

10 mph in the evening shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs 70 to 75.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent. Lows 52 to 58.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs 61 to 66.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Lows 47 to 52.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 59 to

64.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56.

Highs 65 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Arvin 53 76 53 65 / 0 0 50 20

Lamont 52 76 54 65 / 0 0 50 20

Mettler 54 74 54 64 / 0 0 40 20

=

$$

CAZ317-221100-

Mariposa Madera Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Thu Oct 21 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 52 to 58. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming cloudy. A

50 percent chance of rain. Highs 61 to 69. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then

slight chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Lows 47 to 53. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 61 to 67. Light winds in the morning becoming

west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows 50 to 56. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 60 to 66.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Rain. Lows 48 to 56. Highs 54 to 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after

midnight. Colder. Chance of rain 50 percent. Lows 41 to 49.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain. Highs 57 to 63. Lows 44 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 62 to 72. Lows

48 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 52 60 47 60 / 0 70 30 0

=

$$

CAZ318-221100-

Mariposa-Madera Lower Sierra-

1100 PM PDT Thu Oct 21 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY

EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows 43 to 53.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

55 to 65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then

slight chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Lows 39 to 49.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 53 to 63.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain

after midnight. Lows 40 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 51 to 61.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Rain. Lows 39 to 49. Highs 45 to 55.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then slight chance of rain after midnight. Colder. Chance of rain

50 percent. Lows 32 to 42.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain. Highs 49 to 59. Lows 36 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 59 to 69. Lows

40 to 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oakhurst 42 68 40 64 / 0 60 20 0

Bass Lake 42 63 42 60 / 0 50 30 0

=

$$

CAZ319-221100-

Fresno-Tulare Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Thu Oct 21 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 52 to 58.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 67 to 75.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then slight chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent. Lows 50 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs 60 to 68.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 49 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Highs 62 to 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows 51 to 57.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs 54 to 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Colder. Lows

43 to 49.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 63.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to

55. Highs 62 to 68.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 56 69 51 66 / 0 50 30 0

Three Rivers 53 75 50 67 / 0 0 30 0

Springville 51 70 49 60 / 0 0 30 0

Tule River Reservation 59 73 54 63 / 0 0 30 20

=

$$

CAZ320-221100-

Fresno-Tulare Lower Sierra-

1100 PM PDT Thu Oct 21 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY

EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 59 to 69.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

43 to 53.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs 52 to 62.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Highs 54 to 64.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Rain. Lows 42 to 52. Highs 46 to 56.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Colder. Lows

36 to 46.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 48 to 58.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to

53. Highs 55 to 65.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 61 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Auberry 56 65 51 61 / 0 40 20 0

=

$$

CAZ321-221100-

South End Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Thu Oct 21 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 55 to 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 69 to 74.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows 51 to 56.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the morning,

then mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs 60 to 65.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 50 to 56.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 67 to 72.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent. Lows 53 to 58.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs 57 to 62.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 47 to 52.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 61.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 56.

Highs 62 to 72.

=

$$

CAZ322-221100-

South End of the Lower Sierra-

1100 PM PDT Thu Oct 21 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY

EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 59 to 69.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows 43 to 51.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the morning,

then mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs 49 to 59.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Warmer. Highs 56 to 66.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent. Lows 45 to 53.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs 47 to 57.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Colder. Lows 37 to 47.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 47 to 57.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to

52. Highs 54 to 64.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 60 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Camp Nelson 44 62 39 54 / 0 0 30 20

=

$$

CAZ323-221100-

Yosemite NP outside of the valley-

1100 PM PDT Thu Oct 21 2021

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH

MONDAY EVENING ABOVE 8000 FEET...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 38 to 48 at 5000 feet...

31 to 38 at 8000 feet. South winds 25 to 30 mph over higher

elevations. Over higher elevations, gusts up to 50 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Chance of rain, Chance of snow in the morning, then

snow likely in the afternoon, Gusts up to 40 mph in the

afternoon. Near the crest, slight chance of snow in the morning,

then chance of snow in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Very windy. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Snow

level above 8000 feet. Highs 51 to 57 at 5000 feet...41 to 47 at

8000 feet. Southwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts to around

75 mph over higher elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Near

the crest, chance of snow in the evening, then slight chance of

snow after midnight. Over higher elevations, southwest winds

25 to 30 mph in the evening, Gusts up to 55 mph in the evening.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Windy. Little or no snow

accumulation. Snow level above 8000 feet. Lows 36 to 45 at

5000 feet...29 to 35 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning,

then chance of snow and slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Little or no snow

accumulation. Snow level above 8000 feet. Highs 50 to 56 at

5000 feet...39 to 45 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening, then chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Little or no snow

accumulation. Snow level above 8000 feet. Lows 36 to 45 at

5000 feet...30 to 36 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain and

snow likely in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

Highs 49 to 54 at 5000 feet...37 to 43 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Rain and snow. Breezy. Lows 35 to

40 at 5000 feet...27 to 32 at 8000 feet. Highs 43 to 48 at

5000 feet...31 to 37 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and rain in the

evening, then slight chance of snow after midnight. Colder.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Lows 27 to 37 at 5000 feet...

19 to 26 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Chance of rain in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Highs 46 to

52 at 5000 feet...35 to 41 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in

the evening. Lows 34 to 44 at 5000 feet...27 to 34 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 56 to 66 at

5000 feet...44 to 54 at 8000 feet. Lows 37 to 47 at 5000 feet...

31 to 39 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Tuolumne Meadows 23 47 22 45 / 0 60 40 30

Wawona 41 62 38 59 / 0 60 30 20

Hetch Hetchy 47 60 44 59 / 20 80 30 20

=

$$

CAZ324-221100-

Yosemite Valley-

1100 PM PDT Thu Oct 21 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50. South winds up to 10 mph

in the evening shifting to the north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 52 to 62. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then slight chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent. Lows 37 to 47. West winds up to 10 mph in the evening

becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 51 to 61. Light winds in the morning becoming

southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows 38 to 48. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 49 to 59.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Rain. Lows 34 to 44. Highs 42 to 52.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Colder. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Lows 28 to 38.

.TUESDAY...Slight chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain. Highs 46 to 56.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows 36 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 58 to 68. Lows

39 to 49.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 38 67 37 66 / 0 70 30 20

=

$$

CAZ325-221100-

San Joaquin River Canyon-

1100 PM PDT Thu Oct 21 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY

EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows 42 to 52. South winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 55 to 65. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then slight chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain

30 percent. Lows 39 to 49. Southwest winds up to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 51 to 61. Light winds in the morning becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 40 to 50. West winds up to 10 mph in the evening

becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

49 to 59.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Rain. Lows 38 to 48. Highs 42 to 52.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Colder. Lows 30 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Slight chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain. Highs 46 to 56.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 55 to 65.

Lows 41 to 51.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 70.

=

$$

CAZ326-221100-

Upper San Joaquin River-

1100 PM PDT Thu Oct 21 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY

EVENING...

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH

MONDAY EVENING ABOVE 8000 FEET...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 29 to 39. Over higher

elevations, southwest winds around 25 mph with gusts to around

55 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon, Southwest winds around 25 mph with gusts to around

50 mph in the afternoon. Near the crest, a 50 percent chance of

snow in the afternoon. Over higher elevations, southwest winds

25 to 30 mph in the morning increasing to 35 to 45 mph in the

afternoon. Very windy. Little or no snow accumulation. Snow level

above 8000 feet. Highs 39 to 49. Gusts up to 70 mph over higher

elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Near

the crest, chance of snow in the evening, then slight chance of

snow after midnight. Over higher elevations, southwest winds

25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 55 mph in the evening. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent. Windy. Little or no snow

accumulation. Snow level above 8000 feet. Lows 26 to 36.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Slight

chance of rain in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.

Snow level above 8000 feet. Highs 37 to 47.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow.

Slight chance of rain after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Snow level above 8000 feet. Lows 27 to 37.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow. Highs 35 to 45.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Snow and rain. Breezy. Lows 25 to 35.

Highs 28 to 38.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the evening,

then slight chance of snow after midnight. Colder. Chance of snow

50 percent. Lows 16 to 26.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Slight

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 32 to 42.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 25 to 35.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 42 to 52. Lows

28 to 38.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Devils Postpile 35 47 33 47 / 0 40 30 20

=

$$

CAZ327-221100-

Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge-

1100 PM PDT Thu Oct 21 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY

EVENING...

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH

MONDAY EVENING ABOVE 8000 FEET...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows 43 to 50 at 5000 feet...

31 to 39 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and slight chance of snow

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. No snow

accumulation. Highs 55 to 60 at 5000 feet...46 to 52 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Chance of

rain in the evening, then slight chance of rain after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows 39 to 46 at 5000 feet...29 to 35 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

No snow accumulation. Highs 50 to 55 at 5000 feet...42 to 49 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow after

midnight. No snow accumulation. Lows 40 to 48 at 5000 feet...

29 to 37 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow. Highs 50 to 56 at 5000 feet...42 to 48 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Rain and snow. Lows 39 to 44 at

5000 feet...30 to 35 at 8000 feet. Highs 41 to 47 at 5000 feet...

33 to 39 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow after

midnight. Colder. Chance of snow 50 percent. Lows 32 to 40 at

5000 feet...18 to 26 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Slight

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 46 to 51 at 5000 feet...

38 to 44 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49 at

5000 feet...29 to 39 at 8000 feet. Highs 53 to 63 at 5000 feet...

47 to 56 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 36 47 33 43 / 0 40 40 20

Shaver Lake 38 55 35 49 / 0 40 30 20

Lake Wishon 39 55 35 50 / 0 20 40 20

=

$$

CAZ328-221100-

Kings Canyon NP-

1100 PM PDT Thu Oct 21 2021

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH

MONDAY EVENING ABOVE 8000 FEET...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 45 at 5000 feet...32 to

39 at 8000 feet. Over higher elevations, gusts up to 45 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Near the crest, a 40 percent chance of snow in the

afternoon. Very windy. No snow accumulation. Highs around 63 at

5000 feet...46 to 56 at 8000 feet. Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph

with gusts to around 70 mph over higher elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Near

the crest, a 40 percent chance of snow. Over higher elevations,

gusts up to 45 mph in the evening. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows around 42 at 5000 feet...30 to 36 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning,

then chance of snow and slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs around 62 at 5000 feet...43 to 53 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 43 at 5000 feet...

31 to 37 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Highs around 60 at 5000 feet...42 to

52 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain and snow in the evening, then rain

and snow likely after midnight. Breezy. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Lows around 43 at 5000 feet...31 to 36 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Rain in the morning. Snow, breezy. Highs around 51 at

5000 feet...35 to 44 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow after

midnight. Colder. Chance of snow 50 percent. Lows around 30 at

5000 feet...18 to 25 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs

around 54 at 5000 feet...37 to 47 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 45 at

5000 feet...29 to 39 at 8000 feet. Highs 62 to 67 at 5000 feet...

48 to 58 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 46 66 43 62 / 0 0 30 20

=

$$

CAZ329-221100-

Grant Grove Area-

1100 PM PDT Thu Oct 21 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY

EVENING...

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH

MONDAY EVENING ABOVE 8000 FEET...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 47 to 52 at 5000 feet...32 to

42 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 58 to 63 at 5000 feet...45 to 51 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then chance of snow and slight chance of rain after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows 43 to 48 at 5000 feet...29 to 37 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Slight chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain. No snow accumulation. Highs 52 to

57 at 5000 feet...39 to 46 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 44 to 49 at 5000 feet...30 to 38 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Highs 53 to 58 at 5000 feet...41 to 47 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows 41 to 46 at

5000 feet...30 to 35 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain and snow in the

afternoon. Highs 44 to 49 at 5000 feet...33 to 39 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and snow in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Colder. Lows 33 to 38 at 5000 feet...19 to 29 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 48 to 53 at

5000 feet...36 to 41 at 8000 feet. Lows 42 to 47 at 5000 feet...

27 to 35 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 56 to 66 at

5000 feet...44 to 54 at 8000 feet. Lows 46 to 51 at 5000 feet...

31 to 40 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grant Grove 43 54 37 47 / 0 20 30 20

=

$$

CAZ330-221100-

Sequoia NP-

1100 PM PDT Thu Oct 21 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY

EVENING...

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH

MONDAY EVENING ABOVE 8000 FEET...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50 at 5000 feet...30 to

40 at 8000 feet. Over higher elevations, gusts up to 45 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Near the crest, a 40 percent chance of snow in the

afternoon. Windy. No snow accumulation. Highs 55 to 60 at

5000 feet...44 to 54 at 8000 feet. West winds 25 to 30 mph with

gusts to around 60 mph over higher elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain and

snow. Near the crest, chance of snow in the evening, then slight

chance of snow after midnight. Over higher elevations, gusts up

to 40 mph in the evening. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows

39 to 44 at 5000 feet...26 to 36 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Little or no snow accumulation. Highs 49 to 54 at 5000 feet...

41 to 51 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45 at 5000 feet...

28 to 38 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain and snow in

the afternoon. Highs 51 to 56 at 5000 feet...41 to 51 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain and snow in the evening, then rain

and snow likely after midnight. Breezy. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Lows 41 to 46 at 5000 feet...28 to 35 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Snow, rain, breezy. Highs 42 to 47 at 5000 feet...33 to

41 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

after midnight. Colder. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Lows

31 to 37 at 5000 feet...17 to 27 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of snow in the morning. Highs

44 to 49 at 5000 feet...34 to 44 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47 at

5000 feet...27 to 37 at 8000 feet. Highs 53 to 63 at 5000 feet...

44 to 54 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lodgepole 33 53 31 48 / 0 0 30 20

=

$$

CAZ331-221100-

South End of the Upper Sierra-

1100 PM PDT Thu Oct 21 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY

EVENING...

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH

MONDAY EVENING ABOVE 8000 FEET...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50 at 5000 feet...32 to

42 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs 56 to 66 at 5000 feet...

50 to 58 at 8000 feet. West winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to

around 65 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and snow. Breezy. Little or no snow accumulation. Snow level

above 8000 feet. Lows 36 to 44 at 5000 feet...28 to 38 at

8000 feet. West winds around 25 mph in the evening. Gusts up to

60 mph.

.SATURDAY...Slight chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain. Little or no snow accumulation.

Snow level above 8000 feet. Highs 49 to 59 at 5000 feet...45 to

55 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45 at 5000 feet...

28 to 38 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 53 to 63 at 5000 feet...47 to 55 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows 40 to 47 at 5000 feet...30 to 38 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain and snow in the

afternoon. Highs 47 to 52 at 5000 feet...38 to 44 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and snow in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Colder. Lows 30 to 40 at 5000 feet...19 to 29 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 45 to 55 at

5000 feet...39 to 48 at 8000 feet. Lows 35 to 43 at 5000 feet...

26 to 36 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 55 to 65 at 5000 feet...

48 to 58 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 48 at 5000 feet...31 to

41 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 70 at 5000 feet...53 to 63 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Johnsondale 32 65 30 57 / 0 0 30 20

=

$$

CAZ332-221100-

Kern River Valley-

1100 PM PDT Thu Oct 21 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 45 to 53. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Breezy. Highs 66 to 74. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then slight chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent. Lows 45 to 50. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 56 to 66. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 48. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 63 to 71.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent. Lows 45 to 51.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs 53 to 61.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Colder. Lows

38 to 44.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 54 to 64. Lows

41 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 64 to 74.

Lows 46 to 52.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 70 to 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 45 56 41 46 / 0 0 40 30

Kernville 48 73 47 64 / 0 0 30 20

Lake Isabella 48 73 49 63 / 0 0 40 20

Weldon 49 72 49 64 / 0 0 30 20

=

$$

CAZ333-221100-

Piute Walker Basin-

1100 PM PDT Thu Oct 21 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 42 to 52.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Breezy. Highs 57 to 67. West winds around 25 mph with

gusts to around 40 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Breezy. Lows 39 to 49. West winds around 25 mph with gusts to

around 50 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 47 to 57.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs 55 to 65.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent. Lows 41 to 51.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs 45 to 55.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Colder. Lows

34 to 44.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 45 to 55.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45. Highs

55 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51.

Highs 61 to 71.

=

$$

CAZ334-221100-

Tehachapi-

1100 PM PDT Thu Oct 21 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Breezy. Highs 58 to 68. Northwest winds around 25 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Breezy. Lows 40 to 50. West winds around 25 mph with gusts to

around 45 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs 47 to 57.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 39 to 49. West

winds around 25 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs 56 to 66.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent. Lows 42 to 52.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs 46 to 56.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Colder. Lows 36 to 46.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 45 to

55.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47. Highs

55 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53.

Highs 61 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 48 60 44 49 / 0 0 40 20

Tehachapi 41 65 43 53 / 0 0 40 20

Twin Oaks 46 68 45 57 / 0 0 40 20

=

$$

CAZ335-221100-

Grapevine-

1100 PM PDT Thu Oct 21 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 55. Light winds in the

evening becoming north up to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 59 to 69. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows 42 to 52. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 50 to 60.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 52. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs 58 to 68.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent. Lows 45 to 55.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs 49 to 59.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Colder. Lows 39 to 49.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 47 to 57.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to

53. Highs 55 to 65.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 61 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grapevine 56 71 52 62 / 0 0 40 20

=

$$

CAZ336-221100-

Frazier Mountain Communities-

1100 PM PDT Thu Oct 21 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 59 to 69.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows 41 to 51.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 50 to 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs 58 to 68.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent. Lows 44 to 54.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs 48 to 58.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Colder. Lows

38 to 48.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 47 to 57.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to

52. Highs 54 to 64.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 47 60 42 52 / 0 0 40 0

Frazier Park 37 67 35 57 / 0 0 40 20

=

$$

CAZ337-221100-

Indian Wells Valley-

1100 PM PDT Thu Oct 21 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 46 to 54. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs 74 to 82. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph in the morning increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts

to around 55 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Windy. Lows 48 to 54. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 76. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 52. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 78.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 50 to 56.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Breezy. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs

58 to 68.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain in

the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Colder. Lows 41 to

47.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 63 to 70. Lows

44 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 71 to 81. Lows 49 to

55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 52 80 53 73 / 0 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 48 81 51 75 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ338-221100-

Mojave Desert Slopes-

1100 PM PDT Thu Oct 21 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 55. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Very windy. Highs 65 to 75. West winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the morning

increasing to 30 to 40 mph with gusts to around 70 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Windy. Lows 46 to 56. West winds

25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 70 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain in the morning.

Breezy. Highs 56 to 66. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 45 to 53. West

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs 62 to 72.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 46 to 56.

.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.

Highs 51 to 61.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Breezy, colder.

Lows 41 to 49.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 53 to 63. Lows

42 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 62 to 72.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 56.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mojave 50 75 53 65 / 0 0 20 0

=

$$

CAZ339-221100-

Mojave Desert-

1100 PM PDT Thu Oct 21 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 80. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows 49 to 54.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 71. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 51. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 70 to 76.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows 49 to 55.

.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 80 percent. Highs 58 to 64.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 43 to 48.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 67.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 41 to 49. Highs 69 to

75.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 45 to 55. Highs 74 to

80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 54 73 55 67 / 0 0 0 0

California City 44 77 50 68 / 0 0 20 0

Edwards AFB 43 78 51 69 / 0 0 0 0

Rosamond 45 78 50 69 / 0 0 20 0

=

$$

weather.gov/hanford

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather