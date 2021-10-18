CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Monday, October 18, 2021

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1100 AM PDT Mon Oct 18 2021

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Tuesday.

West Side Mountains north of 198-

1100 AM PDT Mon Oct 18 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs 60 to 65. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 65 to 73. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 52 to 57. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs 66 to 74. South winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then slight chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent. Lows 56 to 62.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Warmer. Chance of rain

30 percent. Highs 71 to 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of rain. Lows 59 to 64. Highs 67 to 77.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain. Lows 55 to 60. Highs 64 to 72.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of rain. Lows 55 to 60. Highs 64 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Luis Reservoir 62 47 68 / 0 0 0

CAZ301-182300-

Los Banos - Dos Palos-

1100 AM PDT Mon Oct 18 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs 63 to 68. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 46. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 74. Light winds in the morning

becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 46 to 52. South winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs 69 to 74. Light winds in the morning becoming southeast

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight

chance of rain. Lows 50 to 59. Highs 76 to 81.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

72 to 77.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

51 to 56.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Highs 68 to 73.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of rain. Lows 50 to 56. Highs 67 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 64 42 70 / 0 0 0

Merced - Madera - Mendota-

1100 AM PDT Mon Oct 18 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs 61 to 66. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 41. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 72. Light winds in the morning

becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 45 to 50. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs 68 to 73. Light winds in the morning becoming southeast

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows 47 to 52.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

74 to 79.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of rain. Lows 50 to 55. Highs 71 to 76.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

49 to 54.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Highs 66 to 71.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of rain. Lows 48 to 53. Highs 65 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 62 38 68 / 0 0 0

Merced 65 39 70 / 0 0 0

Chowchilla 63 37 69 / 0 0 0

Madera 63 38 69 / 0 0 0

Firebaugh 65 38 70 / 0 0 0

Mendota 65 39 71 / 0 0 0

Planada - Le Grand - Snelling-

1100 AM PDT Mon Oct 18 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs 60 to 65. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 43. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 71. Light winds in the morning

becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 50 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows 47 to 52.

Southeast winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and

variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs 68 to 73. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows 48 to 53.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

73 to 78.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows 51 to 56.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

70 to 75.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

49 to 54.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Highs 65 to 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Lows 48 to 53. Highs 64 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Planada 63 38 69 / 0 0 0

Le Grand 63 38 69 / 0 0 0

Coalinga - Avenal-

1100 AM PDT Mon Oct 18 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs 61 to 66. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 48. West winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 72. Light winds in the morning

becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 47 to 52. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

71 to 76. South winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 53 to 58.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 76 to 81.

Lows 54 to 59.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 75 to

80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain. Lows 54 to 59. Highs 68 to 73.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance

of rain. Lows 52 to 57. Highs 68 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 63 43 69 / 0 0 0

Avenal 63 46 70 / 0 0 0

West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties-

1100 AM PDT Mon Oct 18 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs 63 to 68. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 44. West winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 73. Light winds in the morning

becoming southeast up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to 49. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

72 to 77. Light winds in the morning becoming southeast around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 48 to 54.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 77 to 82.

Lows 50 to 56.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 75 to

80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain. Lows 52 to 57. Highs 69 to 74.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of rain. Lows 48 to 54. Highs 69 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 65 42 71 / 0 0 0

Five Points 65 40 71 / 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 65 40 70 / 0 0 0

Kettleman City 65 45 71 / 0 0 0

Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma-

1100 AM PDT Mon Oct 18 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs 62 to 67. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 36 to 41. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 72. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 42 to 47. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs 70 to 75. Light winds in the morning becoming southeast

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 75 to 80.

Lows 48 to 53.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 73 to

78.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain. Lows 48 to 53. Highs 66 to 71.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance

of rain. Lows 45 to 50. Highs 67 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Selma 63 40 68 / 0 0 0

Kingsburg 63 38 68 / 0 0 0

Sanger 63 39 69 / 0 0 0

Kerman 64 37 69 / 0 0 0

Caruthers 64 38 69 / 0 0 0

Fresno-Clovis-

1100 AM PDT Mon Oct 18 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs 61 to 66. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 44. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 72. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 51. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs 69 to 74. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 47 to 53.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 74 to 79.

Lows 51 to 56.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 73 to

78.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain. Lows 50 to 55. Highs 65 to 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance

of rain. Lows 48 to 53. Highs 66 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Clovis 63 42 69 / 0 0 0

Fresno 63 42 69 / 0 0 0

West Side Mountains South of 198-

1100 AM PDT Mon Oct 18 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs 62 to 67. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 48. West winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 69 to 74. South winds up to

10 mph in the morning shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 46 to 52. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs 71 to 76. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 52 to 58.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 76 to 81.

Lows 53 to 59.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain.

Highs 76 to 81. Lows 55 to 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

68 to 73.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after

midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent. Lows 52 to 57.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

69 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 62 38 68 / 0 0 0

Merced 65 39 70 / 0 0 0

Chowchilla 63 37 69 / 0 0 0

Madera 63 38 69 / 0 0 0

Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5-

1100 AM PDT Mon Oct 18 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs 63 to 68. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 37 to 43. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 74. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 47. Light winds in the evening becoming

southwest up to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 77. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 46 to 52.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 76 to 81. Lows

48 to 54.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows 51 to 56.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs 68 to 73.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows 47 to 52.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent. Highs 70 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 65 41 71 / 20 0 0

Buttonwillow 65 40 72 / 40 0 0

Delano-Wasco-Shafter-

1100 AM PDT Mon Oct 18 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs 61 to 66. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 36 to 41. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 73. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 76. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 74 to 80.

Lows 47 to 54.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs 66 to 71.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows 46 to 51.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent. Highs 68 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 65 38 69 / 20 0 0

Allensworth 64 38 70 / 30 0 0

Wasco 63 38 71 / 40 0 0

Delano 63 39 69 / 40 0 0

McFarland 63 39 70 / 50 0 0

Shafter 63 40 71 / 50 0 0

Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore-

1100 AM PDT Mon Oct 18 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs 62 to 67. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 36 to 41. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 72. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 46. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75. Light winds in the

morning becoming south up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 74 to 79.

Lows 47 to 52.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain.

Highs 74 to 79. Lows 49 to 54.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs 67 to 72.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance

of rain. Lows 45 to 50. Highs 67 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lemoore 65 40 70 / 0 0 0

Hanford 66 38 70 / 0 0 0

Corcoran 65 39 70 / 0 0 0

Visalia - Porterville - Reedley-

1100 AM PDT Mon Oct 18 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs 60 to 65. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 37 to 43. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 71. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 47. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 69 to 74. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to 51.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 73 to 78.

Lows 47 to 53.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 73 to 78.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 49 to 54.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

64 to 69.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance

of rain. Lows 46 to 52. Highs 66 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Reedley 62 38 68 / 0 0 0

Dinuba 62 38 68 / 0 0 0

Visalia 64 39 69 / 0 0 0

Exeter 62 40 69 / 30 0 0

Tulare 63 40 69 / 20 0 0

Lindsay 62 40 68 / 40 0 0

Porterville 62 43 69 / 50 0 0

Buena Vista-

1100 AM PDT Mon Oct 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs 60 to 65.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 42 to 48. West winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 68 to 73. West winds up to 10 mph

in the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 46 to 52. Light winds in the evening becoming

southwest up to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 76. South winds up to

10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 51 to 57.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 75 to 80.

Lows 52 to 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 66 to 71.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 52 to 57.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent. Highs 69 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 60 48 69 / 50 0 0

Bakersfield-

1100 AM PDT Mon Oct 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Cooler. Highs 59 to 64. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 38 to 48. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 68 to 73. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 76. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 47 to 56.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 74 to 80.

Lows 48 to 58.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain. Lows 48 to 56. Highs 68 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bakersfield 62 46 71 / 50 0 0

Southeast San Joaquin Valley-

1100 AM PDT Mon Oct 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Cooler. Highs 58 to 63. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 38 to 46. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 66 to 71. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 51. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 74. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 46 to 54.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 72 to 78.

Lows 49 to 56.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain. Highs 64 to 69. Lows 48 to 54.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent. Highs 66 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Richgrove 61 40 68 / 50 0 0

South End San Joaquin Valley-

1100 AM PDT Mon Oct 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs 57 to 63.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 40 to 48. South winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 67 to 72. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 44 to 52. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 49 to 57.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 73 to 79.

Lows 50 to 58.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 64 to 69.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain. Lows 49 to 55. Highs 67 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Arvin 61 42 71 / 70 0 0

Lamont 63 41 71 / 60 0 0

Mettler 60 43 70 / 80 0 0

Mariposa Madera Foothills-

1100 AM PDT Mon Oct 18 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs 55 to 61. West winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 47. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 63 to 69. South winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows 47 to 55.

Southeast winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and

variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent. Highs 65 to 71. South winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows 49 to 57.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 71 to 77.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows 52 to 58.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

66 to 74.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain. Lows 50 to 56. Highs 61 to 67.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Lows 49 to 55. Highs 60 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 53 40 62 / 0 0 0

Mariposa-Madera Lower Sierra-

1100 AM PDT Mon Oct 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs 46 to 56.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 56 to 66.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows 39 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent. Highs 57 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows 41 to 51.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 63 to 73.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows 44 to 54.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

59 to 69.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

41 to 51.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Highs 53 to 63.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Lows 40 to 50. Highs 51 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oakhurst 57 29 67 / 0 0 0

Bass Lake 51 30 62 / 0 0 0

Fresno-Tulare Foothills-

1100 AM PDT Mon Oct 18 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs 55 to 63.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 47.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 64 to 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 47 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs 65 to 73.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 50 to 56.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 77.

Lows 52 to 58.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs 69 to

77.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain. Lows 50 to 56. Highs 62 to 68.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance

of rain. Lows 49 to 55. Highs 61 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 60 44 68 / 0 0 0

Three Rivers 61 41 71 / 60 0 0

Springville 55 40 66 / 60 0 0

Tule River Reservation 57 47 69 / 70 0 0

Fresno-Tulare Lower Sierra-

1100 AM PDT Mon Oct 18 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs 45 to 55.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 56 to 66.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 58 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 72.

Lows 48 to 58.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 61 to 71.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 46 to 56.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

54 to 64.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance

of rain. Lows 43 to 53. Highs 53 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Auberry 54 44 63 / 0 0 0

South End Sierra Foothills-

1100 AM PDT Mon Oct 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Cooler. Highs 55 to 60.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 48.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 65 to 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 48 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 68 to 73.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 52 to 58.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 77.

Lows 53 to 59.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

rain. Highs 62 to 69. Lows 51 to 56.

South End of the Lower Sierra-

1100 AM PDT Mon Oct 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Haze in the morning. Cooler. Highs 43 to 53.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 56 to 66.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 58 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 72.

Lows 47 to 57.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain. Highs 52 to 62. Lows 44 to 52.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Highs 54 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Camp Nelson 44 30 60 / 60 0 0

Yosemite NP outside of the valley-

1100 AM PDT Mon Oct 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Near the crest, haze and patchy blowing

dust in the morning. Over higher elevations, west winds around

25 mph in the morning, Gusts up to 45 mph in the morning. Colder.

Highs 41 to 47 at 5000 feet...30 to 36 at 8000 feet. Wind chill

readings around 2 below in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 35 at 5000 feet...19 to 26 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 53 to 59 at 5000 feet...

42 to 50 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of snow after midnight. No snow

accumulation. Lows 33 to 43 at 5000 feet...27 to 35 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and

rain. Little or no snow accumulation. Snow level above 8000 feet.

Highs 54 to 59 at 5000 feet...41 to 47 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening. Lows 37 to 47 at 5000 feet...30 to 37 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Not as cool. Highs 59 to 65 at 5000 feet...47 to 53 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Lows 39 to 49 at 5000 feet...32 to 40 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow. Highs 54 to 60 at 5000 feet...43 to 49 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Lows 37 to 47 at 5000 feet...

30 to 38 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain and snow. Highs 49 to 57 at 5000 feet...40 to

46 at 8000 feet. Lows 37 to 46 at 5000 feet...30 to 36 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Chance of rain. Chance of snow in the morning, then

snow likely in the afternoon. Patchy blowing dust in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. Highs 48 to 54 at

5000 feet...37 to 43 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Tuolumne Meadows 36 10 50 / 0 0 0

Wawona 50 27 62 / 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 50 33 62 / 20 0 0

Yosemite Valley-

1100 AM PDT Mon Oct 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs 42 to 52. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 38. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 54 to 64. Light winds in the

morning becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46. Southeast winds up to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Highs 54 to 64. Light winds in the morning becoming southwest

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs 60 to 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows 41 to 51.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

55 to 65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

39 to 49.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Highs 51 to 61.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Lows 38 to 48. Highs 49 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 57 25 69 / 0 0 0

San Joaquin River Canyon-

1100 AM PDT Mon Oct 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs 42 to 52. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 40. South winds up to 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 53 to 63. Light winds in the

morning becoming southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48. Southeast winds up to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

55 to 65. East winds up to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the

southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 56 to

66.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain. Lows 42 to 52. Highs 51 to 61.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows 41 to 51.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

49 to 59.

Upper San Joaquin River-

1100 AM PDT Mon Oct 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Near the crest, haze and patchy blowing

dust in the morning. Over higher elevations, west winds around

25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the morning. Breezy,

colder. Highs 26 to 36. Wind chill readings around 3 below in the

morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 17 to 27.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 40 to 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 25 to 35.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

No snow accumulation. Snow level above 8000 feet. Highs 40 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 28 to 38.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 44 to 54.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows 30 to

40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent. Highs 41 to 51.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Lows 28 to 38.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent. Highs 37 to 47.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and snow. Lows 28 to 38.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Chance of snow.

Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Highs 35 to 45.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Devils Postpile 35 22 49 / 20 0 0

Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge-

1100 AM PDT Mon Oct 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow in the

morning. Haze in the morning. Colder. Snow accumulation up to

3 inches. Total snow accumulation up to 10 inches. Highs 42 to

47 at 5000 feet...32 to 38 at 8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 39 at 5000 feet...18 to 26 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 53 to 58 at 5000 feet...

46 to 52 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to 47 at 5000 feet...26 to 34 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. No snow accumulation. Highs 55 to 60 at 5000 feet...

47 to 53 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to 50 at 5000 feet...

30 to 38 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 64 at 5000 feet...50 to

56 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 52 at 5000 feet...32 to 40 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Highs 57 to 62 at 5000 feet...49 to 55 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow. Lows 43 to 49 at

5000 feet...31 to 37 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent. Highs 50 to 55 at 5000 feet...42 to

50 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of rain and snow. Lows 41 to 48 at 5000 feet...31 to 37 at

8000 feet. Highs 49 to 54 at 5000 feet...42 to 48 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 34 24 46 / 30 0 0

Shaver Lake 41 25 53 / 20 0 0

Lake Wishon 40 26 53 / 60 0 0

Kings Canyon NP-

1100 AM PDT Mon Oct 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow in the

morning. Haze in the morning. Near the crest, haze and patchy

blowing dust in the morning. Over higher elevations, west winds

30 to 40 mph with gusts to around 70 mph in the morning. Very

windy. Colder. Snow accumulation up to 4 inches. Total snow

accumulation up to 10 inches. Highs around 49 at 5000 feet...

33 to 43 at 8000 feet. Wind chill readings around 10 below in the

morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 33 at 5000 feet...20 to

28 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs around 63 at 5000 feet...

46 to 56 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 41 at 5000 feet...

28 to 35 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 65 at 5000 feet...47 to

57 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 44 at 5000 feet...

31 to 39 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 68 at

5000 feet...51 to 61 at 8000 feet. Lows around 46 at 5000 feet...

33 to 40 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the afternoon.

Highs around 66 at 5000 feet...49 to 59 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening. Slight chance of

snow. Lows around 44 at 5000 feet...31 to 38 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning,

then chance of snow and slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Highs around 61 at

5000 feet...43 to 53 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

and rain. Lows around 44 at 5000 feet...30 to 38 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Chance of rain.

Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Highs around 59 at 5000 feet...42 to 52 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 52 33 65 / 70 0 0

Grant Grove Area-

1100 AM PDT Mon Oct 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow in the

morning. Haze in the morning. Colder. Snow accumulation up to

2 inches. Total snow accumulation up to 7 inches. Highs 43 to

48 at 5000 feet...30 to 35 at 8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 39 at 5000 feet...19 to 27 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 55 to 60 at 5000 feet...

43 to 50 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 47 at 5000 feet...

27 to 36 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 62 at 5000 feet...45 to

51 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 46 to 51 at 5000 feet...

30 to 40 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 66 at

5000 feet...49 to 54 at 8000 feet. Lows 47 to 52 at 5000 feet...

32 to 42 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain.

Highs 60 to 65 at 5000 feet...48 to 53 at 8000 feet. Lows 45 to

50 at 5000 feet...30 to 39 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Slight chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain. Highs 54 to 59 at 5000 feet...41 to

47 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance

of rain. Lows 45 to 50 at 5000 feet...30 to 39 at 8000 feet.

Highs 51 to 56 at 5000 feet...40 to 45 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grant Grove 40 28 51 / 60 0 0

Sequoia NP-

1100 AM PDT Mon Oct 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow in the

morning. Haze in the morning. Near the crest, haze and patchy

blowing dust in the morning. Over higher elevations, west winds

25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 65 mph in the morning. Windy,

colder. Snow accumulation up to 3 inches. Total snow accumulation

up to 8 inches. Highs 39 to 44 at 5000 feet...30 to 40 at

8000 feet. Wind chill readings around 5 below in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 36 at 5000 feet...18 to 28 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 53 to 58 at 5000 feet...

43 to 53 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45 at 5000 feet...26 to 36 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 60 at 5000 feet...44 to

54 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to 49 at 5000 feet...

30 to 40 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 64 at

5000 feet...47 to 57 at 8000 feet. Lows 44 to 50 at 5000 feet...

31 to 41 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of snow. Lows 43 to 48 at 5000 feet...29 to

39 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Slight

chance of snow in the morning, then chance of snow in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Highs 51 to 56 at

5000 feet...41 to 51 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening, then chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Lows 41 to 46 at 5000 feet...

28 to 38 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Chance of rain.

Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

40 percent. Highs 49 to 54 at 5000 feet...39 to 49 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lodgepole 38 21 52 / 70 0 0

South End of the Upper Sierra-

1100 AM PDT Mon Oct 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow in the

morning. Haze and patchy blowing dust in the morning. Windy,

cooler. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Total snow accumulation

up to 3 inches. Highs 40 to 50 at 5000 feet...35 to 45 at

8000 feet. West winds 25 to 35 mph. Gusts up to 65 mph in the

morning decreasing to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 36 at 5000 feet...20 to 30 at

8000 feet. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 54 to 64 at 5000 feet...

47 to 55 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 36 to 46 at 5000 feet...26 to 36 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 66 at 5000 feet...49 to

58 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49 at 5000 feet...

30 to 40 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 69 at

5000 feet...51 to 61 at 8000 feet. Lows 39 to 49 at 5000 feet...

31 to 41 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Slight chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain. Highs 51 to 61 at 5000 feet...45 to

54 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows 38 to 46 at

5000 feet...29 to 39 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and slight chance of rain

in the morning, then chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent. Highs 51 to 61 at 5000 feet...44 to

54 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Johnsondale 48 20 64 / 50 0 0

Kern River Valley-

1100 AM PDT Mon Oct 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Patchy blowing dust in the morning. Windy, cooler. Highs

50 to 58. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 41. West winds 10 to 20 mph

in the evening shifting to the east up to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 64 to 72. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 40 to 48. Southeast winds up to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 74. Light winds in the

morning becoming southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to 51.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 78.

Lows 44 to 52.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 60 to 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain. Lows 44 to 50. Highs 61 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 39 31 56 / 50 0 0

Kernville 56 35 71 / 40 0 0

Lake Isabella 56 38 71 / 40 0 0

Weldon 55 38 71 / 30 0 0

Piute Walker Basin-

1100 AM PDT Mon Oct 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Haze in the morning. Patchy

blowing dust through the day. Windy, cooler. Highs 40 to 50. West

winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 60 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 30 to 40. West winds around

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 55 to 65.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 37 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 71.

Lows 41 to 51.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 51 to 61.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain. Lows 39 to 49. Highs 52 to 62.

Tehachapi-

1100 AM PDT Mon Oct 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Haze in the morning. Patchy

blowing dust through the day. Windy, cooler. Highs 41 to 51.

Northwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 55 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 31 to 41. West winds 25 to

30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 55 to 65.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 71.

Lows 43 to 53.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 52 to 62.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 41 to 51.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Patchy

blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs 53 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 43 35 60 / 70 0 0

Tehachapi 47 31 61 / 60 0 0

Twin Oaks 51 32 66 / 50 0 0

Grapevine-

1100 AM PDT Mon Oct 18 2021

.TODAY...Haze in the morning. Rain in the morning, then sunny in

the afternoon. Cooler. Highs 45 to 55. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 44. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 56 to 66. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 42 to 49. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 69. Light winds in the

morning becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 46 to 54.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 73.

Lows 46 to 54.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 53 to 63.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain. Lows 45 to 52. Highs 56 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grapevine 56 44 68 / 100 0 0

Frazier Mountain Communities-

1100 AM PDT Mon Oct 18 2021

.TODAY...Haze in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain and snow in the morning, then sunny in the

afternoon. Cooler. Little or no snow accumulation. Snow level

5000 feet. Highs 44 to 54.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 55 to 65.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 72.

Lows 45 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 53 to 63.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain. Lows 42 to 52. Highs 55 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 43 33 59 / 100 0 0

Frazier Park 50 25 62 / 100 0 0

Indian Wells Valley-

1100 AM PDT Mon Oct 18 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the morning. Windy. Highs

58 to 68. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 55 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 37 to 43. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 72. Southwest winds up to 10 mph in

the morning shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 49. West winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 77. West winds up to

10 mph in the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 46 to 52.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 73 to 80.

Lows 47 to 53.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 83.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to

54. Highs 69 to 78.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 69 to

78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 65 42 71 / 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 68 39 71 / 0 0 0

Mojave Desert Slopes-

1100 AM PDT Mon Oct 18 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Patchy blowing dust through the day. Windy, cooler.

Highs 48 to 58. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around

65 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 36 to 44. Northwest winds

25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 55 mph in the evening

decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 58 to 68. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 50. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 73. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph in the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 46 to 54.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 77. Lows

47 to 55.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 56.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 70.

Lows 46 to 54.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 60 to

70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mojave 57 39 68 / 30 0 0

Mojave Desert-

1100 AM PDT Mon Oct 18 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the morning.

Patchy blowing dust through the day. Windy, cooler. Highs 56 to

62. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 32 to 42. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph in the evening shifting to the southeast up to

10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 66 to 72. Light winds in the

morning becoming east up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 39 to 47. Southeast winds up to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 77. Light winds in the

morning becoming south up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 74 to 82. Lows

44 to 52.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 54.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 68 to 74.

Lows 46 to 52.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs 68 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 58 44 66 / 0 0 0

California City 60 35 70 / 20 0 0

Edwards AFB 60 34 70 / 20 0 0

Rosamond 60 35 70 / 30 0 0

