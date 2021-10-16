CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, October 16, 2021

243 FPUS56 KHNX 161801

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1100 AM PDT Sat Oct 16 2021

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Sunday.

CAZ300-162300-

West Side Mountains north of 198-

1100 AM PDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 87. Light winds in the morning

becoming southeast up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 62. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 72 to

81. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Colder. Lows 48 to 53. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 68. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 51. Highs

65 to 73.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows 50 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs 67 to 74.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 54 to 60.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 78.

Lows 57 to 62.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

71 to 79.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Luis Reservoir 83 58 74 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ301-162300-

Los Banos - Dos Palos-

1100 AM PDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 56. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then slight chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs 77 to 82. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 44 to 49. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs 64 to 69. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 46. Highs

69 to 74.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows 44 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs 69 to 74.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 48 to 54.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 74 to 79.

Lows 51 to 57.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

75 to 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 84 51 78 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ302-162300-

Merced - Madera - Mendota-

1100 AM PDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 86. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 51. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 76 to

81. Light winds in the morning becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 41 to 46. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs 63 to 68. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 41. Highs

67 to 72.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows 42 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning,

then slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of showers

40 percent. Highs 68 to 73.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 45 to 50.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 73 to 78.

Lows 48 to 53.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

74 to 79.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 83 47 77 / 0 0 0

Merced 84 48 78 / 0 0 0

Chowchilla 83 46 79 / 0 0 0

Madera 83 48 79 / 0 0 0

Firebaugh 85 46 80 / 0 0 0

Mendota 85 47 81 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ303-162300-

Planada - Le Grand - Snelling-

1100 AM PDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 86. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 54. Light winds in the

evening becoming east around 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 76 to

81. South winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows 42 to 47. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs 62 to 67. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 43. Highs

67 to 72.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning,

then slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of showers

40 percent. Highs 69 to 74.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 46 to 51.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 73 to 78.

Lows 48 to 53.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

73 to 78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Planada 83 49 79 / 0 0 0

Le Grand 83 49 79 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ304-162300-

Coalinga - Avenal-

1100 AM PDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 86. Light winds in the morning

becoming east up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 59. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 81. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows 46 to 52. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs 63 to 68. North winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 48. Highs

68 to 73.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 47 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

71 to 76.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 51 to 56.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 74 to 81. Lows

53 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 84 55 77 / 0 0 0

Avenal 84 58 78 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ305-162300-

West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties-

1100 AM PDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 55. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 84. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows 44 to 49. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs 65 to 70. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 44. Highs

69 to 74.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 42 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

72 to 77.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 52.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 75 to 80.

Lows 49 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 76 to 81.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 85 51 81 / 0 0 0

Five Points 85 49 82 / 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 84 48 81 / 0 0 0

Kettleman City 84 54 81 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ306-162300-

Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma-

1100 AM PDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 78 to 83. South winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 42 to 47. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs 63 to 68. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 41. Highs

68 to 73.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

70 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 48.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 73 to 79. Lows

46 to 51.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Selma 81 48 79 / 0 0 0

Kingsburg 81 47 79 / 0 0 0

Sanger 81 48 79 / 0 0 0

Kerman 83 46 80 / 0 0 0

Caruthers 82 45 79 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ307-162300-

Fresno-Clovis-

1100 AM PDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 54. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 79. South winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 44 to 49. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs 63 to 68. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 44. Highs

68 to 73.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs 70 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to 51.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 73 to 78. Lows

48 to 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Clovis 82 53 79 / 0 0 0

Fresno 82 51 79 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ308-162300-

West Side Mountains South of 198-

1100 AM PDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 87. East winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze after midnight. Lows 53 to 59.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 82. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 48 to 53. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 68. North winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 48. Highs

69 to 74.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 46 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

72 to 77.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 56.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 75 to 82. Lows

52 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 83 47 77 / 0 0 0

Merced 84 48 78 / 0 0 0

Chowchilla 83 46 79 / 0 0 0

Madera 83 48 79 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ309-162300-

Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5-

1100 AM PDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 87. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 52. West winds up to 10 mph

in the evening shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Cooler.

Highs 63 to 68. North winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 44.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 74.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52.

Highs 72 to 82.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 85 49 82 / 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 85 49 83 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ310-162300-

Delano-Wasco-Shafter-

1100 AM PDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 86. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50. Northeast winds up to

10 mph in the evening shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 83. South winds up to 10 mph in the

morning shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 48. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Cooler.

Highs 62 to 67. Light winds in the morning becoming northwest

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 42. Highs

68 to 73.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45.

Highs 71 to 76.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 48.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 73 to 80. Lows

45 to 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 83 46 80 / 0 0 0

Allensworth 83 46 80 / 0 0 0

Wasco 84 47 81 / 0 0 0

Delano 82 49 80 / 0 0 0

McFarland 83 49 80 / 0 0 0

Shafter 84 49 82 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ311-162300-

Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore-

1100 AM PDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 82. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 48. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs 63 to 68. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 41. Highs

67 to 72.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45.

Highs 70 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 48.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 73 to 80. Lows

46 to 51.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lemoore 83 48 80 / 0 0 0

Hanford 84 46 81 / 0 0 0

Corcoran 83 46 80 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ312-162300-

Visalia - Porterville - Reedley-

1100 AM PDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 84. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 54. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 81. South winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows 43 to 48. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs 61 to 66. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 43. Highs

67 to 72.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 48.

Highs 70 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 50.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 73 to 79. Lows

46 to 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Reedley 81 48 79 / 0 0 0

Dinuba 81 48 79 / 0 0 0

Visalia 82 46 79 / 0 0 0

Exeter 82 50 79 / 0 0 0

Tulare 82 49 79 / 0 0 0

Lindsay 82 50 79 / 0 0 0

Porterville 82 53 79 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ313-162300-

Buena Vista-

1100 AM PDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 87. Southwest winds up to 10 mph in

the morning shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze in the evening. Lows 51 to 59.

Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 84. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 52. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Cooler.

Highs 61 to 66. Light winds in the morning becoming north around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 48.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 69 to 74.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57.

Highs 72 to 81.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 84 60 81 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ314-162300-

Bakersfield-

1100 AM PDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59. East winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 83. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 51. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs 61 to 66. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 49.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 69 to 74.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54.

Highs 72 to 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 81.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bakersfield 84 56 81 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ315-162300-

Southeast San Joaquin Valley-

1100 AM PDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 84. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58. East winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 81. Southeast winds up to 10 mph in

the morning shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 50. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Cooler.

Highs 59 to 64. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 47. Highs

66 to 71.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.

Highs 70 to 79.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Richgrove 81 50 79 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ316-162300-

South End San Joaquin Valley-

1100 AM PDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 87. South winds up to 10 mph in the

morning shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 82. Southeast winds up to 10 mph in

the morning shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 46 to 51. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs 58 to 63. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 49.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 68 to 73.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55.

Highs 71 to 79.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 58.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Arvin 86 54 82 / 0 0 0

Lamont 86 52 82 / 0 0 0

Mettler 84 55 80 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ317-162300-

Mariposa Madera Foothills-

1100 AM PDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 84. East winds up to 10 mph in the

morning shifting to the southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 59. Light winds in the

evening becoming east up to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 72 to

78. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Colder. Chance of showers 40 percent. Lows 41 to 49.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs 58 to 64. Light winds in the

morning becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 48. Highs

64 to 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

showers. Highs 66 to 72. Lows 48 to 56.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 76.

Lows 49 to 57.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 71 to 77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 77 54 71 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ318-162300-

Mariposa-Madera Lower Sierra-

1100 AM PDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 80.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 63 to 73.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Colder. Lows 32 to 42.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43. Highs

57 to 67.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

59 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 73.

Lows 43 to 53.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 64 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oakhurst 80 42 74 / 0 0 0

Bass Lake 76 44 69 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ319-162300-

Fresno-Tulare Foothills-

1100 AM PDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 83.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 72 to 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Colder. Lows 44 to 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs 58 to 64.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 48. Highs

65 to 71.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 47 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 67 to 75.

Lows 49 to 55.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 78. Lows

51 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 81 55 77 / 0 0 0

Three Rivers 84 54 79 / 0 0 0

Springville 78 52 74 / 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 81 60 77 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ320-162300-

Fresno-Tulare Lower Sierra-

1100 AM PDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 78.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 63 to 73.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Colder. Lows 38 to 48.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 59.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48. Highs

57 to 67.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 59 to 69.

Lows 46 to 56.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 74. Lows

47 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Auberry 76 59 71 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ321-162300-

South End Sierra Foothills-

1100 AM PDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 83.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 62.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 46 to 51.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Cooler.

Highs 57 to 62.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 49. Highs

65 to 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 53.

Highs 69 to 74.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 56.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 78. Lows

52 to 58.

$$

CAZ322-162300-

South End of the Lower Sierra-

1100 AM PDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 79.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 73.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 37 to 47.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs 47 to 57.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47. Highs

57 to 67.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 51.

Highs 60 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 54.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 74. Lows

47 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Camp Nelson 72 45 64 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ323-162300-

Yosemite NP outside of the valley-

1100 AM PDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 74 at 5000 feet...57 to 63 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50 at 5000 feet...31 to 40 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Near the crest, a 50 percent chance of

snow showers in the afternoon. Over higher elevations, southwest

winds 25 to 30 mph. Windy. No snow accumulation. Highs 59 to

64 at 5000 feet...46 to 52 at 8000 feet. South winds around

25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 50 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers in the evening. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow showers. Windy, colder. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Snow

level 6000 feet. Lows 26 to 36 at 5000 feet...18 to 26 at

8000 feet. Southwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around

45 mph in the evening. Over higher elevations, southwest winds

30 to 40 mph with gusts to around 60 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 47 to 52 at 5000 feet...35 to 41 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 39 at

5000 feet...23 to 30 at 8000 feet. Highs 55 to 62 at 5000 feet...

45 to 51 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45 at 5000 feet...28 to 36 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

showers. Highs 56 to 62 at 5000 feet...45 to 51 at 8000 feet.

Lows 38 to 48 at 5000 feet...31 to 39 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 67 at

5000 feet...50 to 56 at 8000 feet. Lows 40 to 50 at 5000 feet...

31 to 41 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 61 to 66 at 5000 feet...49 to 55 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Tuolumne Meadows 62 20 50 / 0 0 0

Wawona 76 42 68 / 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 78 48 68 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ324-162300-

Yosemite Valley-

1100 AM PDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 78. Light winds in the morning

becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52. Light winds in the

evening becoming east up to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 59 to 69. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of showers. Chance of snow showers after midnight.

Colder. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Snow accumulation up

to 1 inch. Lows 28 to 38. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 47 to 57. Light winds in the morning

becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42. Highs

57 to 67.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

57 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 72.

Lows 41 to 51.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 61 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 83 39 74 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ325-162300-

San Joaquin River Canyon-

1100 AM PDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 77. Light winds in the morning

becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54. Southeast winds up to

10 mph in the evening shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 58 to 68. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of showers. Chance of snow showers after midnight.

Colder. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. No snow accumulation.

Lows 33 to 43. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 47 to 57. Light winds in the morning

becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44. Highs

56 to 66.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 57 to 67.

Lows 42 to 52.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 71. Lows

43 to 53.

$$

CAZ326-162300-

Upper San Joaquin River-

1100 AM PDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 62.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 39.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 41 to 51. Over higher

elevations, southwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around

45 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Windy, colder. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows 19 to 29. Southwest winds around

25 mph in the evening. Gusts up to 45 mph. Over higher

elevations, southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around

60 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 33 to 43. Over higher elevations,

southwest winds around 25 mph in the morning. Gusts up to 40 mph

in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 21 to 31. Highs

42 to 52.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 27 to 37.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 42 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 46 to 56. Lows

30 to 40.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Devils Postpile 61 34 49 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ327-162300-

Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge-

1100 AM PDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70 at 5000 feet...58 to 64 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 53 at 5000 feet...32 to 40 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 59 to 64 at 5000 feet...48 to

54 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of snow showers. Breezy, colder.

Little or no snow accumulation. Lows 34 to 41 at 5000 feet...

22 to 28 at 8000 feet. South winds around 25 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 46 to 51 at 5000 feet...38 to 46 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 43 at

5000 feet...24 to 32 at 8000 feet. Highs 55 to 60 at 5000 feet...

47 to 54 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 47 at 5000 feet...29 to 37 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 56 to 61 at

5000 feet...47 to 55 at 8000 feet. Lows 43 to 50 at 5000 feet...

32 to 40 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65 at

5000 feet...51 to 59 at 8000 feet. Lows 44 to 51 at 5000 feet...

32 to 40 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 59 38 51 / 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 66 39 59 / 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 65 40 56 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ328-162300-

Kings Canyon NP-

1100 AM PDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 73 at 5000 feet...56 to 66 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 45 at 5000 feet...33 to

40 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 65 at 5000 feet...48 to

57 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers. Windy, colder. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows

around 36 at 5000 feet...23 to 29 at 8000 feet. Southwest winds

25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph over higher elevations.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 57 at 5000 feet...40 to

50 at 8000 feet. Over higher elevations, west winds around 25 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 38 at

5000 feet...26 to 33 at 8000 feet. Highs around 65 at 5000 feet...

48 to 58 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 43 at 5000 feet...30 to 38 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around

66 at 5000 feet...48 to 58 at 8000 feet. Lows around 46 at

5000 feet...33 to 40 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 69 at

5000 feet...52 to 61 at 8000 feet. Lows around 46 at 5000 feet...

33 to 41 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 76 46 67 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ329-162300-

Grant Grove Area-

1100 AM PDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 72 at 5000 feet...55 to 60 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 53 at 5000 feet...32 to 42 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65 at 5000 feet...47 to

52 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Colder. No snow accumulation. Lows 36 to 41 at

5000 feet...21 to 31 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 54 at 5000 feet...36 to 43 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 45 at

5000 feet...25 to 33 at 8000 feet. Highs 57 to 62 at 5000 feet...

45 to 51 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50 at 5000 feet...29 to 39 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 59 to 64 at

5000 feet...46 to 52 at 8000 feet. Lows 47 to 52 at 5000 feet...

31 to 41 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 68 at

5000 feet...50 to 55 at 8000 feet. Lows 48 to 53 at 5000 feet...

32 to 42 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grant Grove 63 45 56 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ330-162300-

Sequoia NP-

1100 AM PDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 64 to 69 at 5000 feet...53 to 61 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke in the evening. Haze

through the night. Lows 44 to 50 at 5000 feet...31 to 41 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze in the afternoon. Highs 58 to 63 at

5000 feet...45 to 53 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of snow showers after

midnight. Breezy, colder. No snow accumulation. Lows 34 to 39 at

5000 feet...20 to 30 at 8000 feet. Southwest winds 25 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph over higher elevations.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 45 to 50 at 5000 feet...37 to 47 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 40 at

5000 feet...23 to 33 at 8000 feet. Highs 54 to 59 at 5000 feet...

44 to 54 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 41 to 46 at 5000 feet...27 to 37 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 56 to 61 at

5000 feet...45 to 55 at 8000 feet. Lows 44 to 49 at 5000 feet...

30 to 40 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65 at

5000 feet...48 to 58 at 8000 feet. Lows 45 to 50 at 5000 feet...

31 to 41 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lodgepole 63 33 55 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ331-162300-

South End of the Upper Sierra-

1100 AM PDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 76 at 5000 feet...57 to 63 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51 at 5000 feet...30 to 40 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 68 at 5000 feet...50 to 58 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, colder. Lows 30 to 39 at

5000 feet...22 to 32 at 8000 feet. West winds around 25 mph with

gusts to around 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 46 to 56 at 5000 feet...40 to 50 at

8000 feet. Gusts up to 40 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 40 at

5000 feet...23 to 33 at 8000 feet. Highs 55 to 65 at 5000 feet...

48 to 56 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46 at

5000 feet...27 to 37 at 8000 feet. Highs 58 to 68 at 5000 feet...

50 to 58 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 48 at 5000 feet...30 to 40 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 71 at

5000 feet...53 to 62 at 8000 feet. Lows 39 to 49 at 5000 feet...

31 to 41 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Johnsondale 76 31 68 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ332-162300-

Kern River Valley-

1100 AM PDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 82. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 78. Northeast winds up to 10 mph in

the morning shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 38 to 44. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs 53 to 63. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows 35 to 43.

Highs 65 to 73.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52.

Highs 69 to 79.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 66 45 61 / 0 0 0

Kernville 81 46 76 / 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 81 49 77 / 0 0 0

Weldon 80 49 76 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ333-162300-

Piute Walker Basin-

1100 AM PDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 75.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 72.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 33 to 43.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs 44 to 54.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows 31 to 41.

Highs 55 to 65.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.

Highs 60 to 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 72.

$$

CAZ334-162300-

Tehachapi-

1100 AM PDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 76.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 73.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 35 to 45.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Cooler.

Highs 44 to 54.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows 33 to 43.

Highs 56 to 66.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.

Highs 61 to 71.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 71 50 67 / 0 0 0

Tehachapi 72 42 69 / 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 76 45 73 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ335-162300-

Grapevine-

1100 AM PDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 69 to 79. Southeast winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 59. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 74. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 37 to 47. West winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Cooler.

Highs 47 to 57. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 45. Highs

57 to 67.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.

Highs 62 to 72.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grapevine 81 58 77 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ336-162300-

Frazier Mountain Communities-

1100 AM PDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 78.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 74.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 36 to 46.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs 46 to 56.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 56 to 66.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51.

Highs 61 to 71.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 69 48 64 / 0 0 0

Frazier Park 71 38 69 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ337-162300-

Indian Wells Valley-

1100 AM PDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 81. East winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 54. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 82. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 50. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 71. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 46. Highs

67 to 75.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

44 to 53. Highs 71 to 78.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 74 to 81. Lows

48 to 54.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 84.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 80 52 81 / 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 81 49 81 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ338-162300-

Mojave Desert Slopes-

1100 AM PDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 78. East winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 56. East winds up to 10 mph

in the evening shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 77. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, colder. Lows 40 to 50. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 53 to 63. West winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48. Highs

60 to 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54.

Highs 66 to 76.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 56.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 79.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mojave 78 51 76 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ339-162300-

Mojave Desert-

1100 AM PDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 82. East winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 80. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 43 to 49. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 68. West winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 44. Highs

67 to 73.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

41 to 51. Highs 71 to 77.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 74 to 82. Lows

45 to 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 75 56 74 / 0 0 0

California City 79 46 77 / 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 79 44 77 / 0 0 0

Rosamond 80 46 77 / 0 0 0

$$

weather.gov/hanford

