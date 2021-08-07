CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Friday, August 6, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1200 AM PDT Sat Aug 7 2021

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Sunday.

West Side Hills-

1200 AM PDT Sat Aug 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning. Highs 97 to 105.

West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 72. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 74. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 104. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 70 to 78. Highs

97 to 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 72 to 78.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 73 to 81. Highs

100 to 108.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 103 67 99 / 0 0 0

Avenal 102 71 99 / 0 0 0

San Luis Reservoir 94 66 90 / 0 0 0

San Joaquin Confluence-

1200 AM PDT Sat Aug 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning. Highs 98 to 103.

Light winds in the morning becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 66. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Light winds in the morning

becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 67. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 102. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 63 to 71. Highs

98 to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 71.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 73. Highs

101 to 106.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 99 63 96 / 0 0 0

Mendota 102 63 101 / 0 0 0

Firebaugh 101 62 99 / 0 0 0

Merced and Madera-

1200 AM PDT Sat Aug 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning. Highs 98 to 103.

Light winds in the morning becoming west up to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 68. West winds up to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Light winds in the morning

becoming southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 69. West winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102. Light winds in the morning

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 63 to 73. Highs

98 to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 74.

Highs 100 to 105.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 99 63 96 / 0 0 0

Merced 102 63 99 / 0 0 0

Chowchilla 102 62 99 / 0 0 0

Madera 102 62 99 / 0 0 0

Western San Joaquin Valley-

1200 AM PDT Sat Aug 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning. Highs 101 to 106.

Light winds in the morning becoming northeast up to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 69. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Light winds in the morning

becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 70. West winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 66 to 74. Highs

101 to 108.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 76.

Highs 103 to 108.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 102 65 100 / 0 0 0

Five Points 104 65 102 / 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 102 65 101 / 0 0 0

Kettleman City 104 70 102 / 0 0 0

Foggy Bottom-

1200 AM PDT Sat Aug 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning. Highs 99 to 104.

Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 66. West winds up to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 68. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 103. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 64 to 71. Highs

99 to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 74.

Highs 101 to 106.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Kerman 101 62 99 / 0 0 0

Caruthers 102 63 100 / 0 0 0

Lemoore 102 66 101 / 0 0 0

Hanford 103 63 102 / 0 0 0

Corcoran 102 65 101 / 0 0 0

Fresno-

1200 AM PDT Sat Aug 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning. Highs 100 to 105.

Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 71. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 73. West winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 66 to 76. Highs

100 to 106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 77.

Highs 102 to 107.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 102 70 100 / 0 0 0

Clovis 102 70 101 / 0 0 0

Fresno 102 70 101 / 0 0 0

Sanger 102 66 100 / 0 0 0

Reedley 101 65 100 / 0 0 0

Selma 102 66 101 / 0 0 0

Kingsburg 102 63 101 / 0 0 0

Tulare County-

1200 AM PDT Sat Aug 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Light winds in the morning

becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 71. West winds up to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102. Light winds in the morning

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 73. West winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102. Light winds in the morning

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 66 to 76. Highs

99 to 104.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 76.

Highs 100 to 105.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 101 65 100 / 0 0 0

Visalia 101 64 100 / 0 0 0

Exeter 102 67 100 / 0 0 0

Tulare 101 67 100 / 0 0 0

Lindsay 101 67 100 / 0 0 0

Porterville 101 70 100 / 0 0 0

Southern Kings County-

1200 AM PDT Sat Aug 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 69. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 71. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 67 to 74. Highs

100 to 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 77.

Highs 102 to 107.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 101 65 99 / 0 0 0

Allensworth 102 66 101 / 0 0 0

Western San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1200 AM PDT Sat Aug 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 70. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. West winds up to 10 mph in the

morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 72. West winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. West winds up to 10 mph in the

morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 69 to 76. Highs

101 to 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 72 to 78.

Highs 102 to 108.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 104 67 102 / 0 0 0

Wasco 102 66 102 / 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 104 67 102 / 0 0 0

Eastern San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1200 AM PDT Sat Aug 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. South winds up to 10 mph in the

morning shifting to the northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 74. Northwest winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 74. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 69 to 79. Highs

98 to 104.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 73 to 79.

Highs 99 to 105.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Delano 101 67 100 / 0 0 0

McFarland 102 67 101 / 0 0 0

Shafter 102 68 101 / 0 0 0

Bakersfield-

1200 AM PDT Sat Aug 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 75. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the evening shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 76. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 72 to 79. Highs

99 to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 74 to 80.

Highs 100 to 105.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 102 75 102 / 0 0 0

Bakersfield 102 74 101 / 0 0 0

Arvin 102 70 102 / 0 0 0

Lamont 102 70 102 / 0 0 0

Mettler 99 70 99 / 0 0 0

Central Sierra Foothills-

1200 AM PDT Sat Aug 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning. Highs 92 to 102.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 74.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 74.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 67 to 77. Highs

93 to 103.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 80.

Highs 94 to 104.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 95 69 93 / 0 0 0

Oakhurst 99 60 98 / 0 0 0

Auberry 96 72 95 / 0 0 0

Southern Sierra Foothills-

1200 AM PDT Sat Aug 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 75.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 75.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 69 to 79. Highs

93 to 103.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 72 to 80.

Highs 94 to 104.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 103 70 102 / 0 0 0

Springville 97 70 96 / 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 100 74 99 / 0 0 0

Central Sierra-

1200 AM PDT Sat Aug 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning. Highs 84 to 92 at

5000 feet...72 to 80 at 8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 68 at 5000 feet...49 to 57 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 91 at 5000 feet...71 to 79 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 68 at 5000 feet...49 to 56 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 91 at 5000 feet...72 to 78 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 59 to 69 at 5000 feet...

50 to 58 at 8000 feet. Highs 85 to 93 at 5000 feet...73 to 81 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 71 at 5000 feet...52 to

60 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 86 to 94 at 5000 feet...74 to 82 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 73 at 5000 feet...

53 to 61 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 87 to 95 at 5000 feet...75 to 81 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 64 to 74 at 5000 feet...

54 to 62 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 87 to 95 at 5000 feet...76 to 82 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 101 55 99 / 0 0 0

Tuolumne Meadows 77 39 76 / 0 0 0

Wawona 94 59 92 / 0 0 0

Devils Postpile 79 52 77 / 0 0 0

Bass Lake 94 60 93 / 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 95 65 94 / 0 0 0

North Kings River-

1200 AM PDT Sat Aug 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning. Highs 84 to 90 at

5000 feet...73 to 81 at 8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 68 at 5000 feet...48 to 58 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 91 at 5000 feet...73 to 79 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 68 at 5000 feet...47 to 57 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 89 at 5000 feet...72 to 78 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 60 to 69 at 5000 feet...

49 to 59 at 8000 feet. Highs 85 to 91 at 5000 feet...74 to 80 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 71 at 5000 feet...51 to

59 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 86 to 92 at 5000 feet...75 to 81 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 73 at 5000 feet...

53 to 61 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 86 to 92 at 5000 feet...75 to 81 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 74 at 5000 feet...

53 to 61 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 86 to 93 at 5000 feet...75 to 81 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 76 55 75 / 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 84 55 83 / 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 83 57 81 / 0 0 0

Sequoia Kings-

1200 AM PDT Sat Aug 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning. Highs 82 to 92 at

5000 feet...72 to 82 at 8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 69 at 5000 feet...47 to 57 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 91 at 5000 feet...71 to 81 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 68 at 5000 feet...47 to 57 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 91 at 5000 feet...70 to 80 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 60 to 69 at 5000 feet...

48 to 58 at 8000 feet. Highs 83 to 93 at 5000 feet...72 to 82 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 71 at 5000 feet...50 to

60 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 83 to 93 at 5000 feet...72 to 82 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 73 at 5000 feet...

51 to 61 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 83 to 93 at 5000 feet...72 to 82 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 73 at 5000 feet...

52 to 62 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 84 to 93 at 5000 feet...73 to 83 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 94 63 94 / 0 0 0

Grant Grove 81 60 80 / 0 0 0

Lodgepole 80 52 79 / 0 0 0

Camp Nelson 88 60 88 / 0 0 0

Johnsondale 93 50 91 / 0 0 0

Lake Isabella-

1200 AM PDT Sat Aug 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 94 at 5000 feet...75 to 81 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 63 at 5000 feet...53 to 59 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 93 at 5000 feet...74 to 80 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 63 at 5000 feet...53 to 59 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 93 at 5000 feet...74 to 79 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67 at

5000 feet...55 to 62 at 8000 feet. Highs 90 to 95 at 5000 feet...

76 to 81 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 90 to 96 at

5000 feet...76 to 82 at 8000 feet. Lows 61 to 69 at 5000 feet...

58 to 64 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 84 62 83 / 0 0 0

Kernville 99 66 99 / 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 101 70 99 / 0 0 0

Weldon 100 69 100 / 0 0 0

Tehachapi Area-

1200 AM PDT Sat Aug 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 97.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 71.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 96.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 61 to 71. West winds around

25 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 96.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 74. Highs

87 to 97.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 88 to 98. Lows

67 to 77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 88 65 88 / 0 0 0

Tehachapi 91 59 91 / 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 95 57 94 / 0 0 0

Fort Tejon-

1200 AM PDT Sat Aug 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 96.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 72.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 95.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 72.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 94.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 65 to 75. Highs

87 to 97.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 78.

Highs 87 to 97.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 84 62 84 / 0 0 0

Frazier Park 91 54 91 / 0 0 0

Grapevine 98 73 97 / 0 0 0

Indian Wells Valley-

1200 AM PDT Sat Aug 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 107. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 75. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 107. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 75. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 106. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 72 to 78. Highs 98 to

107.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 74 to 83.

Highs 99 to 109.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 105 74 106 / 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 106 71 107 / 0 0 0

Kern County Desert-

1200 AM PDT Sat Aug 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 105. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 73. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 105. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 74. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 105. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 77. Highs

96 to 106.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 97 to 107. Lows

73 to 81.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 99 72 99 / 0 0 0

California City 102 68 102 / 0 0 0

Mojave 101 72 100 / 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 102 66 102 / 0 0 0

Rosamond 101 66 100 / 0 0 0

