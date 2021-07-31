CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Friday, July 30, 2021

117 FPUS56 KHNX 310701

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1200 AM PDT Sat Jul 31 2021

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Sunday.

CAZ179-312300-

West Side Hills-

1200 AM PDT Sat Jul 31 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 104. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 76. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 104. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 72. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 102. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 65 to 74. Highs 95 to

104.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 103 70 101 / 0 0 0

Avenal 102 75 101 / 0 0 0

San Luis Reservoir 93 67 93 / 0 0 0

CAZ180-312300-

San Joaquin Confluence-

1200 AM PDT Sat Jul 31 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 69. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 65. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 59 to 67. Highs 96 to

102.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 98 66 98 / 0 0 0

Mendota 101 67 101 / 0 0 0

Firebaugh 100 65 100 / 0 0 0

CAZ181-312300-

Merced and Madera-

1200 AM PDT Sat Jul 31 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 97 to 102. West winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 64 to 72. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102. Light winds in the morning

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 68. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Light winds in the morning

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 59 to 67. Highs 96 to

102.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 98 65 97 / 0 0 0

Merced 100 67 100 / 0 0 0

Chowchilla 101 65 101 / 0 0 0

Madera 101 67 101 / 0 0 0

CAZ182-312300-

Western San Joaquin Valley-

1200 AM PDT Sat Jul 31 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106. Light winds in the morning

becoming north up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 72. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 68. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 61 to 69. Highs 99 to

105.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 103 70 101 / 0 0 0

Five Points 104 69 103 / 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 102 70 101 / 0 0 0

Kettleman City 104 74 103 / 0 0 0

CAZ183-312300-

Foggy Bottom-

1200 AM PDT Sat Jul 31 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 71. West winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 67. West winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 59 to 67. Highs 97 to

103.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Kerman 101 65 101 / 0 0 0

Caruthers 101 67 101 / 0 0 0

Lemoore 102 71 101 / 0 0 0

Hanford 103 69 103 / 0 0 0

Corcoran 102 71 102 / 0 0 0

CAZ184-312300-

Fresno-

1200 AM PDT Sat Jul 31 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 99 to 104. South winds up to 10 mph

in the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 69 to 75. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 71. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 62 to 71. Highs 98 to

104.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 100 73 101 / 0 0 0

Clovis 101 75 102 / 0 0 0

Fresno 101 74 102 / 0 0 0

Sanger 101 71 101 / 0 0 0

Reedley 101 70 101 / 20 0 0

Selma 101 72 101 / 0 0 0

Kingsburg 101 69 101 / 0 0 0

CAZ185-312300-

Tulare County-

1200 AM PDT Sat Jul 31 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 98 to 103. Light winds in the morning becoming

west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 68 to 74. West winds up to 10 mph in the evening

becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 71. West winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102. Light winds in the morning

becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 62 to 71. Highs 96 to

103.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 100 70 101 / 20 0 0

Visalia 101 69 101 / 0 0 0

Exeter 101 71 101 / 20 20 0

Tulare 101 72 101 / 0 0 0

Lindsay 101 71 101 / 20 0 0

Porterville 100 74 101 / 20 0 0

CAZ186-312300-

Southern Kings County-

1200 AM PDT Sat Jul 31 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Light winds in the morning

becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 74. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 69. West winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 64 to 70. Highs 98 to

104.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 101 70 101 / 0 0 0

Allensworth 102 71 102 / 0 0 0

CAZ187-312300-

Western San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1200 AM PDT Sat Jul 31 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 74. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 70. West winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 65 to 71. Highs 99 to

105.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 104 71 103 / 0 0 0

Wasco 102 70 102 / 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 104 72 103 / 0 0 0

CAZ188-312300-

Eastern San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1200 AM PDT Sat Jul 31 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 76. West winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 72. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 65 to 72. Highs 96 to

103.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Delano 101 72 101 / 0 0 0

McFarland 102 72 102 / 0 0 0

Shafter 102 72 102 / 0 0 0

CAZ189-312300-

Bakersfield-

1200 AM PDT Sat Jul 31 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 78. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the evening shifting to the east up to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 75. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 66 to 75. Highs 98 to

104.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 101 77 102 / 0 0 0

Bakersfield 101 77 101 / 0 0 0

Arvin 102 72 102 / 0 0 0

Lamont 102 73 102 / 0 0 0

Mettler 99 72 99 / 0 0 0

CAZ190-312300-

Central Sierra Foothills-

1200 AM PDT Sat Jul 31 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 90 to 100.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 66 to 76.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

90 to 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 74.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 99.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 63 to 73. Highs 91 to

101.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 94 71 94 / 20 0 0

Oakhurst 97 62 97 / 30 20 20

Auberry 94 74 94 / 20 20 0

CAZ191-312300-

Southern Sierra Foothills-

1200 AM PDT Sat Jul 31 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 90 to 100.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 69 to 77.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

91 to 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 74.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 66 to 74. Highs 92 to

102.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 101 72 102 / 30 20 20

Springville 95 72 95 / 30 20 0

Tule River Reservation 98 76 98 / 30 20 0

CAZ192-312300-

Central Sierra-

1200 AM PDT Sat Jul 31 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING ABOVE

5000 FEET...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Near the crest, slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Highs 80 to 88 at 5000 feet...67 to 75 at 8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Near the crest, chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Lows 60 to

70 at 5000 feet...50 to 58 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then a 50 percent chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 82 to 88 at 5000 feet...

67 to 75 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows 58 to 68 at 5000 feet...49 to 57 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 90 at 5000 feet...70 to 78 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 58 to 68 at

5000 feet...48 to 57 at 8000 feet. Highs 83 to 92 at 5000 feet...

71 to 80 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 96 58 97 / 40 30 30

Tuolumne Meadows 69 41 70 / 60 40 50

Wawona 90 60 91 / 40 30 20

Devils Postpile 72 53 72 / 70 50 50

Bass Lake 91 62 91 / 30 20 20

Hetch Hetchy 91 67 92 / 40 20 30

CAZ193-312300-

North Kings River-

1200 AM PDT Sat Jul 31 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING ABOVE

5000 FEET...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Near the crest, chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Highs 81 to 86 at 5000 feet...68 to 74 at 8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Near the crest, chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Lows 60 to

69 at 5000 feet...49 to 57 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Near the crest, a 50 percent

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 81 to 87 at

5000 feet...69 to 75 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 68 at 5000 feet...49 to

57 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 90 at 5000 feet...72 to 78 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 58 to 68 at

5000 feet...48 to 58 at 8000 feet. Highs 83 to 91 at 5000 feet...

73 to 80 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 72 56 72 / 50 40 30

Shaver Lake 81 57 81 / 40 30 30

Lake Wishon 78 57 79 / 50 40 30

CAZ194-312300-

Sequoia Kings-

1200 AM PDT Sat Jul 31 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING ABOVE

5000 FEET...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Near the crest, chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Highs 78 to 86 at 5000 feet...66 to 74 at 8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Near the crest, a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows 61 to 69 at 5000 feet...47 to 57 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Near the crest, chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 80 to 88 at 5000 feet...

67 to 77 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 68 at 5000 feet...48 to

58 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 90 at 5000 feet...70 to 80 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 59 to 69 at

5000 feet...48 to 58 at 8000 feet. Highs 82 to 92 at 5000 feet...

72 to 82 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 67 at

5000 feet...47 to 57 at 8000 feet. Highs 83 to 93 at 5000 feet...

72 to 82 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 87 62 89 / 60 40 30

Grant Grove 77 60 78 / 50 40 30

Lodgepole 75 53 77 / 60 40 30

Camp Nelson 84 62 85 / 40 30 20

Johnsondale 89 53 90 / 40 20 0

CAZ195-312300-

Lake Isabella-

1200 AM PDT Sat Jul 31 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING ABOVE

5000 FEET...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Near the crest, chance of showers, Slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Highs 85 to 90 at 5000 feet...69 to

74 at 8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Near the crest, chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 58 to 64 at 5000 feet...

54 to 60 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

86 to 91 at 5000 feet...72 to 77 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 64 at 5000 feet...54 to 60 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 93 at 5000 feet...75 to 80 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66 at

5000 feet...53 to 61 at 8000 feet. Highs 89 to 95 at 5000 feet...

76 to 82 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 94 at 5000 feet...76 to 81 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 82 62 83 / 30 20 0

Kernville 96 68 98 / 30 20 0

Lake Isabella 97 73 99 / 30 20 0

Weldon 94 71 98 / 30 20 0

CAZ196-312300-

Tehachapi Area-

1200 AM PDT Sat Jul 31 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING ABOVE

5000 FEET...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 84 to 94.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 64 to 74.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 95.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 72.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 96.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 72.

Highs 87 to 97.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 96.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 86 67 87 / 20 0 0

Tehachapi 89 63 90 / 20 0 0

Twin Oaks 92 61 93 / 20 0 0

CAZ197-312300-

Fort Tejon-

1200 AM PDT Sat Jul 31 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 95.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 75.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 95.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 72.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 95.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 62 to 72. Highs 86 to

96.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 82 64 83 / 0 0 0

Frazier Park 89 58 90 / 0 0 0

Grapevine 97 75 98 / 0 0 0

CAZ198-312300-

Indian Wells Valley-

1200 AM PDT Sat Jul 31 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 92 to 101. Northeast winds up to 10 mph in

the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows 74 to 80. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 104. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the morning shifting to the south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 72 to 78. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 106. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 72 to 79. Highs

99 to 109.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 109.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 71 to 77.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 99 to 109. Lows

71 to 77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 99 80 102 / 30 0 0

Ridgecrest 100 77 103 / 30 20 0

CAZ199-312300-

Kern County Desert-

1200 AM PDT Sat Jul 31 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 92 to 101. East winds up to 10 mph in the

morning shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 70 to 78. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 76. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 105. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 76.

Highs 97 to 107.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 106.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 94 77 96 / 20 0 0

California City 99 73 101 / 20 0 0

Mojave 98 76 99 / 20 0 0

Edwards AFB 100 72 101 / 20 0 0

Rosamond 100 72 101 / 0 0 0

