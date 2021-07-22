CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, July 21, 2021

_____

697 FPUS56 KHNX 220701

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1200 AM PDT Thu Jul 22 2021

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Friday.

CAZ179-222300-

West Side Hills-

1200 AM PDT Thu Jul 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 104. East winds 10 to 15 mph in the

morning shifting to the north 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 76. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 103. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 76. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 104. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 67 to

75. Highs 93 to 102.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 89 to 98. Lows

68 to 74.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 93 to 103. Lows

70 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 102 69 101 / 0 0 0

Avenal 102 73 101 / 0 0 0

San Luis Reservoir 90 63 93 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ180-222300-

San Joaquin Confluence-

1200 AM PDT Thu Jul 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear. Lows

59 to 65. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 68. West winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 63 to

69. Highs 92 to 101.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 94 to 102. Lows

65 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 95 62 98 / 0 0 0

Mendota 100 63 102 / 0 0 0

Firebaugh 99 62 100 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ181-222300-

Merced and Madera-

1200 AM PDT Thu Jul 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102. West winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 69. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102. Light winds in the morning

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 70. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102. Light winds in the morning

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 62 to 71.

Highs 92 to 101.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 71. Highs

96 to 101.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 96 61 98 / 0 0 0

Merced 99 62 101 / 0 0 0

Chowchilla 100 61 101 / 0 0 0

Madera 100 62 101 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ182-222300-

Western San Joaquin Valley-

1200 AM PDT Thu Jul 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Light winds in the morning

becoming north up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 70. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 72. West winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 66 to

72. Highs 94 to 103.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 97 to 104. Lows

68 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 102 67 102 / 0 0 0

Five Points 102 66 103 / 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 102 67 102 / 0 0 0

Kettleman City 104 73 103 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ183-222300-

Foggy Bottom-

1200 AM PDT Thu Jul 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 69. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 70. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 65 to

70. Highs 93 to 102.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 95 to 102. Lows

66 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Kerman 100 62 101 / 0 0 0

Caruthers 101 64 101 / 0 0 0

Lemoore 102 68 101 / 0 0 0

Hanford 102 67 103 / 0 0 0

Corcoran 102 69 102 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ184-222300-

Fresno-

1200 AM PDT Thu Jul 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 73. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 74. Northwest winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 67 to

75. Highs 93 to 102.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 95 to 103. Lows

68 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 100 70 101 / 0 0 0

Clovis 102 72 101 / 0 0 0

Fresno 102 71 101 / 0 0 0

Sanger 101 67 101 / 0 0 0

Reedley 101 67 101 / 0 0 0

Selma 102 68 101 / 0 0 0

Kingsburg 102 65 101 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ185-222300-

Tulare County-

1200 AM PDT Thu Jul 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 73. West winds up to 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 74. West winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 67 to

74. Highs 96 to 101.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 92 to 97.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 67 to 73.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 94 to 102. Lows

67 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 101 66 101 / 0 0 0

Visalia 101 67 101 / 0 0 0

Exeter 102 69 101 / 0 0 0

Tulare 102 69 101 / 0 0 0

Lindsay 102 69 101 / 0 0 0

Porterville 102 72 101 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ186-222300-

Southern Kings County-

1200 AM PDT Thu Jul 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 72. West winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 73. West winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 67 to

73. Highs 94 to 103.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 96 to 104. Lows

69 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 101 69 101 / 0 0 0

Allensworth 102 69 103 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ187-222300-

Western San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1200 AM PDT Thu Jul 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 74. West winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 74. West winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100 to 105. West winds up to

10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 68 to

74. Highs 95 to 103.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 97 to 104. Lows

69 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 104 70 103 / 0 0 0

Wasco 102 69 102 / 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 104 72 103 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ188-222300-

Eastern San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1200 AM PDT Thu Jul 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 75. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 76. Northwest winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Light winds in the

morning becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 70 to

76. Highs 96 to 101.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 92 to 97.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 69 to 74.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 95 to 102. Lows

70 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Delano 102 71 101 / 0 0 0

McFarland 102 70 102 / 0 0 0

Shafter 103 71 103 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ189-222300-

Bakersfield-

1200 AM PDT Thu Jul 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 71 to 77. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 71 to 77. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the southeast after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 70 to

78. Highs 97 to 102.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 94 to 99.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 69 to 75.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 95 to 103. Lows

70 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 102 77 102 / 0 0 0

Bakersfield 102 77 101 / 0 0 0

Arvin 102 73 102 / 0 0 0

Lamont 102 73 102 / 0 0 0

Mettler 100 73 99 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ190-222300-

Central Sierra Foothills-

1200 AM PDT Thu Jul 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 75.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 76.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 67 to

77. Highs 90 to 100.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 86 to 96.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 66 to 76.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 87 to 97.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 76. Highs

90 to 100.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 94 69 95 / 0 0 0

Oakhurst 99 62 99 / 0 0 0

Auberry 95 74 96 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ191-222300-

Southern Sierra Foothills-

1200 AM PDT Thu Jul 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 69 to 77.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 78.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 92 to 102.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 70 to

78. Highs 90 to 100.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 86 to 96.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 68 to 76.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs 88 to 98.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 77. Highs

91 to 101.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 103 72 103 / 0 0 0

Springville 97 72 96 / 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 100 76 99 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ192-222300-

Central Sierra-

1200 AM PDT Thu Jul 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 91 at 5000 feet...72 to 80 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 70 at 5000 feet...51 to 60 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 92 at 5000 feet...73 to 81 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 71 at 5000 feet...53 to

61 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 94 at 5000 feet...75 to

83 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 62 to 72 at 5000 feet...

54 to 62 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 85 to 93 at 5000 feet...74 to 82 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 62 to 72 at 5000 feet...54 to 62 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

40 percent. Highs 80 to 88 at 5000 feet...69 to 77 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 60 to 70 at 5000 feet...52 to 60 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

40 percent. Highs 79 to 87 at 5000 feet...68 to 76 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 60 to 70 at 5000 feet...51 to 59 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 82 to 90 at 5000 feet...70 to 78 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 101 57 102 / 0 0 0

Tuolumne Meadows 77 41 79 / 0 0 0

Wawona 94 60 94 / 0 0 0

Devils Postpile 77 54 80 / 0 0 0

Bass Lake 94 62 94 / 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 94 67 95 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ193-222300-

North Kings River-

1200 AM PDT Thu Jul 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 91 at 5000 feet...74 to 80 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Near the crest, haze after midnight.

Lows 61 to 70 at 5000 feet...50 to 60 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 91 at 5000 feet...74 to 80 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 71 at 5000 feet...52 to

60 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90 at 5000 feet...75 to

81 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 62 to 72 at 5000 feet...

54 to 62 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 84 to 90 at 5000 feet...74 to 82 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 62 to 71 at 5000 feet...53 to 61 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

40 percent. Highs 79 to 85 at 5000 feet...69 to 77 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Chance of showers 30 percent. Lows 61 to 70 at

5000 feet...51 to 59 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

40 percent. Highs 79 to 85 at 5000 feet...69 to 75 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

showers. Lows 60 to 70 at 5000 feet...50 to 58 at 8000 feet.

Highs 82 to 89 at 5000 feet...71 to 77 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 76 57 76 / 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 84 57 84 / 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 82 59 83 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ194-222300-

Sequoia Kings-

1200 AM PDT Thu Jul 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 92 at 5000 feet...72 to 82 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 62 to 71 at 5000 feet...50 to

60 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 92 at 5000 feet...72 to 82 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 63 to 71 at 5000 feet...51 to

61 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 93 at 5000 feet...73 to

83 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 64 to 72 at 5000 feet...

53 to 63 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 82 to 92 at 5000 feet...72 to 82 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows 63 to 71 at

5000 feet...52 to 62 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Highs 77 to 87 at

5000 feet...67 to 75 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of

showers after midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Lows

62 to 70 at 5000 feet...49 to 59 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

40 percent. Highs 77 to 87 at 5000 feet...66 to 76 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

showers. Lows 60 to 70 at 5000 feet...49 to 59 at 8000 feet.

Highs 80 to 90 at 5000 feet...69 to 79 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 94 65 95 / 0 0 0

Grant Grove 81 62 80 / 0 0 0

Lodgepole 80 54 80 / 0 0 0

Camp Nelson 89 62 87 / 0 0 0

Johnsondale 94 54 93 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ195-222300-

Lake Isabella-

1200 AM PDT Thu Jul 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze in the afternoon. Highs 90 to 95 at

5000 feet...77 to 82 at 8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 59 to 67 at 5000 feet...57 to

63 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95 at 5000 feet...76 to 82 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 60 to 67 at 5000 feet...58 to

64 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 95 at 5000 feet...77 to

82 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 60 to 68 at

5000 feet...59 to 65 at 8000 feet. Highs 89 to 94 at 5000 feet...

76 to 81 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows 60 to 67 at

5000 feet...58 to 64 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Highs 84 to 89 at

5000 feet...70 to 75 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 57 to 65 at 5000 feet...56 to 62 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 85 to 90 at 5000 feet...71 to 76 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Slight chance of

showers. Lows 58 to 65 at 5000 feet...56 to 62 at 8000 feet.

Highs 88 to 93 at 5000 feet...74 to 79 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 86 64 85 / 0 0 0

Kernville 100 70 100 / 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 102 74 101 / 0 0 0

Weldon 101 73 101 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ196-222300-

Tehachapi Area-

1200 AM PDT Thu Jul 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Areas of smoke in the

afternoon. Highs 87 to 97.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke in the evening. Lows

65 to 75.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 97.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 65 to 75.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 96.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 65 to

75. Highs 85 to 95.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

80 to 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

showers. Lows 62 to 72. Highs 82 to 92.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 73. Highs

85 to 95.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 88 67 88 / 0 0 0

Tehachapi 93 65 91 / 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 96 61 94 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ197-222300-

Fort Tejon-

1200 AM PDT Thu Jul 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 96.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 75.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 95.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 75.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 95.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 65 to

75. Highs 83 to 93.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

showers. Highs 80 to 90. Lows 62 to 72.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs 82 to 92.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 73. Highs

84 to 94.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 86 66 84 / 0 0 0

Frazier Park 92 59 90 / 0 0 0

Grapevine 98 75 98 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ198-222300-

Indian Wells Valley-

1200 AM PDT Thu Jul 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs 97 to 107. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke in the evening. Haze

through the night. Lows 76 to 82. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 98 to 108. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 76 to 82. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 97 to 107. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 74 to 82.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 94 to 104. Lows

74 to 82.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

89 to 99.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

showers. Lows 73 to 81. Highs 92 to 102.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 74 to 80. Highs

96 to 106.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 105 82 106 / 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 106 79 106 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ199-222300-

Kern County Desert-

1200 AM PDT Thu Jul 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 105. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 72 to 80. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 105. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 71 to 79. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 94 to 104. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 70 to 78.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 92 to 102.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 69 to 77.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

showers. Highs 87 to 97. Lows 68 to 76.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs 91 to 101.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 77. Highs

94 to 104.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 99 79 98 / 0 0 0

California City 102 74 102 / 0 0 0

Mojave 101 78 100 / 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 102 74 101 / 0 0 0

Rosamond 102 73 101 / 0 0 0

=

$$

weather.gov/hanford

_____

