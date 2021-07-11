CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, July 10, 2021

_____

871 FPUS56 KHNX 110701

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1200 AM PDT Sun Jul 11 2021

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Monday.

CAZ179-112300-

West Side Hills-

1200 AM PDT Sun Jul 11 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 106 to 116. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in

the morning shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 75 to 85. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 113. South winds 10 to 15 mph in

the morning shifting to the north 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as warm. Lows 70 to 80. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 108. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 62 to 72. Highs

93 to 103.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 114 80 112 / 0 0 0

Avenal 113 82 111 / 0 0 0

San Luis Reservoir 103 73 99 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ180-112300-

San Joaquin Confluence-

1200 AM PDT Sun Jul 11 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 109 to 114. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 76. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 110. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 63 to 69. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 105. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 57 to 66. Highs

92 to 102.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 108 73 104 / 0 0 0

Mendota 113 74 110 / 0 0 0

Firebaugh 112 73 108 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ181-112300-

Merced and Madera-

1200 AM PDT Sun Jul 11 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 109 to 114. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 78. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 105 to 110. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 73. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 105. West winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 58 to 68. Highs

94 to 102.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 109 70 104 / 0 0 0

Merced 112 72 107 / 0 0 0

Chowchilla 112 72 107 / 0 0 0

Madera 112 73 108 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ182-112300-

Western San Joaquin Valley-

1200 AM PDT Sun Jul 11 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 112 to 117. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 74 to 80. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 109 to 114. Light winds in the morning

becoming north up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 75. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 105 to 110. Northwest winds around 10 mph

in the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 61 to 70. Highs

97 to 105.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 115 78 113 / 0 0 0

Five Points 114 75 112 / 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 114 76 112 / 0 0 0

Kettleman City 115 82 113 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ183-112300-

Foggy Bottom-

1200 AM PDT Sun Jul 11 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 110 to 115. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 73 to 78. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 107 to 112. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 75. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 109. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 59 to 69. Highs

96 to 104.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Kerman 112 72 108 / 0 0 0

Caruthers 113 74 110 / 0 0 0

Lemoore 113 77 110 / 0 0 0

Hanford 113 75 111 / 0 0 0

Corcoran 113 78 111 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ184-112300-

Fresno-

1200 AM PDT Sun Jul 11 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 111 to 116. South winds up to 10 mph in the

morning shifting to the northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 75 to 81. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 107 to 112. Light winds in the morning

becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 78. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 109. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 64 to 74. Highs

96 to 105.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 112 79 109 / 0 0 0

Clovis 113 80 110 / 0 0 0

Fresno 113 80 110 / 0 0 0

Sanger 113 77 110 / 0 0 0

Reedley 113 77 110 / 0 0 0

Selma 113 78 110 / 0 0 0

Kingsburg 113 75 110 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ185-112300-

Tulare County-

1200 AM PDT Sun Jul 11 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 109 to 114. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 75 to 81. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 107 to 112. Light winds in the morning

becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 72 to 78. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 109. Light winds in the morning

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 68 to 75. Highs 100 to

105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 62 to 70. Highs

95 to 102.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 112 76 109 / 0 0 0

Visalia 112 75 110 / 0 0 0

Exeter 112 78 110 / 0 0 0

Tulare 112 79 110 / 0 0 0

Lindsay 111 77 109 / 0 0 0

Porterville 111 81 109 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ186-112300-

Southern Kings County-

1200 AM PDT Sun Jul 11 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 111 to 116. South winds up to 10 mph in the

morning shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 76 to 81. North winds 10 to 15 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 109 to 114. Light winds in the morning

becoming north up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 73 to 78. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 105 to 110. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 62 to 72. Highs

97 to 105.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 111 77 110 / 0 0 0

Allensworth 113 78 111 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ187-112300-

Western San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1200 AM PDT Sun Jul 11 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 111 to 116. Southeast winds up to 10 mph in

the morning shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 77 to 82. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 109 to 114. Light winds in the morning

becoming north up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 74 to 79. West winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 106 to 111. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 63 to 73. Highs

97 to 106.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 114 78 113 / 0 0 0

Wasco 113 78 110 / 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 114 80 113 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ188-112300-

Eastern San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1200 AM PDT Sun Jul 11 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 108 to 113. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph in

the morning shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 77 to 83. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 106 to 111. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 75 to 81. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 109. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 65 to 75. Highs

95 to 105.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Delano 111 79 110 / 0 0 0

McFarland 112 78 110 / 0 0 0

Shafter 113 79 111 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ189-112300-

Bakersfield-

1200 AM PDT Sun Jul 11 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 109 to 114. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 79 to 85. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 107 to 112. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 77 to 83. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 106 to 111. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 72 to 78.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 97 to 106. Lows 66 to

74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 113 86 111 / 0 0 0

Bakersfield 111 85 110 / 0 0 0

Arvin 111 80 110 / 0 0 0

Lamont 111 81 110 / 0 0 0

Mettler 108 82 107 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ190-112300-

Central Sierra Foothills-

1200 AM PDT Sun Jul 11 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 112.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 74 to 84.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 109.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 71 to 81.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 64 to 74. Highs

90 to 100.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 106 78 103 / 0 0 0

Oakhurst 110 71 107 / 0 0 0

Auberry 107 82 104 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ191-112300-

Southern Sierra Foothills-

1200 AM PDT Sun Jul 11 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 111.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 77 to 85.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 110.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 75 to 83.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 108.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 67 to 77. Highs

92 to 102.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 113 80 111 / 0 0 0

Springville 106 80 104 / 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 108 83 107 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ192-112300-

Central Sierra-

1200 AM PDT Sun Jul 11 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.

Near the crest, chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon, Chance of precipitation

40 percent. Highs 94 to 102 at 5000 feet...80 to 88 at 8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Near the crest, a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 69 to 79 at 5000 feet...58 to

68 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Near the crest, slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 92 to 100 at 5000 feet...79 to 87 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 77 at 5000 feet...57 to

66 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 97 at 5000 feet...78 to 86 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 60 to 70 at

5000 feet...51 to 61 at 8000 feet. Highs 83 to 93 at 5000 feet...

72 to 82 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 111 65 109 / 0 0 0

Tuolumne Meadows 84 50 84 / 20 0 20

Wawona 104 68 102 / 0 0 0

Devils Postpile 85 62 85 / 20 0 20

Bass Lake 105 70 102 / 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 104 75 103 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ193-112300-

North Kings River-

1200 AM PDT Sun Jul 11 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Near the crest, slight chance of showers

in the morning, then chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 94 to 101 at 5000 feet...

82 to 88 at 8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Near the crest, a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 69 to 78 at 5000 feet...58 to

68 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Near the crest, chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 92 to 99 at 5000 feet...

81 to 87 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 76 at 5000 feet...56 to

66 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 96 at 5000 feet...80 to 86 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70 at

5000 feet...52 to 62 at 8000 feet. Highs 83 to 93 at 5000 feet...

73 to 83 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 90 at 5000 feet...73 to 81 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 86 65 84 / 20 0 20

Shaver Lake 94 65 92 / 0 0 20

Lake Wishon 92 67 90 / 30 0 20

=

$$

CAZ194-112300-

Sequoia Kings-

1200 AM PDT Sun Jul 11 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Near the

crest, chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Windy. Highs 90 to 100 at 5000 feet...80 to 90 at

8000 feet. West winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Near the crest, a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows 69 to 79 at 5000 feet...58 to 68 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Near the crest, chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 90 to 100 at 5000 feet...

79 to 89 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 77 at 5000 feet...57 to

67 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 98 at 5000 feet...78 to 88 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 72 at

5000 feet...52 to 62 at 8000 feet. Highs 83 to 93 at 5000 feet...

74 to 84 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 92 at 5000 feet...73 to 83 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 104 71 102 / 30 0 20

Grant Grove 90 70 88 / 20 0 20

Lodgepole 89 62 87 / 30 0 20

Camp Nelson 96 70 94 / 20 0 20

Johnsondale 102 61 101 / 20 0 0

=

$$

CAZ195-112300-

Lake Isabella-

1200 AM PDT Sun Jul 11 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.

Breezy. Highs 98 to 103 at 5000 feet...85 to 90 at 8000 feet.

West winds around 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Chance of precipitation 20 percent near

the crest20 percent ....Lows 67 to 74 at 5000 feet...65 to 71 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

97 to 102 at 5000 feet...83 to 89 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 72 at 5000 feet...63 to

69 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100 at 5000 feet...82 to 88 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 68 at

5000 feet...56 to 66 at 8000 feet. Highs 89 to 97 at 5000 feet...

76 to 85 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95 at 5000 feet...76 to 82 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 92 71 92 / 0 0 0

Kernville 108 77 107 / 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 108 82 107 / 0 0 0

Weldon 108 80 108 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ196-112300-

Tehachapi Area-

1200 AM PDT Sun Jul 11 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 95 to 105. West winds around 25 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 72 to 82. West winds around

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 94 to 104. West winds around

25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 70 to 80. West winds

around 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 63 to

73. Highs 87 to 97.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 97.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 94 74 94 / 0 0 0

Tehachapi 98 71 97 / 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 102 68 101 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ197-112300-

Fort Tejon-

1200 AM PDT Sun Jul 11 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 73 to 83.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 71 to 81.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 66 to 76. Highs 87 to

97.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 61 to 71. Highs

84 to 94.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 91 72 91 / 0 0 0

Frazier Park 98 65 98 / 0 0 0

Grapevine 105 83 104 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ198-112300-

Indian Wells Valley-

1200 AM PDT Sun Jul 11 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 108 to 118. North winds 10 to 15 mph in the

morning shifting to the southeast 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 82 to 90. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 108 to 118. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 80 to 86. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 105 to 115. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 76 to 82. Highs

100 to 110.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 70 to 79. Highs

98 to 108.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 78. Highs

97 to 107.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 117 88 115 / 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 118 85 117 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ199-112300-

Kern County Desert-

1200 AM PDT Sun Jul 11 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 106 to 116. West winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 77 to 87. West winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 105 to 115. West winds 20 to

30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 76 to 84. West winds

20 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 112. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 71 to 79.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 95 to 105. Lows

65 to 75.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 105.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 110 86 109 / 0 0 0

California City 114 81 113 / 0 0 0

Mojave 110 86 110 / 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 113 79 113 / 0 0 0

Rosamond 113 79 112 / 0 0 0

=

$$

weather.gov/hanford

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather