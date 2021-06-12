CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Friday, June 11, 2021

405 FPUS56 KHNX 120701

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1200 AM PDT Sat Jun 12 2021

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Sunday.

CAZ179-122300-

West Side Hills-

1200 AM PDT Sat Jun 12 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH

FRIDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 88 to 94. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 68. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 97. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 69. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 98. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 68. Highs

90 to 98.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 65 to 71.

Highs 99 to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 73 to 79.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 103 to 110.

Lows 73 to 81.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 112.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 93 63 96 / 0 0 0

Avenal 91 67 95 / 0 0 0

San Luis Reservoir 88 64 87 / 0 0 0

CAZ180-122300-

San Joaquin Confluence-

1200 AM PDT Sat Jun 12 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH

FRIDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 65. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 97. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 65. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 96. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 63.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 96.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 61 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 99 to 104.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 66 to 72.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 105 to 110.

Lows 68 to 74.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 107 to 112.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 91 62 92 / 0 0 0

Mendota 94 62 95 / 0 0 0

Firebaugh 94 61 95 / 0 0 0

CAZ181-122300-

Merced and Madera-

1200 AM PDT Sat Jun 12 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH

FRIDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 94. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 64. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 64. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 63. Highs

89 to 94.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 59 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 98 to 103.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 65 to 71.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 109.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 68 to 74.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 105 to 110.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 90 60 91 / 0 0 0

Merced 92 62 93 / 0 0 0

Chowchilla 92 59 93 / 0 0 0

Madera 91 61 94 / 0 0 0

CAZ182-122300-

Western San Joaquin Valley-

1200 AM PDT Sat Jun 12 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH

FRIDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 66. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98. North winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 67. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 66. Highs

92 to 97.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 63 to 68.

Highs 100 to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 68 to 74.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 106 to 111.

Lows 71 to 77.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 108 to 113.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 93 63 96 / 0 0 0

Five Points 93 63 95 / 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 91 63 95 / 0 0 0

Kettleman City 92 67 96 / 0 0 0

CAZ183-122300-

Foggy Bottom-

1200 AM PDT Sat Jun 12 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH

FRIDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 94. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 65. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 66. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 97. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 65. Highs

92 to 97.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 61 to 66.

Highs 98 to 103.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 67 to 72.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 105 to 112. Lows

69 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Kerman 91 60 94 / 0 0 0

Caruthers 91 62 94 / 0 0 0

Lemoore 91 64 95 / 0 0 0

Hanford 91 63 95 / 0 0 0

Corcoran 91 63 95 / 0 0 0

CAZ184-122300-

Fresno-

1200 AM PDT Sat Jun 12 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH

FRIDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 94. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 66. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98. West winds up to 10 mph in the

morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 67. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 97. West winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 67. Highs

92 to 97.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 63 to 69.

Highs 100 to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 69 to 75.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 105 to 112. Lows

71 to 77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 91 63 93 / 0 0 0

Clovis 92 65 95 / 0 0 0

Fresno 92 65 95 / 0 0 0

Sanger 91 63 95 / 0 0 0

Reedley 91 62 95 / 0 0 0

Selma 91 64 95 / 0 0 0

Kingsburg 91 62 95 / 0 0 0

CAZ185-122300-

Tulare County-

1200 AM PDT Sat Jun 12 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH

FRIDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 93. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 65. North winds up to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 97. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 66. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 97. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 66.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 92 to 97. Lows

62 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 99 to 104.

Lows 69 to 74.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 104 to 111. Lows

71 to 77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 90 62 94 / 0 0 0

Visalia 91 62 95 / 0 0 0

Exeter 90 62 95 / 0 0 0

Tulare 91 64 95 / 0 0 0

Lindsay 90 61 94 / 0 0 0

Porterville 90 63 94 / 0 0 0

CAZ186-122300-

Southern Kings County-

1200 AM PDT Sat Jun 12 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH

FRIDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 94. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 66. Light winds in the evening

becoming northwest up to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 67. Light winds in the evening

becoming northwest around 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 67. Highs

93 to 98.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 63 to 68.

Highs 99 to 104.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 69 to 74.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 106 to 113. Lows

72 to 77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 89 62 94 / 0 0 0

Allensworth 91 62 95 / 0 0 0

CAZ187-122300-

Western San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1200 AM PDT Sat Jun 12 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH

FRIDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 94. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 66. Light winds in the evening

becoming northwest up to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 68. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99. North winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 68. Highs

94 to 99.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 64 to 69.

Highs 100 to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 69 to 75.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 107 to 114. Lows

73 to 78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 92 64 96 / 0 0 0

Wasco 91 62 95 / 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 92 64 97 / 0 0 0

CAZ188-122300-

Eastern San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1200 AM PDT Sat Jun 12 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH

FRIDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 65. North winds up to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 96. Light winds in the morning

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 67. Northwest winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 97. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 67.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 91 to 96. Lows

64 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 98 to 103.

Lows 70 to 76.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 104 to 109.

Lows 73 to 79.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 106 to 111.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Delano 90 62 95 / 0 0 0

McFarland 90 62 95 / 0 0 0

Shafter 90 62 95 / 0 0 0

CAZ189-122300-

Bakersfield-

1200 AM PDT Sat Jun 12 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH

FRIDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 67. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 69. West winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 70.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 93 to 98. Lows

66 to 72.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 99 to 104.

Lows 72 to 80.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 106 to 112. Lows

76 to 82.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 89 67 94 / 0 0 0

Bakersfield 89 67 95 / 0 0 0

Arvin 89 63 95 / 0 0 0

Lamont 89 62 95 / 0 0 0

Mettler 88 64 93 / 0 0 0

CAZ190-122300-

Central Sierra Foothills-

1200 AM PDT Sat Jun 12 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH

FRIDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 81 to 91.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 93.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 93.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66. Highs

85 to 95.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 60 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 93 to 103.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 67 to 77.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 69 to 79.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 108.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 84 59 85 / 0 0 0

Oakhurst 89 53 90 / 0 0 0

Auberry 85 65 87 / 0 0 0

CAZ191-122300-

Southern Sierra Foothills-

1200 AM PDT Sat Jun 12 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH

FRIDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 81 to 91.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 67.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 95.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 67.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 97.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 68.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 87 to 97. Lows

65 to 73.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 94 to 104.

Lows 71 to 79.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 98 to 108. Lows

73 to 81.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 93 63 97 / 0 0 0

Springville 86 62 90 / 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 88 67 92 / 0 0 0

CAZ192-122300-

Central Sierra-

1200 AM PDT Sat Jun 12 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 73 to 83 at 5000 feet...64 to 74 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62 at 5000 feet...44 to 51 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 83 at 5000 feet...64 to 74 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 62 at 5000 feet...43 to 51 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 84 at 5000 feet...66 to 76 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63 at

5000 feet...45 to 53 at 8000 feet. Highs 79 to 89 at 5000 feet...

70 to 80 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 57 to 67 at 5000 feet...

49 to 58 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 87 to 95 at 5000 feet...76 to

86 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 63 to 73 at 5000 feet...

54 to 63 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 96 at 5000 feet...77 to 85 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 64 to 74 at 5000 feet...

54 to 63 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 97 at 5000 feet...76 to 86 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 91 53 92 / 0 0 0

Tuolumne Meadows 74 37 74 / 0 0 0

Wawona 83 53 84 / 0 0 0

Devils Postpile 73 46 72 / 0 0 0

Bass Lake 84 54 86 / 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 86 59 86 / 0 0 0

CAZ193-122300-

North Kings River-

1200 AM PDT Sat Jun 12 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 81 at 5000 feet...66 to 74 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 62 at 5000 feet...43 to 51 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 83 at 5000 feet...67 to 75 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 62 at 5000 feet...43 to 51 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 85 at 5000 feet...69 to 77 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 63 at

5000 feet...46 to 54 at 8000 feet. Highs 80 to 88 at 5000 feet...

73 to 81 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 61 to

71 at 5000 feet...52 to 62 at 8000 feet. Highs 86 to 96 at

5000 feet...78 to 86 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 96 at 5000 feet...77 to 85 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 67 49 68 / 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 73 47 76 / 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 74 50 75 / 0 0 0

CAZ194-122300-

Sequoia Kings-

1200 AM PDT Sat Jun 12 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 83 at 5000 feet...67 to 77 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 62 at 5000 feet...43 to 53 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 85 at 5000 feet...68 to 78 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 62 at 5000 feet...43 to

53 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 87 at 5000 feet...70 to 80 at

8000 feet. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 57 to 65 at

5000 feet...46 to 56 at 8000 feet. Highs 80 to 90 at 5000 feet...

74 to 84 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 64 to

74 at 5000 feet...54 to 64 at 8000 feet. Highs 86 to 96 at

5000 feet...78 to 88 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 96 at 5000 feet...77 to 87 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 88 54 90 / 0 0 0

Grant Grove 71 52 73 / 0 0 0

Lodgepole 73 46 74 / 0 0 0

Camp Nelson 78 54 81 / 0 0 0

Johnsondale 85 45 86 / 0 0 0

CAZ195-122300-

Lake Isabella-

1200 AM PDT Sat Jun 12 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH

FRIDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 81 to 86 at 5000 feet...70 to 76 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 88 at 5000 feet...71 to 77 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 58 at 5000 feet...49 to

54 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90 at 5000 feet...74 to 80 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 62 at

5000 feet...53 to 59 at 8000 feet. Highs 88 to 94 at 5000 feet...

78 to 84 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

60 to 70 at 5000 feet...59 to 68 at 8000 feet. Highs 95 to 100 at

5000 feet...82 to 88 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 94 to 99 at

5000 feet...81 to 87 at 8000 feet. Lows 63 to 71 at 5000 feet...

62 to 68 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 74 51 76 / 0 0 0

Kernville 91 60 93 / 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 91 64 92 / 0 0 0

Weldon 90 62 93 / 0 0 0

CAZ196-122300-

Tehachapi Area-

1200 AM PDT Sat Jun 12 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH

FRIDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 76 to 86.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 53 to 63. West winds around

25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 54 to 64. West winds

around 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 93.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 56 to 66. Highs

84 to 94.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 61 to

71. Highs 91 to 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 67 to 77.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs 92 to 102.

Lows 69 to 79.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 73 54 78 / 0 0 0

Tehachapi 79 54 83 / 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 83 50 87 / 0 0 0

CAZ197-122300-

Fort Tejon-

1200 AM PDT Sat Jun 12 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH

FRIDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 73 to 83.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 88.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 65. Highs

80 to 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 60 to 70.

Highs 89 to 99.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 67 to 77.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 92 to 102. Lows

69 to 79.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 73 52 77 / 0 0 0

Frazier Park 81 48 84 / 0 0 0

Grapevine 85 62 90 / 0 0 0

CAZ198-122300-

Indian Wells Valley-

1200 AM PDT Sat Jun 12 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TUESDAY TO 8 PM

PDT FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 92 to 102. East winds 10 to 15 mph

in the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 64 to 70. West winds 15 to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 105. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 65 to 71. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 107. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 69 to 75. Highs

102 to 112.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy.

Lows 75 to 85. Highs 105 to 115.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 114.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 99 69 102 / 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 101 65 103 / 0 0 0

CAZ199-122300-

Kern County Desert-

1200 AM PDT Sat Jun 12 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH

FRIDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy, warmer. Highs 89 to 99. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 59 to 67. West winds 15 to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 61 to 69. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 95 to 105. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 65 to

75. Highs 98 to 108.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 103 to 113.

Lows 72 to 80.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 102 to 112. Lows

73 to 83.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 94 67 95 / 0 0 0

California City 96 60 99 / 0 0 0

Mojave 94 66 96 / 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 97 60 98 / 0 0 0

Rosamond 96 61 98 / 0 0 0

